Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/23/20)

Lockdowns in the EU/UK likely to impact demand anywhere between 1-2M bpd, but will be mitigated by increasing demand b/c of seasonality. OPEC+ likely to rollover cuts to Q1 2021.

Let's take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of October 23, 2020.

EIA reported a crude build of 4.3M barrels for the week, but this includes a release of 658K barrels of previously stored SPR stock that was withdrawn, so net we’re actually seeing a 3.7M build for the week. SPR stocks have about 4.4M barrels of crude to drain before clearing out what was accumulated during the earlier Q2 quarter. Should take another 5 weeks at the rate it’s destocking. After that, the inventory reports should become cleaner.

Gasoline inventories declined by 890K barrels and distillates increased by 4.5M barrels. This largely makes sense as refinery utilization only increased slightly post-hurricanes and bumped-up by 1.6% (from 74.6% to 72.9%). With refineries running low on utilization, products naturally drew. Product Supplied (implied product demand) continues to improve, and it’s Other oils and Propane that are beginning to give us the uplift. Yay NGLs, etc. as we move into colder weather.

Overall products declined by 8.2M barrels and total crude and products decreased by 3.9M barrels.

Major concerns are pummeling the oil market right now. COVID concerns. Broad swath lock-downs in the EU and UK are driving people to sharpen their pencils and mark down demand figures for Q4. From the IEA’s perspective, demand recovery in Europe was supposed to be +500K bpd for Q4, but we can say goodbye to that. European demand was down 2M bpd in the Spring when their lockdowns were the highest, so would it be surprising to see it that low again? We think so largely because winter demand will naturally increase overall consumption and the lockdowns aren't as restrictive this time (and throw-in COVID fatigue among the populace). The seasonality spike, however, won't be enough to counteract the demand drop-off from restrictions, but it will mitigate the impacts.

In addition, the lockdowns this time aren’t as severe, so a 2M bpd hit likely won’t be the result. Nonetheless if we assume 2M bpd to be conservative, and drive demand figures lower, there’s increasing likelihood that OPEC+ will decide to extend cuts through Q1 (as they’ll be working off of October and November demand figures (i.e., the beginning and middle portion of this EU/UK lockdown version 2.0). We didn’t previous include that in our figures, thinking that with our current 2-2.5M bpd global draw, there's actually room to accommodate OPEC+ increasing production/exports.

For now, our best estimate is that for Q4 we’ll have a draw of between 1-2M bpd (factoring in EU hit and Libyan increase). So we will take a demand hit, but offset by a seasonality increase and end with the same inventory drawdown as we’ve been experiencing for the past few months. What would’ve been a rebalanced market timing-wise now pushes back to Q1 because draws should be heavier then with OPEC+ rolling over its cuts. Moreover, with the vaccine introduction, demand should also rise. So we’ll have OPEC+ reducing supplies (vs. their planned raise) coupled with increasing demand, which drives up the inventory drawdown. Thus, what’s lost this quarter should be recovered in Q1.

For now though, we’re seeing global stocks draw about the same place in total liquids. This will change as it captures a lagging indicator and is pre-lockdowns, so TBD.

