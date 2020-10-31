Lordstown stock has all the chances to skyrocket in the next few quarters on bullish sentiment as its other EV peers did a few months ago.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) became a public company earlier this week after its reverse merger with the special purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holding. Lordstown flagship pickup truck is the only product that the company offers, but the problem is that it’s still in the prototype stage and is not widely available for the public. While Lordstown plans to start the production of its vehicle next summer and reach a breakeven point in 2022, we believe that that goal is too optimistic. To prove us wrong Lordstown needs to deliver results fast, if it wants to succeed, as the competition will only intensify going forward. However, when it comes to Lordstown stock, it has all the chances to skyrocket in the next few quarters on bullish sentiment, as its other EV peers did a few months ago. For that reason, we believe that it’s not worth it to short Lordstown at the current price.

It’s All About Execution

Lordstown was founded by former Workhorse (WKHS) CEO Steve Burns. The company is located in the city of Lordstown in Ohio and it owns a 6.2 million square feet plant, which it acquired from General Motors last year. Lordstown’s only product is its flagship all-electric pickup truck called Endurance, which is currently in the prototype stage. The truck has a 7500-pound towing capacity, a 250-mile range, and its initial price will be $52,500. Lordstown gained publicity last month when its Endurance truck was showcased to the public at the White House lawn with President Trump. After that, the company said that its current backlog stands at 40,000 orders that are worth $1.4 billion.

Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Lordstown has close ties to another EV automaker Workhorse, which is based in Cincinnati, Ohi o. It was Workhorse, which initially developed the first Endurance prototype and later licensed it to Lordstown for $12.2 million in cash, a 10% stake in the company, and 1% commission on the first 200,000 sales. As of today, Workhorse only develops EV utility and delivery vehicles for UPS and other clients.

As for Lordstown, after getting the license to develop Endurance, the company quickly started to look for cash and earlier this year decided to execute a reverse merger with the special purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holding. As a result, Lordstown started to trade publically on NASDAQ on October 26, and its current market cap is ~$2.3 billion.

The biggest concern that we have with Lordstown is that it’s one thing to develop a prototype and another one to scale its production and sell enough vehicles to become profitable. Currently, the company hasn’t entered a commercialization stage and it plans to start the production and deployment of its cars at scale only next summer. Considering that it took Tesla (TSLA) a few years to deploy its first cars, such an aggressive timeline on behalf of Lordstown, which was created only 2 years ago, seems unrealistic to us.

On top of that, there’s a chance that Lordstown will be awarded a contract to develop Workhorse’s EV van if the latter wins some portion of the $6.3 billion USPS contract. If that will be the case, then not only Lordstown will need to scale the production of its Endurance trucks, but it will also be required to scale the production of Workhorse vans. Considering this, we have a real concern about whether the company will be able to produce a large number of vehicles on time without any experience.

In addition, we should also not forget that the increased competition in the EV space from legacy automakers will make it harder for Lordstown to succeed in this market. While the global EV penetration rate is currently at 2%, the EV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% in the next two decades, as the demand rises. As cities begin to ban gas-powered cars, while governments around the globe impose strict environmental regulations to reduce the carbon footprint, it’s only a matter of time until the EV market becomes saturated. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) already has a goal to deliver more than 70 all-electric vehicles by 2029, while Ford (F) plans to sell 18 electrified vehicles in Europe by the end of next year. Considering this, Lordstown needs to act fast, as it doesn’t have as much time as Tesla did a decade ago when the EV market was still in its infancy.

Since Lordstown only recently became a public company, we still need to wait a couple of months for its first public earnings report to properly value its business. From what we know so far, Lordstown received $675 million in net proceeds from the SPAC deal and it plans to use it for retooling, R&D, operating expenses, and to fund its growth opportunities.

In its presentation, Lordstown has also shown its financial forecast for the next few years. The company has a very aggressive target of achieving EBITDA profitability by 2022 and selling over 100,000 units of Endurance in 2024.

Only time will tell whether that will be the case, but at this stage, it’s hard to justify the company’s ~$2.30 billion market cap, when nothing has been produced or sold at scale yet. However, there’s a high chance that Lordstown’s stock could appreciate on bullish sentiment like its other peers Nikola (NKLA) and Workhorse did earlier this year. For that reason, we believe that shorting Lordstown’s stock is a risky endeavor with a poor risk/reward ratio, as the stock is already slowly depreciating since its debut earlier this week.

