The stock is the cheapest in the social media, likely trading at only 7.6x updated '21 sales.

After a strong Q3 revenue rebound, Twitter (TWTR) plunged on disappointing user growth. The social media company saw substantial user growth in the prior few quarters highlighting what is likely to happen to other stocks after virus juiced results cool off. My investment thesis remains optimistic on Twitter turning the corner on ARPU growth and building on the user growth so far this year.

Source: Twitter website

User Growth

Over the previous 2 quarters, Twitter had grown mDAUs by a combined 34 million to 186 million. Naturally, the market expected another quarter of strong user growth after both Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP) had strong quarters. Instead, Twitter only reported mDAUs grew 1 million sequentially to 187 million.

Source: Rich Greenfield - Twitter

Whether due to boycotts or the site absorbing the usage surge in Q2/Q3, Twitter didn't see the continued growth. The company did maintain a much higher usage level and has doubled users in the last 5 years.

In essence, the stock is down over 20% because the market is extrapolating too much weakness into future results. Again, my theory has been that the other social media stocks will run into the same problems where new users have been pulled forward.

The amazing part is that the market looked completely past Twitter returning to revenue growth. The social media site grew revenues by 13.6% to $936 million or 20% above analyst estimates of only $773 million.

The company only generated Q3 ARPU of $5.00 while Facebook (FB) just produced a quarter where a global family of DAUs of 2.54 billion generated net income per user alone of $3.09. The ARPU was up at $8.45 with some of those users not even in monetizable assets.

Twitter doesn't have the same large user base goal as the Facebook family, but the company should be able to monetize a more influential user base at a higher ARPU. In addition, the company should have already turned Periscope into a money-generating asset with the current popularity of podcasts and live-streaming. Instead, Periscope isn't even discussed on the Q3 earnings call.

In the long term, management appears positive on turning new functions into sustainable user growth that was previously much more questionable. Considering the higher monetizable values of the U.S. users such as Facebook up at $39.63 per user, a goal of doubling or tripling domestic mDAUs to 100 million offers a huge upside for Twitter.

Bargain Bin

With Twitter trading down to $42, the stock is officially back in the bargain bin. The stock isn't at the lows of the COVID-19 crisis in March, but the company hadn't grown revenues by 14% during a difficult quarter while suggesting Q4 had started off at a 19% growth rate.

While Pinterest and Snap have soared, Twitter is back down to P/S multiples closer to levels at the end of 2019. These numbers are even before analysts account for the 20% Q3 revenue beat. The stock now trades similar to Facebook and at a forward P/S multiple half of the highfliers.

Data by YCharts

With 2021 revenue estimates boosted to $4.5 billion, the stock only trades at a market cap of $34 billion or 7.6x sales. Twitter even has a net cash balance of $4.2 billion, pushing the enterprise value down to below $30 billion.

Also, the company was clear to point out via the Q3 shareholder letter that the conditions preventing the $2 billion share buyback have eased. Twitter could easily repurchase over 5% of the outstanding stock after this sell off provides an ideal time to buy shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is now in the bargain bin as the market is far overplaying the Q3 user slow down. Investors better prepare for other social media companies to hit the same issues as engagement was pulled forward during COVID-19. The stock is now the cheapest play in the social media space and should have the company providing support with share repurchases making Twitter a clear stock to buy on weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.