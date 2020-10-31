Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Senate hearing on Section 230

How should social media moderate online speech? What should their role be in public discourse (especially around the election)? Is too much power being given to Big Tech? Those were some of the questions asked on Wednesday as CEOs of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) tangled with U.S. senators, in a hearing that centered around a 1996 law known as Section 230. Republicans lawmakers voiced concern that the content liability shield has been misused to censor conservative views and Democrats expressed fears over disinformation campaigns and political polarization. While the CEOs denied any political bias, they conveyed varying degrees of openness toward amending Section 230, including more transparency around content moderation.

Big Tech parade

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) took the spotlight of Thursday's Big Tech earnings show, rallying as much as 8% AH as ad sales bounced back sharply from a pandemic slump (YouTube pulled in more than $5B alone). While other peers did quite well, the quarterly reports led traders to pull out of the sector. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) slipped nearly 3% amid a user decline and "a significant amount of COVID-related uncertainty," though revenues were up more than 20% despite ad boycotts. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) also fell 1.5% after predicting $4B in pandemic costs next quarter, while Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) declined 4% as iPhone sales missed estimates due to customers holding off on purchases before the release of the iPhone 12.

Go Deeper: Microsoft posts weak PC forecast, pandemic tailwinds continue.

Record GDP growth rate

U.S. GDP came roaring back in Q3 at an annualized rate of 33.1% (vs. +30.9% consensus estimate and -31.4% prior). The number of U.S. workers filing initial claims for unemployment insurance also fell by 40,000 to 751,000 last week to the lowest level since the pandemic began, though some are skeptical about taking a quick look at the data. "Much of the Q3 gain came from carry-over effects from fast progress in May-July while real GDP remains down 2.9% Y/Y," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist for Oxford Economics. Furthermore, "the average 7.4% (or 33.1% annualized) advance tells us little, if anything, about momentum heading into Q4."

Blame game

"Your ALL OR NOTHING approach is hurting hard-working Americans who need help NOW," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in response to a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which detailed six areas that need to be addressed before stimulus talks can move forward. Those include state and local funding, school safety, child care, tax credits for working families, unemployment insurance and worker liability. While an aid package is out of sight before the election, Pelosi said it may be possible to strike a COVID relief deal in the so-called the lame-duck session of Congress.

Chip sector M&A

Intensifying its battle with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in the data center chip market, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) agreed to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a $35B all-stock deal. The tie-up would create a combined firm with 13,000 engineers, with a nimble manufacturing strategy that relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM). It didn't stop there. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a deal to acquire Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) for a purchase price of $10B, on the back of Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) $40B transaction for Arm and Analog Devices' (NASDAQ:ADI) $20.9B agreement for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Juul cuts valuation to $10B

Once one of the most highly valued startups, Juul (JUUL) has been stricken over the past two years by regulatory crackdowns, lawsuits and probes into whether it marketed vaping products to teens. Latest? The e-cigarette maker lowered its valuation to about $10B, after being valued at around $38B just two years ago when Altria (NYSE:MO) took a 35% stake. Last month, Juul cut more than half its workforce and said it was exploring pulling out of most overseas markets.

Netflix price increase

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) closed up 3.7% on Thursday after saying it would bump up its most popular standard plan by a buck to $14/month (premium goes to $18/month and the lowest tier stays at $9/month). The increase was signaled during last week's earnings call, when COO/Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said, "You heard from Ted [Sarandos] the number of original productions we're doing... if we do that, we feel like there is that opportunity to occasionally go back and ask, for members where we've delivered that extra value in those countries to pay a little bit more." A rise to $14/month puts Netflix's most popular plan almost at parity with HBO Max ($15/month) - which launched at a price point that some observers thought might be too much for a streaming service.

Dodgers win World Series, losses pile up for MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have reason to celebrate after winning the 2020 World Series this week, but the league as a whole is reeling from financial difficulties. The MLB lost $3.1B this year, according to The Athletic, due to the shortened season, fan-less games and other disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic. While there are very few publicly traded MLB teams - Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Toronto Blue Jays (NYSE:RCI) - additional cuts to advertising and broadcast revenues may weigh on ESPN (NYSE:DIS), TBS (NYSE:T) and Fox Sports (NASDAQ:FOX).