The China market offers Accuray a real chance to transform the business (and sentiment), but execution is crucial if the shares are going to move up toward my mid-single-digit FV.

Orders were down, not surprising given the challenges/pressures from COVID-19, but the backlog remains significant and Accuray should start recognizing Type A system revenue in China this quarter.

Fiscal first quarter revenue was a little better than expected, and management did well on costs, achieving a modest profit where a modest loss had been expected.

Over the years there has been a dominant theme Accuray (ARAY) – just wait a little longer and the business will start ramping up. Whether it was the latest system innovation, new clinical studies, a change in reimbursement, supplanting aged rival systems, or the China opportunity, there’s always been something just on the horizon that was going to drive revenue inflection. For the last seven years, though, revenue has been stuck in a $50 million band between $369 million and $419 million, while rival Varian (VAR) has seen core oncology system growth of around 5%/year, and the shares have continued to glide down.

I’ve said before that I believe current Accuray management has done more to improve the business than is reflected in the share price, and I still believe that. But with the company on the cusp of revenue recognition from its Type A license backlog in China, I don’t expect much patience from the Street if this doesn’t finally light the fuse on a more meaningful and lasting revenue ramp (and operating leverage).

I continue to model Accuray on the assumption of revenue acceleration from virtually no growth over the last six years (below 1%/year) to around 6% on an annualized basis. That level of growth should put the company on a path to double-digit FCF margins down the line, and it should likewise support a near-term fair value in the mid-to-high single-digits. Even so, this is a company that has been a serial disappointment, and while it may be different this time, that’s typically not a winning strategy in investing.

Better Margins In A Slow Quarter

This wasn’t expected to be a particularly strong quarter for Accuray, but management did manage to exceed expectations on margins, driving a double-digit EBITDA margin and a small profit that was ahead of expectations.

Revenue declined 5% year over year (and close to 11% qoq), with product revenue down 17% yoy and 12% qoq and service revenue up 4% yoy (down 2% qoq). Steady growth in the installed base has created a more sustainable base for meaningful service revenue, and I’m not all that troubled by the declines in product revenue given the challenges (budgetary and logistical) created by COVID-19.

Gross margin improved almost five points from the year-ago period and declined just half a point from the prior quarter. Product margin declined 150bp from the prior year and about four points from the prior quarter, the latter boosted by pricing and upgrades that wasn’t going to continue into this quarter. Service margin improved about nine points from the year-ago period and two points from the prior quarter.

EBITDA reversed a year-ago loss and came in roughly steady with the prior quarter, with a 10.6% margin achieved despite much operating leverage from system sales. Likewise with operating income, with came in at better than a 6% margin on less than $100 million in revenue.

Orders Remain Messy, But The Backlog Is Significant

I’ve learned over the years not to get all that excited or concerned about the quarter to quarter moves in the orders. Yes, orders certainly do matter, and I still maintain that consistently generating $100M/quarter in orders is an essential milestone for the company, but the challenges of converting orders to revenue in China, not to mention the near-term challenges created by COVID-19 do reduce the information investors can take away from near-term order trends.

Gross orders declined 36%, with CyberKnife orders down about 27% and Tomo/Radixact orders down more than 40%. Net orders were down a similar 40% with a roughly steady amount of age-outs, though the drop from the prior quarter was certainly significant (more than two-thirds). Accuray saw double-digit growth from Japan (an underappreciated market), and the backlog grew 21% to nearly $600M (around four years of product revenue at recent average quarterly run-rates).

The biggest question remains how effectively and quickly Accuray can convert its significant Type A license backlog in China. Management said that it expects revenue recognition to begin this quarter (fiscal Q2’21), and that it expects to recognize around $115M in revenue over the next 24 months, but management has offered no guidance for the next quarter or year, so it’s difficult to model the ramp, let alone the follow-through.

The China opportunity is still very significant. China has roughly one-tenth the number of linacs as the U.S. (in per-capita terms) and radiation therapy remains a cost-effective oncology therapy option. Between the Type A and Type B opportunities (the later more of a fiscal ’23 driver), the Chinese market can transform Accuray’s business, but Varian (and Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY)) is targeting the market as well and serving the potential scale of demand will create some new challenges.

The Outlook

Accuray’s recent investor day didn’t offer much that was really new, though highlighting the product development roadmap and the changes to reimbursement should add some clarity for retail investors on those sometimes-complicated drivers. I was impressed with the presentation on ClearRT (near-diagnostic quality imaging), and likewise the subsequent announcement of a collaboration with Brainlab for neuro-radiosurgery treatment planning.

To be clear, though, the basic arguments for Accuray’s systems hasn’t really changed – it’s really about Accuray finding a way to effectively market the capabilities and advantages of its systems and get centers onboard with giving them a chance. Deficiencies relative to Varian in areas like treatment planning have improved, but it is well worth remembering that doctors (and administrators) tend to stick with what they know, and the vast majority of U.S. rad-oncs know Varian – this is part of the reason why Japan and China, where Varian isn’t as well-established, are meaningful opportunities.

I continue to value Accuray on the basis of 6% long-term revenue growth and the eventual attainment of double-digit FCF margins. Neither revenue growth nor EBITDA margin are particularly impactful valuation drivers right now, as Accuray shares trade at a discount to those drivers given significant investor skepticism and the fact that the shares are just off the radar for most institutions.

The Bottom Line

I believe a mid-single-digit fair value/price target is still relevant, though a truly successful ramp in China over the next three-to-five years could unlock considerably more value. Execution is the key now, though. This has been a “wait until next year” story for many years and Accuray management really needs to start delivering on that opportunity in China to change the narrative.

