Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a leading provider of worldwide manufacturing services and solutions with over 100 facilities in 29 countries. The company derives most of its revenues from the production of components that are built to customers' specifications to a wide variety of end markets. Jabil reports operating segments under two business units: Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). EMS serves customers in the automotive, capital equipment, cloud, networking and storage, appliances, print and retail, industrial, and defense markets. DMS serves customers mainly in the healthcare, packaging, mobility, and connected devices end markets. As a percent of total sales, EMS accounted for 61%, while DMS accounted for 39% at the end of fiscal 2020.

The biggest risk from an investment perspective comes from Jabil’s customer concentration. The company discloses in its annual report that approximately 5 customers accounted for 47% of total net revenues in fiscal 2020, with Apple (AAPL) accounting for 28%, 22%, and 20% in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

While there is customer concentration risk, we believe the company benefits from switching costs due to its scale and industry know-how. Jabil is not a small business. Last fiscal year, they did $27 billion in net sales. Companies like Apple would not risk production by trying another manufacturer for less cost. Also, Jabil is a small margin business (with consolidated adjusted operating income margins of 3.2%) so profits come from volume production. We believe low margins act as a barrier to entry from new entrants, leaving a few players that can reliably handle the levels of mass production required by big corporations. Consistent operating margins for the past 10 years shows a disciplined industry. The industry also shows returns on equity ranging between mid-double to high-double-digit rates, reflecting some sort of competitive advantages.

Jabil trades for cheap, at 7.9x forward guided adjusted EPS of $4. The company has historically traded at a median PE multiple of 11x. On a comparable basis, Jabil also trades at a discount, with peers Flex (FLEX), Benchmark Electronics (BHE), and Plexus (PLXS) trading at 12x, 23x, and 18x forward earnings, respectively. This leaves room for the market to re-rate Jabil at a higher multiple. We believe at current prices, Jabil presents a good buy opportunity. We feel bullish about the company.

Strong Q4 results; FY2021 guidance calls for margin expansion

Jabil reported fourth-quarter sales of $7.3 billion, up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis and ahead of the consensus by $1 billion. The company also reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.98, beating analyst expectations by $0.31. For the full fiscal year, net revenues were up 8% to $27.3 billion, compared to last year. Quite an accomplishment in the current environment.

By segment, EMS net sales in the fourth quarter were up 8% year over year to $4.5 billion with core (adjusted) margins of 3.5%. For the full year, EMS net sales increased 8% year over year to $16.6 billion with core margins of 2.7%. Strong growth was driven by 5G, cloud, and semi cap end markets.

DMS revenues for the fourth quarter came in $2.8 billion, up 17% from the prior-year period, mainly driven by strong growth in the mobility and health care end markets. Core margins for the quarter improved 60 basis points year over year to 3.5%. For the full year, DMS revenues were up 8% year over year to $4.5 billion, with core margins of 3.9%.

The company ended the quarter in a solid financial position, with cash on its balance sheet of $1.4 billion and a total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 1.7x. Jabil has $5.2 billion in available liquidity, enough to navigate the current environment.

The company also completed a successful refinance of its debt, by issuing $600 million in 3% senior notes maturing on January 2031, while using the proceeds to redeem its $400 million 5.62% senior notes due in December 2020, lowering annual interest expense by $2 million in the process. Jabil continues to pay its dividend, which currently yields 0.96%, and repurchased approximately 760,000 shares for $25 million in its fourth quarter, for a total of $215 million used year-to-date in share repurchases.

For fiscal 2021, management expects revenues of $26.5 billion, a decrease of approximately 3% on a year-over-year basis, but core operating margins of 4%, approximately a 50-basis point improvement that translates to $4 in core EPS.

Expected margin improvement comes from continued growth in Jabil’s DMS segment, which is a higher margin business. DMS has been growing at an impressive clip, considering the size of the business segment. DMS revenues have grown from $5.2 billion in 2013 to $10.7 billion in the last fiscal year, for a compounded growth rate of 10.8%. For fiscal 2021, DMS is expected to continue its growth trend with mid-to-high single-digit growth driven by the Health care and Packaging end markets, resulting in 80 basis points of margin expansion. Health care and Packaging would account for 1/3 of total DMS sales in 2021. Jabil’s increased penetration of the health care market should give more stability to the business as well as competitive advantages:

"Roughly 50% of our DMS segment is comprised of Jabil businesses that operate in a regulated-type environment, businesses such as health care and automotive. These end markets share similar certification and validation requirements and must meet certain standards as they bring products to market. At the same time, capital investments align with the longer, more stable product life cycles." – Q4 call

From a long-term perspective, the company should enjoy industry tailwinds in the automotive, health care, packaging, and 5G markets. Jabil is now one of the largest health care manufacturing solutions companies, and in packaging, the company should benefit from “the convergence of electronics and smart and eco-friendly packaging". The adoption of 5G would also be a growth catalyst for Jabil, along with the continued evolution of the electric car market.

The Bottom Line

"As I mentioned earlier, we expect to expand overall core margins through cost optimization and targeted growth." – Q4 call

In a nutshell, that is the main objective of management. With DMS, the company is focusing on growth markets that are also higher margin. For example, Health Care and Packaging started in 2018 as a $2 billion business, growing to $3 billion in 2019, $4 billion in 2020, and now expected to be $5 billion in 2021.

The company is also committed to returning cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. From 2010 to 2020, the share count has dropped from 210 million to 157 million.

Jabil also trades for cheap, at almost 8x forward earnings. Management is targeting $800 million in CAPEX, which they further broke down as $550 million in maintenance CAPEX and $250 million in growth CAPEX. With Jabil doing approximately $1.5 billion in EBITDA, FCF (EBITDA minus maintenance CAPEX) can be estimated to be approximately $900 million. At a market cap of $5 billion, Jabil trades at a P/FCF of 5.5x, or an FCF yield of 18%.

That said, customer concentration risk still poses a problem. With just 5 companies accounting for 47% of net sales, losing business from one of the big 5 would severely affect Jabil. And under the current environment, uncertainty is high.

Overall, we believe Jabil is a quality business selling at a cheap price. We feel bullish about the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JBL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.