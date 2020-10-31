S&P 500 Weekly Update: Markets In Turmoil. This May Be The Calm Before The Storm

Put political preferences aside. Initial reactions to events are usually proven to be wrong. This time will be no different.

It's so easy to be negative now, but that may not be the right choice.

"I believe in analysis and not forecasting." - Nicolas Darvas

After the five-month winning streak for the S&P was broken with the loss of 3.9% in September, the index continued on a downtrend as a late-month sell-off saw the index drop another 2.7% in October.

It's the final countdown! We are just four days away from Election Day and determining our next president, incumbent President Trump or challenger, and former Vice President Joe Biden. The polling and betting market has the challenger as the clear winner come next Tuesday. Given the extreme differences in each candidate's intended policies and vision for what needs to be done to reenergize the economy after the coronavirus recession, up until last week, the equity markets have been relatively quiet. Then again just about every market participant views this past week's market weakness due to COVID-19.

The 90-day period leading up to this election is indicative of what investors witnessed in 2016. On July 31st, 2020 the S&P closed at 3,271. The index closed at 3,270 on Friday. In 2016 it was a very flat S&P 500 performance as well during the 90 days leading up to the Trump victory. Back then it was all about what occurred AFTER the results were announced.

This year it will be interesting to watch the market reaction as the winner is announced, and maybe more interesting if the results become a contested affair. Either way, I haven't made any major changes to my strategy leading up to this moment. At the end of the day, it comes down to economic data. Leading up to this week the economic rebound has been much stronger than many analysts expected.

In this politically charged environment, perhaps these negative stories floating around are accompanied by an agenda. Whatever the case they are terribly wrong. It's more of the same on the earnings front. Sure estimates that are being beaten now were ratcheted down. For the most part, companies aren't just beating these estimates, they are crushing them. Let's not forget the economy is not fully open for business. Be that as it may, as stated during the Q2 earnings season:

"I've taken the position that analyst forecasts are too low. This can lead to large surprises and also large swings on results."

I continue to believe that is the case in Q3. If there is a negative reaction to the election results, rest assured all of the corporate earnings results will continue to go unnoticed. If so, that will be a mistake.

Investors didn't need much more than COVID cases hitting new highs in both Europe and the U.S. and little indication of any breakthrough in a stimulus deal to move in and use the SELL button as trading started this week. Then again it may just be investors now turning their thoughts to the election. That ushered in pre-election jitters and a total lack of "buying" demand.

Stocks had their worst day since late September on Monday as the S&P 500 was down as much as 2.9% at the lows. Every major index was down by more than 1.6%. The Dow 30 and the Dow Transports led the pack with a 2.3% loss. The Russell 2000 lost 2.1% on the day. No group was spared as all 11 sectors posted losses.

There was no "Turnaround Tuesday" as the action added to the large declines from Monday. It wasn't a total wipeout, however. While the S&P lost 0.30% the NASDAQ Composite bucked the selling trend posting a gain of 0.64%. The Dow Transports were the weakest down 1.4%. It was a rotation out of the cyclical stocks into Technology as investors preferred the "virtual" world over the "real" world stocks. Biotech, Technology, and Communications Services were the only three sectors higher today.

Across the board selling once again took every index down on Wednesday with the session ending up being the worst for the S&P 500 since June 11. Another indication of how many bad days we've had so far in 2020 is that the 3.5% loss was only the 10th worst session of the year. We've now had 16 days with at least a 3% loss in the index. An indication of just how rocky this year has been.

Many key short-term support levels were taken out as the index closed at the lows for the day. Breadth was extremely weak with only 15 of the S&P 500's stocks finishing the day higher. It was then no surprise that all sectors were lower. Technology and Communication Services bucked the trend on Tuesday but were destroyed falling by 4.4% and 4% respectively.

The only positive takeaway I reported after the close is that by my indicators, the S&P 500 reached the "first phase" of being in a confirmed oversold condition.

Those indicators didn't fail me as we finally saw some buying on "Turnaround Thursday". Investors pushed the S&P 500 to a gain of 1.2% closing at 3,310. Unfortunately, that represents only a portion of the losses suffered this week. All sectors except Healthcare, Retail, and Consumer Staples were higher on the day. Energy, Communications Services, Semiconductors, and Materials rose more than 2+%.

More COVID stats and more selling. FEAR is now the dominating force as the S&P and the Nasdaq Composite both fell 5+% this week. That decline wiped out all of the yearly gains for the S&P which is now up about 1% in 2020. The Dow 30 posted the largest decline with a 6+% loss. While all of that was happening, the "safe havens" weren't being bought. 10-year Treasuries rallied to 0.88% and Gold fell 1+%.

That type of price action simply begs many questions. The primary one is "What exactly is everyone afraid of?" During the height of the virus fears investors rushed into fixed income. The 10-year dropped from 1.07% to a low of 0.58% in April.

Perhaps a case can be made that it is just election jitters. Investors positioning themselves and placing their bets on what they believe will be the outcome.

Good luck with that. The stock market has a way of foiling the best of plans.

Economy

The Q3 GDP report beat market estimates, with the growth of a record-setting 33.1%, hence double the 16.7% prior high in Q1 of 1950. The bounce reversed 66% of the GDP plunge in Q1-Q2 and leaves GDP -2.9% below the level in Q3 of 2019. The report included a massive downside surprise for net exports, which subtracted a whopping -$235.7 B thanks to a big overshoot for imports. Inventories posted a huge $286.1 B in addition to Q3 GDP. Consumption beat estimates with a 40.7% pace. Fixed investment rose by a largely expected 28.5%, including a huge 70.1% surge for equipment spending and a 59.3% clip for residential investment. Government purchases contracted as expected, at a -4.5% rate. Despite all the big swings for the "real" spending figures that were hard to gauge in this unusual quarter, real final sales posted a 25.5% Q3 growth clip that was only slightly short of our assumption.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index was +0.27 in September, down from +1.11 in August. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in September, but three of the four categories decreased from August. The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved down to +1.33 in September from +3.22 in August.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index was expected to come in at 13.3, which would have been a slight decline from September's reading of 13.6. Instead, the index smashed those expectations rising to 19.8. It has now risen for each of the past six months with each reading since August indicative of expansionary (and accelerating) activity. At its current levels, the index for General Business Activity is now at its highest level in two years. Breadth across the various components of the index also remains strong with only one index (inventories) sitting in contraction.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index surged to an all-time high of 29 from 21 in September and 18 in August. The jobs index sustained the two-year high of 23 seen in September versus a record-high of 26 in August of 2018, while the Richmond workweek rose to a 16-year high of 23 that was also seen in February of 2018 from 21. This robust reading joins firmness in the Empire State, Philly Fed and Dallas Fed figures reported earlier.

Chicago PMI Manufacturing Index slipped -1.3 points to 61.1, a much smaller decline than expected, after bouncing 11.2 points to 62.4 in September. The index has been very choppy this year, largely on the pandemic, and due to the heavy influence of the auto industry on the region. The 32.3 May print was the weakest since March 1982, while the all-time nadir of 20.7 was hit in June 1980. However, the three-month moving average rose to 58.2 from 55.2 in September and 46.6 in August.

The modest October drop in U.S. consumer confidence to 100.9 from 101.3 in September and 86.3 in August left a mixed October pattern for the various confidence surveys. Analysts have seen small erratic oscillations in most measures since June with a modest upward tilt, around levels that are in expansion territory, and well above readings from prior recessions.

U.S. consumer sentiment inched up 0.6 ticks to 81.8 in the final October print from the University of Michigan survey versus 81.2 in the preliminary. The final reading is marginally better than forecast, after rising 6.3 points to 80.4 in September and 1.6 points to 74.1 in August. This is the highest reading since March's 89.1 and was at 101.0 in February. The index was at an eight-year low of 71.8 in April and a 14-year high of 101.4 in March 2018. The strength in October was in the expectations component that rose to 79.2 from September's 75.6.

U.S. Personal Income September came in at +0.9% beating the estimate of an increase of 0.4%. The Personal income beat was despite the reduction in government payments. The proprietor's income, in particular, has been growing very strongly up 5.1% month over month. Year over year personal disposable income (after tax) is up 5.5%.

Personal Spending for September increased by 1.4% beating the consensus estimate that suggested an increase of 1%.

These data points defy the narrative of the "experts" who continue to miss what is really occurring.

Jobless claims have kept up their momentum as they fell for a second straight week. This week's print of 751K is a new low for the pandemic. That is down 40K from last week's upwardly revised reading of 791K. It was also significantly better than expectations which were calling for claims to fall to 778K.

New home sales slid -3.5% to 959k in September, disappointing expectations. However, let's put the scene in perspective. Despite that small decline in September, new home sales continued to explode, after a torrid sales pace this summer. Sales are now up 32% year over year, and inventories are down 11.5%. That decline in inventories is even starker when you consider the fact that non-started inventories are up 31.6% It goes without saying that surging sales and tight inventories mean we're about to see a lot more construction.

Pending home sales dropped -2.2% to 130 in September. This follows the 8.8% climb to a historic high of 132.9 in August, after hefty gains since May as the sector recovers from the better than -20% declines in March and April, with the index at a record nadir of 69.0 in April. Compared to last September, the index accelerated a bit to a 21.9% year-over-year pace versus 20.6% year over year in August and versus a record contraction rate of -34.6% y/y in April. The fastest pace of expansion was set in October 2009 at 29.3% y/y.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"The demand for home buying remains super strong, even with a slight monthly pullback in September, and we're still likely to end the year with more homes sold overall in 2020 than in 2019. With persistent low mortgage rates and some degree of a continuing jobs recovery, more contract signings are expected in the near future." "Additionally, a second-order demand will steadily arise as homeowners who had not considered moving before the pandemic begin to enter the market. A number of these owners are contemplating moving into larger homes in less densely populated areas in light of new-found work-from-home flexibility."

Global Economy

The Eurozone came out of the COVID recession posting the fastest GDP growth on record. France, Germany, Spain, and Italy have all posted record rises in GDP, but the region is still below its pre-pandemic levels

In Germany, new unemployment claims data showed the biggest drop since the end of the global financial crisis for October. Of course, this is a long, slow climb out of a big hole; April and May added 609,000 people to the rolls of the unemployment system in Germany, and the months since have only been able to reduce that number by about 10%.

South Korea's GDP numbers showed a larger-than-expected increase, with output rising 7.9% quarter over quarter in Q3. That sounds pretty good, but keep in mind that Korean GDP had been growing at a pretty steady 3.2% per year over the past decade or so leading up to COVID.

Earnings Observations

We are at the halfway mark for the S&P 500 companies reporting earnings.

Last week it was reported the positive trend that began in Q2 has continued in Q3. More companies are raising guidance. The results from the past week confirmed that this isn't an outlier. In the last two weeks, 147 S&P companies have reported earnings, and 56 have raised guidance. I do wonder why I'm still hearing the "noise" that there is no visibility out there.

Having timely information is crucial. At the Savvy Investor Marketplace service, we start our research with these "winners".

Technology earnings are once again very strong indicating the trends that started after the pandemic are in place and some cases accelerating. Everything "internet" and "virtual" is once again posting extraordinary results.

The Political Scene

The Senate adjourned until after the election with no fiscal stimulus deal.

What we are hearing today is a cry for stimulus from a crowd that isn't looking at the data and is selling a story that comes with a political agenda. Their view is the economy isn't rebounding fast enough and cite the industries that are in trouble. Of course, certain areas are still in trouble, and the economy for the most part is "Locked down" either physically or mentally over virus fears. So they conclude the economy is ready for recession.

The problem is they have said that since the last stimulus money went out and the August, September, and October data isn't confirming their views on the state of the "average" consumer. It's a narrative that isn't aligned with the data. Despite this week's selloff, the S&P is closer to all-time highs (off 8.6%) than the 2020 lows, so the market message is very clear.

This election has the potential to bring about change. Change in the regulatory environment, change in the tax policies for corporations and individuals. From an individual investor standpoint, there isn't much we can do except be aware of the potential impact if there is indeed a change coming after next week.

Research firms are scrambling now to put ALL of the pieces together, defining the positives and the negatives to come up with a forecast for next year.

If we do see a Biden victory we will see just how the market will price in the potential policy changes. In my view, forecasting anything market-related today is simply an exercise in futility.

Another day another statistic on the market and the election.

We have to go back to mid-September to find the last time Trump was ahead of Biden in a national poll.

The Fed

While some remain focused on the COVID statistics, not many noticed that yields on the 10- and 30-year Treasury bonds snuck higher this week, putting rates at their highest levels since June, when the economy looked like it was picking up. The 10-year note rallied to close at 0.88%, rising 0.03% for the week and up 0.20% for the month.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

No problem with the yield curve. The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it continues to widen standing at 74 basis points today.

Sentiment

The American Association of Individual Investors released this week's reading on investor sentiment and there was not much of a change. Last week, bullish sentiment rose above 35% for the first time since April 9th reaching 35.7%. This week, optimism held above 35%, but it was slightly lower than last week dropping to 35.2%

Crude Oil

This week's data was a bit more bearish as inventories (including SPR) saw a large build of 4.32 million barrels, nearly 3 times the size of an expected build of 1.5 mm bbls. While larger than expected, that build is consistent with seasonal tendencies for crude. Domestic production bounced back in a big way this week rising from 9.9 million barrels/day to 11.1 million bbls/day. This along with higher imports played into the larger-than-expected build.

Data concerning products were a bit more constructive though. Gasoline and non-gasoline product inventories both drew with the latter experiencing the fourth largest draw of the year.

WTI has taken its cue from the stock market this week, breaking under its range of $37-$43. Shutdowns in Europe suggest another leg down in global demand. The industry has been crippled by overcapacity, a situation that may not get much better. Many countries and large corporations have committed to a smaller carbon footprint. It could take some time before demand gets back on track.

The commodity closed at $35.42, down $4.39 or 11% for the week.

The Technical Picture

Another day of selling and another lower low established on the S&P 500. The index fell into the 3,200-3,250 range before a late-day rally moved the index back to close at 3,270. That is within two percent from the September lows.

The indices are oversold now, but I suspect a case can be made for what happens next based on how the stock market views the election results. A result that is seen as negative could easily take the September lows out. Conversely with the indices so oversold what is viewed as a positive election outcome could spark a rally back to the September highs.

This isn't the time to be navigating the market alone.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Market Skeptics

Tough year for larger hedge funds. Funds with >$1 billion in assets under management racked up losses of about $60 billion through September (about 5% of total capital), while the S&P 500 gained 5.6%.

Interesting data when we consider there are those individual investors that stop by from time to time telling us their "hedges" do wonders for their bottom line.

Right on cue Hedge fund guru David Einhorn says investors are witnessing the "Second Tech Bubble". I'm hard-pressed to pay attention to Mr. Einhorn. His Greenlight Capital Fund was destroyed in 2018. That came after he cost investors hundreds of millions of dollars with his "short bets" on Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) in 2017.

For sure there are pockets of bubble-like euphoria, there always are. Mr. Einhorn is more than likely selling his "short book" using the overhanging pandemic and election to profit on some timely fear-mongering. The investment world doesn't need another charlatan.

Newsflash; The REAL bubble exists in investor nervousness.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

According to some, the FAANG +M stocks are the names considered dangerous. Those that are widely overvalued and indicative of a stock market that is trading on "hope".

The collective earnings reported this week show how foolish that notion is. These are CORE holdings that simply obliterated earnings estimates and they will continue to do well in an economy that is handcuffed by a virus. For that matter, they will continue to do well long after this virus is gone.

What we saw this week was the final shakeout of the investors who were hanging around waiting for a "stimulus" rally. Those weak hands are now on the sidelines. Coming off of Monday's 90% downside session, followed by Wednesday's then Friday's huge declines, we've now had almost back-to-back-to-back heavy distribution days, which reflects the breadth of the selling and the willingness of market participants to bail at any cost. That is a clear sign of EMOTION taking over the investment scene.

The "emotional trade" may still have more room to run. There remains the "election" contingent that are placing their bets on the outcome. In addition to rising COVID cases around the country, and lackluster reactions to solid earnings reports, there are more than a few concerns on the minds of investors heading into the last two months of the year.

The door has been opened to a "contested election" and the probability is high that the officials who opened the door will indeed get their wish. As stated here for weeks that is THE issue for investors in the next week or so. How one decides to handle that situation should be a function of their personal investment situation. In the scheme of longer-term investors, this upcoming period is but a blip on the radar screen. However, the majority of investors and the financial media will make it seem like a "Life and Death" situation.

Savvy Investors have learned to ignore the "noise". If you are just starting on the investment scene or find yourself one that allows emotion to take over, step back, and reassess your situation. My advice is to learn and learn very quickly that the combination of emotion and investing creates a "nitro-glycerin" like brew.

While the pessimistic "act" is on center stage now, the positives on the "macro" scene continue to forge ahead. I suspect there will be a contingent that will disagree with that assessment, and that would not surprise me one bit. Regular readers know that I rarely follow the "consensus" view that at times has blinders on.

I'd rather take a different approach to the investment scene and for good reason. After all, the success that has been harvested this year has not followed the "consensus" view.

I plan to stay with "WHAT IS", instead of "WHAT IF".

