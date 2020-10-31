Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome FSInsight as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Despite beating analyst expectations, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) share price was down by up to 5% in pre-market trading. The rationale for the share drop is largely because the company failed to offer guidance for next quarter. Analysts had expected the company's YoY revenue to fall. However, it grew thanks to elevated demand for products like iPads, wearables, and an all-time record for Mac computers at $9 billion in quarterly sales. So, many investors may be wondering if now is the time to sell AAPL after such a good run. We think that would be a mistake. We also think that the assertion that Apple is somehow one of the laggards of the FAANG stocks is false. We consider it one of the best. While many people point out that Apple may not grow as fast as other FAANG stocks, its larger size can compensate for this discrepancy.

It is now not up for debate whether owning the FAANG stocks has been a good call. However, we believe that often the FAANG are too clumped together, sometimes to their eldest member's disservice. We, for example, do not recommend owning all FAANG stocks to our subscribers. However, one we unabashedly recommend and have been for an exceptionally long time is AAPL. We are believers in the company, the products they create, and also their unique approach to management and product development, which we believe sets them apart in many ways from their peers if they can even be said to have any. Apple bears have been saying for a long time that other FAANGs are higher growth and deserve higher multiples and imply that AAPL is the mispriced one. However, we think it is kind of foolish to question a company's multiple that blew away analyst expectations and achieved double-digit growth in Q3 when the US economy contracted by 32%, one that sells primarily high-end consumer electronics no less. Apple's impressive P/E growth over multiple time periods speaks for itself. The below charts suggest that the conclusion that Apple is overpriced because it has similar P/E ratios to companies with higher growth is spurious. Perhaps the market is taking sustainability and the size of cashflows into mind as well.

You see, what Apple bears will not tell you is that, for a long time and over multiple time periods, the market has been reaffirming its belief in Apple's P/E ratio, as evidenced by its growing faster and more consistently than many other FAANG. So, the question should not be why Apple is overvalued; we do not believe it is. The question should be why the market is unwilling to assign higher multiples to the newer internet companies, many of whom undoubtedly have higher growth. That is not the question we aim to answer in this article, but posing it is poignant.

Now, we know what you're thinking: the faster rise of the P/E ratio proves exactly the opposite of what you're saying; I'd rather buy the other FAANGs because they have room to run. Well, firstly, you'd be using Value logic on Growth stocks. We would urge you to avoid this mistake, particularly with a company with the highest valued brand in the world. Remember, we're measuring Apple against oranges here. Also, remember that, from a shareholder's perspective, Apple's enormous size and consistency mean that its future cash flows could be argued to be significantly more secure than ad-derived revenue. Particularly, in 2020, where it appears iPhone sales are safer bets than rent from the country's biggest retailers at shopping malls. If the market was overpricing Apple's P/E ratio, then it's been doing it for years, and total returns haven't suffered because of it. See below.

Apple's Superior Performance Is Partially Due To Unique Management Approach

It is perhaps easy to forget when only focusing on 10-Ks and maybe being distracted by triple-digit growth rates across multiple time periods that AAPL is consistently in the top echelon of FAANG performers by Total Return if it isn't the leader for a given time period. We see no reason why this trend will not continue, particularly given the headwinds other FAANG club members are facing. Taken in this light, a lot of Apple bears' argument seems a bit more outlandish and suggests that a decade-old trend will suddenly reverse. In a world where franchise value is increasing in importance, we do not see Apple suddenly becoming the laggard.

It is also easy to take for granted that most of us keep in our pocket a device that makes the feat of landing on the moon seem like a juvenile exercise. On a fundamental level, Apple's achievements are exactly in line with its mission. We can sometimes forget that company's do have a non-monetary mission at their core. Apple's was to support human development with personal computing and building the world's best products. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says that they would like to build community and bring the world together; we'd say the jury is still out on that one, unlike in Apple's case. This is a powerful fact when choosing what company you want to own for the long term.

Wall Street is separate from Silicon Valley not just by a continent but perhaps even more starkly by cultural differences. There is something about these companies, the almighty FAANGs, that can get lost in the disconnect. The newer companies like Facebook, which discovered they had a huge network and brought in external help to monetize it in a way that would attract shareholders, started quite differently than Apple, the most mature of the FAANG stocks. These companies focused on business models that would work symbiotically with what the Street wanted from the outset. That is why these companies are managed in a traditional multi-divisional organization. This is not the case with Apple. Apple is the largest company in the world to use a 'functional management' structure.

Jobs had a similar experience to Zuckerberg in Apple's nascency with a key difference; after he brought those people in, which arguably led to his own sidelining, upon his return, he permanently threw the professional management class out of Apple's executive leadership. That decision that he made upon his return to Apple still governs how the company is run. It is more a meritocracy than any other Silicon Valley company where authority, at least in principle, is almost solely derived from practical technical expertise. If you have ever lived in Silicon Valley, you might know that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) employees, Facebook employees, and others all know each other, and they may even switch between employers. This is not the case with Apple employees.

In Adam Lashinsky's book Inside Apple: How America's Most Admired - and Secretive Company Really Works, he describes how working at AAPL is not like working at Google; you will not find scooters and pets. It is more like working at the National Security Agency. To say Apple is compartmentalized would be an understatement. Mr. Lashinsky claims that Apple employees are so tightly managed on their individual tasks and spurned along by a general culture encouraged by management of minding one's own business that it is nearly impossible for many Apple employees to play company politics traditionally. Apple and its employees approach their tasks and interaction with true militance.

We think this is actually a good opportunity to look at AAPL through the lens of a longer time horizon like we advise our investment family. The focus away from iPhone sales and guidance shows one of Apple's strengths: products that were previously considered laggards are able to foster growth during transitions because of their high quality and utility. One of the main bearish theses about Apple, overreliance on iPhone sales, has been roundly rejected by the last two quarterly earnings reports. You see, the quality was not compromised in products with less luster from a financial perspective, so when consumer appetite changed, the quality products are there to capture it. This is the benefit of having concentrated authority and unity of vision.

Apple Is In All Three Of Our Strategic Thematic Portfolios

At FSInsight, we have three strategic thematic portfolios focusing on trends that we think will drive the price of equities over the next 3-5 years; the economic rise of millennials, the global labor shortage benefitting the technology sector, and a strategy of favoring asset-heavy versus asset-light companies as a hedge against the eventual return of inflation to more historically normal levels.

AAPL is one of the few stocks that we have in all three of these strategic portfolios. We will elaborate on why it is present in each portfolio below. If you think about AAPL based on quarterly iPhone sales, we think you are thinking of it wrong. We think it is one of the better and relatively safer equities around that still has desirable growth rates and steady, seasoned management that cares very much about being attractive to shareholders and fund managers by way of gaining consumers' loyalty and trust. You see, Apple's profit engine wasn't built on selling people ads they don't want. More importantly, they have the willingness and wherewithal to deliver to shareholders consistently.

Most importantly, if you really do your homework on Apple and know its history and have tracked how it has grown, AAPL delivers to shareholders incidentally. The real reason you want to own AAPL is that their management cares less about short-termism than any other technology company. As the Harvard Business Review article by Joel M. Podolny and Morten T. Hansen noted, the product development structure is specifically designed to circumvent this common incentive to benefit the consumer by maintaining product integrity.

AAPL is not coincidentally doing well because of COVID-19; it is doing well because of its managed and close adherence to delegating authority based on practical expertise. This is all in service of furthering its sacred bond with the consumer, which the last quarter proved is unshakeable. Again, think of the difference in business models in terms of sustainability and staying power compared with other FAANG stocks. We think that, in a world with little earnings visibility companies that command the loyalty and attention of consumers have relatively more value than before.

Apple's Place In The Post-COVID-19 World

Firstly, though, we want to put some of the recent achievements of AAPL in context and discuss what they should mean for the stock valuation. The key is in something we already said; Apple's iPhones have been slightly delayed. It is not the fact itself that is the key to why we are bullish on AAPL. It is that this is seemingly the biggest headwind that the world's biggest company has experienced from the pandemic so far. GDP dropped by more than 30% in Q3, yet AAPL experienced double-digit growth in products and higher-margin services. The bears do have a point that AAPL is huge, and any company that big may have difficulty keeping up with past rates of growth; however, a company that big can keep up those rates of growth if it has access to huge, new markets. Like, say, India. AAPL has just begun to see the dividends of an aggressive multi-faceted push into one of the world's largest markets and one that is primarily dominated by competitors.

If you were told that a pandemic would knock off 1/3 of US GDP and Apple would not only beat on iPhone sales but also see long-neglected products have their day in the sun, you might have laughed at the prospect. It almost appears as if the pandemic has accelerated the company's stated strategy of increasing the portion of total revenue made up by services, which has increased to record levels. This would be incorrect, though, we think. It would be wrong to say, like other companies, that a shift to the internet economy is the sole reason for the boon Apple had the last two quarters. We suspect a more dramatic shift in consumer behavior is going on, and we think what Apple sells is more attractive than ever. We also think the immense asset of its brand and size is particularly important in the current environment.

The company is also on the verge of the largest product launch since the 2015 super-cycle (we'll elaborate below). Mostly though, AAPL is the strongest amongst the FAANG stocks. It is the most mature, it is the only one with a dividend (at nearly 1%, which is something), and its policy of leaving money on the table, long questioned by some on Wall Street, seems more vindicated than ever. It has unprecedented buyback power, and the mobile carriers are perhaps more incentivized than ever to get their customers to upgrade to 5G-friendly iPhone 12s. Aside from being the highest valued brand globally, its management could well be described as the best equipped and best-funded pro-shareholder entity in the world. If a global pandemic and trade war between the two nations most important to its sales and production can't bring AAPL down, truly, what can?

Source: Interbrand Best Global Brands Ranking

Here's the thing; AAPL could have survived an entire quarter or more with no sales because of its indomitable cash position. However, it has been growing, literally, in nearly every aspect of its business during the worst economic contraction of our lifetime. It has had organic growth in segments considered menial that have driven significant percentages of sales like wearables and Macs, which are not only great products but appear to be a built-in countercyclical hedge for iPhone concentration. It appears to be in a sweet-spot where it will continue to profit handsomely in the event of an extended new-normal COVID-19 period, and it will also likely thrive in the event of a positive binary event like a vaccine, or therapeutic that moves the needle on deaths and hospitalizations in the right direction. Apple's COVID-19 success is reflecting the strength of the US Consumer. Despite appalling unemployment rates, job losses have been concentrated in low-wage sectors. Apple's higher-income consumers have suffered less than low-wage workers, who bore the brunt of lost income since the pandemic began.

Source: Marketwatch

Also, AAPL has clearly benefited from a stay-at-home economy. While some analysts see this as a temporary phenomenon, we think Apple's products and services ecosystem's stickiness means that at least some of these gains will be more sustainable than consensus because of one of Apple's strongest assets; its world-class network effect. This unique asset ensures that first-time customers are usually just starting a lifetime relationship with the company. Their products are great for kids stuck at home, and Mac sales indicate that a significant number of folks turned to Apple for stay-at-home work solutions.

Also, if you are a long-term holder of Apple like we suggest, it is certainly not a bad thing for the future of the company that a significant portion of America's children are becoming dependent on previous lackluster products (from Wall Street's perspective) like the iPad and wearables and exhausted parents are also relying on these devices to help hold down the home fort. Their competitors are bombarding these same tired customers with ads. Apple's connection with the consumer is something you cannot put a price on, but it will endure because of the integrity of its product and process for designing and building them. We think that the crisis is not necessarily driving temporary business to AAPL that is unsustainable. Rather, we think the changing nature of our reality has resulted in consumers having greater utility and a greater appreciation for the capabilities of Apple's state-of-the-art and consumer-minded designs. The fundamental concept of Apple's design as an organic extension of ourselves seems more relevant than ever. If any company is well-positioned to change to the likely permanent consumer behavioral changes resulting from this virus, it is Apple.

Millennials Driving More GDP Growth and Credit Expansion: And They LOVE Apple

At FSInsight, one of our key investing principles is that generational factors are one of the most underappreciated, but also perennial and predictable, driving forces behind major market cycles. Apple appears to share our understanding; we say this because they just hired Jon Stewart, perhaps the most influential media personality for the millennial generation, to do a one-hour current events show. Clearly, they are preparing for the future and also thinking of boosting their high-margin services business. They build your iPhone, and they are now producing premium content for the up and coming generation. They know that the relatively low percentage of wealth controlled by millennials will soon skyrocket to much higher levels.

Source: CB Insights, US Census, Ribbit Capital Analysis

Millennials are now the largest generation, and they are entering the stage of their lifecycle when they will be borrowing, spending, and purchasing at very significant levels. In a grand sense, it doesn't hurt that millennials are more emotionally tied to Apple than any other brand. They are significantly larger than the generation they are replacing, they have very high earning potential because they are the highest educated generation in history, and here is another little $75 trillion tailwind that this generation has; it will be inheriting the bulk of what is perhaps the vastest store of wealth in human history; that acquired by American baby-boomers. Based on the Charles Schwab survey of equity holdings, many Millennials may actually inherit Apple stock (particularly in the event of Biden's capital gains raises). Unlike some of the other assets they are likely inheriting, their preferences indicate they will hold onto the Apple stock.

(Source: Charles Schwab)

In this era of generational conflict and acrimony in our politics, it is refreshing to find something we can all agree on; Apple is one of the top holdings across all generations. It is one of the only tech companies not to run afoul of the current political environment. Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers all hold AAPL as one of their top two holdings. This is one reason AAPL has done a stock split; to allow retail investors, many of them millennials, to accumulate shares at a more accessible price point.

Source: FSInsight, Bloomberg, National Association of Realtors, Census Bureau

Some of the Apple bears love to say that AAPL isn't as young and hip as its FAANG counterparts. They said that iPhone sales would slowly diminish and that AAPL wouldn't adapt or grow like its multiple suggested it could. Based on the last two earnings reports, we can say this thesis is roundly rejected.

Also, Apple's seasoned and mature status amongst the growth stock club seems to be more valuable than ever. Notice how AAPL is conspicuously absent from the emerging constellation of anti-trust concerns around big-Tech. The plight of Foxconn laborers in China seems like yesterday's papers, and so, 20th century compared to the dark and unsettling accusations now being leveled against Google and Facebook. Again, charging partner companies a high amount to list their products in the App store just seems less headline-worthy in today's world. Apple's reputational risk and the anti-trust risk seem relatively less than some of its main 'higher-growth' competitors. Perhaps, this higher growth came at a cost for some of these other companies? Only time will tell how new anti-trust thrusts will affect the Tech industry. However, it is certainly a positive for the 'adults at the table,' like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple, who have been through this before and apparently know how to keep a relatively low profile.

A Global Labor Shortage Will Favor Companies That Provide AI/Automation Like Apple

Source: FSInsight

Most people may not appreciate that the world entered a secular labor shortage about two years ago. The headline unemployment numbers of the day can make this a counterintuitive fact, albeit an important one. This is a major change in the macroeconomic environment and will significantly change the types of economies and companies that thrive in a global economy beset by this issue. At FSInsight, we always try to incorporate history into our analysis of the economy and markets. Our research team, headed by Tom Lee, noticed that technology went parabolic as a sector in the past when a similar labor shortage occurred. We theorize that this is largely because companies need technology during a labor shortage to meet output more economically. We are not insinuating that AI and Automation will replace human labor over the next 3-5 years. Rather, companies will begin using technological solutions and automation to fill the gaps where they can and act as a force multiplier to existing employees.

Apple's progress on applied AI has certainly been one of the most impressive in the world. It has resulted in the democratization of the technology more than any other company to date. We all know how to use Siri. We believe that it will continue to play an integral part in how humans interface with technology. We continue to recommend Apple because their management has demonstrated a long track record of re-inventing itself, innovating to the consumer's preference, and they have more recently shown diversification away from over-reliance on iPhone sales. The company takes its efforts in artificial intelligence and automation very seriously. It will likely capitalize on its dominant market position and brand to continue being one of the global leaders in the space. More specifically, the two mentioned technological trends of reliance on artificial intelligence and automation increase in the wake of a dearth of global labor supply. This trend will generally favor developed economies like the US, Britain, and Germany, but mostly, it will favor the robust US technology sector.

We believe this is particularly good for Apple because compared with the rest of the FAANGs, Apple has almost always led in Return on Equity over multiple time periods. Most AAPL bear theses would require this overperformance to abruptly and suddenly reverse. We see no evidence of this happening. Recent earnings report points to the opposite happening once iPhone 12 sales pick up in earnest.

Asset-Intense Companies Versus Asset-Light Companies

Our third strategic portfolio focuses on asset-heavy companies. Apple is the only FAANG that truly meets this definition. Inflation is one of the biggest wildcards and one of the most significant factors when considering how to preserve and augment wealth. It has also mysteriously disappeared recently and will likely be coming back. Predicting inflation in any exact fashion is often a fool's errand. The variables involved are simply too copious for our limited human faculties. A large portion of Apple's fanatical customer base doesn't even think of its products in terms of price; they will get that product no matter what. Compare selling a product like this to say a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscription, whose value to shareholders will become very precarious if inflation rises fast enough. Apple's hardware natured roots are a major asset in the COVID-19 economy, and unlike some companies, its foreign production facilities have not become stranded capital in the wake of trade tensions.

However, while inflation is exceedingly difficult to predict with reliability, it appears that it is poised to drift higher over the next decade. We already were forecasting a secular period of growing inflation before COVID-19, and the subsequent activities of governments in providing relief to an arrested economy may have a significant effect on inflation in the future. Also, the Federal Reserve announced in their new policy statement that they are willing to let inflation run higher than in previous periods, like perhaps even above 2.5%. This significant activity and unprecedented government spending levels motivate our call for using certain equity strategies to hedge against what many investors fear as the ultimate wealth killer, inflation. How do we advise doing this? We suggest owning companies with high asset intensity, meaning their business models favor investment in capital and assets over operating leverage. When a company's profitability is more dependent on assets that are naturally hedged against inflation, rather than a flat subscription fee that will decline in value as inflation rises, that company is better protected against the perennial portfolio threat. We think the upcoming period of reflation will boost asset-heavy companies; Apple included.

As you can see, Apple's Asset Turnover Ratio is not only significantly better and moving in the right direction over the last year, but also over the last three years as well. At its roots, Apple is a hardware company that takes pride in fusing the industrial and information revolutions in a way that seemed beyond conception for most of our history. As human technology trends move toward the trend of transhumanism, Apple will be one of the best-equipped companies to take us into the future.

Risks And Where We Could Be Wrong

The chief risk to equity markets is clearly the continued prevalence and rise of coronavirus in markets that are very important to AAPL. At the beginning of the crisis, it experienced China's issues, but now, the main risk is on the demand side. Even though Apple has dedicated consumers and the importance of technology in people's lives is heightened, it remains vulnerable to significant economic shocks like any other company, even if it is less so than many competitors. We would summarize the key risks as follows:

Economic shutdowns resume and stifle economic recovery. This is the biggest risk; however, based on our careful monitoring of the virus, we think it is pretty likely that this third wave will peak shortly. We do not see rises in states that already experienced acute waves. The VIX is elevated and in backwardation, which most of the time indicates the market should find some footing soon. We generally see the index dipping below $25 as a positive.



Luckily, as you can see, it appears that the waves are geographically concentrated, and levels in previously affected areas are not spiking. We see the market as likely to take off once the election uncertainty is resolved and obviously once the healthcare situation gets clearly better.

Compared to Europe, we are actually doing pretty well. They are eclipsing first wave rates of infection per million residents. This is not happening on an aggregate basis in the United States. Our rise is more linear.

Production issues or fluctuating commodity costs continue to cause AAPL production issues. AAPL has so far proven well capable of managing these issues.

Geopolitical tensions between China and America escalate significantly enough to affect AAPL significantly. As of now, it appears that geopolitical tensions between America and China may de-escalate with a Biden presidency.

Demand for iPhone 12 is significantly muted due to 5G issues in America. Counter: More people will be using Apple products at home so that 5G will be less of an issue.



Forward Look For Apple

We suggest owning Apple on a three to five-year time horizon. For this reason, we are less sensitive to the ups and downs of quarterly earnings reports, but rather their trend over time. We still stand amazed that Apple and other FAANGs have done so amazingly through this crisis. We are a believer in the company's long-term ability to generate shareholder returns and a supportive secular environment. We think there is a high probability of continued volatility until the 2020 election is resolved and healthcare outcomes improve. However, as we discussed we are a believer in the management style, the production incentives, and the exemplary relationship Apple has cultivated with its ultra-loyal consumers.

While some still make the argument that Apple is overvalued, we believe that it is roughly in line with its contribution to total earnings. We believe that the company's stellar performance during the worst crisis of our lifetimes has earned it an even higher multiple, which we expect it to approach over the coming years, partially due to the complementary strategic forces we have outlined.

It makes little sense to us that Apple's multiple would begin to decline when it has just passed the biggest stress test in recent history. We see a compelling argument that much of the bear's arguments about declining iPhone revenue will be negated by increasing revenue from other product lines. We think some analysts are underestimating the positive effect on sales and upgrades that the increasing size of Apple's network will have. In terms of one of the main reasons you buy publicly traded companies over smaller private ones, Apple is the best of the best. It has an indomitable cash position and despite early speculation that production would be severely interrupted or curtailed, it has not been. Apple's equity will continue to outperform the market, even in the face of a particularly bad turn of events due to coronavirus for this fundamental reason.

