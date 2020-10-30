When we have higher volatility in equity markets, portfolio balances can very quickly take a turn for the better or for the worse. It is not that large swings essentially affect the balance of a portfolio but rather the fact that the portfolio has too many deltas in one direction (usually long). To combat this, many traders attempt to utilise delta-neutral strategies (to bring the portfolio's deltas to a more neutral number), which eliminates or at the very least, significantly decreases directional risk.

Therefore, if, for example, 50% of a portfolio is utilizing short deltas while the remainder is utilizing long deltas, this gives the trader more options to be correct as winning trades/investments could consistently be realized irrespective of volatile market moves.

The covered put, for example (opposite of a covered call), is an excellent short-delta strategy in periods of high implied volatility. The reason being is that one can collect above-average premium from the sold put as well as reduce the cost basis of shorting the stock. This places the odds above 50% that profit, for example, will be realized on the trade.

One such trade we are lining up at present is a short delta trade in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG). This firm is involved in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry as well as cloud solutions. As we can see from the daily chart below, shares seem to be undergoing a bearish pattern (double-top reversal) and, at present, are fighting to remain above support. Also, the volume trend looks very worrying for the longs as selling volume has been clearly in control since early August.

For any potential short trade we decide to take on, the trends in the financials should be in line with what we are seeing in the technicals. We essentially look for trends which are the polar opposite of our long setups where we look for strong profitability, a keen valuation as well as attractive levels of shareholder returns. In essence, we need to see deteriorating profitability, decreasing equity and cash flows and dilution if possible. The reason being is that the risk of shorting is much higher than buying due to the unlimited upside variable of the respective share price.

From a profitability standpoint, trends are definitely getting weaker in Inseego. The return on assets metric (54%+) continues to get weaker, and the company is still not generating any positive cash flow. Operating margin of -9.87% is worse than the 5-year average number of -7.02%.

From a valuation standpoint, all we can go on is the company's sales as INSG has no positive equity, cash flow or earnings at present. On the equity side, INSG briefly entered positive territory in the first quarter ($28 million), but now, the equity number stands at -$42 million at the end of Q2 due to more debt hitting the balance sheet. Free cash flow is also negative over a trailing 12-month average (-$34 million), and net income continues to deteriorate. The current sales multiple of 3.1 is the highest multiple we have seen from this metric in well over a decade.

From a shareholder return perspective, Inseego does not pay a dividend, and the amount of shares outstanding has now reached 97 million. At the end of 2017, the float was 58 million. The share count has been significantly diluted, which obviously does not help investors in the long run.

Suffice it to say, the trends above definitely line up with what we are seeing on the technical chart. Bulls will point to the recent revenue growth and the apparent 5G opportunity, but the market for the most part is dismissing these elements at present. Furthermore, as the market is a forward-looking discounting mechanism, the pending 5G launches at the back-end of the year have not moved the needle either with respect to the share price. Is this due to EBIT costs outpacing gross profit? This remains to be seen.

From a strategy standpoint, we are looking at something like a covered put. This strategy involves the short sale of the stock followed by the sale of a put option below the current share price. At present, the $7.50 December puts are selling for roughly $60 per contract and implied volatility is 89%. With third quarter earnings coming up, however, traders need to be mindful that IV will most likely increase as we head into the announcement next week.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Therefore, to sum up, a covered put in Inseego will provide an excellent way to put some short deltas to work in our portfolio. Its double-top reversal pattern and bearish trends in equity, cash flow, volume and earnings lead us to believe that lower lows are ahead for this stock. We typically manage covered puts more aggressively due to the unlimited risk to the upside. We may put something in here before earnings are announced on the 4th of November next.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.