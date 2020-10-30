The company stock will become zombielike with its major returns only coming from its quarterly dividend payouts.

In his poem Ozymandias, Percy Bysshe Shelley describes a shattered, ruined, and decaying statue laying in the desert by which "Nothing beside remains". The inscription on the pedestal; "My name is Ozymandias, king of kings; look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!”, a stark contrast to its current desolate state. The once-great king has been humbled by the passage of time as his glorious history lies buried and forgotten.

In many ways, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is Ozymandias. A titan of an industry that powered nations, whole industries, and technological change. But one increasingly at odds with a modern world cognizant of its impact on the natural planet. The growing zeal to mitigate the externalities of fossil fuel consumption renders Exxon Mobil a villain in the post-pandemic world. A visage of an era totally incompatible with societies that seek to improve air quality, maintain ecological balance, and prevent anthropogenic climate change.

Further, the pandemic has shattered the facade of invulnerability constructed by populations with the privilege to live in the most peaceful period in human history. We now head towards a world where the calamity that awaits us all under a business as usual approach will seem even more pressing. In this post-pandemic reality, what was previously written off as the doom and gloom projections of 'tree-hugging' crying Cassandras will morph into points of action.

In turn, this will catalyse near-apocalyptic market conditions for the oil majors. Divestments and boycotts from endowments, pension funds and asset managers will ramp up to induce a perpetually discounted valuation for Exxon. BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total have felt these winds of change and have started to partially pivot their business operations. For example, BP together with Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company, is investing in offshore wind to meet its target to develop 50GW of renewable power by 2030.

At this point, it is important to mark the difference between idealism and realism. Exxon Mobil is a titan with operations that span across petroleum exploration and refining to natural gas and chemicals. The company's products are instrumental to both the developed and developing world. Fossil fuels will fundamentally be required to meet global energy demands in the many decades to come. This should mean Exxon will be around as we know it in the future that lies ahead of us all. However, this fact does not dismiss the narrative of this article or cosign it as ramblings of a green idealist at odds with the reality of energy production and patterns of consumption.

The critical point is that the attainment of long term alpha by Exxon investors is over. Exxon has underperformed the S&P 500, the broad market index, since 2017. This trend of underperformance will be crystallized by macro factors but most importantly the unencumbered rise of ESG investing. This is most highlighted in the disparity between the 5-year stock price performance of Exxon against both Brent crude and WTI.

Exxon over the last 5 years has declined by 61% versus a decline of 14.26% and 14.63% for WTI and Brent crude and respectively.

Exxon's market valuation peaked in 2017 and has been on a descent ever since. The sentiment towards the company now looks to be at one of the lowest points in its history. Indeed, the pandemic has had a major role to play as stay-at-home orders and new trends in ways of working has constrained demand for major demand sources of petroleum. The rise of ESG investing will place a ceiling on any such valuation recovery in the future even as economic growth picks up and a return to normality resumes.

This will turn Exxon into a zombie stock with its sole returns likely coming from its quarterly dividend payouts. This 'carbon discount' explains why zero-carbon companies trade at a higher valuation than their peers. Climate change is for the first time being priced into financial valuation models.

Sustainable investing once laid at the fringe of a financial market that was predominantly concerned with only making money at all costs. That is now changing as ESG investing becomes a macro trend and moves to the core of the financial markets, increasingly commanding ever high fund inflows. Institutional targets to become more ESG compliant will create a 'segregated' market where certain stocks become untouchable as an increasingly high percentage of capital in the stock market turns green.

According to the Financial Times, funds that invest according to environmental, social and governance principles attracted net inflows of $71.1bn globally between April and June this year. This pushed the assets under management of ESG funds to a new high of just over $1tn.

Inflows into global ESG compliant equity funds have seen assets under management surge by 43.7% between the start of 2018 and the end of 2019. This compares with a small increase of 0.1% in assets under management for non-ESG compliant funds.

Sustainable funds accounted for 40% of the pre-pandemic equity ETF flows with $7.8 billion invested in the quarter. Further, the pace of inflows into ESG funds is accelerating.

By the first half of 2019 total inflows into ESG funds had already surpassed the total amount invested in 2018. This ascent is expected to continue in the years ahead and should see ESG funds eclipse its non-ESG rivals on an absolute scale in the near future.

The Post-Pandemic World

The role of government is to maximise the standard of living of its citizens. This clear political will has meant the phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles has been announced in numerous countries across every continent. The list grows longer every year, with California being the first state in the USA to announce that by 2035 all-new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles.

This is now the world Exxon now finds itself in, one structurally at odds with its business model. The 'tree huggers' have won and Exxon can either work with them or get left behind.

