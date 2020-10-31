The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's September Update: Record Income For The Traditional IRA

One company in Jane's Retirement portfolio suspended or decreased its dividend that was payable during the month of September.

Jane's Roth IRA had a balance of $137,467.61 as of September 30, 2020, vs. $142,660.41 on September 30, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.32%.

Jane's Traditional IRA had a balance of $306,376.93 as of September 30, 2020, vs. $302,989.90 on September 30, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.55%.

September Summary

I have decided to begin John and Jane's Retirement Account articles with the basic summary of how much income each retiree has generated in their Traditional IRA and Roth IRA for each respective month. Additionally, I have decided that I want to begin tracking the cash balance of each account more closely so that readers can see how each retiree's liquid cash fluctuates on a regular basis.

Traditional IRA - Dividend Income

September 2019 - $1,191.94 of dividend income

September 2020 - $1,578.03 of dividend income

Roth IRA - Dividend Income

September 2019 - $361.18 of dividend income

September 2020 - $438.97 of dividend income

In total, Jane's income generated from her Traditional and Roth IRAs for September 2019 totaled $1,553.12 of dividend income compared with September 2020 total dividend income of $2,017.04.

Traditional IRA - Cash Balances

September 2019 - cash balance of $14,970.48

September 2020 - cash balance of $2,246.06

Roth IRA - Cash Balances

September 2019 - cash balance of $2,395.94

September 2020 - cash balance of $12,281.11

Notable Changes

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME

Annaly Capital Preferred Series G (NYSE: NLY.PG

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand:

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Whether or not she continues to work will depend on whether or not her employer requests that she stays on in 2021.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

BP - BP is also held in the Taxable Account so I won't include the company overview, but will discuss the dividend information below. One of the big reasons why BP's dividend was cut compared to other large oil companies has to do with the high Debt to Equity Ratio.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was decreased from $.63/share per quarter to $.315/share per quarter. This represents a decrease of 50% and a new full-year payout of $1.26/share compared with the previous $2.52/share. This results in a current yield of 7.30% based on a share price of $17.24.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

There were no companies that paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of September in Jane's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 22 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 35 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of September.

Annaly Capital Preferred Series G - Purchased 25 Shares @ $21.84/share.

NLY.PG - Purchased 25 Shares @ $21.30/share.

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM

BlackRock Health Sciences - Purchased 10 Shares @ $42.37/share.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV

NLY.PG - Purchased 25 Shares @ $21.04/share.

BME - Purchased 10 Shares @ $42.28/share.

BME - Purchased 10 Shares @ $41.43/share.

BME - Purchased 10 Shares @ $40.96/share.

ABBV - Purchased 10 Shares @ $86.33/share.

One position in the Traditional IRA had its position reduced as we reduced the high-cost portion of the cost basis.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of September.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC

Two positions were sold in the Roth IRA with one being eliminated altogether and the other seeing its position get trimmed.

US Bancorp Preferred Series H (NYSE: USB.PH

SYNNEX Corp (NYSE: SNX

We used this opportunity to add some cash back to Jane's Roth IRA which has lagged the Traditional IRA overall returns.

September Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of September was up significantly year over year, and we were happy to see the resiliency of the dividend income in the wake of COVID-19-related suspensions and cuts. I am pleased to say that the Traditional IRA produced its highest recorded month of dividends since we began tracking the progress of the account.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative.)

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on October 13th.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The following graph was suggested by one of my readers (see, I do listen to and respond to constructive feedback) and incorporated back in April 2020. The graph shows how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

Given all of the market volatility of the last 8+ months, I am pleased to see that Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs have held up well when it comes to capital preservation and income. Jane's Traditional IRA actually has a higher balance now ($317K as of market close on 10/14 vs EOM October 2019 of $307.5K). Even when we remove Jane's IRA contribution for 2019 of $7K, we can still say the account balance is higher than it was at the same time in the previous year. The Roth IRA is trailing just slightly with a balance of $140.5K as of market close on 10/14 vs a balance of $144.3K for EOM October 2019).

Income in the portfolio has also increased nicely as we have collected all dividends as cash and then reinvested those dividends to increase existing holdings or used those funds to purchase new stocks that are more attractively priced. Income for the month of September reached a new high for Jane's Traditional IRA and we couldn't be happier to see that even with a few dividend cuts and suspensions that our redeployed capital is paying off by generating a growing income stream.

