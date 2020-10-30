The one thing that concerns me most is PPG's valuation, which multiplies the risk that if the overall market will again drift lower due to the repercussions of the COVID-19, the stock price will be battered.

On October 19, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), the second-largest player in the global coatings industry (slide 23), presented its Q3 results, beating on the Wall Street revenue and EPS consensus estimates, as it appears the pundits were too bearish on the demand and underestimated the tailwinds from the trends in the DIY architectural coatings market in North America and the EMEA.

The response from traders was lukewarm. During the days that followed, the share price performance was soft: the price has retreated to the level previously seen in early October.

In my understanding, among the essential downside catalysts that emerged of late were worrisome news from Europe regarding the COVID-19 trends and authorities' responses that cloud the outlook for the gradual recovery of the global economy and multiply the risk that the second wave of the recession will be much more severe.

In my view, despite the single-digit decline in revenues of both segments, the report was overall robust, considering that effective cost-cutting measures and margin expansion secured higher quarterly net income and also propped up cash flows that are at the crux of dividend sustainability.

However, I still believe the price the market is paying for this dividend aristocrat is too lofty (D- Value Grade illustrates that vividly), and most of the recovery prospects have already been priced in. So, there is no opportunity at the moment.

Now, let's assess the results in greater depth, as they definitely deserve a thorough examination.

The top line

Net sales of PPG dropped ~3.7%, mostly because of weaker volumes if compared to the previous year. Higher selling prices somewhat offset the decline, while inorganic growth brought $20 million that helped to slightly mitigate the effect of the persisting softness in a few end markets (slide 3).

As a quick reminder, in July, PPG expected sales volumes to plummet in double digits, but it became more optimistic in August and upgraded the prognosis to the 6%-11% contraction range. In October, the company updated the forecast again, expecting a ~5% decline. So, the Q2 report showed that the renewed hypothesis the company made was correct.

For a broader context, I should shortly discuss how PPG's essential competitors fared during the quarter. I have already touched upon that matter in my recent article on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), but it is worth briefly repeating it:

In the cohort of the ten key coatings industry players, SHW was the only company that improved Q3 sales YoY; they went 5.2% higher. The result that Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF), the third-largest player in the coatings industry, delivered was weaker, as its top line contracted by 5%. We do not know how Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK:NPCPF) fared, as the quarterly update is due on November 13. Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) had the worst quarter compared to the peers, as its sales tumbled by ~7.2%.

Both the Performance Coatings and the Industrial Coatings segments of PPG were down YoY, but PC, the flagship division, fared slightly better, reported 3% net sales contraction vs. 5% in the case of IC, because its top line was propped up by the acquisitions. At the same time, volumes of the divisions fell simultaneously, by 5%.

Sales of Performance Coatings were still strained as a few end markets, including refinish, aerospace, and protective & marine coatings, have still been struggling with the pernicious effects of the pandemic. Delving a bit deeper, aerospace, which is, no doubt, was in dire straits, still has a somber outlook due to the restrained air travel. Airlines are virtually struggling for survival, cutting opex to the bone, and even despite efforts governments undertake to shore up the ailing industry, it is unclear how long will it take for it to fly back to the pre-crisis level. So, the Q2 sales volumes of PPG to the aerospace end market tumbled by 35%. As the company clarified in the prepared commentary, demand both for coatings used by commercial original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket products was lackluster. The silver lining is that the military aircraft segment was somewhat immunized from the recession, as it is principally dependent on government spending. So, despite the overall dreadful performance of the industry, sales of PPG coatings to the military, which account for a third of aerospace coatings sales, were stable.

Another laggard was protective & marine coatings, which fell in mid-single digits (page 4). Speaking on the marine end market, I should quickly remark that there are some signs of recuperation in this market. For example, the order book of the shipbuilding industry titans like Samsung Heavy Industries (OTC:SMSHF) is growing (see the October investor presentation), which means volumes can improve in the near future. So, this trend bodes well for PPG going forward.

However, the bumper demand for the DIY architectural coatings in North America, which largely contributed to the sales growth of Sherwin-Williams and RPM International (RPM) (see my recent note), also played a role in the case of PPG and staved off a deeper contraction of the PC's sales.

Finally, as I said above, the Industrial Coatings segment reported a 5% decline in net sales due to a slight reduction in sales to automotive OEMs and weaker demand from the packaging industry, while the electronic materials and appliances sub-segments were much more robust.

Profitability and cash flows: the dividend aristocrat status is not in jeopardy

Even though sales contracted, PPG's cost cutting efforts helped to shore up margins. So, its diluted quarterly GAAP EPS was up by almost 21%. Adjusted EPS growth was slightly weaker as it rose by ~16% to $1.93. In the case of both segments, income rose materially: the PC reported a 12% increase, while IC's result was up 23%.

PPG is a member of the elite dividend aristocrat cohort. So, its cash flows that are at the very foundation of dividend sustainability deserve additional scrutiny. As page 7 of the Form 10-Q illustrates, its 9M net CFFO weakened, mostly as a result of the lower net income. However, despite an 8.4% decline in cash flow, FCF was still strong, equaled $994 million. Considering that PPG returned to investors only $368 million in the form of dividends (and did not repurchase shares), this amount was more than enough to excessively cover shareholder rewards.

Final thoughts

To sum up, precisely as expected, the results reflected the pronounced softness in the aerospace, marine, and oil & gas industries, while they also were bolstered by buoyant demand for the do-it-yourself coatings in North America.

Regarding the short-term outlook, PPG is expecting Q4 sales volumes to drop in the low-to-mid-single digits (slide 10). At the same time, Wall Street is anticipating Q4 sales to be down 2.87%.

The one thing that concerns me most is PPG's valuation, which multiplies the risk that, if the overall market will again drift lower due to the repercussions of the COVID-19, the stock price will be battered. The company is trading at a large premium to its own 5-year average and the sector median; for instance, its Forward EV/EBITDA is ~14.18x, while the sector median is ~8.98x. Also, its 1.69% dividend yield does not look attractive to me. I am neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.