The earnings season marches on even as investors head into next week with a fair amount of uncertainty on election scenarios and Q4 wildcards like stimulus and COVID-19 restrictions. Notable reports out from Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) will highlight the incredible strength of at-home trends, while Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) will tell a different story about all that staying at home. Amid the focus on the election and earnings, the Federal Reserve squeezes in a two-day meeting.

Earnings spotlight: US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on November 2; Humana (NYSE:HUM), Wayfair (W), Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), Prudential (NYSE:PRU), Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on November 3; Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) on November 4; Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Bristol- Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), Peloton Interactive (PTON) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on November 5 and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) on November 6.

IPO watch: New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) launches its Hong Kong IPO on November 3. IPO lockup periods expire on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) on November 1, as well as Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) on November 4. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: Shares of Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) will jet higher on Monday after Inspire Brands announced a $8.76B acquisition late on Friday. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will be closely watched to see if reports on a plan to shop the company's Las Vegas properties is an actuality. CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is in play with the company saying it is fielding competing offers.

Election spotlight Analysts have been working overtime trying to forecast what could change under a new White House and Congress mix. Here are some breakdowns of the election implications for various sectors - sustainable energy/infrastructure, European auto, defense stocks, semi equipment, big banks, solar stocks, Internet names, retail, firearms stocks, cannabis, restaurants , REITs, oil/gas, industrial/resource names, more infrastructure plays, communications/media names, hospitals/managed care and utilities.

U.S. auto sales: TrueCar forecasts total new vehicle sales fell 6.1% Y/Y to 1,307,998 units in October when adjusted for the same number of selling days. The research firm says the month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 15.7M units. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,188,043 units, an increase of 0.3% from a year ago when adjusted for the same number of selling days. "The auto industry recovery is absolutely striking. We clawed back more new car sales each month since sales bottomed out in April and are now seeing year-over-year new car retail sales growth for two consecutive months. This is a phenomenal outcome for the industry, as inventory is starting to rebound and demand remains high. There are positive signals that the recovery will sustain," updates Chief Industry Analyst Eric Lyman. Forecast by manufacturer - BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) -8.4% Y/Y to 26,131 units; Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) -28.9% to 22,834 units; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -10.1% to 159,268 units; Ford (NYSE:F) -3.1% to 187,646 units; General Motors (GM) +8.7% to 228,122 units; Honda (NYSE:HMC) -3.0% to 127,531 units; Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) -9.7% to 53,322 units; Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +3.9% to 51,972 units; Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -27.5% to 75,134 units; Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +10.0% to 61,096 units; Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +36.2% to 19,073 units; Toyota (NYSE:TM) +5.8% to 199,767 units; Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -6.0% to 49,904 units.

Tennessee sports betting: Sports betting operators FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM (NYSE:MGM) and local player Action 24/7 will make their official debut in Tennessee on Sunday. The state is forecast to generate up to $6B in sports bets a year, but has a different model that requires a 10% hold rate, which could impact odds and payouts.

Data reports: The October report on Macau gross gaming revenue is expected to show a 70% to 75% drop compared to a year ago as the industry begins to show sequential improvement. Some estimates have GGR improving to a 50% to 55% decline in December in what could provide some relief for Sands China (LVS), MGM China (MGM), Wynn Macau (NASDAQ:WYNN), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and SJM Holdings (NYSE:SJM). Monthly reports are also due out discount brokers DARTs, while Nio (NYSE:NIO) will post its deliveries tally. The biggest share price mover could be the update on firearm background checks right ahead of the election. Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR), Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are some of the usual suspects to watch for volatility when the report drops. Go deeper: Read about more events that could move share prices next week in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Supercomputers to the rescue? Japan is running some tests next week with three daily baseball games played at the 32K-seat Yokohama Stadium at 80% to 100% capacity. Engineers have installed dozens of high-resolution cameras and sensors across the stadium to monitor mask-wearing and the movements of fans, while CO2 detectors will be used to measure crowd density and spectators are encouraged to use apps to track who they come into contact. The huge amount of data will be fed into Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer for analysis on how the virus may spread outdoors. Japan already has a strong record on COVID-19 prevention with only 1.7K deaths.

44th Annual Auto Symposium: The two-day conference hosted by Gabelli will see a number of presentations on next-gen auto tech (EV, Autonomous, Connectivity). Participating companies include Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Momentum Dynamics (Private), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Navistar (NYSE:NAV), Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), MP Materials (NYSE:FVAC), Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE), Volta Energy Technologies (Private) and VNV Global (OTCPK:VSTKF).

Talking banking: The BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference will include some post-election talks from key execs. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) are some of the companies due to appear.

Analyst meetings and business updates: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) will hold a conference call to provide an update on the status of the company's program on November 2. Senior leaders from Ford (F) will hold a call to discuss the Q3 operating environment and the company's financial results during a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse autos analyst Dan Levy on November 2. Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will hold its 2020 Investor Day on November 5.

Conferences rundown: The annual Berenberg Video Gaming Conference 2020 from across the Atlantic on November 4 will feature presentations by CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF), Embracer Group (OTCPK:THQQF), Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF), Paradox Interactive (OTC:PRXXF), Rovio Entertainment (OTC:ROVVF), Sumo Group (OTCPK:SUMGF), Team17 (OTC:TSVNF) and Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCPK:UBSFY). The Credit Suisse China Investment Conference will feature talks by I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and OneSmart International Education (NYSE:ONE).

Stock split: The Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) 1-for-10 reverse stock split becomes effective on November 2. The company needed the reverse split to push its share price above the exchange minimum of $1.00.

Barron's mentions: The publication pulls out all the stops to identify five stocks that should outperform no matter who wins the U.S. election. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Newmont (NYSE:NEM), SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) and Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) make the politics-proof list. If history repeats itself, the healthcare sector will outperform in the 18 months following the big day. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) are seen as two good bets on that trend. Turning to the eventual economic recovery, the spotlight turns to industrials Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) as names that could benefit. The cover story delves into the power of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. "For investors, Powell is arguably a more important figure in Washington than whoever will occupy the White House come 2021," reasons Barron's.

