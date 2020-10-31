Thus in 2022, J.C. Penney may barely generate positive cash flow and the secular decline of department stores may have it in trouble again soon after that.

Excluding liquidating stores, comparable sales appeared to be down by around -33% in September, and some of that lost business will never return.

Despite shedding billions in debt, J.C. Penney's future still looks murky due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

J.C. Penney is expected to exit restructuring with Brookfield and Simon owning its retail and operating assets and DIP and first-lien lenders owning most of its real estate value.

J.C. Penney's (OTCPK:JCPNQ) restructuring case looks like it will wipe out second-lien and unsecured noteholders as well as common shareholders. It has signed an asset purchase agreement with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and a majority of its DIP and first-lien lenders.

Brookfield and Simon are acquiring "substantially all" of J.C. Penney's retail and operating assets, while property holding companies containing 160 stores and all of its owned distribution centers will be owned by the DIP and first-lien lenders.

While this deal keeps J.C. Penney operating for now, its long-term future remains bleak due to the damage caused by the pandemic. Without the pandemic, it was plausible that a post-restructuring J.C. Penney could do okay for a while after shedding a huge amount of debt and interest costs.

However, I believe that J.C. Penney has permanently lost a significant portion of its business now, and that even with cost cutting and greatly reduced interest costs, it will barely reach positive cash flow in 2022. The secular decline of the department store industry may then put in trouble again soon after that.

Second-Lien And Unsecured Noteholders

The restructuring plan doesn't look favorable to J.C. Penney's second-lien and unsecured noteholders. The restructuring plan calls for the second-liens to get the cash remaining in the wind-down reserve after all the first-lien claims have been satisfied in full. The unsecureds will get anything left over if the first-lien and second-lien claims have both been satisfied in full.

Source: Docket 1593

With the 5.875% first-lien notes due 2023 recently trading in the high-20s to low-30s, there isn't much of an expectation that the first-lien claims will be fully satisfied. This is reflected in the second-lien notes and unsecured notes trading at under one cent on the dollar as well. J.C. Penney's equity is scheduled to be cancelled with no recovery.

Sluggish Current Sales

J.C. Penney's sales appear to be fairly sluggish still despite sales coming in above budget recently. It reported net sales of $511.2 million during the four-week period ending October 10. This was 4.7% above budget, but still much less than its average four-week period sales during Q3 2019.

Source: J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney indicated that its enterprise comps were down by -26.5% in September and would have been even worse if its non-go-forward stores weren't boosting sales due to liquidation. J.C. Penney's go forward locations had -35% comps in September, indicating that enterprise comps may be around -33% to -34% excluding liquidating stores.

Source: J.C. Penney

The weak sales with J.C. Penney's stores all open (albeit still during a pandemic) bode poorly for its post-restructuring future. As we saw during the aftermath of the Ron Johnson era, a fair percentage of lost business may not come back despite a changed situation.

J.C. Penney lost approximately 31% of its comparable store sales in 2012 and 2013 and only regained approximately 21% of those lost sales (with four-year stacked comps at -24%) in subsequent years before sales started declining again.

Impact On Future Sales

J.C. Penney previously modeled enterprise comps being down approximately -4% in 2022 versus 2019. However, given the -33% to -34% September comps and the high probability that the pandemic will continue to affect sales well into 2021, it seems likely that J.C. Penney will permanently lose a significant number of customers. If we assume that J.C. Penney can recover around half of its lost business, it would end up with -16% comps versus 2019. This would result in J.C. Penney's merchandise sales reaching around $7.54 billion (adjusting from its earlier forecasts). The lower sales would reduce J.C. Penney's EBITDA to around $340 million in 2022 (compared to its projections for $691 million EBITDA), assuming that other metrics (such as merchandise gross margins and SG&A) were held constant with J.C. Penney's 2022 projections.

With $250 million in capital expenditures and a modest amount in interest costs, J.C. Penney would be able to keep afloat for the time being, but a further mid-single-digit decline in sales would put J.C. Penney into a cash burning position again.

Source

Conclusion

The involvement of the DIP lenders combined with the effects of the pandemic (both for depressing real estate values and sales) has resulted in there being no apparent recovery for second-lien and unsecured noteholders, while common shareholders are even further out of the money.

While restructuring has allowed J.C. Penney to continue operating for now, it still faces major challenges. J.C. Penney's comparable store sales (excluding liquidating stores) were down by a third in September, around six months into the pandemic. September was also a relatively good month in terms of the COVID-19 situation, with US hospitalizations approaching the post-March lows.

With hospitalizations increasing again, it seems likely that J.C. Penney's comps will remain quite depressed well into 2021. This will probably result in some permanent shifts in shopping behavior, resulting in J.C. Penney's 2022 comps ending up -16% below 2019 comps by my estimates. At that sales level, J.C. Penney would be barely cash flow positive and would be in trouble if sales started declining again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.