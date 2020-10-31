Comcast management was reticent to give any real update about its new streaming service on yesterday's conference call, beyond a signup number that doesn't mean much.

Following the release of their quarterly earnings report yesterday, Comcast (CMCSA) management declined multiple opportunities on the earnings call to expound on the progress of their new streaming service, Peacock, and instead simply offered up another updated “signup activations” number which, as many have pointed out, doesn’t really tell investors anything; anyone who ever interacts with the service is considered a permanent “signup,” even if they try one program for five minutes, decide they hate the service, leave and never come back.

To try to plug this informational hole and give investors at least some idea of Peacock’s progress, I am going to create a “subscriber-equivalent” formula that will take the information Comcast did release and convert it into the number of paying, ad-free subscriptions that would generate that same level of revenue, i.e., the number of subscribers Peacock would have if it made money the way Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS) made money.

In brief, my conclusion is that Peacock appears to be substantially outperforming HBO Max at the moment, and may well be poised for considerable further growth. Comcast’s streaming approach seems to be going very well. However, it is unclear whether it is going so well that it can fully counteract the losses traditional TV is likely to take, so I am not taking a long position in Comcast at this time.

One-Handed Success

Peacock’s apparent success is all the more impressive for coming with one hand tied behind its back. Prior to launch, Comcast secured agreements with both Apple and Microsoft for distribution of the Peacock app on their respective set-top devices and in their integrated app stores before launch. But like AT&T (T) they declined to conclude a pact with Roku (ROKU) or Amazon’s (AMZN) Fire, the two leading manufacturers, when neither would offer anything but standard industry terms. Peacock has different issues with each one, though; for Amazon it’s a refusal to be involved in their Prime Channels store, with Roku it was a refusal to share ad inventory.

Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with Comcast’s decision to shun a deal that would see it get more or less the same treatment as the lowly bit players in streaming, it was undeniably a handicap that reduced penetration and subscriber growth in the early going. And yet, Peacock seems to be achieving substantially higher penetration than HBO Max despite operating under much the same handicap.

My Approach

To produce my analysis, I am going to try to create not Peacock’s actual Monthly Active User figure - a figure that would be almost impossible to calculate since Peacock sells at three different price points, including Free - but rather the number of subscribers it would need if it only sold one plan; the high-end, Peacock Premium Plus plan that offers full content access and no ads. This is the plan most similar to what Netflix, Disney, Amazon and AT&T are offering, so this is the best “apples-to-apples” comparison. Peacock sells it for $10 per month.

Of course, management won’t give us a total revenue figure, any more than they’ll give us, well, just about any figure besides signups, which are basically useless. But in its quarterly 10-Q SEC filing, Comcast did report that it’s “Corporate and Other” segment, which basically consists of Peacock and the Philadelphia Flyers NHL franchise, produced $84 million of revenue in the third quarter. This compares to $42 million in the third quarter of 2019.

It seems likely, therefore, that Peacock produced no less than $42 million of revenue in the third quarter, which at $10 per month would yield 1.4 million subscribers. But I believe that estimate is too low, for a couple of reasons.

Taking The Whole Pie

First is the revenue number itself. It’s probably higher than $42 million. I dug deep into the Comcast report and couldn’t quite get a definitive answer on this, but it certainly seems that “Corporate and Other” only reports the net income of the Philadelphia Flyers as revenue. I mean, it was only $42 million in 2019, when sports seasons were normal, and at 41 home NHL regular season games and about 20,000 seats per game it would have to be selling tickets for $50 apiece with no TV, merchandise or concessions revenue. I’m assuming $42 million is what is left over after expenses for the NHL team.

If I’m right about that, then that number this year was probably $0, since the NHL resumed operations in a bubble in Canada and the Flyers were not selling any tickets this summer for the playoffs. So that would give Peacock the whole $84 million, and put it at 2.8 million subscribers.

Disappearing Revenue, Growing Subscribers

Another issue is the intra-company accounting. Remember that not everyone is paying full price for Peacock. As part of the launch, Comcast gave all Comcast Internet customers free access to Peacock Premium, a $4.99 value. Given that Comcast accounts for close to a quarter of the Internet subscriptions in the whole country, this is a lot of discounts, and they have to be coming out of the revenue pie on either the Peacock, “Corporate” side or the Cable Communications side if they’re being counted against the Internet revenue.

But I suspect they’re being counted against Peacock’s revenue. I can’t point to any particular comment from management or the 10-Q that leads me to this conclusion; it’s an expectation born of general industry practices. The market has been doing something a little funny with media companies lately; it actually rewards them for losing money on streaming.

A Wonderful Trick

Because traditional media is morphing into streaming media, the market punishes companies reporting losses in traditional TV - the theory being those losses are not temporary but rather harbingers of a decaying business - and rewards companies for reporting losses in streaming TV - the theory being such losses are “investments” to produce greater profit down the road. And the market will do this even if the TV division's “profits” come entirely from selling overpriced content to its own company’s streaming service right down the hall at corporate headquarters.

If you’re a company like Comcast, trying to decide how to allocate a revenue-reducing - and therefore loss-producing - discount, this question practically answers itself. Obviously, you’re going to report full revenue in TV and take the loss on the streaming side. Basically, a nice - and perfectly legal - bit of accounting maneuvering allows the TV side to “sell” its content at a markup to the streaming side, which “pays” the TV department and takes the losses. Losses the market is actually happy to see.

About a quarter of the country has Comcast Internet, give or take, and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if that quarter was currently reporting an effective revenue figure of $0 right now. Obviously, they would still generate revenue on their ads or the ad-free surcharge, so that’s half of revenue under our assumptions.

If it takes twice as many subscribers to generate the same level of revenue in a quarter of Peacock’s subscriber base, that would add another 700,000 subscribers to the total, bringing us up to 3.5 million.

A Matter of Dates...And Math

There is one last adjustment to apply: sequencing. We have so far been allocating the revenue pie on a straight-line basis across all three months of the quarter. That is, revenue has been assumed to be equal in all three months. But in a rapidly growing service like Peacock that can’t be right - revenue was undoubtedly significantly higher in September than in July, especially considering most of the country couldn’t even access Peacock until July 15th.

We don’t know the exact rate of growth, but perhaps we can infer it from management’s rate of updates. After making their initial 10 million signups announcement, management has tended to publish updates whenever another 50% milestone has been crossed. They told us when it got to 15 million, and then again just now on the earnings call they told us they’d hit 22 million (50% over 15 million.) If we assume that the rate of growth in Peacock pencils out to about the same rate - a bit of a leap, I know - and assume a linear progression, we can extrapolate a growth rate.

There’s a bit of math here, so just follow along with me. September was presumably 150% the level of July. Our perfect average calculation, meanwhile, probably describes the August level, which was 125% of the July level. That means September was 120% of the August level. (150%/125%=120%) 120% of 3.5 million subscribers would put us at 4.2 million subscribers.

Outpacing The Competition

In just two quarters, with over half of the market closed to it thanks to the Amazon/Roku standoff, 4.2 million is a very impressive figure. And what makes it even more impressive is that Peacock hasn’t really been around for two quarters. As I said, there was an early-window launch that was exclusive to Comcast subscribers, and only on their in-home Comcast devices, not on general mobile and web devices.

So at most, Peacock probably came into the third quarter with 1.4 million subs - the 1.4 million we calculated as being in Comcast’s home Internet territory. Remember, Comcast released the 10 million signups announcement at the end of July - two weeks after Peacock had gone full public. So most of the “second wave” of initial signups following the July 15th nationwide launch was probably in that figure, too. I believe Peacock very probably grew by more than 3 million subscribers in third quarter.

And it’s a substantial outperformance of HBO Max. Even if you accept the 1.7 million subscriptions figure that AT&T reported that HBO Max grew last quarter. Which I don’t entirely, since so many of those “Max” customers are not activating their Max subscriptions, they’re just counting to use regular old HBO.

Future Catalysts

And Peacock may be poised to widen the gap. After months of standoff, things finally came to a head with Roku when Comcast upped the ante by threatening to pull all its TV Everywhere apps off of Roku. Finally a deal was reached at the eleventh hour (as all these deals seem to be these days) for the full suite of Comcast apps, including Peacock.

We could easily spend an entire article just speculating about the exact terms of the Roku deal and whether Comcast has now agreed to fork over Roku’s standard 30% share of ad space. But that’s not the focus today. For now, the relevant fact for our purposes is that one way or the other, Peacock is now on Roku, which should greatly increase Peacock penetration into the market.

What’s more, since the deal wasn’t concluded until mid-September, most of the benefit probably isn’t even in these numbers. This suggests that Comcast probably has another very strong quarter of growth to look forward in Q4. Then next year, The Office will finally leave Netflix and come to Peacock. The year after, at the latest, assuming reasonable progress on a COVID vaccine, we should see the Olympics, yeah, Peacock has a lot of levers it hasn’t even pulled yet.

Investment Summary

None of this is to say that Comcast, the largest pay-TV distributor in a time of collapsing pay-TV numbers, with a bunch of theme parks it currently can’t open, is completely in the clear. I want to emphasize that the focus of this article is on one particular aspect of Comcast’s operations, which seems to be going well. We didn’t do a deep dive of the whole company today, and because I have concerns about some of the other divisions, I’m not going long on Comcast even with Peacock’s apparent success.

But it does appear Peacock is having a fair amount of success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.