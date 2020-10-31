Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) CEO Blake DeBerry on Q3 2020 Results - Fireside Chat Transcript

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Fireside Chat Webcast Call October 30, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Blake DeBerry - President and Chief Executive Officer

Raj Kumar - Chief Financial Officer

George O'Leary - Tudor Pickering Holt & Company

Taylor Zurcher - Tudor Pickering Holt & Company

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your hosts, George O'Leary and Taylor Zurcher. The floor is yours, gentlemen.

George O'Leary

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our fireside web chat that comes on the heels of Drill-Quip reporting their Q3 '20 earnings results. I'll purposely keep this intro brief so we can press on in the more interesting portion of today's discussion. On the Tudor Pickering Holt & Company side of the table, we have Taylor Zurcher, a Director of Oilfield Services research and myself, George O'Leary, Managing Director of Oilfield Services Research. With us today and kind of the main event, we're incredibly grateful and happy to have Drill-Quip's Chief Executive Officer, Blake DeBerry and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Raj Kumar on the phone. Blake and Raj, thank you both very much for joining us.

Blake DeBerry

Thank you, George, for having us.

Raj Kumar

Thanks for hosting George.

George O'Leary

Happy to do it and with that brief intro, I'll pass the mic over to my colleague Taylor to kick off the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Taylor Zurcher

All right, thanks, George. And thanks Blake and Raj for joining us this morning. We're hoping to cover a lot of ground today. But maybe a good place to start is on the Q3 results themselves. It looks like both EBITDA and top line came in a bit better than what we and the rest of the Street was expecting. And that is further evidence that you're making really good progress in the cost out program initiated earlier this year. So maybe give you a minute to share any other high-level takeaways as it relates to the Q3 numbers themselves. And then any sort of initial outlook you could provide for Q4 of 2020 would be helpful as well.

Blake DeBerry

Sure Taylor, just first off, I'd say this market was challenging pretty early on in the year and continues to be challenging. We've had some customer delays and a lot of push out requests as our customers moved their operation programs out. But I'm extremely pleased with the results we're able to print today. And I couldn't be more proud of the team, quite honestly, with respect to specific color. Really Raj is much more in the detail, the CFO and so I'm going to hand it over to him to let him share those details with you.

Raj Kumar

Thanks Blake. So guys, I mean it was a good quarter, we saw the impact of the cost out taking shape nicely in Q3. And the - in this market to Blake's point, right, if you look at bookings, right. Our bookings number was 50 million, last quarter was 40 million. But in this market right now, one booking slip could mean a $10 million move up or down, right. So we could land anywhere between $40 million to $60 million. So if you look at that that has a bearing on our revenue. So this quarter, very similar in revenue from last quarter. The upside that we saw was as I mentioned in the Cost Takeout. We also had some favorable mix that helped us this quarter. You mentioned, talking about next quarter., I would say that we're kind of - we think we're going to be flat next quarter, given where we are right now. And having said that, I want to signal that with bookings moving up or down, it could be anywhere, right, it could be anywhere in the $10 million range up or down. So we need just - we just need to be in a position where we understand that it's quite a binary environment that we're in. But we do know that the Cost Takeout is taking shape, we will see leverage going into Q4 that's cost leverage that's going to further help us given a revenue slag, you should see a better performance in EBITDA, all things being equal.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay and you noted a bit better mix and on the product side in Q3. It looks like you've booked in turn some Subsea Trees in Asia-Pac in the last quarter. Are we reading that right? And are you seeing any other signs of incremental book in turn for cycle work that might come back to the market here in the near term?

Blake DeBerry

So you're right we did. We did book some Subsea Trees both in Europe and Asia Pacific. It was a bit of a bright spot. We booked five Trees actually in the quarter, so that was a good win for our sales group. And one of the interesting things that we've seen is those Trees were booked, because we had inventory or we had Trees partially in inventory or through the manufacturing, so sitting in whip or we had bits that we could put together and make a quick delivery. And that's really kind of what we're seeing in the market with some of the smaller players that we deal with, particularly in Asia Pacific. The speed is very important to them. And that's part of the strategy we have just looking at our inventory and what minimum level inventory can we hold a product that to give us signs of improved chance of bookings in that short cycle market.

Taylor Zurcher

Got it and that's a good segue into my next question, which is on inventory and the release. You talked about operators - customers continuing to delay and defer current projects into 2021 or at least push them to the right as for some period of time and you quantified a $10million to $15 million number that represents a negative cash flow impact on a quarterly basis. Can you give us any more color as to how you get to that number and with the uncertainty in the market might be persisting here for at least the near-term future, is that negative cash flow impact likely to materialize in Q4 and the early part of Q1 as well of 2021.

Blake DeBerry

So Raj, you want to take that question?

Raj Kumar

Yeah, I'll take that question. So Taylor these are related to specific customers delaying shipments, right. So it's not that the demand is not there. The demand is there. It's just that they've pushed out their drilling campaign. And when that happens, they come back to us and say, we don't need it at a certain date, we now need it at a different date. And then that just drives everything through scheduling and everything else. So that has - to Blake's point we have - we'll increase our whip and it has all of those headwinds. But I want to point out the good news here. The good news here is to Blake's point we do have stocking inventory that we opportunistically can take advantage of in the market, right. I'll give you another example. We talked about the Trees, on the downhole tools side we have a thoughtful stocking program for our downhole tools that is going to turn very quickly because the demand is there. And all of this I deem it as a timing issue, in terms of the inventory build this quarter. Looking out into let's say Q4, again, it depends on how our customers start scheduling their work. And it all depends on that. We're going to do our best to be as close to our customer as possible to manage the inventory, as we can do, but we're also going to be commercially astute and take some bets on stocking programs which have given us the results that we've been looking for.

Taylor Zurcher

That makes a lot of sense. And the final question we had around the Q3 numbers was on free cash flow. You generated roughly 12 million of free cash flow last quarter, you're still guiding to positive free cash flow for the full year 2020, which would imply somewhere in the neighborhood of at least at a minimum 15 million of free cash flow next quarter. The only area where it looks like your temporary expectations a tiny bit would be on the previous cash flow, neutrality target for 2020. Relative to where we sit today, it feels like you might not get all the way back there, but maybe pretty close. Can you - are we reading that that comment correctly in the press release and is there any timeline you could give us of when you do expect to get back to that 400 million number maybe in first half of '21 perhaps?

Raj Kumar

Yeah, Blake I'll take that. So yeah, cash neutrality, we entered the year to point at 400 million. I think it's reasonable the expectations that you have right now. We're going to be close. We're not going to be there, but we're going to be close. What's happened is, if you recall back in 2019, we went through a companywide transformation and that allowed us to reduce our roofline by about 30%. And we set a path to go out and monetize this excess roofline. And earlier part of the year, we were quite encouraged. But then when COVID hit, all things started to delay and we've been - we've not made as much progress in terms of monetizing the roofline now. That's the headwind that we're seeing in terms of the caching neutrality, but I'm very confident that as we enter 2021, we're going to see significant progress being made in terms of monetizing this excess roofline, real estate sales, et cetera, that's going to help buffer us in terms of getting back to cash neutrality. So a slight delay here, but guys in this environment 385 to 400, if we get to 385 to just 400, that's a that's a good outcome for us.

Taylor Zurcher

Yeah, no doubt, I mean, it's a bulletproof balance sheet to begin with, but continuing to shore up that cash war chest is something that investors, I'm sure would like to see, and would be an impressive feat given the current macro backdrop. So maybe shifting gears just a little bit COVID-19, remains an issue and seems to be flaring back up. But on a global basis today, we're seeing issues both in the US and abroad. But you guys have had time to put plans in place to try to mitigate those impacts. Now that we're seeing kind of a flaring back up, is that impacting business, manufacturing any of that good stuff in any way? Have you had to put certain measures back in place that you were able to take off once upon a time? Just how's COVID impacting the business today?

Blake DeBerry

Well, from my, from an operating standpoint we've really been able to manage pretty well, since about the middle of the second quarter. There definitely were some challenges as we started up, and those challenges were varied, and different all over the world, every place was a little bit different having these challenges. But now we put some protocols in place to better manage how we deal with the reality of this virus in our lives. And in actual fact, in Houston, we're actually beginning to bring people back on campus, starting next month, in November, a couple of days a week, just getting back into the rhythm. But quite honestly, the biggest impact from COVID at this point is really the impact on demand and the resulting commodity price declines that are just leading to lower bookings and a more challenging environment for our customers and then pushing out their deliveries.

Taylor Zurcher

We talked earlier about some of the Subsea Trees in the bookings for Q3, the one area we don't take good insight into, at least relative to the way you report the numbers is the mix of bookings. And specifically as it relates to connectors, which is a product, you're obviously have a rich history in. Are you seeing an uptick in bookings for connectors? And the reason I ask is in the past you frame that has been a somewhat of a leading indicator as relates to the offshore order and reorder cycle for you guys. And so just curious is that increasing component of the bookings you've had over the past couple quarters.

Blake DeBerry

So we're now seeing orders bookings kind of come in, in that 40 to 50 million ranges. It's what we had pretty much been forecasting projecting all year. So we believe we're near the trough. But as Raj had said earlier one single order moving from booking at the end of September, and moves to the first of October can make an impact on the quarterly bookings. So with respect to piping connectors, honestly, it's just remained fairly steady, no material uptick. So that would just simply suggest we're just operating at the trough and we're not seeing that recovery. As we said, before we got three really kind of positive highlights in the bookings quarter. First being the Trees. We did book five Trees in the quarter, which was a pretty big win for us. The second and probably a little less obvious is really our downhole tools business, which has been much more resilient. In a bit of a shorter cycle nature, we often deliver liner hangers in about 12-week time period, and it's probably a part that's a little underappreciated and less thought about piece of our business. And to be honest looking forward and in 2021, it's an area that we think we can actually expand. And then the last is I just don't think we're going to have much customer property overhang or customer inventory as we did come out of 2014 and into '15. So I think that just is going to give us a little bit better recovery profile. When things do start to go over rough, I think we're going to ramp up pretty quickly because there's going to be some pressure on supply chain and that inventory is going to burn pretty quick.

Taylor Zurcher

Very helpful, Blake, thank you for that. And then forming new customer relationships and broadening existing customer share of wallet if you will seem to be keys to Drill-Quips growth story as you guys look to reload that backlog hopper when kind of times get better and people - the activity kind of picks up a little bit. What have been the keys to success? It's clear from your investor presentations that you guys have picked up new customers in various markets, expanded share of wallet, started selling guys things that you didn't sell them before. How do you convince a new customer to start using Drill-Quip or an existing wide customer to start buying Trees from you? What's that process like and then how does it differ between getting a new customer versus expanding that share of wallet with pre-existing customers?

Blake DeBerry

Well first and foremost, our philosophy, which we've stated multiple times is the technology always wins at the end of the day, a better mousetrap that performs better is more cost effective is going to win in the marketplace. And with the recent products we've released we've been able to gain an audience with a lot of customers, and probably even more so in this environment, because the cost savings are much more meaningful to them. And given that the technology just really adds value and reduces costs and time. Just as an example, if you - if a customer were to drill or develop a well, using our entire e-Series of products, we've estimated that saves about $5 million cost per well and reduces five days of rig time, and eliminates about 40 tons of steel. So for those that are sensitive to the ESG side that's a meaningful amount of CO2 that's removed from the atmosphere of just not having to manufacture the steel, which is it's kind of a two for one to get a ton of steel, you put two tons of carbon dioxide into the environment. So that's a positive on that side, and probably a bit of an unexpected positive, but a good one because that is a sensitive point in the current environment.

It really - our approach has been with these new products is to just develop wells that structurally change the way our customers drill wells to give them permanent cost savings. When the downturn happened in 2015 the traditional response and is totally understandable is, hey, supply chains going to jump in here, and we're going to get some cost out and reduce pricing. But really, there has been no uplift in pricing since that time period. So there's really not more - much more that can be squeezed out from the supply chain perspective. And given that people are really starting to focus on technology and how that can benefit their programs. And we're seeing our R&D efforts really pay off in a meaningful way and interest from our customers. And we think that's going to translate into some significant bookings in the years to come. And one of the things that you're probably not aware of is we're also a bit of a value-added reseller, there's some non-traditional customers that are not necessarily end users of the products, but they do use our products in conjunction with their own in certain areas of the world.

Taylor Zurcher

But one of the more recent, and certainly value-added technologies that you've been - you're in the process of introducing to the market would be the VXTe Subsea Tree System. So I was hoping you could just rehash for us what the primary differentiators for that piece of technology are relative to what's out there in the market today. And then secondarily, as we think about the potential path forward for monetization of the product, what are those paths? What do they look like today? And what sort of commercial models do you think you might look to pursue as you look to commercialize that product moving forward?

Blake DeBerry

Sure, look, VXTe in my view is probably - for me personally, one of the most disruptive technologies I've seen in our sector of the industry in my career. We've been getting an incredible amount of interest on this technology from current and prospective customers. And what it really does? The short answer is in the traditional development well scenario you would drill the well and then stop at some point and install a horizontal tree or install a tubing spool and then come back, rerun the BOP stack and then drill out or run the completion. And what we've done with VXTe, we allow the operator to drill the well to completion and land the tubing hanger in the wellhead without regard for orientation. And then land the tree, which can be done from a wire from a workload at any orientation they want. And the technology is all the self-orientation that comes up in there.

And it gives them all the same functionality that they've had in the past. But again, eliminates a lot of operations in the field, eliminates a lot of hardware and so like I said that has garnered a lot of interest from customers and some non-traditional customers that maybe we haven't been calling on before and from some customers that were buying wellheads. But now they want to talk to us about Tree. So we're pretty excited about that. Just to be totally transparent, you've probably seen that a competitor has brought an action against us with respect to VXTe. We began developing this technology several years ago and we obviously plan to defend our position vigorously as we prepare for a trial, which is scheduled in early February. But it is important to note that we are not prevented from continuing to market, sell or manufacturing this technology.

With respect to the monetization, it includes everything from going direct to the end users, but also could include collaborating with the value-added reseller, with one of our [indiscernible] one of our peers. We could license the technology, that's probably a less favorable option for us simply because what is required with licensed technology is somebody's got to do all the engineering work, do all the design qualification testing and you're really a couple years down the road before that product gets to market. And our view is if we do a more business-to-business supplier model, it's a win, win, win. It's a win for us; we're manufacturing the technology components with the VXTe. It's a win for the supplier to the end user, because they get that technology without having to spend a bunch of money and capital and R&D. And the end user gets the benefit of the savings. So we believe we can sell the complete kit or portions of the kit and also it gives us an opportunity to pull through some of our other products in that e-series such as wellheads and expandable liner hangers and conductor connectors. So we view that as probably the best option to get this product to market quickly.

Taylor Zurcher

Yeah, that was a very helpful overview of a very intriguing technology, nice to hear it from someone who actually comes from the engineering side as well. That was a good explanation that even a dumb finance guy can understand. Shifting gears to the competitive landscape, clearly the market turmoil we've seen what you were talking about before this call Blake since 2014, alongside that we'll call it a recent hedvig [ph] in offshore activity. Those two items have coalesced to kind of change the competitive landscape of it. Do you view the Subsea equipment market is taking on more of an integrated approach over time, or do customers still kind of want that al carte option that they've historically wanted?

Blake DeBerry

So our experience in talking with customers I'd say there are some that like - there are some customers that like that model and they're exclusively going down the path of that model. There's some that say it applies here, but it doesn't apply here. And I use it sometimes. And then there's some that say, I don't like that model and I'm going to continue in my existing structure that I've been doing it, so it is a mixed bag. But again I just repeat that our view is that the technology always wins. And so if you just look at the broader market, there's - we're selling liner hangers to one of our peers down in South America and, they're putting it as part of an integrated package for them. So this is not uncommon for something that we've done. So our view is we're willing to work and open up and expand the relationship with these customers. And there's just - that's really how we view that we can be a bit agnostic to whether a customer likes the integration model or not. We think they don't like the integrated model and we'll sell direct. If they do like the integrated model that we can partner up with somebody that can offer that particular structure for them.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay and shifting gears a bit to 2021 as a whole, we've had one of your peers come out and frame the market in 2021 in terms of Subsea inbound likely being flattish on a year-over-year basis. And I know this isn't a market that lends itself well to predicting things accurately over the next 12 months. But as we sit here today, could you at least give us some qualitative color on how you see orders progressing over the course of 2021 relative to 2020?

Blake DeBerry

Sure, for 2021, I think we're not really expecting a big increase in orders. The best-case scenario we see some commodity price stabilization at a higher level that piques the interest of our customer base that we might get some order pickup in the second half of '21. We would expect Europe to be one of the brighter spots. And Brazil will be better positioned. US market, I think Gulf of Mexico still going to be a little bit tough. But we're still optimistic that we'll have some first half '21 tree orders and then get some new installations done there as well. Specifically in Europe, Norway remains a bright spot, there's some regulatory incentives that got put in place in Norway to help stimulate that market and things are quite active there. West Africa could see some increased activity in '21. Asia Pacific has slowed significantly, but NOCs are still remaining active there and so that's really where we focus a lot in the Asia Pacific market. And finally, really Middle East, that jacket market is beginning to trend up and we recently have had qualified some of our Mudline Suspension products out there. And we already have a pretty good downhole tools presence there. So we're feeling pretty good about getting a little bit of an uptick in the Middle East from that market.

Taylor Zurcher

So good to hear with respect to the Middle East, this last quarter was a relatively painful quarter on the activity front. But they definitely want to keep their productive capacity up. So that's good to hear. Sticking with orders, should order levels remain depressed. And then kind of rolling costs into the equation. Raj or Blake, is there more that you all can do on the cost side? You've done so much heavy lifting already, so if so, could you peel back the onion there a little bit and frame, what buckets incremental costs could come from to the extent there's more to do on that front?

Blake DeBerry

So Raj has been instrumental in these efforts on our Cost Out program, so I think it's best to let him answer this one for you.

Raj Kumar

Thanks Blake. So guys, I mean first I want to thank you all for giving me the opportunity to address this. Our commitment to managing costs, right, especially in this environment. But before I get into this cost management topic, it's important to recognize that these cost reductions have had some difficult - it's been a difficult situation for some of our employees who are being impacted through redundancies and position eliminations. These decisions were not taken lightly, but unfortunately were necessarily given where the market was. We have demonstrated our ability to manage costs and our commitment to run the business efficiently. And I'll say that we rely heavily on - I talked about the 2019 transformation, and that basically gave us the playbook on how to execute on cost rationalization and we view it not simply as just a straight up Cost Takeout, but kind of a development of a platform. We've implemented lean management techniques. This helps us leverage every dollar of costs.

I'll give you examples, right. We've done consolidation of manufacturing and do Centers of Excellence. This enables us to scale and reduce manufacturing complexity. We created a - we've created a supply chain capability, as well as we scaled SG&A through centralization of our business processes. So all of this, actually, if you look at it, it's not just going in and doing a headcount reduction. It's a very thoughtful exercise that we go through. Getting into specifics right now, I think you understand the sensitivity around this, but I want - it's - the market needs to understand that we are confident and we have the toolkit in place that we can - we are able to manage our costs. You'll note that in '19, we took out $50 million. This year, we're on track to take out slightly over $20 million. We're way ahead of our plan. And that's part of the reason why we saw in Q3, I alluded to the fact that margins will help because we had Cost Takeout and slightly that was accelerated in the Q3 timeframe.

Taylor Zurcher

We certainly agree there and the numbers reflect a great work on the Cost Out program. Shifting gears a bit, there's been a number of headlines made in recent months, if not quarters, as the energy transition starts to take hold from the IOCs and most of them, if not all of them are starting to certainly increase their exposure in their go forward investment, so a lot of these new energy and non-traditional oil and gas type endeavors moving forward. And clearly the oil and gas piece of their business is going to have to - finances pushed into renewables moving forward. But I wonder if you could share your thoughts as you talk with your IOC customers, as it relates to their commitment to ultra deepwater, maybe over a three to five-year time horizon. And as we think cycle-to-cycle, I was hoping you could share your thoughts on where ultra deepwater in particular sits in the supply stack moving forward?

Blake DeBerry

So that's a - it's an interesting question. We've seen a lot of announcements that you noted. Most recently, kind of mid October I've had the pleasure to sit on a much-delayed OTC panel on sustainable deepwater economics that had a fair number of our customers on that. In fact I think they were all customers. And this question came up, and both Chevron and BP representatives did provide some color on that, which I thought was quite interesting. And the summary of that color was that while they are all in different ways investing in that renewables area, neither one of them noted any material reduction in capital going into that deepwater environment. Those plants are still ongoing. But their focus has shifted more to reducing their carbon footprint, which quite honestly that's one of the byproducts of our e-series production. So we're pretty lockstep with them in doing that. The reality is cheap, affordable - or affordable energy is required to bring people out of poverty. I'm proud to be part of this industry that's done that. And I think the oil and gas industry still has a lot of legs left in it. And I think we'll be drilling in deepwater for years to come. So I think this will continue on.

Taylor Zurcher

Thanks for that Blake. And then Drill-Quip, you guys always do such a good job of rolling out new equipment, products, technology offerings and that kind of engineering and design really is in your DNA. But more recently, M&A has also become a part of the discussion really across the space. But given your balance sheet for Drill-Quip, in particular, we certainly have discussions with clients about the potential for M&A involving Drill-Quip. How do you envision Drill-Quip playing offence and growing both the top line and bottom line going forward? And how do you balance those organic and inorganic opportunities?

Blake DeBerry

So you're right, we were in a pretty good spot from the balance sheet perspective. Raj has been heavily involved in really the core debt side of the business and I think it's best that we hear from him in this regard.

Raj Kumar

I think, guys, I think we can all agree, this industry needs consolidation, right. But you see the level of debt out there with a lot of these companies and that's making it difficult for consolidation to happen. We're very clear, as Blake mentioned, we're going to maintain a very strong balance sheet that is a key priority for us. Also we've looked at things and we see bid ask spreads that need to make sense. If I could describe it, I'll just say there needs to be a bit of self-actualization in this market. I think it's taking some time to soak in. So we are very clear. We've got a framework in place and when we look at acquisitions, we need it to be transformational in nature.

As I mentioned, it needs to emphasize consolidation, it needs to be scale. We'll be reticent to assume any debt just to make the transaction happen, especially in this market. Any opportunity will need to be, as I mentioned, have some meaningful market share. And it also has to deliver ROIC return on invested capital, which just means that it has to be cash flow accretive across the cycle. That's not to say that we're not looking at smaller tuck in acquisitions that we'll kind of advances on our technology roadmap. As Blake mentioned, technology is a key priority, it's a focus area for us, it's, for lack of a better word, our secret sauce. And we will look at these opportunities as they arise. We are confident that we'll be able to execute on an acquisition.

We've developed the competency and the framework. When we did the recent transformation, it was basically us having to reintegrate Drill-Quip. And through that, we developed a toolkit that's put us in a very good position, first to look at taking in another company and optimizing that operation within this industry. But I want to leave the key message here. Scale is the key to improving the business. We're also looking at, as Blake mentioned, how do we expand into certain product lines, but it's critical, how we go about it, doing it. Very excited about deploying the VXTe technology, I think it's going to be critical for us in terms of capturing more market share. And we're collaborating with a lot of customers as well as other players. And we see them using this technology and as they deploy their Subsea production systems. So that's the view that we have right now on M&A.

Taylor Zurcher

Well, thanks for that Raj. And you guys have certainly been very clear with respect to the framework and the approach to use M&A moving forward. One kind of follow up question as relates to M&A. When you think about potential target companies out there or just M&A activity in general, are we talking mainly offshore oriented companies that you'd be most interested in? Or does adding some exposure to the onshore side of things make some sense for you guys moving forward?

Blake DeBerry

So we continue to believe that offshore is the best place for us. That's where our DNA is. That's where we're focused. That said we would not exclude an acquisition that had some land component, if it helped us along with our technology roadmap in that offshore space. You can kind of look at TIW is that we've taken the expandable hangar from TIW and then developed it into the XPak BE, which is really an offshore related product. But to be honest, we're just really more focused on differentiated technology with high barriers to entry that is - that then is what you typically find with an onshore business.

Taylor Zurcher

They basically you are looking to leapfrog the technology value chain like?

Blake DeBerry

Yeah. Good way to say it.

Taylor Zurcher

That's helpful color. In the TIW balance sheet that is a good blueprint that's definitely helpful. We mentioned the balance sheet a few times and it is a bulletproof balance sheet, given the net cash position that you guys have. What level - and you've spoken to this before, but just curious if there's any change, what level of net cash you believe you need to maintain on the balance sheet, given the current macro backdrop, given kind of the 2021, maybe even 2022 outlook as I know, you guys are more long-term focused? And then given the free cash flow that you guys are generating now married up with the current stock price, has that thought process around share buybacks changed at all?

Blake DeBerry

Raj why don't you - Yeah. Jump in her Raj.

Raj Kumar

Yeah, thanks. So cash on the balance sheet, there are a couple of things that I'd like to just go through here, one thing we do use our cash flow to do - it sort of signals to our customers. And it gives our customers confidence in our ability to be there. We have assurance that we're not going anywhere and we're going to be around to support them through their projects. As you know, we have larger competitors in our space. So it's important for our customers to know that we can weather the storm. And we're well positioned to do so because we've got a, what I call a fortress balance sheet. I've mentioned that we keep cash on hand for working capital needs, especially when an upturn happens.

We have a project projects component in our business, which initially will consume some working capital, but as we go through the project, it starts to return cash. And if you look, I mentioned that we're not looking at debt on our balance sheet, so we do want to have some dry powder on hand. That's to support some of the earlier comments I made on the tuck in type technology acquisitions and how that helps with our R&D roadmap. So these are the key areas. And then if you look on a on a yearly basis, I mean, we have maintenance level CapEx that we need to meet right, anywhere from $10 million to $15 million. So if you look at all of that, you talk about the upturn, you talk about having some dry powder, I think the levels that we have right now are quite fair, in terms of our cash balance.

Taylor Zurcher

Got it.

Raj Kumar

Now, to address your point on the stock buyback, our thinking has only changed and so far, that we want to maintain cash - we want to maintain some level of dry powder and also maintain cash to provide a customer confidence that I was addressing earlier.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay and a very helpful overview Raj. With that we've really ticked through our list of questions, I just wanted to open the floor up to either both of you for any concluding remarks that you might have or anything that you want to make sure to message to investors that we didn't touch upon to the extent there is anything.

Blake DeBerry

Look, just to close out Taylor and George, number one, I appreciate you guys taking the time to put this on. First off, I have to thank globally the employees of Drill-Quip for their resilience during this downturn. It has been an incredibly volatile year. A lot of challenges, particularly what we call our central workers a large portion of our workforce has been coming in and working every day. Those in our - that work in our manufacturing organization, whether it's machining, welding, material handling, inspecting all our aftermarket assembly people and then our offshore service personnel that have been going offshore rigs throughout the downturn.

So they've done a fantastic job of just continuing on. I'm really proud of the efforts we've done and restructuring the company and reposition your company to be much more flexible. I think we're in a position that we can respond to the market, whichever way it moves. Obviously, I hope it moves up. And I'm confident in the longer term that it is going to move up. But to put in short, I just really like our position. I like where we are. I like the balance sheet we have. I like the structure we have. I think we got a strong management team that is prepared to run this business. And I think brighter days are ahead for us.

Taylor Zurcher

Thank you, Raj. And thank you, Blake, both very much for your time. With that. I will turn the call back over to Paul.

Raj Kumar

Thanks, George, Taylor. Good talking to you all.

Blake DeBerry

Yeah, thank you guys.

