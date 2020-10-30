Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) CEO Victor Coleman On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Laura Campbell - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing

Victor Coleman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Lammas - President

Alex Vouvalides - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Harout Diramerian - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Dave Rogers - Baird

Jamie Feldman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Manny Korchman - Citi

Craig Mailman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Nick Yulico - Scotiabank

Tayo Okusanya - Mizuho

Rich Anderson - SMBC

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Laura Campbell

[00:00:38] Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Hudson Pacific Properties. Third quarter Twenty Oksana earnings call. Yesterday, our press release and supplemental were filed on an 8-K with the FCC. Both are available on the investor section of our website. Had some specific properties. Dotcom and audio webcast of this call will also be available for replay by phone over the next week and on the investor section of our website. During this call, we will discuss nonbank financial matters which are reconciled to our financial results in our press release and supplemental. We will also be making forward looking statements based on our current expectation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in our FEC filings, including various ongoing developments regarding the covid-19 pandemic. Actual events could cause our results to differ materially from these forward looking statements which we undertake no duty to update. Moreover, today we added certain disclosures specifically in response to the accused direction on special disclosure of changes in our business prompted by covid-19. We do not expect to maintain this level of disclosure when normal business operations resume. With that, I'd like to welcome Mr. Coleman, our chairman and CEO, Mark Lahmar, President elect Civilities, our CFO and CIO, and Harrick Grammarian. Our CFO knows they will be joined by other senior management during the Q&A portion of our call Victor.

Victor Coleman

[00:01:58] Thank you, Laura. Hello and welcome to our third quarter Twenty twenty call. I hope you are all healthy and well. I'm pleased to report that we've had a very safe and very productive third quarter outstanding Hudson Pacific team, which throws the pandemic, has brought tremendous talent and expertize to every aspect of our business continues to successfully navigate this complex environment. As an essential business, we've had 100 percent of our workforce back in the office since Labor Day on a routine schedule with all the necessary precautions and fantastic to be together again and productive. There's no doubt that we, like others in our markets, have been impacted by the extended shutdowns in California and Washington, which have tempered the recovery we've seen accelerate in other parts of the country. Regardless, our buildings are fully operational, with industry leading health and safety protocols in place. Our tenants are paying rent. Our offices, studio assets are well leased, our leasing activity is starting to accelerate, and our rent spreads were made at pre covid levels. Our development pipeline is on time and on budget, and we've got ample capital capital augmented by premier well aligned JV partners to operate and invest. The bottom line is we're still poised to make visionary type strategic moves that consistently reinforce our position as one of the most creative, dynamic players in our industry. We are, however, starting to see some positive signs throughout our markets, last week, San Francisco allowed nonessential offices to open, albeit at 25 percent capacity. Los Angeles schools can now welcome back 25 percent of high needs students. And this includes younger learners, which in turn helps working parents return to the office. And physical occupancy at our office properties across our markets has reached about 15 percent, which are slightly higher in the U.S., sorry, slightly lower in the U.S. and slightly higher in Canada. We're in constant dialog with all of our tenants and clients. We know that despite bold statements regarding work from home and seemingly far out return to the office days, particularly by tech companies, most are simply on hold to figure out how not whether to use their space. Should cities open sooner than anticipated, we not be surprised to see CEOs accelerate at least a partial return to work.

[00:04:15] Further, the media has really focused on permanent work from home shift when the reality is many companies, most recently Microsoft, are simply making moves towards a more flexible schedule. For example, working one out of four or two out of five days a week at home. Our office tenant base is made up of the world's most creative, innovative companies that build their businesses, their competitive edge around culture, creativity, collaboration and our work environments that are so dynamic that are exponentially better than being at home. And then there are types of work that you simply can't do at home. Security infrastructure, for example, are major issues for tech companies. Do you ever try to eliminate L.A. campus in West Los Angeles? It perfectly exemplifies all these aspects. This is the type of office space we provide throughout our entire portfolio. As for our studios, the sites, despite some delays, getting content producers, guilds and unions on the same page about health protocols, production recommenced in late August when 10 of our stages and we're expected to have 30 for the 35 stages active by next month. Clients are currently utilizing. The stages include a who's who of major media CBS, Fox, Netflix, Disney, ABC and HBO. And to date we've experienced no further shutdowns given the pent up content spend in production, particularly the non feature film single camera episodic dramas perfect for screening for which all our stages are ideal, we anticipate demand to remain extremely robust. The bottom line is we believe tech and media will lead this recovery. Digital has only accelerated during this pandemic, spurring major VXI investment in cybersecurity and the cloud e-commerce, health care, business services, fintech and EdTech.

[00:06:03] At 38 billion third quarter Twenty twenty was the third highest quarter for U.S. VC investment in a decade, surpassed only by the second quarter twenty twenty. Also during the pandemic and the fourth quarter of 2018, software companies still dominate allocations. Money has flowed to pharma and biotech, but it's a fraction twenty twenty shaping up to be a good year. Also for first time, venture financing and the money keeps coming. Fundraising is also already surpassed nineteen levels at fifty six billion and so far making twenty twenty the second highest year ever. Also in the third quarter, pent up demand for unicorn led to near record U.S. IPO activities in terms of valuation. And these trends are expected to continue and are extremely positive for tech and the resiliency of office demand across all of our markets. At this point, we also have had firsthand knowledge of the incredible pent up demand for streaming content Netflix, Amazon, Apple Plus, Hulu, Disney Plus, an HBO IMAX have had tens of millions of news subscriptions this year. Now, 80 percent of U.S. consumers consumers subscribe to at least one streaming service. Nearly a quarter of them have also streamed a first run movie, with ninety percent likely to do it again. Nearly half have participated in some sort of streaming activity as well. These tickets are even higher for GenZE and millennials even pre covered. These streaming companies I mentioned intend to spend approximately thirty five billion dollars on content for Twenty twenty. So the demand for backlog for stages and support space is huge in the near term. In the mid to longer term, it goes incredibly well for Los Angeles studio and office space at large as the productions and gaming companies continue to grow.

[00:07:53] Before I turn the call over, Mark, I'd like to highlight our corporate responsibility initiatives. As most of you know, in May we launched our industry leading ESG platform Better Blueprint. The pandemic's challenges have only increased the value and importance of making bold moves across three focus areas sustainability, health and equity. And we've done just that on the heels of rolling out our new diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Adopting this was a viral response module and directing significant charitable giving to populations most impacted by the current levels. We've achieved 100 percent carbon neutral operations, garnering the recognition of the World Green Building Council as one of the first major real estate organizations to do so. We originally anticipated achieving this milestone in 2025. But given the increased energy associated with covid-19 health and safety measures, we moved quickly and creatively to get this done. Now our solutions eliminate all scope one and two GHG emissions by leveraging our energy efficient portfolio, the use of onsite renewables and a combination of renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets. But we've got a lot more to do. We're pursuing additional onsite renewables and innovative technology solutions to reduce further operational carbon. We're also working to reduce our scope three GHG emissions from nonoperational carbon, specifically building materials. So, as I said, much more to come and will continue to lead the industry on this and other related fronts. With that, I'm going to turn it over to Mark.

Mark Lammas

[00:09:22] Thanks, Victor. As you noted, our tenants continue to pay rent. We collected 97 percent of total third quarter rent, comprised of 98 percent of office rents, 100 percent of studio rents and 52 percent of our retail rents to date in October. We've collected 94 percent of total rent, comprised of 96 percent of office rent, 98 percent of studio rents and 51 percent of retail rent. These percentages exclude rents contractually deferred or abated in accordance with covid-19 lease amendment. If we included those amounts, our third quarter collections would have been 96 percent for total rent, 90 percent for office, 98 percent per studio and 48 percent for retail. Our October collections would be 95 percent of total rent, 96 percent for office, 99 percent for studio and 52 percent for retail. During the third quarter, we deferred approximately three point one dollars million, or one point eight percent of total rent, another approximately three point one dollars million or one point nine percent remains in discussion for either payment or deferral. We abated only one point one dollars million or approximately point seven percent, a third quarter rents in connection with covid-19 relief. Our success with collections is a testament to our high quality office tenants and studio clients, which include many of today's most innovative and creative growth companies. Over 90 percent of our office AVR is attributable to publicly traded or mature, privately held companies in business. Ten years or more. Only three percent of our office ADR is attributable to companies and business less than five years, and each of these 53 companies contribute. On average, only point zero. Five percent are our office AVR. So any risk from younger companies is well diversified among our top 50 tenants, which collectively generate about 60 percent of our office AVR. Nearly 75 percent of that AVR is derived from publicly traded and nearly 55 percent is from Large-Cap and our credit rating companies.

[00:11:33] The content and quality, we believe other attributes make it less likely our tenants will give back space in the near to mid-term. There's no doubt that smaller office and retail tenants have struggled the most during the pandemic, but we've always focused on larger credit tenants and longer term leases. Today, our average size is over 15000 square feet, with the remaining term of five years. Further, we specialize in creative, flexible workspace, which means our tenants operate at very high densities, pre pandemics, typically around 150 to 180 square feet per person. So even if a company decides to keep a portion of its work force from home longer, we expect the physical distancing and lower density requirement in the range of 230 to 250 square feet per person will be both demand for and occupancy at our properties. Finally, we own and operate a premier portfolio through industry leading development and redevelopment and strategic capital investments. We've always focused on providing the most modern, safest, healthiest workspace in the market. We have a young portfolio. Our average effective building age is 16 years. We own predominantly low to mid rise product, which is eight stories on average, reducing the need for elevator access. Nearly 85 percent of our portfolio has functional outdoor space, including patios, courtyards, elevated and rooftop decks. And essentially all of our properties have state of the art Asia-Pac systems, including 13 air filters or higher.

[00:13:12] Before turning the call over to Alex, I'll provide a brief update on the various ballot measures this year and potential impact to our business, states and cities across the country are facing rising deficits. Resulting from the pandemic in Washington and California are no exception. As a result, this election season, we're facing several proposed tax increases. Prop 215, if passed, would be the largest property tax increase in California history, with major implications for large and small businesses alike. And ultimately, this is likely part one of two California homeowners. We've taken an active leadership role in opposing Prop 15, and there's been a steady decline in both in favor. Polling shows a dead heat at 46 percent to 46 percent. However, if passed, the measure won't take effect until the 22 23 tax year.

[00:14:08] And as history has shown, implementation will be incredibly challenging and take years to complete. As a result, we believe any near to mid-term impact to operating expenses will be nominal potential long term impacts will depend on future asset reevaluation. Given the recent reassessment age of our California portfolio, we enjoy a comparative advantage relative to competing landlords looking to preserve operating margins. San Francisco specifically faces three new ballot measures to raise additional revenue at the city and county level, the business tax overhaul to increase gross receipts, taxes or Prop F will minimally impact our San Francisco portfolio. While the proposed increase to the real estate transfer tax or prop eye is significant. It is only relevant upon the disposition of an asset, so it would have limited applicability to our portfolio. Additionally, the impact is relatively insignificant when compared to the underlying value of our San Francisco asset. The business tax, based on top executive compensation or prop proposal, does not directly impact our company's taxes, but would place additional tax burden on certain San Francisco based company. Finally, in Seattle in July, the city council passed the payroll tax expense, also known as the head tax, with veto proof majority vote. Even so, there is a concerted effort among the business community, including ourselves, to push for local and state solutions to the measure that maintains Seattle's competitiveness as a business destination. And now I'll turn the call over to Alex.

Alex Vouvalides

[00:15:52] Thanks, Mark, we remain fortunate our markets entered the pandemic a very strong footing, despite negative net absorption, almost every submarket in the third quarter vacancy remains in the single digits or in some cases just over 10 percent. Thus far, we're seeing minimal deterioration on rent, both more broadly in the market and within our own portfolio. Sublease space is on the rise in several of our markets, but the numbers tell a complex story, including the fact that some of the larger subleases were pre covid offerings are stabilized and inservice office portfolios remain well leased at ninety four point five percent and ninety three point five percent, respectively. We had a notable sequential uptick in leasing activity quarter over quarter, finding nearly one hundred and eighty five thousand square feet of new and renewal deals, despite many tenants on pause and are very limited near term expiration. This included a 42000 square foot expansion lease with Google at Lincoln Center in San Francisco. That deal is a positive sign for how companies are thinking about office space, even when pursuing both in-person and remote work flexibility. Once again, we achieved a robust 41 percent gap and 29 percent cash rent spread. Only about 20 percent of our activity this quarter involves shorter term extension, that is, with a term of 12 months or less even excluding those deals, which typically entail a rent premium.

[00:17:17] Our mark to market was still a three covid level, 38 percent on a gap basis and 25 percent on a cash basis. We're seeing renewed tenant activity in our leasing pipeline increased 40 percent quarter over quarter to 960000 square feet. That's fully in line with third quarter 2019. And now less than 10 percent of those deals are on hold. Our remaining expirations for Twenty twenty equate to about two percent of our ADR. And we have coverage on about 45 percent of those deals are 20, 21 expirations for which we have about 40 percent. Coverage equates to about 11 percent of our ADR. Our mark-to-market on in place leases remains about 14 percent. So we still have some cushion, even with continued pressure on rents. We had several major milestones within our development pipeline over the last four months. Arlo received a certificate of occupancy. We topped off structural steel at one west side, which remains on budget and on track to deliver in the first quarter Twenty twenty to. And we received unanimous approval to build another nearly 480000 square feet at Sunset Gower. We, alongside our partner Blackstone, can now commence pre leasing effort. We fully intend to replicate our success at Sunset Bronson and will revitalize this historic lot when the time is right now, more than 50 percent of our two point seven million square foot pipeline of future development projects, which contains some of the best sites in the country's best office market, is fully entitled and will be ready to build as we emerge from the current crisis in terms of new acquisitions over the last quarter. We've been primarily focused on growing our studio platform with Blackstone in Los Angeles, New York, London, Toronto and Vancouver. We're looking at both development and redevelopment opportunities for straight up office. Deal flow remains slow there virtually value-add or opportunistic deals with near-term lease up risk. The bid ask is too far apart. There isn't any yet in the market. We're instead evaluating best in class properties where the rent roll is made up of long term credit. Tenancy deal pricing is sometimes at or above Preto EBITDA level, but with our strong liquidity position, we're actively looking to redeploy capital scale and generate attractive risk adjusted returns. And now I'll turn the call over to Harout.

Harout Diramerian

[00:19:37] Thanks, Alex. And the third quarter we generated FFO excluding specified items of 43 cents per diluted share compared to 51 cents per diluted share a year ago, third quarter specified items in Twenty twenty consist of transaction related expenses of point two million or zero cents per diluted share and one time debt extinguishment costs of two point seven million or two cents per diluted share compared to transaction related expenses of zero point three million or zero cents per diluted share. The sale of a 49 percent stake in our home media portfolio. Lower parking revenue stemming from covid-19 impacted occupancy reserves against uncollected rents and lower service and other revenue at our studios largely offset gains associated with lease management. At EPIC Fourth traction, Foothill Research Center and 45 market throughout the year over year decrease third quarter twenty twenty FFO excluded specified items includes approximately point to two cents per diluted share of revenues against uncollected cash rent and approximately two cents per diluted share of charges to revenue related to reserves against line people. This resulted in a total negative impact to third quarter twenty twenty FFO of approximately four cents per diluted share, some or all of which may be ultimately collected. Third quarter Twenty twenty FFO also reflects approximately three cents per diluted share decrease in parking revenue SOMO all which will resume with tenant reintegration. Simultaneous with closing RGV with Blackstone, the closing 900 million dollar mortgage loan secured by the property by the portfolio with an initial two year term, an annual interest rate of Lybrel plus two point one five percent received one point two billion of gross proceeds and use approximately eight hundred forty nine point five billion to fully repay.

[00:21:34] Our unsecured revolver are met Park North Loan and Term Loans B and we also repurchase. We also purchased one hundred seven point eight million of the loan, securing the hard media portfolio, which bears interest at a weighted average annual rate of Vyborg plus three point thirty one percent. In addition, we repurchased one point two million shares of common stock and an average price of twenty two point fifty seven per share. To date, we repurchased a combined two point six million shares of common stock, an average price of twenty three point eighty nine cents per share under our 250 million share repurchase plan. We now have one point three billion in liquidity consisting of sixty five point three million of cash and cash equivalent, 600 million of capacity on our unsecured revolver and three hundred thirty nine point five million of capacity on our one website, constructional. We have no maturities until 2022 and a weighted average term of maturity of six point one years. Thus, we have ample capital to manage our properties, complete our developed projects and ultimately pursue new opportunities before turning to guidance. I'd like to highlight a very positive emerging trend relating to our AFFO. Despite a twelve point seven million decline in FFO quarter over quarter resulting from the temporary impact of our always media portfolio. We actually generate a modest increase in AFFO for that same period. This reflects a combined combination of normalizing leasing costs, along with the transaction transition from non-cash revenue to cash rent commencements following the burn off of free rent under significant leases as indicated by the nine point one million drop compared to last quarter.

[00:23:22] What's more striking is the increase in the AFFO, which is over 45 percent higher than AFFO in the prior year. To emphasize this trend occurred in spite of temporary impact of our latest G.V., due to significant lower leasing costs and transition to cash recommencement, it is an important milestone, which we've often noted in connection with prior period leasing activity. On May 5th, we withdrew our previous Twenty twenty earnings guidance due to the uncertainty around business disruptions related to the covid-19 pandemic. Given these uncertainties, given these uncertainties persist, we have not reinstated guidance for the balance of the year. We are, however, once again providing following details and do a formal basis information on what we know today to help you assess our potential earnings results for fourth quarter twenty twenty due to the continued impact of covid-19, we expect our fourth quarter twenty twenty operation to be similar to that of the third quarter twenty twenty that set for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter office in July is expected to increase approximately one point five percent and Medio A.I.S is expected to increase approximately 5.5 percent. Third quarter operating result include the impact of the new Hollywood media portfolio gabey for two months, whereas the fourth quarter will fully reflect this transaction. After adjusting for one time devastating extinguishment, fees and the third quarter, we expect interest expense to be approximately four percent higher, reflecting the full quarter impact of interest related to the new media portfolio. Although we also anticipate an increase to FFO attributable to non-controlling interest of approximately 20 percent compared to the third quarter. And now I'll turn the call back to Victor.

Victor Coleman

[00:25:07] Thanks, Ruth, Mark, Alex and Laura, I'm going to close by saying this, we do not take lightly any of the hurdles that California is placing or proposing to place on its businesses and all of its residents. In many ways, I've said this before. This, unfortunately, is nothing new. And while we're optimistic Californians, we will thrive in spite of these obstacles, as we have for years. We plan to do everything in our power to help California, to continue to lead, to be a great place to do business and a great place to raise a family and simply a great place to live. And again, I want to express my appreciation to the entire Hudson Pacific team for all their hard work and dedication. And thanks for everybody here listening today. We appreciate your continued support. Stay healthy and safe and we look forward to updating you next quarter. And operator. With that, let's open the line up for any questions that are applicable.

[00:26:01] Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session, if you would like to ask the question, please press star one on your telephone keypad confirmation to indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star two, if you would like to remove your question from the Q. The participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star key. One moment, please, while we poll for your questions. Our first question has come from the line of Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Salmon. Please proceed with your question.

Alexander Goldfarb

[00:26:42] Hey, good morning out there. Just been a long earnings week, so two questions. First, if you could just give a little bit more color, you know, the stock buyback, you know, good thing. Obviously, the stock is incredibly depressed, but, you know, your stock trading at an implied eight and you guys bought a piece of the media loan that was a three three. So if you could just walk through that, because it would have you know, it would seem like the SAC capital would have been better used to buy back your stock at a higher yield to just want to hear more about, you know, how you guys viewed the transaction. Yeah.

Victor Coleman

[00:27:19] Alex, a picture. Thanks for the question. So, you know, Alex, you you've you've personally asked this several times and the answer's been the same. First of all, it was a it was a liberal plus retreat. And yes, it is a far cry from an implied A, even though today stocks were probably trading at a forward looking implied 10 and a half. So the answer to your question is we will always buy back our stock at these levels. We couldn't buyback our stock during that transaction because we were closed out initially, as we are right now. But as of Wednesday, we will start buying back our stock at these levels and continue to do so. But as I've said countless times before, we're not going to look to miss out on opportunities. We have, unfortunately, in a very, very nice situation with capital that's accessible for us to invest in multiple factors, stock being one and asset being another. Specific to this, we just know that the credit being that it's Blackstone and ourselves and the opportunity on there was a mess, we could take it ourselves and have this as an opportunity to start this for a period of time, since we had a need for capital to be invested and we had nothing else at the time to be invested. That's what we chose to do. And it was a small amount. Yeah, yeah. I was just, you know, the nine hundred million dollar loan on the billion, 650 is 55 percent leverage the purchase of the one hundred seven point eight million. Not only did it allow us to deliver to effectively 40 percent, which is much closer to our target leverage, but we did levered purchased at Lybrel plus 331, which is significantly higher than on top of that. So if we want to reliever, we can recover much cheaper than that debt. So there's you know, it makes a host of sense for you. I mean, there's a lot of reasons why they thought.

Alexander Goldfarb

[00:29:15] Ok, and then the second question, Victor, and you'll love it, because I'm playing the sickle cell analyst, which is a one side I something on the other side of like something. So there was a recent Silver Cup parade here in New York that I think created sort of low fives. And it would seem like, you know, these transactions that the studios are a rare breed. They come up, you know, every now and then. It's like being sort of a Ferrari TCO from the 60s. They're not a lot of them. When they come up, they can take money. Low buys seem still pretty cheap for an asset that, you know, it's hard to replicate very few of them around. Obviously, right now, your cost of capital, you know, isn't great. The Blackstone daily makes it better. But what are your views on, you know, where cap rates for studios are growing and why they should continue to go lower, in which case the low fives for silver cup may end up looking cheap. Just some color on your thoughts on these trades.

Victor Coleman

[00:30:12] Yeah, sure. You want to get that call down?

Alexander Goldfarb

[00:30:16] No, it's from Washington, D.C.. USA, Baltimore. I think I'm just kidding.

Victor Coleman

[00:30:21] So, no, listen, I think cap rates are definitely going to be compressed in that field. You know, there are a lot of eyeballs on it. The competition, I think, is obviously increased. That asset is a great asset. It's an asset that we did play in that in the field of trying to purchase. We didn't at the time. And the sole reason we didn't become more aggressive is because we were in the middle of our process with our JBI, with Blackstone. And so its timing just didn't work. Those assets are still, you know, going to be sought after. Hudson and Blackstone in our in our venture are going to continue to expand that platform. We've talked about it. We have several deals that we're looking at right now, and we're going to continue to be aggressive on that. And I think, you know, you're absolutely right. I think, you know, those kind of cap rates are good cap rates and the market's even going to get tighter on that stuff because there's there's very few of them out there.

Alexander Goldfarb

[00:31:14] OK, thank you, Mr. You've got it.

[00:31:21] Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dave Rodgers with Fares. Please proceed with your question.

Dave Rogers

[00:31:28] Yeah, good morning out there and good afternoon, everyone. I guess I heard analysis, comments that maybe you guys are really focused on core transactions today. And I guess I just wanted to verify the thought process around that. And additionally, you know, where you're comfortable buying assets, obviously, a lot of changes in the market today, quite a bit also on the legislative front. So, I mean, are you comfortable buying core assets in San Francisco proper today? What's your thought process around that, Victor?

Victor Coleman

[00:31:53] It's a good question. Listen, Chorus's, for long term cash flow stability is something that we will look at and tenant quality, geographic location and economies of scale, our cost of capital, our TV partners, if we were to look at with a TV partner their cost of capital, you know, all those factors say we're going to come into play. You know, listen, are you asking me directly? Are we going to buy an asset today in San Francisco? I would say the answer is probably not. That's not a marketplace that we are comfortable at this level. As Alex said in his his remarks, you know, right now we're not seeing the spread for buying value, add assets in any of our markets to speak of. They are still priced at levels that I think we believe are too high, given that the lease up activity in our markets is a lot slower than it was, you know, 12 months ago. Clearly so. But but, you know, there's always going to be unique opportunities and synergies that we have to take into account and be like we have in various different times and, you know, in our lives as as Hudson for the last four, 14 years have looked at, you know, various times in the cycle and capitalized on it. And, you know, dare we say that we've made, you know, some mistakes, but not a lot. And so we're going to continue that same premise moving forward. I think you also made a comment, maybe without that, made it on the 40 percent or maybe mark 40 percent coverage on the 21 lease expirations, 14 percent mark to market on that. Is it much harder to have those conversations today if you don't have a first half maturity? So you have good visibility on the tenants that want to remain in place or those that might be peeling out next year? And I'm thinking probably some of the smaller tenants versus larger tenants.

Dave Rogers

[00:33:42] Do you have anything that you can share on that? Sure. You know, this is art, as we said. You know, as we said, we have a pretty good handle on so far on the 21 expirations, if you recall, to two of those of make up 25 percent of the million five.

Victor Coleman

And we're in discussions with them and moving So, those along. So, yeah, I mean, we do the rest of them are you know, it drops down to about 40000 feet at that point. And then, you know, we were in active negotiations with a couple of those tenants. So, yeah, we feel pretty good about where we sit. And mark to market is going to be very strong.

Dave Rogers

[00:34:17] Last may be on coworking, you've got the address. We work on some of the leases there in earlier quarters. I know Regis's bouts of bankruptcies and there's been some articles in the press about you guys in San Francisco and others. I guess the question is, do you feel like you're making any progress with some of those transactions? And ultimately you feel like you're appropriately reserved at this point for some of those flexible negotiations that you're having?

Mark Lammas

[00:34:43] Yeah, this is Mark. Yeah, we are definitely appropriately reserved, every one of our coworking locations, with the exception of Shock Tuffin, which is a relatively small location, and Maxwell that we were one of five. We work locations. We did. We switched to a percentage rendang deal. They're all they're all current. We are working on a little bit of an adjustment on Regius for some of the footage up in Seattle that will they'll pay, in effect, 100 percent of the rents on the 450 and give us some of the footage back at 95. Jackson, we think that's a real opportunity to, well, build out and it kind of allows us to recapture space that can to us. And so the overall picture is very healthy, actually, on the commercial side with just a couple of adjustments that I just outlined. And we are fully reserved against all of that.

Dave Rogers

[00:35:43] Appreciate all the color from everyone, thank.

[00:35:49] Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Feldman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Jamie Feldman

[00:35:57] Great, thank you. I want to get an update on your thoughts on just the relative demand across the Bay Area submarkets. Are you seeing any trend in Silicon Valley versus Peninsula versus CBD just as you're leasing pipeline starts to pick up a little bit more?

Victor Coleman

[00:36:13] Sure. I think, you know, it's interesting. So the pipeline has picked up quarter over quarter, kind of back to early earlier pipeline levels. Chiefly, it's there's some of the weather out there, some expansions in there. There's So, tenants who have taken the finger off the pause button to reengage. And some of these are early 21 now coming back in and engaging with a plan. So that's the reason for the increase in the pipeline relative to the markets. I would say Peninsula and Silicon Valley are stronger than the city. The city. I think, you know, the act of requirements has dropped, you know, from levels of about, you know, six million square feet to about 2.8 million square feet. So that is to say that that there is still activity out there, but all that activity is on the sidelines. I feel encouraged going forward as people get clarity to get clarity on how they can utilize space and when they're going to utilize space, that some of that is going to stick. And, you know, again, that's very encouraging to me. As you know, we're seeing we'll start to see more and more demand.

Jamie Feldman

[00:37:20] Ok, and then in terms of a shift, like, you know, maybe it's more of a focus on suburban satellites or a hub and spoke any of these things. Yeah, you're heard about the last couple of months, EPS.

Victor Coleman

[00:37:31] Yeah. You know, we doing that. You know, listen, it's not that we're not seeing that. We just don't have the space in either areas that people are, you know, seeing some massive shift one way or the other. You know, we just did our Google the city. It wasn't like they were seeing is going to go in the city or they're going to go in the valley. They have different requirements for each marketplace. We don't have a lot of space in the city that we're that we're going to be, you know, comparing to people saying, no, we're going to go here or there. I think it is as it has been in every different types of cycle when people said, oh, the valley's getting crushed and the city is doing great, you know, there's demand for whatever those markets are that we're seeing. We're not seeing a massive exodus of the city. You say we're going into the valley and know, like, you know, we did before. And so at the end of the day, it's been constant. Clearly, as I said, we have a lot more activity in the valley right now and people are more interested in trying to make deals and a much more expedited manner.

Alex Vouvalides

[00:38:25] Jamie Salix, just to add on what Victor said, I think the West Coast is slightly different than maybe what you see in New York where there's a high reliance on public transportation. This idea of the, you know, maybe spread out geographically. We were already doing that. If you think about our markets, whether it's Seattle and then, you know, Bellevue in the East Side, if you think about the tech companies that were, you know, both in the city and had, you know, their footprint down all the way to San Jose and then L.A. in particular, as you know, is a relatively sprawling city. So I think that trend had already existed in our market, you know, pre pandemic. And so we're not seeing any further shift to say, hey, we're going to pull out of one specific area and continue to spread. I think a lot of the companies that were driving growth in the markets were already pretty well spread out throughout the West Coast in the markets that were in.

Jamie Feldman

[00:39:16] Ok, that's helpful. And then I thought the numbers you shared were pretty impressive. Any thoughts on how that translated translates into demand and what's the market that might help?

Victor Coleman

[00:39:27] Well, listen, I you know, we can't quantify that demand, but obviously the capital is there is going to get used to, as I said in my prepared remarks, from anything from stabilized companies want to go public to, you know, our new range of unicorn's space is going to get absorbed based on the growth prospects of those companies. But, you know, then again, there's a lot of talk around some of the EPS companies investing in tech or all the other ancillary businesses around tech, which is the highest demand, clearly, but they may not only invest in companies, they're going to say here in California, they're looking at all markets, obviously, given what's going on. And I think after, you know, after we sort of settle out in the next few weeks post-election and see where things are going to shake out to be in a year, we'll get much clearer of a picture of companies growing and surviving in California. OK, thanks.

Jamie Feldman

[00:40:16] And can you talk about the leasing that prospects at Harlow? I know you got your certificate of occupancy building this you I think for a project like that, it's a fantastic project.

Victor Coleman

[00:40:29] You know, right now, as tours are still limited, people still not in the existing footprint. You know, we view that as, you know, a project that's by Grosberg Tenant. And I think until we get tenants back into the space that they lease, as you're seeing, a lot of the deals getting done tend to be renewals right now versus new deals and expansion. So we love the project. We think it's a fantastic project. You know, we now have our zervos, so everything's ready to go. But I think, you know, we're being patient because of the current situation.

Jamie Feldman

[00:41:02] Ok, and then last for me, a very interesting point, an AFFO pop in the third quarter and over 19. How are you guys thinking about the dividend and, you know, having to raise it at some point?

Victor Coleman

[00:41:14] Yeah, I mean, we've talked about it for Mark can get into details. But clearly, you know, that this is this is a signal of what's to come, which we've been talking about and with our collections the way they're at right now, which has been consistent since March at 95 percent. The obviously impact on this is going to be giving is going to increase. And we've always said it's going to probably increase sometime in Twenty twenty, maybe early, maybe middle. But I mean, Mark's pretty confident, given that the FFO impact is something. And thanks for picking that up, Mark, your comment.

Mark Lammas

[00:41:41] Well, I'm glad that you appreciated the commentary. I mean, we've been foreshadowing this for quite a long time. And if we look ahead, you know, we think this third quarter result will carry forward pretty dependably. As Victor says, we'll be monitoring the dividend. We got good coverage now at the 25 cents a quarter and we'll be monitoring it. Look for the next opportunity where, you know, it makes sense to make a.

Victor Coleman

[00:42:12] Ok, thank you. Thanks, Jamie.

[00:42:17] Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Manny Kaufman with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Manny Korchman

[00:42:23] Hey, good afternoon, everyone. Victor, I mean, you started off the clock on a really positive note and the fundamentals aren't necessarily reflecting that. But so what are you guys looking for on the ground, trying to get more positive or negative that would make the we, as you know, investors or analysts here, stocks should also be falling.

Victor Coleman

[00:42:43] Well, let's talk about just basic facts, man, right? I mean, so this thing started. Now we're you know, we're going to this march. We're now November 1st. This weekend, we've been consistently collecting at 95 percent. We we've probably come off our occupancy levels by one percent. So during what people are now, you know, saying is the worst time in in in our lives, after all the cycles that we've all seen, now we're seeing our fundamentals are stable. They haven't moved. We've we're not like we've seen volatility in rent collections or volatility in occupancy. You know, the key is going to be the things that are clearly out of all of our controls at the end of the day is getting kids back to school in Washington and in California like they are in Vancouver and seeing the occupancy in the buildings go up. So we see our are the stability of our buildings go from 15 percent occupancy back to some normalized numbers. You know, his work from home going to dominate. I think we already know that position and everybody is saying the same thing. And whether it's, you know, the tech companies are the fire related companies, the CEOs in America said, hey, we're going back to work just when people are comfortable. So this is it's a timing game, but it shouldn't. You know what? I guess what I sort of take is at Hudson, you know, our quality of portfolio is not change. We have a phenomenal quality of assets and we've got stable paying, very, very high quality tenants. So why are our values trading at, you know, 11 caps when private markets, you know, are buying stuff it fours and fives or three or four and five.

[00:44:23] Right. I mean, so there is such a massive disconnect. And I do think that people inherently are using the tone of saying, you know, office has changed forever. It's never going to change forever. Things always revert back. It may look a little different and maybe it's a four day workweek, but doesn't mean we're not seeing any impact on the ground by any of our major tenants have said we want to give back space or we're looking to reconfigure our space so we have less space for, you know, the same amount of people or all the sort of things that people are feeling and hearing in the market today. So I think that part of the positive attributes, it's just is just how we see it from our position at the end of the day. Now, now, also, we don't have an issue. Sorry, we don't want to sort of paint a brush around the issue of the political environment. And I'm not talking about the federal environment. I'm talking about California government. We have some major issues in this state that we're going to have to tackle, but it's not going to be a process by which you're going to see a mass exodus out of California. California is California, despite itself. And if you listen to our calls for the last 10 years, we've talked about the same way people are here for a reason and they're going to stay here for the reason. And so we're optimistic that this is going to pass and it will be adjusted. But, you know, that's I think that's where the tone is from our standpoint and from from, you know, the ground that we look at from.

Manny Korchman

[00:45:43] Thanks for that, Victor, and thanks for be the pieces of guidance going forward here. I was a little bit surprised the studio income wouldn't recover faster now that things are shooting. Is that just the magnitude issue? And people aren't paying those ancillary fees because that suggests the scale of the shooting isn't there? Is there something else that I'm not?

Victor Coleman

[00:46:07] Ok, let me jump in the market, because I love the fact that, you know, first of all, the shooting just started in Pratt in late August, which that means that, you know, the stages were being built, people were getting back, the protocols were being put in place, and it was slower than we anticipated. Let's be candid. And I mentioned that in my in my prepared remarks. I mean, the unions and the TPP agreeing to getting people back to work has been has been a lot slower, but now they're up and running. And so we're 95 percent active in our portfolio right now in terms of the studios. So you're going to see a massive uptake in, in and in the ancillary revenues that they weren't paying before. Mark can get into it.

Mark Lammas

[00:46:51] Yeah, I mean, from Q2 to Q3, the ancillary did kick up a decent amount. It didn't get quite a few more levels. But if our own projections hold Q4, ancillaries should be almost to Q1 levels. So that'll be a pretty significant uptick from Q3 to Q4, you know, which is, you know, a reflection of exactly what Victor was mentioning, namely the ramp that was starting to occur through Q3. And then it really takes hold in Q4. And then as we you know, we'll see in 21 that that ramping up continues beyond Q4. And we get some pretty significant levels of normalized levels in Q1 and Q2 and Q3 to Q4. I would say it would be the ancillary revenues looking forward would be even stronger than, say, 2019 levels. But we've got a little bit of uncertainty around comptrollers because these live audience shows we're not it's not clear yet whether or not we're going to get as much revenue. And that does affect a handful of stages that that all the other stages are expected to be as busy as they've ever been. You know, looking ahead and we'll start seeing the real impact of that in Q4 and then really I'm sure you can see it. But, you know, base rent, rental revenue has held steady throughout the pandemic and we really saw no deterioration on Michael Brown and Eric Manny.

Manny Korchman

[00:48:24] Just coming back to your commentary that things always revert back. You know, you look at the retail, the mall business, and that certainly hasn't reverted back. And I can remember some of the conference calls from all landlords saying that e-commerce and technology wasn't an issue. You think about what had to happen for you if the mall industry didn't change. So what gives you the confidence that we are not the office won't become the next mall?

Victor Coleman

[00:48:56] As I said, I can't prognosticate what will or won't happen. I can only tell you what we're seeing specifically with our clients and the conversations we're having internally with our employees. This whatever this change has been and in fact, the impact on New Day will be a young person's change. And so the young people here are going to make the movement to make the decision to interact, socialize, be on board, learn how to move up the corporate ladders and strategies in companies. Clearly, there are going to be aspects of office businesses that don't need to be in office. But when you're talking about creating value and working together and getting educated and building a platform, everything that technology, media, entertainment has built for the last, whatever, 12 years since, you know, since the inception of the growth of the Amazon and Google and Facebook to the apples of the world has already been predicated on that. So why would we all of a sudden say or even assume to say that socialization is not going to be important, therefore, people can work from home? It's not retail. Retail is a choice. You know what? You people in this country are unfortunately not going have a choice whether they're going to have to work or not. People have to go to work to end up putting food on the table and providing, you know, a livelihood for their families and growing the economy. And so that's going to be around. And I think personally, there are a lot of CEOs in this country who politically today cannot make those statements because it's not the time is not right. We are not out of the woods uncovered and people are still concerned about their health and welfare of themselves and their employees, as they should be. But when that shifts, that shift is going to happen and people will end up going back to some level of normality. And whatever that level of normality is, whether it's three days a week or four days a week, people. People want to go to work and they want to socialize in Iraq, and that's how we look at it and that's what we're hearing from our tenant. They're all saying the same thing.

Manny Korchman

[00:50:50] If I was going back for the last three to four weeks and it has been a pleasure to be back together as a team and his colleagues after six and a half, seven months of being apart. So I agree with you on that part for sure. Thank you.

Victor Coleman

[00:51:06] Thanks.

[00:51:10] Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Craig Mailman with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Craig Mailman

[00:51:17] Hey, guys, just curious here, it sounds like kind of a mark to markets are holding. I'm just curious, aside from these rents, what your projection for net effect is, is given just kind of what concessions and capex are trending.

Victor Coleman

[00:51:33] Yeah, great art, I would say, you know, the deals that we've closed have granted, you know, our fuel velocity is down, but concessions are holding. We're not we're not giving any more free rent. It's not more tenant improvements on any package in our on our rents. Our take rents are at or a little bit above underwriting, you know. And so this is kind of going over the last seven months and, you know. Our Facebook, you know, our affiliates or flat these a lot of these deals have been in the pipeline for some time. They've had every opportunity to erode. They haven't. And so I'm only speaking to deals that actually have been done in our portfolio. And so we feel, you know, encouraged by that.

Craig Mailman

[00:52:16] To the South Pole, then you guys have to have some of the subtlely space available to just go with Luber, just kind of curious. That's a shorter term on it as you talk to them or here about the demand for that. How is that kind of going relative, you know, and how could that impact the rest of the competitive rents here for San Francisco within your portfolio, if at all?

Victor Coleman

[00:52:40] Well, quite so. So first of all, it's 25. So it's not short term. I mean, we still have four more years, a little more than four more years on that space. It's great space. And, you know, and it's open for plans. And there's lots of excess space for employees and growth. Remember that space has been on the market, prek of it. I mean, that was the space that they looked at. There's a lot of decisions that Cuba is going to be making about moving to their new space or if they even move to the space where we sit with that, I don't think our space is going to dictate values in the marketplace because it's way below market in terms of where even if you want to go obviously below covid Africa over time, it's way below that. Even currently just to compare to the deal we just did with Google Maps. Well, right, Arcare.

Craig Mailman

[00:53:28] Ok, and then just last one for me, you know, you guys talked to him about buying assets here. I know the time may not be right, but assuming perhaps your stock price is back to, you know, a level that makes it interesting to us as a currency and also does compare well to market cap rates and debt is still extremely cheap. And the fact you guys have a decent amount of cash coming out next couple of years, I mean, would you look to just use more leverage in the near term and then hopefully you have over time as that future cash flow comes out? Is that a consideration in order to just kind of juice yields in the near term?

Victor Coleman

[00:54:04] It's never been our model, you know, there are instances where inviting a little bit more elaborate and say in a TV context makes sense, but we're not, you know, going to, you know, sort of stray from our, you know, our discipline in terms of balance sheet management just to try to, you know, temporarily choose, build.

Craig Mailman

[00:54:35] Ok, thank you.

[00:54:40] Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nikola Tesla, Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Yulico

[00:54:47] Thank you, sir. Question on page 15, the supplemental, you give that stat on the ending lease percentage in the same StarOffice pool was down two hundred eighty basis points year over year. Talk a little bit about what's driving that. How much of that is a function of, you know, not doing as much leasing police off of existing vacancy versus, you know, maybe are you experiencing a lower than normal retention rate on renewals?

Victor Coleman

[00:55:15] Well, I mean, I wish there was just one easy answer. But, you know, I literally wrote, I don't know, six different contributors that account for that, starting with very you know, one thing thematically is that we've seen retail, a decent amount of retail move out. We saw it very we saw it at 69, 22, and we saw GFA move out at Lincoln Center and some retail moved out there. So there's no one, you know, sort of stand out, you know, reason for a some combination of just, you know, relatively small tenants. But nevertheless, you know, you know, a combination of them and then retail retailers out that, you know, is really the driver of that period over a period, these percentage decline.

Nick Yulico

[00:56:19] Ok, thanks. I guess I'm wondering, you know, based on the visibility you have right now in terms of, you know, new leasing that could happen, that's in the works, you know, expirations that are coming up where you have some visibility on renewing a tenant. I mean, is that is that a number that's going to stay under pressure, you know, just because mathematically you're facing a lot of expirations and, you know, new leasing is subdued because of that or other reasons? Yeah, Nick, it's hard, right?

Victor Coleman

[00:56:49] So it's deal or your actual lease velocity is down everywhere. So, you know, predicated on the lease philosophy, we've been always doing a good job of of back building and leasing our vacancy. And so it's as though it's still some of these deals are still in the pipeline. We were encouraged by that as a matter of timing and getting them through getting tends to feel more comfortable about decision making on how they can use their space and when they can use their space. So do we. If we had nothing in the pipeline, I'd say yes, you know, I don't know when, but it's really getting these things, these deals through which we're doing a good job of kind of marshaling all of our efforts to get them through. So we feel encouraged about the backfill and the lease up kind of going into 21.

Nick Yulico

[00:57:31] Ok, and then so I guess I just want to be clear on when you talk about 40 percent of, you know, next year's expirations having coverage, does that mean you actually have a lease in place right now or you just, you know, confident that you're going to get it done? And then I guess I'm wondering as well as that, is that number also apply to the next several quarters? I mean, you have about two percent of your portfolio expiring. You know, every quarter over the next three, four quarters is at 40 percent, you know, for the next couple of quarters, or is the number higher for the next couple of quarters for the you know?

Victor Coleman

[00:58:05] So I kind of look at the year in that 40 percent is represents the deals we have in negotiation. And some of them are, you know, small percentage of those are completed already. But it's really the totality of, you know, renewed and in well into negotiations. So we feel like we have a pretty good handle on it. And a lot of those tenants are I mean, I think the average tenancies, what you drop down is about six, seven thousand square feet. And so a lot of these tenants, especially now, with no clarity on how they can utilize the space and when, you know, that window is very, very, very small. Before they would be discussing renewal, you know, nine to 12 months out, even small guys. Now that's shrunk to, you know, anywhere from three to, you know, kind of three to six months.

Nick Yulico

[00:58:51] Ok, thanks, everyone.

[00:58:56] Thank you. Our next question is coming to the line up on the scale of the failure of Mizuho. Please proceed with your question.

Tayo Okusanya

[00:59:02] Hi. Yes, good afternoon, everyone. The comment that was made about the accelerated pace of growth in third quarter and then this, I think, is that a sign of things come to think a little bit through Twenty twenty one and maybe even be kind of like free rent and burn off or things like that. We should be aware of as we kind of started trying to, you know, starting to figure out twenty twenty one of the show would look like.

Mark Lammas

[00:59:30] Yeah, I mean, it's sort of getting ahead of, you know, twenty twenty one guy to get too granular about what exactly it looks like, although I would say in preparing the commentary Haroon and I did, it was the model to sort of reassure ourselves that this trend, both sequential, that is safe from, say, Q2 to Q3 and looking ahead before and beyond, is sustainable for the reasons, you know, we outlined in the prepared remarks. That is to say, the shift from free rent, cash, paying rent is sort of normalization on recurring capex being the key drivers of that. So it does appear that this is we have, you know, reached a turning point that, you know, we've been long foreshadowing offhand. And, you know, I don't you know, I don't know if anything comes to mind offhand. I cannot think of a as significant a lease as we've experienced in Twenty twenty, shifting from free rent to cash, paying rent. There's always some amount of debt, but I don't. But I think we witnessed a lot of it in the aftermath of Twenty twenty with the likes of Epic and Arts District and so forth. I don't know that twenty twenty one is have that dynamic, but I do think it will benefit from the full year of cash to rent on, you know, on all of those tenants as opposed to partial birth nonveterans.

Victor Coleman

[01:01:10] Right. Mark, what's happening is, yeah, the free rent portion is coming together for us. Obviously, if there's a large deal that we signed is going to be a leasing cost associated with that. But as we look out, based on our current portfolio, the free rent burn off will continue. And I think there'll be ups and downs depending on the quarter. But ultimately, this is the trend that is heading to.

Tayo Okusanya

[01:01:39] Ok, but thank you.

Victor Coleman

[01:01:39] Thank you.

[01:01:44] Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rich Anderson with NBC. Please proceed with your question.

Rich Anderson

[01:01:52] Thanks. And just on the work from home, I agree with you. I mean, if the young person sitting in the interview chair says I want to work from home four days a week and the other equally qualified does I in every day, who's going to get that job? So I think you're spot on with that, Victor. I mean, someone my age probably could have some of that flexibility, but younger generations are probably going to be led by the market in the market's going to be back to work, in my opinion. I just want to kind of say that all my questions have been I have been asked and answered except for one. And that's on the buyback. You said you're going to be back to the market on Wednesday. You know, maybe you're saying that tongue in cheek.

Victor Coleman

[01:02:32] Maybe that was that was a no, no, no, it's not fine. We get them back in the market this week, but obviously we are locked out until through and of business Tuesday. So we will be back in the market.

Rich Anderson

[01:02:43] My question is so I have a little hesitation on buybacks. I don't know how often they really work, mainly because you can't really see the accretion, particularly these days in the midst of a pandemic and no guidance. But I don't know how well they truly work. I understand them obviously buying an 11 cap, but it does disrupt the balance sheet or has the potential to do so. So we may differ on the value of buybacks, but I'm curious if you guys can give us a sense of what the limit is, what your limitations are on that beyond what's available to do with the current buyback program? Like where could it where would you have to stop that, in your opinion?

Victor Coleman

[01:03:26] You know, Richard, it's a great question. And you think you think the same way we do, which is, you know, it's a moment in time and we're taking advantage of the market conditions based on where our stock is now being currently valued, where we know the real value is or what we perceive the value to be. And so it's always going to be a balance. And whether it's whether it's entering the market on a buyback basis or we are willing to do a tender, those are going to take obviously precedent based on access to capital and use the capital and proceeds for other things. That being said, you know, we have a 250 million dollar approval process right now and we would go back to the board, which, you know, we could we could go back easily at any time, an increase that I believe we've already purchased about, I don't know, 100 to 110 million, you know, at various different levels, you know, so we've still got a little bit more room to go. So that that would be the process right now is to fill up the 250 and then look at exactly what you're talking about, you know, metrics and use the proceeds and where our leverage levels are and how the balance sheet is impacted him and what stock prices. And I think that that will that will definitely be on the forefront of what we're doing, given everything else we're doing with the company right now and other opportunities that we're looking at. And so there is no finite number to say, hey, we need to buy X. I think it's going to be access to where the markets will be pricing it out and where we think the opportunities are. But right now, as we said, you know, on October 30th and our stock prices today, we will be buying back at least the remainder of the, you know, 140 or so whatever Mark says we have going forward.

Rich Anderson

[01:05:05] Ok, good stocks going up, just as you said that, so there you go.

Victor Coleman

[01:05:14] Still buy back. All right. Thanks very much. Thanks. Have a good weekend. Thank you, everybody. I know we've run over time, so I apologize if we've not let anybody ask questions. But unfortunately, it's been a long a long quarter and a lot of time. We try we try to be in in tune as to only 12 o'clock West Coast time. So I want to thank everybody for participating. And again, I want to thank the entire Hudson team who continues to excel through these challenging times. I'm proud of all of you. And we look forward to chatting with you all our next quarterly call. Thanks, operator. We'll disconnect now.

