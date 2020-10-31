Although the underperformance of platinum over the rest of the precious metals group is unsustainable in the long run, we stay away for now.

While the increase in ETF demand looks bullish at first glance, it is in fact a reflection of the expanding surplus in the refined market.

In addition to negative fundamental dynamics, platinum is undermined by deteriorating sentiment among money managers and increased hedging activity from commercials.

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM).

Thesis

PLTM has experienced a consolidation since last summer performed the weakest, alongside its complex. The recent period of PLTM weakness has coincided with renewed strength in the dollar and weaker oil prices.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While we think that the underperformance of platinum over the rest of the precious metals group is unsustainable in the long run, we prefer to stay away from PLTM in the very near term due to its negative fundamental dynamics. Despite the large increase in platinum ETF demand, speculative sentiment in the futures market continues to deteriorate, while commercial hedging activity is on the up. This leads us to believe that it is likely to get worse for PLTM in the short term before it gets better.

Against this, we expect PLTM to trade between $7.70/share and $10.00/share over the next three months.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is, however, more expensive, considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut their net long exposure to NYMEX platinum by the equivalent of 72 koz in the week to October 20, according to the CFTC.

The net spec length in NYMEX platinum is at its lowest since July 2019, pointing to an increased bearish sentiment toward the precious metal.

Encouragingly, the NYMEX platinum price looks slightly cheap based on the current spec positioning based on the relationship between the net long position held by money managers and prices since 2015, as the chart below shows.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Note: The dark blue dots correspond to the past 52 weeks.

Implications for PLTM: Although platinum's spec positioning is not very long, there is still room for money managers to reduce net short exposure to NYMEX platinum, especially considering that the price momentum is negative. This is, therefore, negative for PLTM.

Commercial positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Commercials reduced their net short position in NYMEX platinum by 35,350 ounces in the week to October 20, according to the CFTC.

However, the net short position held by commercials has increased since May, which has coincided with the strong rally in platinum prices. This suggests that commercials have a low conviction that the rally in platinum prices will prove sustainable. In the chart below, we show the relationship between commercial net positioning and prices since 2015. The dark blue dots represent the past 52 weeks.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Based on this relationship, the NYMEX platinum price should trade at a higher level.

Implications for PLTM: Sentiment among commercials is fairly pessimistic, which should result in increased hedging activity and downward pressure on platinum prices and thus PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors added 35 koz of platinum to their holdings in the week to October 27, according to our estimates. The NYMEX platinum price decreased by 0.79% over the corresponding period.

Platinum ETF holdings are at a record high, having surged substantially over the past two years. However, the relationship between ETF positioning and prices is strongly negative since 2009, as the chart below shows.

Source: Orchid Research

We think that this is because an increase in ETF holdings is the reflection of an increase in surplus in the market. The automotive demand destruction due to the COVID-19 is the main factor behind the fundamental weakness in the platinum market.

Implications for PLTM: We think that market participants should not necessarily view the large increase in platinum ETF demand as a constructive sign but rather as a sign of fundamental weakness. This is not positive for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

We prefer to stay away from PLTM in the near term, although we strongly believe that its underperformance with the rest of the precious metals complex is unlikely to continue forever.

Based on the relationship with prices and positioning, we would turn more constructive on PLTM once the speculative community begins to reassert upside exposure to NYMEX platinum.

This is presently not the case - money managers are inclined to reduce their net long exposure to NYMEX platinum for now as a result of the negative price momentum.

We, therefore, prefer waiting for an extreme bearish spec positioning, before having more conviction that the pain for PLTM is over.

Trade with caution.

