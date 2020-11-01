Summary

Fiscal first quarter revenue was a little better than expected, and management did well on costs, achieving a modest profit where a modest loss had been expected.

Orders were down, not surprising given the challenges/pressures from COVID-19, but the backlog remains significant and Accuray should start recognizing Type A system revenue in China this quarter.

The China market offers Accuray a real chance to transform the business (and sentiment), but execution is crucial if the shares are going to move up toward my mid-single-digit FV.