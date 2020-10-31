Thesis summary

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) sells gear for outdoor activities in the United States The company has expanded rapidly since its IPO and had a stellar 2020. While some of the demand gains we have seen recently will be ephemeral, there is enough growth out there to justify an investment at this price.

Company Overview

Sportsman's Warehouse operates retail stores across America focusing on the sale of outdoor sporting goods. The company has seen its revenues increase considerably this year thanks to changing consumer preferences brought about by the pandemic and also a notable increase in the sale of firearms. Not only has demand for firearms dramatically increased, but this has also coincided with key players in the space such as Walmart (WMT) stepping away from the sale of this vertical.

Let's begin the analysis by looking at the latest quarterly report:

As we can see, there has been a substantial increase in sales over the last six months, almost 40%. Net income has jumped even higher YoY because the increase in sales has far outweighed the expenses. Where last year the company barely broke even by August, this year it achieved $0.72 basic EPS. We have seen a great improvement in the last year of both the income statement and the balance sheet:

The balance sheet has been an "issue" with this company over the years. This business has dealt with high levels of leverage in the past, and the aggressive expansion in the form of store openings has been funded by long-term debt. However, in the last few years, SPWH has done well to reduce its debt levels. D/E now sits at a comfortable 1.60, and the interest expenses in the last 12 months have accounted for 0.5% of expenses.

Unsurprisingly, the stock has been rewarded for its superior performance in the last year, doubling in price. However, the stock still seems undervalued by many accounts, with a P/E of 12 that is well below the sector average. But is now the right time to get a slice of SPWH, or has the ship already sailed?

Growth Outlook

Most analysts would agree that in the immediate future, Sportsman's Warehouse will see lower levels of growth than in 2020 for two main reasons. Firstly, because the sales of firearms are seen as a one-off event. Secondly, because the increased demand in certain areas like fishing and camping will dissipate as the world opens up again. Having said this, the opposite argument can be made, and while we certainly agree that we will probably see lower EPS in 2021, the above also have longer-term implications.

In both cases, we believe that we will see higher-than-expected levels of retention. As pointed out in the earnings call, people buying a gun today will begin to engage in shooting activities. While there are no exact numbers on this, the company's CEO cites "encouraging data". As far as other activities like fishing and camping, the new demand will not simply vanish overnight. Many of the sales made this year will continue into future years, as people rediscover their love for these activities. Furthermore, these can be seen not just as a local but also a cheaper form of leisure than traveling, meaning we could also see a continued shift towards these activities if consumers find themselves with less disposable income.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that given the current strength of the balance sheet, the company can easily continue its expansion as it sees fit. The business will likely find good opportunities to open/acquire new stores as the overall commercial landscape becomes less crowded due to business failures.

Profitability

The other key part of this analysis is the profitability. We believe there are a few key areas that will help Sportsman's Warehouse increase its margins, which will have a significant impact on FCF.

To begin with, as mentioned above, Sportsman's should benefit from lower demand for real estate, given a large number of business closures. This could significantly reduce its leasing costs. Currently, the company holds just under $250 million in lease liabilities, and it makes up a large chunk of its operating costs.

Most importantly, though, we see big potential for increased profitability due to a combination of two key factors: e-commerce and store size. During the pandemic, online sales increased to the tune of 300%. On top of this, the company has committed to pursuing a growth strategy focused on smaller stores. The Laramie store in Wyoming is the smallest to date at 7,500 feet. We believe the combination of these two factors should help to increase sales/sq foot and, again, increase operating margin as well as boost growth. These smaller stores can act not just as sales points but also storefronts, warehouses, and pick up locations for online sales. The smaller store format has already proven successful for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) so there is no reason to doubt its effectiveness in this case.

Valuation

The valuation method is based on our estimates of potential unlevered free cash flow to common shareholders. To do this, we analyze some key ratios regarding investment, revenue, and operating expenses. If you'd like to learn more about our valuation method, you can read about it here.

SPWH is having an unusually good year, as we discussed earlier. However, we would agree with most estimates out there that this is mostly circumstantial, and growth rates, and even revenue levels, will not carry on into the next few years. You can see in our projection how we expect revenue to fall in 2021 and return to a growth path fitting to that of the last few years. More investment will also be required as asset turnover returns to normal levels.

Taking all this into account, it still seems like the company can produce a long-term cash return of 8% at a current price of $14.43 as of the time of writing. To be cautious, and given that it is difficult to quantify, we have not included potential improvements in profitability as we argued earlier, so we believe there is more upside than downside in terms of business performance. Adding this to the fact that the balance sheet shows a healthy financial situation, we see in SPWH an all-around solid investment. You can see the details of the forecast below (in millions of USD except percentages and per share items):

Risks

There are certainly a few issues that the company will face moving forward. There is always a lingering uncertainty over the future of gun ownership in the United States. This could change, but it will take time, especially now that Republicans also have a strong hold on the Supreme Court.

While Sportsman's Warehouse is certainly attractively valued, it is also worth noting that there are some more cheaply priced alternatives out there, such as Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). It remains to be seen just how much the company will continue to benefit from the recent tailwinds.

Lastly, while we believe the company's margin could expand and growth will continue, there is also the possibility that the company sees its market share squeezed due to aggressive discounts by competitors, something which already happened to an extent in 2019.

Takeaway

Sportsman's Warehouse has been expanding rapidly, and this stellar year shows that the company is ahead of the competition. In the future, we expect Sportsman's to continue to take market share and continue to grow through increased demand for firearms as well as potentially higher overall margins.

