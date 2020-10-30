Laredo managed to reduce its credit facility borrowings by $55 million in Q3 2020, although its debt may increase slightly in Q4 2020 if it completes 15 Howard County wells.

The price it paid per net acre was around 20% of the price it paid for Howard County acreage in early February.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) appears intent on trying to increase its oil production, making another Howard County bolt-on acquisition that gives it more oil-heavy inventory to develop. Land prices are cheap now. So, if oil prices recover to near $50, Laredo will have gotten quite a good deal.

Laredo's 2021 cash flow is not particularly affected by oil prices due to its strong hedge position. Laredo's more limited 2022 hedges and its January 2025 note maturity mean that it will want $50 oil in 2022 to be on the right trajectory to help refinance its notes.

At current strip prices, Laredo's stock has minimal intrinsic value and is a bet on oil getting back to $50+ in time. Laredo's unsecured bonds remain a better bet if oil prices don't improve quickly enough.

Howard County Acquisition

Laredo is continuing to add to its Howard County position, with a $11.3 million bolt-on acquisition. This acquisition is mainly for development opportunities, as it only includes a modest amount of current production (210 BOEPD with 80% oil).

The acquisition does highlight how much land values have fallen since the oil price crash. In early February 2020, Laredo did a bolt-on acquisition that added 1,100 net Howard County acres for $22.5 million, around $20,500 per net acre. This new acquisition involves 2,758 net acres, or approximately $4,100 per net acre if no value was given to existing production.

This newest acquisition adds at least 12 new 10,000-foot locations and also significantly increases the working interest and lateral length of 12 existing locations as well.

Debt Situation

Laredo's credit facility borrowing base was reaffirmed at $725 million, leaving it with plenty of room under its credit facility. It mentioned that it had reduced its credit facility borrowings to $220 million by October 19, down $55 million from the $275 million it had borrowed under its credit facility at the end of Q2 2020. This amount of debt paydown was quite solid, given that Laredo's unsecured bonds have interest payments (around $49 million per interest payment) in Q1 and Q3, and it also spent $11.3 million on that acquisition.

Laredo's credit facility debt may increase slightly by the end of 2020 if it goes ahead with its earlier plans to complete 15 Howard County wells in Q4 2020, though. The roughly $90 million capex budget in Q4 2020 would more than offset the lack of bond interest payments during the quarter.

Source: Laredo Petroleum

Howard County Well-Level Returns

It is uncertain whether Laredo will go ahead with those plans to complete 15 Howard County wells in Q4 2020, given the weakness in near-term strip prices. The WTI strip for Q1 2021 is currently a bit over $36, with 2021 calendar year strip close to $38. The returns at those prices are pretty mediocre, while a $5 increase in prices would result in decent returns.

Source: Laredo Petroleum

Laredo's 2021 cash flow outlook doesn't change all that much at various oil prices due to its hedges. It expects close to $300 million in cash flow (before capital expenditures) at current strip prices, and Laredo's financial position at the end of 2021 is unlikely to differ much whether oil averages $45 or $35 during the year.

Source: Laredo Petroleum

Although its operating cash flow may not change significantly with oil price fluctuations, Laredo may still want to delay the Howard County completions to avoid depleting its locations at low oil prices.

Bond Prices

Laredo's unsecured bonds are now trading in the mid-40s, although around three cents would need to be added for accrued interest. If the 2025 bonds are paid back at maturity, the returns would be close to 200% (from interest and principal repayment).

The bonds remain more attractive than Laredo's stock. Laredo's credit facility debt appears under control still, so if Laredo eventually restructures, there should be a fair bit of value left for unsecured bondholders. The relatively low credit facility debt reduces the risk that Laredo will need to issue second-lien debt (like Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)) to reduce its credit facility borrowings, although there is still the potential for debt exchanges involving unsecured notes for second-lien notes.

Although Laredo's next bond maturity isn't until January 2025, there is some risk that it restructures before then if oil prices don't recover. For example, Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) is currently contemplating restructuring with its next bond maturity in May 2023. A similar timeline would suggest that Laredo could contemplate restructuring in 2022 if oil prices remain weak.

Conclusion

Laredo Petroleum has been adding to its oil-heavy inventory, picking up 2,758 net acres in Howard County for around 20% of the price it paid per net acre in early February. If WTI oil gets back to $50 for 2022, it should be on a decent trajectory to refinance its 2025 notes. At lower oil prices, there is a risk that Laredo will end up restructuring, which would give most to all of its new equity to bondholders. Due to that risk, I believe Laredo's bonds are a better opportunity than its stock at their current prices.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.