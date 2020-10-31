Ionis currently has four pivotal trials and is expected to add two more by the end of this year.

The Biogen collaboration is accelerating as indicated by new target selections in 2020.

Source: Ionis

Preview

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - part of the first wave of genomic medicine - utilizes antisense technology to inhibit gene expression treating diseases linked to abnormal protein production. This article will provide an overview of Ionis, recap earnings, and provide a look at its pipeline progression. It will also outline the use of collaborations to finance operations and develop owned programs pegged to provide the foundation to build a biopharmaceutical company. The article will show why Ionis is undervalued and may provide upside for patient investors willing to wait on pipeline progression and/or an acceleration in R&D revenues from collaboration partners.

Nucleotide Gene Disruption

Nucleotides are molecular building blocks linked together to make RNA and DNA nucleic acids. DNA, which provides the instructions to create protein, has two strands: Sense (coding strand) and antisense (noncoding strand). An oligomer is a molecule derived from “few parts” (Greek). Ionis uses antisense RNA-also referred to as antisense oligonucleotide or ASO-transcript technology to regulate gene expression. The objective of ASO gene disruption is to alter production of disease-causing proteins.

Genomic medicines using gene expression regulation, also called modulation, silencing or disruption, attempt to mitigate genetic mutations that lead to a large number of diseases caused by abnormal protein production. Turning off a mutated gene’s expression or turning up a good gene’s expression have the potential to provide durable cures. Nature provided a useful history of antisense RNA research here.

Select Financial Detail

Prior to July 2017, Ionis owned 100 percent of their subsidiary Akcea. In July 2017, Akcea completed an IPO which reduced the Ionis ownership to 76 percent. In August 2020, Ionis disclosed they had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Akcea it does not own for $18.15 per share, representing a transaction value of approximately $500 million. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Ionis has diluted investors by an annual average of 3.6% since the beginning of 2016. They reported EPS over $2 per share in both 2018 and 2019, primarily from Spinraza royalties and collaboration license fees earned. During this same period, Ionis:

Increased cash and equivalents, net of long-term debt by $1.2 billion;

Increased potential future milestones by 67% to $20 billion;

Added multiple preclinical and clinical programs to their pipeline;

Received FDA approval for Tegsedi (hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis or hAATR) and EU approval for Waylivra (familial chylomicronemia syndrome or FCS); and

Saw its market cap increase from $5.9 billion to over $8 billion before selling off in the 2020 pandemic to the current level of $6.6 billion.

Ionis results for the first half of 2020 did not include any new license fees, decreasing year-over-year R&D revenues by approximately $200 million and resulting in a loss per share of $0.58. This choppy revenue recognition occurs whenever a partner licenses a program, triggering a collaboration payment.

The Ionis antisense pipeline today has about 46 programs. The next few sections will exhibit the pipeline progression for programs by therapeutic area. Note: Ionis has a large number of programs and partners, and at times excludes a program in their 10-K only to add it back in the following year. Consequently, the pipeline recaps may not accurately reflect all programs in a particular year, though they are a useful snapshot of activity and trial durations.

Ionis currently has five medicines in pivotal studies for Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cardiovascular disease and TTR amyloidosis.

Milestone Structure

Ionis has a broad network of collaboration partners chosen to contribute resources and expertise specific to the needs of each specific program. These collaborations typically include an upfront payment and the opportunity to earn milestone payments, license fees and royalties. Milestone payments may be recognized over the performance period - similar to upfront payments - or upon receipt if no ongoing performance obligation is present. License fees and royalties are generally recognized when the license is delivered to a partner. Ionis described their milestone structure and timing as follows:

As seen in the above Ionis table, three of the four phase 3 trials are partnered programs.

Neurological Disease Programs

Spinraza has become one of the leading gene therapy commercial programs which led to an acceleration of both target selection and new collaboration agreements once efficacy data was available in 2015.

The Ionis antisense pipeline is summarized by owned versus partnered programs, beginning with arguably their most valuable neurology programs.

Ionis has initiated 14 owned programs to complement those partnered. Not only has Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) selected and initiated several new programs this year, building on their success with ASO technology, the 2018 agreement requires Biogen to conduct much of the work previously done by Ionis, including preclinical IND-enabling activities. This transition validates the Ionis platform while freeing up resources to reallocate to owned program progression.

Ionis has received two neurology FDA approvals: Spinraza and Tegsedi. Spinraza is a spinal muscular atrophy treatment marketed by Biogen and generating royalty revenue for Ionis. Tegsedi is a treatment for patients with polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin or TTR amyloidosis. Tegsedi has generated the majority of the company’s product revenues to date.

The next table recaps the targets selected by Biogen and Ionis milestones received by year under the various Biogen agreements. This detail was assembled from various disclosures found mostly in the MD&A section of SEC quarterly or annual filings.

Cardiometabolic and Renal Disease Programs

The other large therapy group represents medicines being developed for cardiology and renal diseases. One owned program for ATTR cardiomyopathy and one Novartis (NVS) partnered program for cardiovascular disease in patients with chronic kidney disease are in phase 3, providing the most significant near-term valuation opportunity.

Rare Disease Programs

The rare disease pipeline is shown below. Waylivra (volanesorsen) for familial chylomicronemia syndrome or FCS was approved by the European Commission but rejected by the FDA in 2018. Ionis is planning another attempt at gaining regulatory approval.

Oncology/Other Programs

The cancer and other pipelines have mostly phase 2 partnered programs.

Summary

Evercore ISI published multiple research reports providing valuable insights into the emerging era of genetic medicines. Their April 2019 report, Roadmap for Biotech 4.0, grouped Ionis in their “post pivotal data readout revenue” valuation group. Though this makes intuitive sense, the market multiple for licensing companies has always been discounted. Assigning a traditional peak revenue multiple on royalty revenues has inherent flaws, yet the Ionis owned product revenue is not yet large enough to provide a useful multiple.

The following table compares Ionis to six companies included in what Evercore called the first wave gene therapy M&A surge. The valuation trigger for Ionis is unlikely because an acquisition is less probable for companies with multiple collaboration partners, sufficient cash, a long runway, and substantial milestone “bio bucks”. This appears to be the primary reason Ionis today is undervalued - the market does not anticipate any near-term M&A premium nor are owned products sufficiently advanced to provide a compelling revenue peak multiple.

Ionis has milestone potential of $20 billion. They also have three partnered programs and two owned in phase 3. This puts Ionis is rarefied air in the gene therapy sector as very few companies have multiple pivotal programs underway. It also means the odds are good that more than one of these programs will succeed, resulting in incremental milestone payments and royalties to accelerate owned program development and commercialization activities.

Ionis is one of the front runners of the genetic medicine era. They have reached a validated platform stage as indicated by the recent Biogen collaboration terms. Yet the market has simply yawned. This provides both the value and the neutral rating. Ionis represents a company that has intriguing upside but no compelling reason to buy in the short term. My plan is to monitor their pipeline progress - especially neurology - and post-election, post-pandemic look to build a position. I'll also buy if macro selloff drops Ionis' price to support at $40. This rating is influenced by my view that the pandemic and election results are reasons to be more cautious today.

Source: Finviz chart modified by author

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.