Higher S&P 500 EPS Revisions Are Great, The Price Action Is Not
The S&P 500's 5.5% drop this week is supportive of the "bomb shelter and canned goods" tape, but then you/we look at the 10-year Treasury yield, and wonder "where is the safety trade in Treasuries?"
Between worries over a contested election and civil unrest, and then higher numbers around COVID-19, it's amazing all Americans haven't moved to Canada.
The S&P 500 EPS revisions make a case for a higher S&P 500 if this "macro" and the election weren't staring us in the face.
The scariest thing I read this week (Thursday) is that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was stopping the sale of guns and ammo due to concerns over "civil unrest" around Tuesday's Presidential election, but then on Friday, Walmart announced that Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) had resumed selling across Walmart stores.
Rarely do I get calls from clients - usually we email - but this morning I got a call from a long-time friend who is in the disaster recovery business, and he said that in the northern suburbs of Chicago there is a rush to get office buildings boarded-up and secured in advance of Tuesday's election. Any commercial property that has immediate access to the I-94 West out of downtown and is easily accessible to the expressway is being secured.
Have we reached peak hysteria?
It's always hard to say.
S&P 500 Earnings:
It's been a broken-record since Q2 '20 earnings started around July 10th, but S&P 500 EPS "revisions" look fantastic. Here's a summary of Q3 '20-Q2 '21 S&P 500 EPS and revenue trends (changes in expected growth rates):
Just like Q2 '20, the 4th quarter of 2020 is seeing subdued revisions, which could mean that the Street is still reluctant to raise estimates ahead of actual results.
Forward S&P 500 Earnings Curve:
The upward revisions are actually accelerating.
Looking at key S&P 500 EPS metrics:
- The forward 4-qtr estimate this week rose to $158.32 from last week's $157.10.
- The forward PE fell to 20.6x versus last week's 22x on the 5% drop in the S&P 500 this past five days.
- The S&P 500 earnings yield has risen to 4.84% or 4 consecutive weeks, not a surprise given the drop this week. The S&P 500 hasn't made a new high since it printed 3,588 on September 2nd.
- The average, expected growth rate of S&P 500 earnings for both 2020 and 2021 is back to 4%. For the last 31 weeks, the expected average has been 4% with the exception of 3 weeks ago when it dropped to 3%.
- Looking at S&P 500 revenue, there is an 80% "upside surprise" (or beat rate, per Refinitiv data) for the S&P 500 components that have reported 3rd quarter 2020 revenue so far, which is about 60% of the index. Everyone's talking EPS strength, but revenue strength and revenue upside is even better.
Summary/conclusion:
This blog post from yesterday talked about the prospects for higher corporate tax rates under Biden/Harris, and the cut to the S&P 500 estimates for 2021 should the corporate tax return to 29% would not be immaterial.
Personally, I think that's the biggest risk for next year.
Take all this with a substantial grain of salt. S&P 500 estimates change daily.
