We were encouraged by Restaurant Brands International's (NYSE:QSR) F3Q2020 performance. Financial results improved significantly from the previous quarter but lagged outcomes from last year's same quarter. However, even on a year-over-year basis, results were considerably better than those evidenced in the prior quarter, with global retail sales growth down by ~5.4% in F3Q2020 versus ~20.9% in F2Q2020. Even international retail sales, despite the persisting COVID-19-related restrictions in many of the ~100 countries that have QSR restaurants, experienced substantial gains with comparable store sales outside of the U.S. improving to -10% in F3Q2020 from the -18% evidenced in F2Q2020.

In the home markets of U.S. and Canada, fueled by initiatives being rolled out to strengthen long-term growth, including: faster order processing, digital drive-through menu boards, high-tech coffee brewers, and preservative free menu items, retail sales and same store sales expanded sharply compared to the previous quarter. Further, consistent with F2Q2020 trends, a majority of home country retail sales were driven by orders placed at drive-throughs and delivery orders. Overall, despite suffering considerable retail sales losses on a year-over-year basis since the pandemic surfaced, the firm has been profitable and cash flow positive. In F3Q2020, QSR generated ~$223 million in net income and ~$380 million in free cash flows.

Over the short term, driven by the company's initiatives to support off-premise retail sales, we expect dramatic improvement in the pace of retail sales gains in home markets to continue. In addition, QSR's international retail sales are likely to evidence substantial expansion in upcoming quarters, as more countries ease pandemic related restrictions, thereby permitting the company's restaurants to function normally. Moreover, led by the leverage created by higher retail sales and cost savings due to operating efficiencies, we anticipate improvement in margins and, consequently, higher earnings and free cash flows over the next few quarters.

In regards to the long term, we're encouraged by QSR's continued execution on initiatives to develop the company's infrastructure with a view to improve customer experience and ultimately increase customer demand. In addition, QSR's objective to rapidly expand its footprint to 40,000 stores over the next decade is prudent, in our opinion. Based on a potentially larger footprint and increased customer demand, we anticipate significant improvement in QSR's retail sales, margins, profits, and free cash flows over the long term. In a decade, QSR is likely to be a larger more profitable organization, in our judgement.

Based on the factors described above, we remain confident in our long-term Bull thesis on the company. Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating and 1-year price target of $124/share for QSR. (Please go through our initiation report "Restaurant Brands International: Significantly Under Valued - Buy On Growth Plans" and related note for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F3Q2020 Results Summary

For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$8.3 billion (-5.4% compared with F3Q2019), revenues were ~$1.3 billion (-8.3% on a year over year basis), in line with consensus estimates, and earnings per share came in at $0.47 (-37.2% compared to F3Q2019), below analyst projections of $0.61 . In addition, comparable sales at Tim Hortons and Burger King declined by 12.5% and 7%, respectively, and that at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen increased by 17.4% over F3Q2020. Net income for the period was ~$223 million, reflecting a decrease of 36.5% over the previous year. The bright spot in the quarter's financial performance was the successive decrease on a sequential basis in the comparable sales decline figure associated with all three of QSR's brands.

Profits Improved Significantly On A Sequential Basis Over F3Q2020

Margins Improved On A Sequential Basis Over F3Q2020

Drive-Through, Delivery, And Digital Continued To Perform

Retail sales linked to QSR's drive-throughs and delivery orders increased by double digits and triple digits on a year-over-year basis. Considering the significant growth in drive-through retail sales, the firm is adding features to the digital menu boards it is in the process of installing at 10,000 of its drive-throughs, in the U.S. and Canada. The features being added include remote contactless payment systems and predictive selling functionality. Based on improvement in retail sales figures from 800 Tim Hortons restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and 1,500 Burger King restaurants in the U.S. where the digital menu boards have already been installed, the initiative is likely to have a favorable impact on QSR's financial performance.

Digital sales continued to be strong, growing ~100% on an annualized basis and in double digits on a sequential basis in the company's home markets. Digital sales as a percent of total sales for Tim Hortons in Canada, and Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the U.S. were 20%, 8%, and 15%, respectively. We expect the trend to continue as customers begin to realize the convenience associated with order ahead and pick-up.

Company On Track To Expand Footprint To 40,000 Restaurants Over 10 Years

Despite pandemic conditions, QSR continued with new unit development, growing its Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant counts for FY2020 by 1%, 2.4%, and 7.1%, respectively, by the end of F3Q2020. A majority of new store launches were in international regions, with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, in particular, adding significant number of restaurants in foreign countries, growing its footprint for the year by 11% by the end of the third quarter. Although QSR has indicated plans to shutter non-performing restaurants over the year and expects to end FY2020 with no net additions to its store count, unit development is likely to catch up over subsequent years and achieve the 40,000 target as per schedule, in our opinion.

Turnaround Efforts At Tim Hortons Gaining Traction

For F3Q2020, Tim Hortons' retail sales improved substantially on a sequential basis coming in at ~$1.5 billion (-13.7%) versus ~$1.1 billion (-33.4%) in F2Q2020. Over the period, QSR continued with the implementation of initiatives to turn the company around, including resuming the installation of: new coffee brewers and water filtration systems and digital drive-through menu boards at Tim Hortons restaurants. ~90% and ~50% of the coffee chain's restaurants have been upgraded with new coffee brewing apparatus and digital drive-through menu boards. In addition, the food at Tim Horton's restaurants is now free of artificial flavorings and preservatives. With a view to encourage customer demand, QSR introduced several limited time offers, including the Oreo Iced Capp, cold coffee beverage, as well as a line of chicken and roast beef sandwiches. Based on Tim Horton's improving customer satisfaction scores and increasing share of the Canadian brewed coffee market, it appears that the company has turned a corner.

Increased Focus On Burger King Drive-Throughs

The brand's drive-through restaurants in the U.S. have outperformed its non-drive-through restaurants by a significant margin over the pandemic. For F3Q2020, retail sales at the Burger King's drive-through equipped restaurants increased 28% on a year-over-year basis. In order to benefit from the momentum, the facilities are being upgraded with a view to improve customer experience. To be specific, QSR is installing digital menu boards with remote contactless payment systems and predictive selling functionality at Burger King's 7,200 U.S. restaurants that are equipped with drive-throughs. The apparatus has already been installed at 1,500 locations, and QSR expects to cover ~75% of the footprint by the end of 2021, and the remaining ~25% in 2022. Given that social distancing is likely to outlast the pandemic, drive-throughs will possibly remain popular for a while, in our judgement. Therefore, the initiative to upgrade Burger King's drive-throughs is likely to generate significant returns on investment for QSR.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Positioned For Rapid New Unit Development

For F3Q2020, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's retail sales improved considerably from the previous quarter, coming in at ~$1.3 billion (+21.5%) versus ~$1.2 billion (+24%) in F2Q2020. In addition, average sales per restaurant increased to $1.8 million, over the last 12 months. To convert the momentum the brand is clearly enjoying, into retail sales, QSR has indicated plans to accelerate the pace of new unit development, both domestically and internationally. In that regards, it is noteworthy that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's global footprint expanded by 7.1% over F3Q2020 versus by 5.6% in F3Q2019. Given data which shows that the primary reason for not visiting a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen is the lack of a nearby location, rapid unit development is an appropriate strategy for the firm, in our opinion.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

At the end of F3Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$1.9 billion and long-term debt of ~$12.9 billion on its balance sheet. QSR's debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was 5.5, an improvement from the prior quarter's 5.6 and in line with associated covenants. Over the period, the company refinanced a major portion of its long-term debt, securing longer redemption time horizons, and improved interest rates. QSR declared a dividend of $.52/share for the quarter.

Bottom Line

With arguably one of the best unit economics among quick service restaurant chains and a potentially long runway for growth, QSR appears to be the best kept secret of the fast-food industry. The company just has to turn around Tim Hortons and sustain long-term growth at Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. QSR's strategy to rapidly and significantly expand its footprint, coupled with its initiatives to improve customer experience, should have the desired positive effect in significantly improving retail sales, revenues, profits, and free cash flows over the long term.

