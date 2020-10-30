While the company is a number of years from production, Denison is much closer than most other uranium juniors.

The stock has a very attractive upside if or when we see just a slightly higher uranium price.

Investment Thesis

Denison Mines (DNN) sold off significantly in the beginning of the year like the rest of the uranium industry. The stock recovered from April and onwards, but has recently sold off again primarily due the upsized bought deal financing and delays related to covid-19.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

The stock price has been punished excessively in my view and I recently took a position in Denison. Like the rest of the industry, it is to some extent dependent on a recovery of the price of uranium, but the stock now offers a very attractive upside for the patient investor.

Bought Deal Financings

Denison was running low on cash earlier this year and announced a bought deal financing around the lows in March. While the size was relatively limited, 28.75M shares, the price of $0.20 was extremely frustrating for existing shareholders.

Figure 2 - Source: YCharts

The most recent bought deal was larger with 51.35M shares at $0.37, which provided the company with $19M. The size was initially announced for $10M and some investor raised criticism over the increased size, but I can certainly understand that the company would like to do anything it can to avoid a similar situation it experience earlier this year.

Market Cap

Using the most recent share count from the corporate presentation, Denison had 701.1M fully diluted shares. With the current stock price $0.32 the market cap is consequently $224M. Note that Denison doesn't have any debt and has C$29M ($22M) in cash as of the most recent update.

Figure 3 - Source: October Corporate Presentation

Business

The better part of Denison's value comes from the 90% ownership in the Wheeler River uranium project. The company also derive some revenues from management of Uranium Participation Corp, Closed Mines Operations, and has a 22.5% interest in McClean Lake Mill. Note that Denison has already monetized the Cigar Lake toll milling cash flows though.

Figure 4 - Source: October Corporate Presentation

The Wheeler River project is comprised of Phoenix and Gryphon. Phoenix is an ISR project while Gryphon is a traditional underground mine.

The benefit of the ISR project is an extremely low cost, but the challenge here is that ISR has not been used in Canada like other countries, which can cause potential delays getting the environmental permits. The environmental assessment and feasibility study are presently paused due to covid-19.

Figure 5 - Source: October Corporate Presentation

To reassure regulators that the ISR process will be contained, the company is planning to use a freeze cap around the process. While I have no reason to distrust the company on the security of this approach, new techniques and methods should always be considered a potential risk factor. Gryphon is further down the line and the plan is to use cash flows from Phoenix to fund Gryphon.

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: October Corporate Presentation

Denison's projected costs look very impressive, but keep in mind that they are just projections at this stage. Whether these costs can be achieved, remains to be seen. However, even if you write down the NPV figures significantly, consider the reference case and high case which I think are most realistic longer-term, you still get a very attractive risk-reward at this level.

Another thing which makes Denison attractive compared to some of its peers is the relatively low initial capital cost of $322.5M for Phoenix.

Figure 8 - Source: Wheeler River PFS

The capital cost might still look daunting for a company with a market cap of just $224M, but keep in mind that the stock price was very recently trading much higher. If we see the uranium price closer to $40/lb and a feasibility study in place, which I think is likely over the next couple of years, Denison will have more financing options available.

Financing Phoenix should be possible without excessive dilution. However, some equity dilution should be expected by all investors in Denison, either to move Wheeler River forward or to fund the company until such time. The C$29M in the bank should however fund the company over the next year at least, judging by the cash flows of the company.

Figure 9 - Source: Q2-2020 Financial Report

Conclusion

We have seen the price of uranium recover from the lows a few years ago, but we are still not at a price which would incentivize developing new uranium mines to replace depleting ones.

Figure 10 - Source: YCharts

While Denison Mines is still a number of years from production and will likely require at least a slightly higher uranium price to more easily be able to move forward with Phoenix, the company is definitely on the short list of companies to bring new uranium supply to the market.

If the NPV in the pre-feasibility study is relatively close to reality, Denison offers a very attractive risk-reward at this level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.