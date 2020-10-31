The Top Is In: Stage Is Set For A Bear Market In Stocks Through 2021

When the best case for stocks going forward is the hope for more stimulus and corporate handouts, something is wrong.

Stocks are under increasing pressure with the S&P 500 (SPY) now down about 9% from its all-time high reached back in early September. While headlines of a concerning spike in coronavirus cases are being blamed for the latest move, our view is that the current risk aversion reflects several converging headwinds creating a deeply bearish outlook. Beyond next week's U.S. Presidential election, underlying structural weakness in the global economy remains a concern while equity valuations are still at aggressive levels. A theme this week of mega-cap tech beating earnings but selling off on the results highlights a new paradigm in the market with a deteriorating forward outlook. We are bearish on equities and expect more downside through 2021.

(source: finviz.com)

The Bearish Case for Stocks

Any notion that a conclusion to the election with either Biden or Trump winning will send stocks off to the races towards a new all-time high may be misguided. The environment is very different today compared to the setup in 2016 when the market rallied following the Trump victory. At the core, the coronavirus pandemic remains a fluid situation wreaking havoc on the global economy. The reality is that even with the latest episode of volatility, the market is still up in 2020 with stocks continuing to price in a renaissance of growth with potentially overly optimistic expectations.

The combination of stretched valuations and a deteriorating outlook should now force a reset. When the best case for the bulls is a "hope" for the next round of stimulus and corporate handouts, something is wrong. In our view, more deficit spending and financial market liquidity measures won't be enough and won't correct the underlying challenges. The following points summarize why it's time to turn bearish on stocks.

Progress in controlling the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult. Few people expected this latest "third wave".

Companies resilient to the pandemic, or saw a boost in demand, in 2020 likely to face a growth wall going forward.

Overall expectations for the recovery are too optimistic.

Valuations are at record levels despite risks tilted to the downside.

Labor market trends can remain pressured with higher unemployment based on permanent job losses.

Weakness in key market sectors like commercial real estate, energy, financials, likely to have broader consequences for the overall economy.

The tail risk scenario that a COVID-19 vaccine is not developed or only provides temporary immunity remains a concerning possibility.

Again, a technical bear market in the S&P 500 is just about 10% lower from current levels and represent a return to where the market was trading at in May. We expect significant volatility going forward with many individual stocks facing a more significant downside.

Don't Underestimate COVID-19

A recurring theme during the COVID-19 pandemic is that at nearly every step of the way, the market was quick to dismiss the risks while brushing off concerns. From the earliest headlines in January, many pundits were to call it "just the flu" or compare it to non-eventful examples like the Ebola or Zika scare from recent years back. In February, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow famously said the virus was "contained, pretty close to air-tight." Of course, this statement turned out to be completely wrong.

In April, as the stock market was rallying higher, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated the final death toll in the U.S. "may be closer to 60,000", which turned out to be overly optimistic considering the U.S. figure is already above 230k. While few people expected a "second wave" would emerge, as it did during the summer months in the U.S., we can now add this latest spike to a long list of scenarios many did not believe could happen.

(source: WorldOMeters)

The "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic is here and likely to get worse in the coming months as the Northern Hemisphere enters the colder winter months. The most recent data shows the global number of new confirmed infections are at a record high, while deaths are also trending up. While there is still a consensus that a vaccine will be successfully developed and made available over the next year, the current spike pushes back the timetable of a recovery. Countries in Europe, including France and Italy, have already brought back lockdown restrictions. This is a huge setback for industries that were already spread thin. The impacts here are immediate.

Global air travel goes back to a standstill, cross-border movement restrictions remain in place with the hospitality, tourism, and entertainment industries particularly pressured.

Energy demand takes a leg lower with decreased mobility and reduced economic activity.

Social distancing requirements are tightened, limiting capacity or canceling public events and large social gatherings.

Work-from-home and virtual learning arrangements continue to pressure segments of commercial real estate and related on-site services.

The recovery in the labor market reverses, job gains slow, or a new wave of layoffs and permanent job losses emerges.

Companies expected to benefit from a normalizing operating environment need their growth outlook and earnings estimates revised lower.

The point here is that these themes are both global and have implications for companies across all sectors. From a top-down perspective, GDP growth estimates and trends in the labor market now have downside. The other point here is that as the coronavirus pandemic remains a complex and fluid situation, there is a more serious tail-risk scenario where an effective vaccine is not found and the world remains gripped with this headwind for longer with deeper economic destruction.

According to global GDP projections by the IMF updated on October 7th, 2021, U.S. GDP is expected to rebound 3.1%, compared to a decline of 4.3% in 2020. This means the economy would still be operating at a level below the peak of 2019. Except for China and developing economies in Asia, most countries are set to face lingering consequences beyond next year with particular weakness in advanced economies. We argue that these estimates need to be revised lower.

(source: IMF)

Valuations Remain Exuberant

For us, the bigger issue is valuations as we believe stocks across key sectors like technology, healthcare, and consumer staples are simply too expensive and overvalued. Keep in mind that even with the current selloff, the S&P 500 is still up about 5% year to date.

The market this year can be divided into two groups. Companies that were directly impacted by the coronavirus dynamics have underperformed with the more significant financial pressures. These include obvious examples from industries like cruise lines, airline stocks, restaurants, retailers, casinos, hotels, and entertainment companies. On the other hand, sectors relatively more resilient or even benefiting from the situation like those in healthcare or technology have led the market higher.

What both groups share in common is that they have seen big gains off the lows of the year based on the expectation that any impact here is only temporary as the significant wave or stimulus measures and quantitative support from the Fed have mitigated near-term challenges. Investors have looked past the messy 2020 results while focusing more on what will eventually be a recovery in a normalized growth environment.

The result is that valuations across the board have been pushed to record highs in some cases. According to data from financial services data firm FactSet Research, the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is currently above 21x, well above the 5-year average closer to 17x and the 10-year average of 15.5x. Again, this is the forward multiple on consensus earnings in what is expected to be a "recovery" next year, ignoring the collapse in earnings for many companies during 2020.

(source: FactSet)

In our view, we believe this bullishness in implied valuations is too aggressive right now. A reasonable explanation for the stock market to trade at a premium or with expanding multiples is an expectation that growth is about to accelerate or enter a high growth trajectory. That's just not the case here. We are starting at a high base level in stock prices going against significant headwinds.

Across S&P 500 stocks, we can identify many companies that are trading well above their long-term valuation ranges based on forward earnings estimates for 2021. A good example here is Apple Inc. (AAPL). The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of approximately 28x, compared to a 5-year average for the multiple closer to 19x. Even with the stock currently under pressure, it's hard to say the company is necessarily "cheap" right now. A slowdown in consumer spending and weaker economic conditions, as we expect, can impact all companies requiring a discounted valuation in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

Setting the S&P 500 at a forward P/E ratio of 17.5x on consensus 2021 EPS implies an index level of 2,915, approximately 11% lower from here. The market faces a difficult challenge in 2021 to exceed the EPS record from a bottom-up perspective compared to 2019. With a more bearish outlook, considering revisions lower to EPS estimates going forward and a discounted multiple closer to 15x, the S&P 500 retargeting the lows from March is still on the table. Investors need to prepare for this scenario.

(source: FactSet)

Macro Conditions are Still Weak

Stock market bulls might point to the sequential improvement in economic activity levels or what is set to be positive year-over-year growth in 2021 compared to a depressed base level of 2020. Indeed, the latest Q3 GDP figure for the U.S. with 33.1% quarter-over-quarter growth compared to Q2 includes the boost from stimulus measures and pent-up demand, while still reflecting a level of economic activity that was down 2.9% from Q3 2019.

The real benchmark for a true recovery needs to be peak economic conditions from before the pandemic. On a 2-year stacked basis, many indicators through next year will still be below what can be considered a "high watermark" for the economy from 2019. We don't see why stocks need to be significantly higher compared to last year.

Even in a scenario where a potential COVID-19 vaccine is introduced quickly in 2021 and the pandemic eventually goes away, the economy will still be dealing with the fallout for the foreseeable future. While the current unemployment rate in the U.S. at 7.9% is an improvement compared to the depths of the pandemic in April, the figure represents millions more without a job compared to the record low unemployment rate of 3.2% at the start of the year.

At an aggregate level, there is real pressure on consumer incomes and spending which limits the operating environment for most companies. According to the Fed's own projections incorporating stronger labor market gains in recent months, the group still forecasts unemployment in 2021 at 4.6%, and 4.1% over the long run, never fully recovering. Another $1,200 stimulus checks to taxpayers in the U.S. is not going to resolve the weakness here.

(source: Fed)

Why Growth Can Underperform Going Forward

With Q3 earnings season underway, the current theme has been a strong improvement on a quarter-over-quarter basis compared to Q2 which was more pressured by the lockdown stage of the pandemic. The ongoing new wave of coronavirus now puts the operating environment in Q4 resembling more the headwinds from Q2 as a step back to the recovery process.

In Q2 and Q3, many companies benefited from a dynamic of both "pull forward demand" and a boost from "pent-up demand" in the months following the early stages of the pandemic which now represents a growth headwind through the end of the year.

Consumers used stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits to buy goods and services ahead of schedule. Anecdotally, people that rushed out to buy equipment for a work-from-home arrangement or home improvement projects may no longer be looking for those products during the holiday shopping season. Netflix Inc. (NFLX), which saw a surge of new subscribers in Q2, underwhelmed last week with weaker subscriber growth as a good example of this pulled-forward demand dynamic. Anyone that needed to signup already did. The result is that most companies are set to face a challenging Q4 that can underperform expectations.

About the Election

Indications are that Joe Biden with a sizeable lead in various polls is on track to win next week's U.S. Presidential election. Comments by pollsters suggest that a Trump victory would be even more shocking than in 2016 given the current polling data. Remember that many of the battleground states like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan that Trump carried in 2016 were very close that year. If Biden can flip just one of those and carry the leaning blue states, the electoral college shift would be almost insurmountable. Our take is that it makes sense that the opposition party has an edge given the turmoil surrounding the pandemic and jump in unemployment. Trump probably got unlucky with the timing and series of events this year.

(source: RealClearPolitics)

As it relates to the stock market, the point here is that the market is well aware of the polling trends and path to victory by Biden which has been known for many months. While there are questions related to changes in tax policy, and impacts to the energy or healthcare regulation, there is an expectation for increased deficit spending along with a potentially larger stimulus package than what could be pushed forward by a Trump administration. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has said a Biden presidency could even be good for stocks. Regardless, there is no reason to expect a major shift in the business environment for most companies in the near-term.

But yet, here we are with the stocks down by over 3% on a single day within a week to the election facing a new round of extreme volatility and questions regarding the strength of the recovery. A contrarian view is that the election can represent a "sell the news" type of event, a sort of opportunity to reset portfolio allocations to be prepared for a new regime of underperforming corporate profitability.

Ok, So How to Trade It

Our message here is simple, this is not the dip to buy. Even with the recent volatility, indexes are still above the lows from September which becomes a near-term target with continued selling pressure. Taking a more bearish outlook, we have a price target of 2,869 which would represent a 20% drawdown from the September highs and put the S&P 500 officially in a new "bear market". For context, the market traded at this level as recently as mid-May and would help to improve the top-down valuation levels in the market. If we get there, the outlook would need to be reassessed by a move lower could open to door for an even larger correction.

If you're sitting on big gains, consider trimming winners, selling calls, buying puts, and otherwise hedging for more downside. In terms of allocations, a shift towards cash or bond funds is appropriate to limit portfolio risk. We like the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) as a good "cash alternative" for conservative investors. Tactically, a long-duration trade can benefit over the near term as bonds get bid up. We see value in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) as yields can fall lower.

Stay Long Gold

One area we remain firmly bullish on is gold (GLD) and precious metal mining stocks (GDX) despite some recent volatility. As was the case back in Q1 when gold sold off along with risk assets given market liquidity conditions and financial contagion, there has been some recent volatility with gold down about 10% from its all-time high set back in late August. In contrast to stocks, we recommend buying this dip. We believe that the segment can diverge from stocks and rally higher going forward even as there is more downside in equities.

(source: finviz.com)

The bullish case for gold has only been reaffirmed by the latest developments. The ongoing macro uncertainty and environment of low interest rates support the demand for gold as a store of value. Separately, as is the case in every crisis, investors can count on further stimulus measures and ever more aggressive quantitative easing in an attempt to support economic conditions. The next wave of dovish monetary policy and continued money printing could be the catalyst for the next leg higher in gold. The recent consolidation is an overall healthy pause in what remains a strong bull market for precious metals.

Energy - A Contrarian Long Idea

With all the headlines of weakness in energy. We think there is still value down here and downside in the price of oil should be limited compared to the collapse back in Q2. A significant supply was removed from the market with the most marginal drillers going offline. Regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, an expectation of improving air travel and mobility demand can help balance the market and support the price. The setup here is that many global majors are currently trading near cycle lows, underperforming the commodity price significantly. Yields across the sector are attractive and we point to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) recently confirming its Q4 dividend and the stock yielding 11%. As long as oil and gas remain an important component of global energy, the companies here remain relevant. We like the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) as a diversified play with a significant upside as oil prices stabilize.

Tech Will Underperform

Finally, we see the most downside for stocks from the technology sector. The NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) is still up about 30% year to date and we believe it can give back much of those gains. The high-growth momentum names of this year exemplify the exuberance of the market with extreme valuations based on potentially unrealistic assumptions. If the macro conditions deteriorate, these companies have the most to lose as expectations get reset and growth estimates are revised lower. While many companies can survive the current environment and have a long-term future, we believe patient investors can find more attractive buying opportunities down the line at lower prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.