Timely Indicators Still Quite Positive

Passenger air traffic (Chart #3) is up only modestly over the past month, but it continues to improve relative to the levels of last year at this time.

The amount of gasoline supplied, as of last week was only 7.7% below the level of last year.

A very timely compilation of high-frequency weekly economic indicators designed by the NY Fed shows continued and rather dramatic improvement.

While we wait for the results of next week's election, here are just a few charts of timely economic indicators (all based on very recent daily and weekly data) that show continuing improvement in the economy:

Chart #1

Chart #1 is a very timely compilation of high-frequency weekly economic indicators designed by the NY Fed. It shows continued and rather dramatic improvement (aka a V-shaped recovery).

Chart #2

Chart #2 shows the amount of gasoline supplied, which as of last week was only 7.7% below the level of last year.

Chart #3

Chart #4

Passenger air traffic (Chart #3) is up only modestly over the past month, but as Chart #4 shows, it continues to improve relative to the levels of last year at this time. This would probably be best described as a U-shaped or gradual recovery. It's going to have to improve significantly before we can conclude that economic activity is getting back to normal.

Chart #5

Chart #5 shows continuing claims for unemployment, which continue to decline rather dramatically. Lots of people are going back to work. My son, who has been furloughed since April, was recently notified that he is being called back to work starting November 9th.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.