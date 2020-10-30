EQT also is notifying Equitrans Midstream management through this purchase and the Hammerhead dispute to "up their game" considerably.

EQT would simply use the debt repaid to pay for this purchase as well as a stock offering.

Chevron has the balance sheet and the ability to delay this sale to better times. This sale by Chevron has to be evaluated as poor execution by management.

The theory to execute properly in the actual business world to maximize profits has long been established and straightforward. But so many managements fail to execute even basic business strategies resulting in failure in some of the most obvious ways. Therefore the latest bid announcement by EQT (EQT) management is noteworthy as it follows the "buy low" admonition that has long been a successful management attribute but appears very hard for many managements to execute.

So many managements trumpet their "good enough" balance sheets and costs. They then struggle tremendously during lean industry times like the current and do not have the money or resources to expend during times of uncertainty. The bank lines and the credit that would be available during better times are simply non-existent as bank lines decline with decreasing cash flows and lower reserve values. It takes a forward-looking management to be able to purchase and integrate assets during the current industry downturn. The fact that EQT placed a successful bid on natural gas assets at all may mean that the long anticipated industry recovery is beginning.

The Bid For Chevron Assets

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) previously impaired the natural gas assets in Appalachia by billions. The current market for natural gas is expected to strengthen over the next few years. However, current conditions are generally considered weak (also known as a buyer's market). Therefore EQT is on the prowl for some good bargains. This may not be the only try to acquire some properties at a low cost.

The same analysis has to apply to Chevron management. Chevron is literally costing its shareholders some serious money by selling now. This sale could have been accomplished in better markets in the past and there will be better markets to sell into in the future. Therefore the execution on this deal for Chevron shareholders has to be rated as poor.

EQT corporation offered $750 million for the Appalachian assets that include both upstream and midstream assets. Such an acquisition would also constitute a potential threat to the business handled by Equitrans Midstream (ETRN). The current Hammerhead Pipeline dispute is yet another indication that EQT management is not satisfied with the business arrangement with Equitrans Midstream. Investors probably need to take this news as an indication that EQT management expects Equitrans Midstream management to upgrade their service and management skills considerably or risk being constrained to the sidelines in the future.

The sale of the Appalachian assets to EQT appears to make it very clear that Chevron management is now willing to accept a small fraction of the value of these assets than was previously the case. This is a classic case of "buy high and sell low" that just about any management book would argue against. It should not take too many of these kinds of management actions for stockholders to demand far more accountability from management.

Debt Ratings Progress

This management has not accepted a below investment grade rating as satisfactory. Instead, management is looking to obtain an investment grade rating as soon as possible regardless of industry conditions.

Source: EQT Investor Supplemental Slide Presentation September 9, 2020.

Management has paid down debt and floated some convertible bonds in an attempt to remove the fears about the debt. Furthermore management has significantly reduced costs and improved profitability. The pricing strategy has become more aggressive and the hedging program more effective. The debt market has noticed the change in management style with a positive response as shown above.

So many times shareholders wonder why management acts quickly to whip the balance sheet into shape when the balance sheet is already "OK." The reason is in the Chevron asset purchase. The only way to take advantage of opportunities like this purchase is to be ready beforehand. Shareholders need to determine if the convertible debt is a suitable price to be ready for this opportunity.

To me, the key here is that management doubled production complete with infrastructure for $750 million and that production comes with considerably more liquids as a percentage of the mix than the current production. This is precisely the kind of "gift" that takes some foresight for management to "grab on the go." This management made it look very easy. The reality is probably very different.

An accretive transaction probably would be welcomed by the debt markets. This transaction could turn out to be very accretive. In fact EQT management will use this transaction to strengthen the balance sheet by selling stock. Very quickly, management has strengthened key ratios by doubling production without raising total debt by anything close to a double.

So many managements are willing to take incredibly low prices when they want to get rid of something. Essentially the debt that was repaid as shown in the second slide would "come back" (without the equity raise) but with significant cash flow from the acquired production. This management is then in a position to participate in the natural gas pricing recovery with an enhanced production stream but with potentially investment grade ratings to possibly pick up another distressed sale or two on the recovery part of the industry cycle. Note that this management took a more conservative route by selling equity to probably dramatically improve key balance sheet ratios going forward. But the operating leverage per share to natural gas price increases has still increased significantly.

Source: EQT Investor Presentation July 27,2020.

EQT has plenty of credit available to expand operations during a time of very weak sales prices. Any leases, production, or midstream assets purchased now will likely be worth far more in the coming industry recovery. The short-term maturities are no longer an issue. Management can purchase a lot of cash flow in the current distressed sales atmosphere. If anything, the EQT debt ratios are likely to improve with bargain purchases now.

The other thing Mr. Market tends to ignore is that an overpayment for assets is far less dangerous to shareholders at an industry bottom than it is once the recovery is well underway. The reason is that shareholders are generally likely to see at least average profitability on any purchases made during a buyers market. Assets often increase in value during a recovery making an "overpayment" mistake less obvious.

The Future

Smart business sometimes leads to cost reductions as well as keeping the environmental crowd happy.

Source: EQT Investor Presentation July 27,2020.

Methane emissions represent lost revenue. Therefore reducing methane emissions not only benefits the environment, but if done correctly, lower emissions should increase company profits. The key to a successful lower emissions program is to plan upfront when costs are cheap to keep emissions low during the life and abandonment of the well.

Similarly, water use is now ensuring that water disposal needs are declining. Before companies used a lot of water and then disposed of that water after use. The potential problems with disposing of large quantities of water have significantly increased since the early days of the industry. Not only that, but areas of low water use need to conserve water or face delays in well completions from a lack of water.

Clearly this management is on top of all aspects of the business.

Source: EQT Investor Presentation July 27,2020.

Similarly, operating costs in the Marcellus are going through another period of significant declines. Profitability of this company will be enhanced by the new lower cost methods.

But a significant cost advantage moat comes from expansion during times of distressed sales. So many managements have "hunkered down" during the current hostile industry conditions. Only a few exceptional managements are able to even begin to think about a major expansion during a time like this.

However, low cost assets are a major competitive advantage in this business. Based upon the actions of this management, investors can count on the low costs (competitive advantage) throughout many aspects of the business. The first year of this new management has been very encouraging.

The Future

EQT has made an acquisition that will roughly double production at a fraction of the cost it took the company to produce the current production levels.

Source: EQT Acquisition Press Release October 2020.

An acquisition like this increases operating leverage. That kind of leverage often works out far better for investors than the more popular financial leverage.

I would tend to disagree somewhat with management as large acquisitions tend to be higher risk just from the "more going on" part. However, management does appear to have done enough homework to reduce the risks and ensure a smooth acquisition. The future here became a whole lot brighter.

I analyze oil and gas companies like EQT Corporation and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.