The last few days may have given silver bulls somewhat of a pause with the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (AGQ) falling over 10% during the last week.

In my opinion, now is a great time to buy this silver ETF (depending, of course, on your investment objectives). There are, however, a few potential issues regarding roll yield which investors must be aware of prior to ownership of this fund.

About AGQ

Within the silver ETP space, AGQ fills a somewhat unique role in that it is providing fairly straightforward exposure to silver futures contracts. What I mean by this is that if you were to examine the list of silver ETPs, most of the funds provide exposure to the physical markets and those which provide exposure to financial holdings tend to have somewhat complicated holding and rolling methodologies.

AGQ is straightforward in that it follows the Bloomberg Silver Subindex - an index that buys and rolls exposure across the second-month gold futures contract. It also achieves exposure to this index through the trading of swaps as can be seen in the following table of holdings.

Within the silver markets, the key limiting factor investors must be aware of is roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you hold a silver futures contract and that futures contract converges to be equal to the spot price of silver. To understand the concept, here's the current chart of silver futures.

What the above chart shows is something called "contango" - that is, futures prices increase in value along the curve. The reason why they increase in value is due to something called the cost of carry - investors who buy and store silver must borrow capital and pay a few storage fees to store silver. These costs reflect through to a curve that is fairly consistently priced. For example, in the following chart, you can see the percent difference between each futures price and the front price of the commodity.

This chart shows a clear relationship in which futures contracts increase in value by about 2% per year along the curve. This relationship is consistent and reflects the costs of borrowing and storage - if we were to see a futures price step out of line with this general relationship, investors could borrow money to buy and store silver and lock in a risk-free profit by agreeing to sell their silver against the mispriced futures contract.

This relationship basically equates to futures traders of silver seeing losses from roll yield of about 2% per year. In other words, along the curve, the average futures contract is priced at an annualized pace of 2% above the spot price which means that as a futures contract approaches expiry, it will be sliding down towards the spot price at this pace. Since AGQ is holding futures on a double-leveraged basis, this means that holders of this ETF are seeing losses in the territory of 4% per year from roll yield. When you add in a hefty 0.95% expense ratio, this equates to an effective cost of nearly 5% for investors in this product.

This said however, I believe that silver prices are likely going to rally to surpass this 5% cost and investors in AGQ are probably going to be well compensated over the coming year.

Silver Markets

Put simply, I believe the silver markets are flashing a loud and clear buy signal at this point. One of the primary reasons why I believe this is due to a study I created of the correlation between future changes in silver and current levels of the VIX.

What this chart shows is the average 1-year return in silver following a VIX reading of a certain magnitude. The VIX captures the "fear level" of the market in that it tends to rise when the market makes sudden moves to the downside. The idea behind the above chart is that when times are fearful, investors tend to park capital into silver over the next year as a safe-haven asset.

At present, the VIX is sitting around 37.

Historically speaking, this is a very clear buy signal for silver investors in that since 1991 when we have seen the VIX at around this level, on average silver has rallied by 32% over the next year. From a probabilistic standpoint, we have seen silver rally in 80% of all 1-year periods following a VIX reading of this magnitude.

So, what does this data mean? From a purely quantitative perspective, this would indicate that investors should strongly consider buying silver to capture the unfolding trend. However, from a qualitative perspective, this study would suggest that given the added fear level in the market, investors are likely going to start shifting out of equity market exposure and start searching for safer commodities like silver. This shift will likely push the prices of silver higher which means that investors who are aware of this relationship should look to trade ahead of these capital inflows by buying AGQ.

Not only is this the case, but the recent silver trading action is also likely going to attract momentum traders into the fray. Over the last year, silver prices have risen by around 30%. This is a somewhat rare occurrence; however, historic data tends to be quite bullish following gains of this magnitude.

Recent volatility has been seen in the year-over-year gain, however, a conservative read of the data would say that there's a fairly good chance that silver is going to rally over the next year. For example, when silver has seen gains similar to those recently seen, the commodity has gone on to increase in 65% of all 1-year periods which follow. The past is only a rough guide to how the future may unfold; however, the odds do suggest that bullishness is in store for the commodity.

From a quantitative standpoint, this is another data point that supports a silver purchase at this time. And from a qualitative standpoint, the message is also bullish: silver investors have a demonstrated history of buying the commodity after it has seen a hot streak which, in turn, tends to lead to higher levels of silver in the future. Given that silver has been bullish; the odds suggest that it will remain so for the next year.

AGQ is a double-leveraged investment on silver. Given its leverage, the above studies would suggest that very strong appreciation may be seen in the ETF over the next year. However, investors must be aware of the heightened volatility of this product and manage risk accordingly.

Conclusion

AGQ offers exposure to a transparent futures index, however, roll yield losses remain the norm at today's interest rates. Silver markets are likely to rally as investors shift capital from volatile equity markets into silver holdings. Momentum effects also suggest that silver is headed higher over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.