Amid COVID-19 Pressures, Accuray Looks Toward The Start Of Its China Ramp
Fiscal first quarter revenue was a little better than expected, and management did well on costs, achieving a modest profit where a modest loss had been expected.
Orders were down, not surprising given the challenges/pressures from COVID-19, but the backlog remains significant and Accuray should start recognizing Type A system revenue in China this quarter.
The China market offers Accuray a real chance to transform the business (and sentiment), but execution is crucial if the shares are going to move up toward my mid-single-digit FV.
Over the years there has been a dominant theme Accuray (ARAY) – just wait a little longer and the business will start ramping up. Whether it was the latest system innovation, new clinical