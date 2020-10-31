Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF) CEO Lisa Crossley on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:RQHTF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining us. This is the Reliq Health Technologies Corporate Update. Today is October 29, 2020 and it is 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time. My name is Lisa Crossley, and I'm CEO at Reliq Health.

Please read and review this disclaimer forward-looking statements at your leisure. For those of you who are new to the story, Reliq Health Technologies is a publicly traded healthcare technology company. We are listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange in the United States on the OTC. We are headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario but we also have US offices in Florida and in Texas.

This webinar will be short and sweet. I think looking back at the fiscal year 2020 financials, we are looking at a period of time that's now quite a ways in the past going back to July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. And so we don't want to spend too much time looking in the rearview mirror and we should be focusing forward, but it s always obviously important to know where we came from.

So we'll briefly go through the highlights from the annual audited financials. And then we'll discuss the announcement that we just released this morning about the upsizing of the current private placement. I'll provide a brief outlook for calendar year 2021. And then we'll go to the date or confirm the date for the upcoming webinar at the end of November to review the Q1 fiscal 2021 financials.

So the fiscal year 2020 annual audited financials. I'll just start out by saying this is our first annual audit with KPMG as our auditor. I think it was a really positive experience for the company. And I think really it helped us clean up a lot of historical or legacy issues from prior years in terms of financial records. And certainly it helps strengthen the company's financial systems and controls on a going forward basis. I think this audit was really a critical step in the evolution of the company. It's made us a more mature company from a financial systems perspective. And I think that's going to be a real positive for as we move forward and grow, and look to expand the business and bring on larger clients and partners, so expect that kind of big four audit firms to be a key partner for the company.

I'd also like to give a quick shout out to our CFO, Matthew Lee, who just had a baby and is off this week with his wife enjoying their newborn. And we received a lot of positive feedback from the auditors on math, knowledge of accounting and financial systems and on his responsiveness. And you don't always get positive feedback from auditors on your CFOs, that was really nice to hear and makes us very happy about our decision to have Matt join the company this year.

So highlights from the financials themselves briefly. Revenues increased by over 520% in fiscal year 2020 relative to fiscal 2019. The net loss decreased by $1.88 million year-over-year in 2020 relative to fiscal 2019. And that was largely due to the combination of the consolidation of operations from the Vancouver office into the Hamilton office, so everything is now centralized in Ontario, as well as to some reduced travel and related expenses in Q4 fiscal 2020 when we were all in lock down due to global pandemic. And we continue to see that reduction in travel and related expenses in the subsequent quarter, the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The net loss per share decreased by 27% in fiscal 2020 relative to fiscal 2019 and by 43% relative to fiscal 2018. And part of that was an increase in efficiency in operations around the consolidation, I think it has been a really positive step for the company. And fiscal year 2020 and subsequent, so the most recent quarter. It was a very difficult six months when the pandemic hit in March, the ensuing six months were really challenging, not just for Reliq but for many of our clients, particularly where we had the bulk of our clients in South Texas and Florida, those regions were very hard hit by the pandemic. And I'm sure I've told this story before but in South Texas, our clients tell us that there are ambulances lined up for blocks outside of emergency rooms in the South Texas area filled with COVID patients, and that it could take eight to 10 hours for those patients to make it from the line where they are in their ambulance into the emergency room.

So those healthcare systems are really operating well beyond the capacity in acute care space and the results have been significant depletion of the community care resources that are available. In Florida, many of the ICUs are operating at [130%] capacity. And for those of you who have any kind of a clinical background, you know that that means there are a lot of clinical resources, a lot of people who are being pulled in from other settings to work in the ICU, because it is an area where you have a large number of clinical resources for patients.

So it had a real paralyzing effect on the healthcare systems in South Texas and Florida and that obviously significantly impacted our clients. And as a result over the summer, we really had to pivot to shift our focus in our resources away from those areas where we’ve historically built our customer bases to other regions where the pandemic wasn't having such a devastating effect on their health care system. We were able to find new clients and really quite quickly bring on new clients in some new geographies for us, and that would include Puerto Rico, the Midwestern United States, as well as North Texas. And our most recent announcement with iDocWeb, and that partner has clients, skilled nursing facility clients, over 200 of them across the United States. So we really do have a much broader reach geographically now.

And we have had to shift our focus to those communities where they are managing the pandemic a little bit better and more proactively. And those regions really do recognized the importance of a system, a virtual care system like iUGO Care, Reliq’s iUGO Care system in protecting those most vulnerable patients, and keeping them out of the clinic and out of that acute care setting where their risk of exposure to not just COVID but also to influenza is very high. And so we've got tremendous traction in a lot of these new geographies.

And we've been very pleased. We look forward to getting back to working with our clients and patients in South Texas and Florida when those regions are more stable. But in the interim we have had to pivot and shift focus and resources to new geographies where onboarding is actually feasible. And we are now actively onboarding in Puerto Rico and North Texas and the US Midwest. So we've had a very successful, and I think really in a very short time, pivot to some new geographies where we're getting tremendous traction.

And along those lines, we have had strong demand from our clients and partners, like some of the larger new ones, who want to invest in the company. So that, from my perspective as a full time CEO, is the best possible outcome that you could have with clients and partners that they are so keen on the business and have such faith and enthusiasm for the potential of the business that they want to actually make a tangible investment into the company. And our clients and our partners understand our business and our target market better than anyone. So they are willing to put their money where their mouths are and then have some skin in the game that's incredibly positive sign, and we obviously want to encourage that kind of alignment with our clients and partners.

So as we announced on Tuesday, we are undertaking a $2 million non-brokered private placement, which will be led by our clients and partners. As a result of significant demand that's come in over the last 24 hours or so, I guess 48 hours, we have decided that we will upsize that raise to a maximum of 3 million. And based on that high demand -- and we do anticipate kind of wrapping this up quite quickly. So we're not looking to expand beyond that but we do want to recognize the interest that we've received in that financing.

And the proceeds from this financing will take the company to cash flow positive, which we anticipate will be in Q1 calendar 2021. And we will enable accelerated onboarding across multiple regions. Now our capital needs as we grow and scale the business are actually very, very small. Because over the last six months the one benefit that we've had out of the pandemic is that we've been able to convert a lot of our training and onboarding to virtual tools.

So we're now able to do essentially everything remote rather than sending people into -- the trainers that are clinical clients or to have contacted patients, know everything can be done remotely using our virtual tools. And that's going to be a significant advantage to the company as we grow. So that that will have them very few constraints on our ability to scale and grow the business and to increase the rate of onboarding as we move forward. So I think that is something that was a valuable outcome from the last six months, which otherwise were a little frustrating.

So our outlook for calendar 2021 and after six months of significant uncertainty, so really starting in March, it was a very tough six months not just for Reliq but for our clients, and their patients, particularly where we were originally very focused in South Texas and Florida. And so we had a lot of uncertainty about how the business was going to navigate the pandemic and the time periods following the pandemic. But we're now in a position where we have a very clear path to cash flow positive in Q1 calendar 2021.

We diversified significantly on a geographic basis. So we're now really able to deploy throughout the United States. And we are not as focused in those areas where we once were, where the pandemic has had a really devastating effect. And happy to go back there as soon as they are ready for us and resume onboarding. But in the interim, we've gotten a lot of traction in other regions and those clients are doing very well in terms of implementing our solution and using it as a way of protecting some of those most vulnerable clinical disease patients from COVID and from exposure to COVID by keeping them healthy and at home.

So not only are we working with clients who are in regions where the healthcare ecosystems are so functional, we're also working with the number of larger clients now. And we just simply have more capacity to implement the virtual care solution even during the pandemic. And in fact, as I think you'll see going forward in the skilled nursing facility space, in particular, there's a lot of hesitation on the part of loved ones, putting one of their relatives into a long term care facility given the risk of COVID exposure there.

And there's certainly a lot of motivation from the skilled nursing facilities and relatives, and patients to have -- patients who are in skilled nursing recovering from a open heart surgery or hip surgery, hip replacement, they want to get them back home as quickly as possible. But there are significant penalties from Medicare and Medicaid if those patients go home and then be admitted. So there's a lot of motivation in that space to enroll patients in our Transitional Care Management Program, which is using our Transitional Care Management module in the iUGO Care care platform.

And I think it's a very positive thing for patients and family members and for the skilled nursing facilities .because it does help those patients receive continuity of care and care coordination once they've lost skilled nursing facility. So they have better health outcome. And it's also a new source of revenue for those skilled nursing facilities who may be losing some revenue due to reduced admissions because of the fear of COVID. So it's definitely a win-win for everyone involved. And I think working with these larger clients with a presence across the United States gives us a lot more capacity to implement, no matter what happens in the ensuing months with the pandemic.

The company has begun actively onboarding with our new clients and we expect the pace of onboarding to accelerate month over month consistently every month through the end of this year and throughout all of calendar 2021. We are really anticipating a lot of growth over the next 14 months. And we have a very clear vision of that growth, which really we didn't have a lot of clarity over the last six months when we sort of felt that we were kind of treading water with the constraints of the pandemic, maybe at times treading water in mud or quicksand. So we're very happy to be through that period and to have a new strategy in place that allows us to really aggressively grow the company. And I think the company has a lot to offer the community at this point in terms of protecting patients, improving health outcomes, reducing costs and really relieving the burden on the acute care systems in healthcare really everywhere that we are deployed. Again, that's a win-win-win for all parties.

We are just coming out of that period of uncertainty. We have very positive outlooks for future but we will provide much more detailed guidance roughly a month from now when we have our next earnings call or shareholder update webinar, which will be late November or the December 1st release, we will see on the next slide once we issue the financials for Q1 fiscal 2021, which period ending September 30, 2020. And so here we have confirmation of that webinar dates to the quarterly financials for the period from July 1st to September 30, 2020, are files and on SEDAR on or before November 30, 2020. So the webinar will be scheduled on or before December 1st. And so at that point, I think we'll be able to provide a lot more granularity in terms of guidance for calendar 2021.

I’d like to think in terms of calendar not fiscal. I'm not an accountant by training. But I think we can give a lot more information at that stage to our shareholders. And I'm quite keen to provide that information. We're all very pleased with the way that the business is going right now. We're very busy with onboarding, but it's a very good busy. So we will provide that detailed guidance roughly a month from now. Obviously, there will be communications from the company between now and then as we hit certain milestones, including closing on the current round of financing but that will be our next sort of formal webinar for shareholders.

So that's it. It was short and sweet, as I promised. And thank you very much for joining us on this webinar. A reminder that a recording of this webinar will be available on our Web site as soon as possible today after the webinar concludes. Sometimes we do have the occasional technical hiccups, but the webinar will be available on our Web site, it may just require a little bit of patience, depending on how cooperative the Internet is being over the next little while. So thank you again for joining us and we look forward to reconvening in roughly a month.

