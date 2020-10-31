The funds offer investors both strong dividends and the possibility of substantial capital gains, dependent on economic conditions.

Emerging markets equities offer international diversification, strong dividend yields, and the potential for substantial capital gains due to their low prices, cheap valuations, and the relative strength of the dollar. Risks are higher than average, with dividends and returns strongly dependent on underlying economic conditions. The Global X SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) and the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) are both emerging market high dividend equity index funds, provide investors with an easy and cheap way to access these securities, and are strong buys.

DVYE is more diversified and yields 6.5%, while SDEM has fewer holdings but yields 7.9%. Both funds are remarkably similar otherwise, so interested investors should choose SDEM if they prefer the stronger yields, DVYE if they want a more diversified, less risky fund.

Funds Overview

SDEM and DVYE both invest in emerging market high dividend yield stocks. SDEM invests in the top 50 highest yielding stocks in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, while DVYE invests in the top 100 in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Index.

Index methodologies are remarkably similar, with both focusing on emerging market equities that meet a very basic set of liquidity, trading, etc., criteria. As such, both funds have remarkably similar holdings, performance, and characteristics. What is true for one is almost always true for both, so I thought to analyze them together.

Both are reasonably well-diversified across industry sectors and countries, somewhat reducing portfolio risk and volatility. Compared to more broad-based emerging market equity index ETFs, including the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), both funds are significantly overweight financials and real estate, while being underweight tech.

Sector and geographic breakdown for DVYE:

(Source: DVYE Factsheet)

Sector and geographic breakdown for SDEM:

(Source: SDEM Corporate Website)

Sector and geographic breakdown for IEMG:

(Source: IEMG Factsheet)

Both funds have reasonably well-diversified holdings, with the top ten holdings of DVYE comprising 18% of the value of the fund, versus 24% for SDEM. DVYE is the more diversified fund, which serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Both funds invest in lesser-known mid-cap equities, most of which lack any significant analyst coverage, somewhat of a negative for investors. As mentioned previously, DVYE basically invests in all of SDEM's holdings, plus some extra, although the weights vary somewhat.

Top ten holdings for DVYE:

(Source: DVYE Corporate Website)

Top ten holdings for SDEM:

(Source: SDEM Corporate Website)

Four things stand out about these two funds: their focus on hard-hit industry segments, companies, and countries, being underweight tech, their strong dividend yields, and their low prices and competitive valuations. Let's have a quick look at each.

Focus on hard-hit industry segments, companies, and countries

Both funds focus on financials and real estate, two industry segments which have significantly underperformed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

Both funds further focus on international equities, which have also underperformed:

Data by YCharts

International financials and real estate have, understandably, significantly underperformed, and that includes some of the largest holdings of both funds:

Data by YCharts

Stocks from other industries have not performed all that well, but definitely better than the financials and real estate stocks:

Data by YCharts

Focusing on these underperforming assets has caused both funds to significantly underperform since inception, especially earlier in the year:

Data by YCharts

Financials, real estate, and international equities have all underperformed for the same reason: the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Financials are down due to decreased economic growth, increased corporate bankruptcies and loan delinquencies, all of which serve to reduce revenues, earnings, and assets at most bank and other financial services providers.

Real estate has underperformed for similar reasons. Companies that focus on retail, offices, and hotels have been specially affected, due to travel restrictions and work-from-home initiatives.

International equities have significantly underperformed as these are underweight tech, one of the few industry segments which has increased their revenues, earnings, and valuations during the pandemic. Employees working and spending more time at home has contributed to this trend.

In my opinion, focusing on financials, real estate, and international equities should lead to strong shareholder returns in the future, as these are looking quite a bit undervalued in the present. There are signs that a structural market shift is underway, with Wall Street selling tech and buying these undervalued assets these past few weeks.

On the other hand, these securities and funds are riskier than average, and more exposed to economic conditions that most. Expect outsized losses if the outbreak worsens or the recession deepens, although I think this is unlikely.

Underweight Tech

If both funds are overweight financials and real estate, they must be underweight something, and that something is tech, with said industry accounting for under 7% of the value of both funds. This is significantly lower than average for emerging market equities, IEMG's tech holdings account for 18% of the value of the fund, or U.S. equities, with tech accounting for 35% of the value of the S&P 500. Importantly, neither fund invests in some of the larger emerging market tech stocks, including Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Lack of significant tech exposure serves to increase portfolio risk and volatility, and means that the fund is likely to underperform if said industry outperforms. That has been the case these past few months, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak boosts the revenues, earnings, and valuations of tech companies:

Data by YCharts

Although tech has outperformed in the past, it is unclear if it will continue to outperform in the future. On the one hand, tech companies tend to have higher revenue and earnings growth rates, which generally translate to stronger dividend growth and share price appreciation. On the other hand, tech industry valuations are looking frothy, and it seems possible that tech share prices and performance will both normalize once economic conditions stabilize. I lean towards a bearish outlook on tech, although other analysts and investors disagree.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, DVYE and SDEM are simply unsuitable investment funds for investors looking for tech industry exposure.

Strong Dividends

DVYE and SDEM both focus on high dividend stocks, and so the funds offer investors strong dividend yields of 6.5% and 7.9%, respectively. These yields are about twice as high as those offered by U.S. and international equities, and U.S. high dividend yield stocks:

Data by YCharts

Both funds had also seen some past dividend growth, although most of the gains have disappeared during and due to the pandemic. Expect further cuts in the coming months, simply due to the fact that global economic conditions remain depressed, but dividends should recover and growth resume once these stabilize.

(Source: SeekingAlpha - Chart by author)

DVYE and SDEM's strong dividends yields are a clear benefit for the funds and their shareholders. Although the dividend growth track record is less than stellar, results seem reasonably good for the yields offered.

In my opinion, the strong dividend yields of both funds outweigh the lack of tech exposure, and attendant loss of potential capital gains.

Cheap Prices and Valuations

DVYE and SDEM are also looking quite cheap, with both funds trading at historical lows:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, last time the funds were trading at comparable prices was during early 2016, with the funds strongly outperforming during the year:

Data by YCharts

These funds are also looking undervalued in several key valuation metrics, with both trading at remarkably low price-to-earnings and price-to-book metrics:

(Source: ETF.com)

Emerging market equities are also looking remarkably cheap, at least for U.S. investors, due to the relative strength of the dollar vis a vis emerging market currencies:

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of ST. Louis)

Investors in both of these funds could see substantial capital gains in the coming months, if share prices, valuations, or currencies normalize in value. I believe this is likely, as the coronavirus outbreak abates across the globe, and as economies continue to swiftly reopen and recover.

Chinese Holdings

Although I'm quite bullish about international equities in general, I'm a bit more apprehensive about the focus on Chinese stocks of these two funds, which comprise 21-22% of the value of both funds.

Chinese companies, and the country more broadly, are notoriously under-regulated, and are likelier than most to engage in securities and accounting fraud, just ask Luckin Coffee's (LK) investors. More importantly, U.S. regulators, including the SEC, the Treasury Department, and the Federal Reserve, are starting to take action. The upcoming ban / forced sale of TikTok is a good example of this, and more measures are incoming. Regulators seek to forbid Chinese companies from listing in U.S. exchanges unless certain audit standards are met, which seems unlikely. Barring that, they seek to discourage domestic and international investors from investing in Chinese equities by increasing liability for funds that do so:

SEC consider taking steps to encourage or require SEC-registered mutual funds and ETFs (...) take(s) into account any potential errors in index data, index computation and/or index construction if the information from issuers based in NCJs, including China, is unreliable or outdated or if less information about such companies is publicly available due to differences in regulatory, accounting, auditing and financial recordkeeping standards. (Source: Bloomberg - The U.S. Doesn’t Trust China Audits)

Matt Levine, a Bloomberg columnist, explains more of the situation in the link above. In my opinion, none of these issues are that significant right now, but the situation is likely to worsen, which could result in shareholder losses, forced asset sales and the like. These are definitely not a deal breaker for the funds, mostly because they only invest 21-22% in China, but I do see them as a negative.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (OTC:EMXC) specifically excludes Chinese stocks while investing in other emerging markets, and might be a good choice for investors concerned about the country.

Conclusion - Strong Buy

DVYE and SDEM offer investors strong dividend yields and the possibility of substantial capital gains, both somewhat dependent on improved economic conditions. Both are strong buys at current prices, although investors should consider some of the risks inherent in these investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.