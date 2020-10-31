We stick to our opinion that Royal Caribbean will be able to return to its 2019 levels only after 2024 and it currently trades at a premium.

Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported negative revenues for Q3, as 50% of its passengers requested refunds for canceled trips. The cruise company has been slowly running out of money since the beginning of the year, as the whole cruise sector was disrupted by the rise of COVID-19, and negative revenues prove that we are nowhere near the recovery phase. While Royal Caribbean so far has managed to avoid a liquidity crisis, the constant increase of it s debt load along with the dilution of its shareholders makes it hard to justify opening a long position in the company. We don’t see any catalysts that could improve the situation in the near-term and for that reason stick to our opinion that the opportunity cost of holding Royal Caribbean shares is too high.

Not a Safe Investment

Due to the pandemic, the absolute majority of Royal Caribbean ships have been docked in various ports across the globe for the most part of the year. There’s every reason to believe that a large portion of its fleet will continue to be non-operational in the foreseeable future and as a result, we continue to believe that Royal Caribbean fair value is around $20 per share.

To kick off the recovery process, Royal Caribbean along with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) formed a medical panel earlier this year to find out what safety measures the cruise line industry needs to implement to make sailing safe. In late September, the panel submitted their ideas to CDC, which banned cruise sailing earlier in March. While in a couple of days the ban will be lifted, it’s still very unlikely that even if the ideas of the panel will be approved, the industry will be able to quickly recover from the ongoing crisis. Also, CDC plans to keep its Level 3 travel notice warning for cruise sailing.

On Thursday, Royal Caribbean reported its Q3 results, which disappointed its investors. From July to September, the company had negative revenue of -$33.67 million, down 101.1% Y/Y. Even the Wall Street analysts didn’t expect such a decline, as their consensus was by $42.38 million higher than the actual results. According to the company, around 50% of passengers requested refunds for canceled trips, and that’s probably the major reason why revenues came negative. Also, Royal Caribbean non-GAAP EPS in Q3 was -$5.62, while its adjusted net loss was -$1.2 billion against an adjusted profit of $896.8 million a year ago. In addition, during the period the company had a cash outflow of $1.1 billion, which mostly went on ship maintenance and other operating expenses.

When it comes to liquidity, the situation is also critical. At the end of September, Royal Caribbean had $3.7 billion in liquidity, and in October it boosted its position by $1.15 billion through the issuance of additional stock and debt. However, the problem here is that the company has over $17 billion in debt and $0.3 billion and $1.3 billion mature in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Since the company will not be able to generate positive cash flow to service its debt and interest expenses in the long-term, it’s safe to assume that Royal Caribbean will continue to increase its debt load and dilute its shareholders until it reaches its breakeven point in a few years.

Another problem is that Royal Caribbean expects its monthly cash burn to stay around $250 million to $290 million and in Q4 its capital expenditures will be $0.5 billion, while its interest expenses for the three months will be around $270 million to $275 million. Considering this and the fact that Royal Caribbean and its peers trade at a negative EV/EBIT and have negative margins, it’s safe to say that the upside at this stage is limited.

In addition, while CDC’s no-sail order is about to expire, Royal Caribbean and its peers will not be able to offer lots of destinations to sail to for its passengers, as the majority of ports and borders continue to be closed to foreigners. The Cayman Islands still don’t accept cruise vessels to this day, while France and Germany both decided to impose new lockdowns recently.

We should also not forget that even with precautions, there’s no guarantee that there will not be a COVID-19 outbreak on any of the ships that Royal Caribbean will operate in a foreseeable future. Just recently, 60 of 92 passengers on Swiss cruise ship MS Swiss Crystal were infected with the virus, while 8 passengers that sailed on Costa Cruises' Costa Diadema ship in recent weeks have also been infected on board.

As the number of new COVID-19 continues to rise, several European cruise liners like AIDA, Costa Cruises, A-Rosa, Viva Cruises, and others, already canceled their operations at least until the end of November. Carnival went even further and canceled a large chunk of its trips until the end of the year.

Considering the shaky environment in which cruise liners operate, we believe that owning shares of any cruise line at this stage is not worth it. We also stick to our opinion that Royal Caribbean will be able to return to its 2019 levels only after 2024 and it currently trades at a large premium to its fair value.

