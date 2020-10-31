There's also a serious risk that seems to be overlooked by the broader audience.

However, restrictive measures around the world will negatively affect traffic and will consequently hit oil demand, not mention factors on the supply side.

The stock is currently close to its March levels and may look like an appealing buy.

Note: Some links in this article are in Russian.

In my June article about Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), I wrote:

It should be noted, though, that I don't consider the current price as a bargain and don't see much upside in the near term as well. The pandemic is still there, and it will continue to affect the global economy until we see reliable and scalable treatment methods. Nonetheless, if we finally see a hangover after this liquidity party, investors may get a second chance to pick up the stock at really attractive prices.

The stock went down by 34% since the article was published. A reasonable question arises: is it finally time to buy? Even though Lukoil is among the cheapest and highest-quality energy stocks, it falls victim to a depressed oil market outlook and some specific risks. While some analysts see a huge upside for the stock, I wouldn't jump to such conclusions too early because there're plenty of negative factors that may affect the investment case.

Withstanding Challenges

Lukoil's CEO Vagit Alekperov recently gave a short interview to the Russia 1 channel (the link is in Russian), where he shared his opinion on the pressing issues in the oil industry.

Alekperov expects that a reduction in investment due to cheap oil will lead to a gradual recovery of oil prices. It's worth mentioning that Lukoil cut its investments as well - by $1.5 billion, waiting for oil prices to stabilize at $50 per barrel. Besides that, the company plans to optimize its costs 50-100 billion rubles ($630mn-$1.2bn) in 2020.

He also noted Lukoil has not finished with the tax reform yet. The company is going to discuss it further with the government later this year and in 2021. Otherwise, Alekperov said in the interview, the company may not fully restore oil production to 2019 levels even by 2023. For reference, according to Fitch, Lukoil may lose up to 5% of EBITDA because of higher taxes, in line with other analysts' estimates of around 6% I've seen before.

Lukoil is basically the only Russian oil major left without any tax benefits. After the tax law overhaul, Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) kept a tax relief for its Romashkinkoe deposit, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) got a tax benefit for the Priobskoye deposit, and Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) managed to save tax benefits for the Novoportovskoye deposit.

A few days ago, Alekperov asked Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for tax benefits for its Yaregskoye field, the biggest super-viscous oil deposit in Russia with more than 40 million tons of reserves.

In 2019, with the price of Urals oil at $50 per barrel, a standard MET tax rate was $20.2 per barrel, and an export duty was $9.6 per barrel, which in total amounted to 59.6% of the oil price. For the Yaregskoye field, there was a special tax rate of $0.7 per barrel, and an export duty of $0.9 per barrel, which was 3.3% of the oil price.

In 2021, tax benefits for high-viscosity oil will cease to apply, making oil production at the field barely profitable.

The Market Outlook Seems Grim, For Now

The situation in the oil market looks complicated, to put it mildly. Governments around the world impose new lockdowns, the OPEC+ struggles to fully comply with production cuts, and Libya makes the supply/demand balance even more fragile with the announced production hikes. All this happens amid a significant global stock surplus.

This infographic perfectly summarizes the existing market setup with key driving forces on both the demand and supply side:

Source: S&P Global

In Russia, the Kremlin is concerned about the oil market as well: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expects more uncertainty in the near term, and Vladimir Putin hints that the current production cuts may be extended if needed. While Saudi Arabia and Russia actively discuss the OPEC+ agreement, some of the key members of OPEC - Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait aren't ready to support the extension of the cuts, putting the whole oil alliance in a tricky position with no obvious solution.

It's hard to say how things will develop in the near future, but rising anxiety already finds its reflection in the oil prices.

Source: TradingView

Considering that lockdowns will once again negatively affect oil demand, and disagreements between OPEC+ members may deepen, the prices will likely stay pressurized in the upcoming quarter until we see really some positive news about vaccination in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The Lawsuit Is Still There

Back in July, I wrote about the lawsuit between Lukoil and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS Russia). To remind you, the FAS wants to invalidate the sale of 100% of AGD Diamonds shares owned by Lukoil until 2017 to Otkritie Holding. The lawsuit coincided with the insolvency of Otkritie Holding, which stopped servicing the loan provided by VTB Bank. Thus, there are three disputing parties at the moment:

FAS Russia, striving to challenge the deal due to dubious reasons I've already discussed earlier

VTB Bank, who wants to get its money back as it has AGD Diamonds in bail

Lukoil, who wants to protect its rights as a bona fide seller

From my understanding, even if Lukoil wins the lawsuit with the FAS Russia, it will still have to deal with VTB Bank. A few days ago, the head of VTB Andrey Kostin said that the bank is ready to abandon the potential lawsuit on the deal with AGD Diamonds on condition of a full refund of money issued to Otkritie Holding to buy a diamond asset. This sounds intimidating because, in such a case, Lukoil may be obliged to return $1.45 bn to Otkritie Holding and get a barely liquid diamond asset back. The refund will temporarily create a hole in the company's FCF until Lukoil sells AGD Diamonds to someone else. The price in case of a sale also won't be that high as it was in 2017.

The Bottom Line

Sooner or later, oil prices will recover, though investors should keep in mind a serious risk that the lawsuit triangle around AGD Diamonds may end badly for Lukoil. Tax regulation will also be a hot topic to discuss with the government. I'll provide an update to my readers when more information becomes available on both issues, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.