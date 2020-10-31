There is no question that investing in microcap companies like XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) can be stressful, frustrating and exciting all at once. In fact these companies have been known to give investors and traders all three emotions within a single trading session. It's not uncommon for the human psyche to flood the brain with a multitude of varying emotions within a very short period. Anyone that has the stomach to play in the microcap space in hopes for that one diamond in the rough knows this all too well.

The normal progression begins by having full conviction in the pre-market hours that the $100M market cap company will be the next Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). You load up before the Robinhooders even wake up feeling like you have an inside track to the winning horse. By mid-morning you watch as your early retirement ticket steadily climbs. You recognize the climb as the signal to buy more as the color green fills you with subjective confidence. So you jump in and purchase more at a price 20% higher than your pre-market buy. You instantly become a ticker chaser.

As if you were the directional change trigger with your mid-morning purchase, the ticker begins trickling downward, which of course immediately summons the beginning of internal doubt. You watch intently as red pins riddle your screen with each passing minute. Then it happens. You see the technical signal which brings back a giddy like feeling as you are fully confident once again. Of course, everyone knows that all gaps must be filled you tell yourself. So you confidently buy what you deem as the low of the day, adding to your position once again.

By 3pm, you're begging your favorite horse to push for the home stretch only to watch as it falls further and further behind. So much red as you realize this company isn't going anywhere without fundamentals or even a path. You decide to start using objective data. By 4pm you're thankful you didn't stay in as you rationalize the losses. Oh, and the part that really boils your blood is actually four months later when you look back at that unnerving ticker purely out of curiosity and you realize you were actually holding a future triple but let it go.

Executing long-term vision for stability

Obviously it remains to be seen if XpresSpa will succeed with its directional change into a full on health and wellness play into XpresCheck. However, one thing is for certain, it is pushing hard to achieve this goal. XpresCheck is certainly moving forward with focus and vigor. There have been significant events since XpresSpa Transforms Into XpresCheck was published on October 4, 2020. In that article, I painted a picture of how XpresCheck could look about a year from now.

As you enter the on-site wellness facility, you look up at the large welcoming display screen above the receptionist counter. Upon closer look you notice it is a large digital heat map of the United States dotted with various colors. You quickly realize that it's a heat map showing hot spots of various viruses including multiple strains of the flu and of course, COVID. As you focus on the north west region where you'll be spending the next few weeks, you notice the area is splashed with blue clusters. The corresponding key informs you that the blue color represents a flu strain that is currently hitting its peak in that area. You approach the counter and request the 15 minute COVID test and the flu shot that corresponds with the particular strain hitting your destination.

It just so happens that some of the anticipated vision for the future state of XpresCheck is already being implemented. The company made the announcement XpresSpa Group Announces Expansion of Health and Wellness Services Beyond COVID-19 Testing on October 26.

Today it has expanded its testing services beyond COVID-19, as XpresCheck now offers additional rapid testing services for other communicable diseases that include influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, supporting the health and wellbeing of airport and airlines employees and the traveling public. XpresCheck is also now offering this season's 2020/21 flu vaccination as well as a quadrivalent high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors.

The validity of the ongoing stability of XpresCheck is quickly becoming apparent. Although the company hasn't provided a transparent prospectus like investor document that spells out the path to prosperity, its fluid and rapid deployment of activities has proven actions are stronger than words. In this case, I must agree. I must also note that I have reached out to the company and have received feedback which includes the possibility of an upcoming conversation with CEO Doug Satzman. I will certainly report back here with any relevant information if and when that conversation comes to fruition.

Spreading the message

Before I get into a rough on the back of a napkin type financial evaluation, it must be noted that XpresCheck is doing an effective job utilizing social media for organic self-promotion. XpresSpa did a live Boston Logan Airport kickoff event on Twitter on October 28, 2020, before the company's shareholder meeting held later that afternoon. It goes without saying the impact that social media brings to the table is a positive and effective way to reach and inform.

Another great tactic comes in the form of the power of visualization through logo and slogan visibility. XpresCheck should give promotional masks to airport staff and patients who utilize its service. The mask would obviously showcase the company's XpresCheck logo. Additionally, a suggestive statement printed in clearly visible text such as, "I was checked at XpresCheck" or simply "XpresChecked" would do wonders for subliminally entering the minds of others in the airport and on the flights. It might even have an effect on the non-XpresCheck users by making them think about doing their part by getting tested themselves. The power of this low-cost suggestive marketing tactic could be a huge hit.

Pro forma on a napkin

Okay, let's grab a napkin and a pen and get into a rough down and dirty look at what we have in front of us for a business plan. All this will be for not if XpresCheck can't generate a revenue stream and ultimately income generating cash flow.

I'm sure we all agree that there is certainly a big enough consumer base to support XpresCheck's launch into the health and wellness realm as was clearly shown in my October 4th article.

It is quite apparent that the size of the market is astronomical with over a billion annual passengers. The fact that demand clearly outpaces supply is probably the reason the mandate for pre-flight testing hasn't been implemented.

On the first side of the napkin, let's guesstimate what it would cost for an airport conversion. The company's Twitter video of the kick-off event in Boston on October 28 shows about 10 cubicle size medical pods approximately 8 ft tall with full doors. So here's a down and dirty BOM estimate that shows a generic setup comprised of 10 medical pods with some spare equipment allocations for the build-out. For reference, I believe that JFK currently has nine and Boston has six or seven.

BOM of conversion items (SELF)

XpresCheck felt that the capacity of the first few testing centers would be able to handle approximately 400 tests per day. So let's assume that is over a period between 6am to 10pm resulting in 16 hours of daily operation or two 8-hour full-time shifts. We're not sure if the 400 test per day factors in a peak load time or not so let's look at it from a level loaded perspective. With 10 medical pods and 16 hours of operation, they have 9,600 available minutes to perform the 400 tests each day. So each pod would get 40 customers/patients over its daily 960 contribution minutes resulting in a patient every 24 minutes in each pod in a level loaded scenario. Since the actual testing procedure will take only a few minutes, there is plenty of time to achieve this per pod goal.

However, with each XpresCheck consisting of approximately 10 medical pods, the lab tech or multiple lab techs will need to service the full 400 daily patient count. With each medical pod producing just short of three tests per hour, it is clear that the lab techs will be busy when most or all testing is done on site.

It must be known that not all tests will be done on site as the initial plan is to offer both onsite and off-site testing. Rest assured, this will quickly transition into nearly all onsite testing as testing procedures and technology progresses. So to achieve 400 tests per 16 hours, the lab techs will need to perform 25 tests per hour, also at a level loaded rate. Since the testing facilities will be performing both on site rapid testing as well as sending out the sample for off-site testing, there is no question that there is more than enough capacity to achieve the 400 per day rate. The actual task of taking the swab sample is less than a few minutes as demonstrated in the Logan Airport kickoff feed on Twitter, shown above. Constraints may come into play as the demand for onsite testing increases over time.

So for the sake of argument, let's use a case where all testing is the rapid molecular test done on site. If each testing device requires 15 minutes to perform each test, XpresCheck will ultimately need seven machines to achieve 25 tests per hour. The unknown here is whether or not the equipment is limited to 15 minutes per test. However, it was mentioned in the Q&A portion of the company meeting that it takes about 35 minutes to perform the rapid molecular test when patient processing is included. The actual testing portion does take 15 minutes with some results coming sooner.

Now taking a look at the revenue stream with some margin assumptions, let's see if an airport site conversion is immediately cash flow positive or not. Getting to cash flow positive and having strong operating income as quickly as possible is a significant factor. It will determine if XpresCheck can become self-funding for future expansion or will it need to keep coming back for more share issuing dilution. The estimation below factors in a 7-day a week 16-hour a day operation performing the company's estimation of 400 tests per day.

Monthly Estimate per Airport Site Notes Revenue $1,200,000 400 X $100 per test per day Cost of Revenue $524,000 Estimate of direct labor, PPE & 20% per test cost Gross Profit $676,000 Gross Profit Margin 56.33% SG&A $360,000 Estimate of 30% of revenue Operating Income $316,000

Estimation of XpresCheck statement for individual site (SELF)

However, there hasn't been any conformation at this time that the operating locations are doing the 400 tests per day rate. So the above estimation uses the company's 400 test target for hypothetical purposes at this point. It is more likely that the testing sites are running below capacity. I would think that the operations side of XpresCheck has the appropriate level of direct labor and is tightly controlling consumable item usage to ensure operating income is being maximized during the ramp-up phase. So even if it is only performing an average of 200 tests per day, it is making sure the facility is cash flow positive. Tighter controls here are imperative for the cash generation needed for proliferation without additional dilution.

I believe the demand will eventually grow enough to expand operations over more daily hours at the larger airports. Additionally, continuous improvements will strengthen efficiencies to get more per hour traffic through testing over time. Tracking throughput and traffic flow, much like a drive-up windows at fast food restaurants, will become crucial once testing becomes widely accepted.

Keep in mind that this is not an estimate of the overall XpresSpa Group business with all the overhead and expenses associated with the corporation. Also, I am sure there are losses being incurred with all of the spa closures across airports everywhere. This represents a snapshot at an individual location as if it were run independently at the site.

Summary

I understand that these estimates could be off a bit. So it is advised to take them with a grain of salt. The company will be reporting at some point giving us the much needed clarity. These back-of-the-napkin estimates show that income generation should happen pretty much instantly as these tests are paid for upfront by patients. The first day that XpresCheck hits its 400 test mark is the first day that the testing facility generates cash flow. If the estimates shown are remotely close, well then, it will be able to quickly begin proliferating using its own cash based on the fact that there are currently three or four facilities in operation or close to operation.

Obviously, hearing this announcement and confirmation from the company would be much more beneficial. In fact, any comment regarding the per-site finances would be extremely beneficial to prospective investors. How many companies can tout a few month cash payback on wholesale fundamental changes? As Elon Musk tweeted on October 26 in response to a tweet from bill lee regarding covid testing, "Testing for covid is a license to print money."

The company is clearly still sitting on valuable information at this point, especially on the financial front. Prospective investors sitting on the fence desperately need more clarity to make a more sound decision on whether or not this will thrive for years to come. Just a simple pre-guidance announcement detailing some of the unknown would go a long way. The last thing investors need is a quarterly report surprise that shows operating expenses are exceeding revenue with no hope to improve. I can't imagine that being the issue but would love to hear it from XpresCheck.

And I'm sure, readers will point out flaws in the rationale, provide additions and make some adjustments to the assumptions above. In fact, I expect it and welcome any comments that could help investors in this risky speculative company. Let's figure this out.

