Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) CEO Sean Moriarty on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sean Moriarty

Thank you, Shawn. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q3 2020 earnings call. Before we jump into the Q3 highlights, I want to thank the team at Leaf Group for their resilience and hard work navigating these difficult times and performing at such a high level.

Leaf Group delivered another excellent quarter of financial results and furthered our mission of building online brands that consumers love and trust by connecting people to their passions and providing essential information to help them live richer in fuller lives.

Along with discussing our Q3 results, we will discuss some of the operating highlights and key initiatives that drive our expectations of sustainable growth across Society6 Group and Saatchi Art Group as well as the strong operating contribution in key areas of growth for our Media group brands.

Q3 revenue increased 58% to $63.3 million, marking the highest quarterly revenue growth rate since the company's 2011 IPO and the highest quarterly revenue since 2013. Q3 revenue growth was driven by Society6 Group and Saatchi Art Group, which both delivered another record quarter of new customers. Society6 Group revenue increased 127% year-over-year, setting another revenue record for the brand. Saatchi Art revenue increased 13% year-over-year as strong online growth was partly offset by the cancellation and postponement of The Other Art Fair's live events. Q3 Media Group revenue decreased 10%, a significant improvement from the 26% decline in Q2 as direct sales improved throughout Q3.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, a $2.3 million improvement year-over-year. We ended Q3 with $33 million in cash. Q4 is off to a strong start, with momentum continuing in October for Society6 and Saatchi Art as our teams are prepared for an expected strong online holiday season in the coming weeks. We continue to see improving trends in direct sales for Media.

We've delivered yet another quarter of record revenue growth, driving improved operating margin and cash flow. We are confident in our 2022 targets of greater than $250 million in revenue and $20 million in adjusted EBITDA. We have a highly profitable balanced Media portfolio, which generates a significant amount of cash. Saatchi Art is well on its way to brand leadership as it scales in a $60 billion-plus art market that is rapidly transforming as consumers and collectors move online. Society6 is an emerging winner in a permanently changed retail landscape with accelerating e-commerce penetration and strong positioning in the home category. We couldn't be more excited about our current businesses and our opportunity to drive growth, profitability and shareholder value as we build brands consumers love and trust.

Q3 Media Group revenue decreased 10%, a significant improvement from the 26% decline in Q2 as the U.S. advertising industry began to rebound from sharp cuts in spending in Q2. Direct sales improved throughout Q3, and this improvement drove a 14% increase in RPV year-over-year, including new deals with Walmart, LightLife, V8, Cotton and Athleta. Within our premium brands, Hunker and OnlyInYourState grew revenues on a year-over-year basis, while Livestrong and Well+Good declined, but we do expect to return to revenue growth for all premium brands in 2021.

Media Group segment operating contribution was strong at $6.1 million or 40.9% of revenue, a 28% increase over Q2. We are in the right categories of home, art and design and fitness and wellness to drive long-term growth in Media. We are focused on revenue diversification in Media through recently launched digital events at Well+Good and expanding our e-commerce efforts at Hunker.

Saatchi Art Group delivered solid 13% revenue growth in the face of the cancellation of The Other Art Fair's live events, which impacted revenue in Q3 by $1.5 million on a year-over-year basis. As with other e-commerce categories, the online art market is seeing profound changes in consumer behavior as people are increasingly focused on the home. Additionally, the closing of local galleries worldwide is fueling accelerated spending in the category. Saatchi Art online GTV increased 77% in Q3 with accelerating transaction growth and a slight decline in AOV as we introduce new customers to the brand.

In Q3, the team invested deeper in user experience, including the July launch of augmented reality View in a Room across mobile web. This new tool is showing strong early signs of driving customer purchase confidence as we are seeing 4x higher conversion rates for those using the tool.

With the cancellation of live events worldwide, The Other Art Fair team quickly pivoted to create its online studios digital fair program. Online Studios is delivering strong results with $1.8 million in GTV through the end of Q3 since launch. We expect Online Studios to generate $2.5 million in GTV by the end of 2020. Online Studios is a significant new growth opportunity for Saatchi Art as it expands the audience of an offline fair considerably as we introduced fair artists not just to 12,000 to 15,000 attendees in the physical world for a single fair, but virtual attendees from across the globe at the same time. Online Studios is paving the way for a significant new digital event strategy for 2021, pairing virtual and offline programming that can touch a global audience.

Society6 Group growth accelerated in Q3, with revenue up 127%, driven by 155% growth in the U.S. and 60% growth internationally. Q3 was another record quarter for new customer additions.

Society6 Group GTV increased 121% and up 21% from Q2 driven by 149% growth in U.S. direct-to-consumer year-over-year. The brand saw broad-based strength with over 150% growth in home decor and over 500% growth in outdoor and lifestyle.

B2B delivered its strongest quarter ever, with 48% year-over-year growth in GTV on the back of an especially strong drop-ship retail channel, highlighted by retail partnerships with Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters and the recent launch of new marketplace, Walmart Plus.

Profound changes in consumer behavior that have resulted from the pandemic, including more nesting as a result of stay-at-home restrictions, are pulling forward substantial e-commerce penetration gains. As states and markets have reopened, growth rates remain strong and customer satisfaction remains high, suggesting consumer changes are here to stay. The online home goods category is a clear winner. We believe the Society6 model is uniquely positioned to prosper in this rapidly changing retail landscape. For those who are new to the Leaf Group story, it is worth taking a minute to underscore the key tenets of the Society6 model.

Personalized design-first shopping; more than 70 premium made-to-order products available, with 75% plus of GTV in the home decor and wall art category. Two-sided marketplace; a community of 400,000 artists and a global customer base. No inventory risk, a global fulfillment network, asset-light, negative working capital.

After the investments we made in 2019 and into early 2020, and on the heels of a record-breaking Q2 and Q3, the overall Society6 GTV flywheel is strengthening significantly, setting the brand up for strong sustainable growth over the next several years.

In Q3, our artist community continued to expand at a strong pace with close to 400,000 artists on the platform. Our artist-driven community provides over 7 million trend-forward unique designs across the marketplace. The Society6 platform offers high-quality products at affordable prices, which is resonating well in this current economic environment. Currently, we have over 70 products with further product expansion plans in home decor, tech and accessories.

Society6 delivered record new customer growth in Q3 on the heels of a record in Q2. This large new cohort sets the stage for sustainable growth in coming quarters. We are focusing on driving retention and are encouraged by early results as the repeat purchase rate for the Q2 new customer cohort is up 30%-plus year-over-year.

Our customer satisfaction rates are high and our average order value is steady at $72 in Q3. We are optimizing our global vendor network and shifting a higher percentage of shipments to in-country vendors to improve shipping times and international customer satisfaction. This will continue to be a focus for further international expansion in 2021.

With that, I will turn it over to Brian Gephart for a deeper review of the financials.

Brian Gephart

Thanks, Sean. Before we get into Q3 results, I'd like to highlight a disclosure change we implemented during Q3. We have separated our historical Marketplaces segment into two segments: Society6 Group and Saatchi Art Group. And aligned our reportable segments to reflect this change resulting in 3 reportable segments: Society6 Group, Saatchi Art Group and Media Group.

Q3 revenue increased 58% year-over-year from $40 million to $63.3 million, driven by a 127% increase in Society6 Group revenue and a 13% increase in Saatchi Art Group revenue, partially offset by a 10% decrease in Media revenue. Society6 Group revenue increased 127% to $43.6 million. Society6 Group GTV increased 121% year-over-year, driven by 149% growth in U.S. direct-to-consumer and 56% in International.

Society6 B2B GTV increased 48% year-over-year. Despite the cancellation of all in-person art fairs, which impacted Q3 revenue by $1.5 million on a year-over-year basis, Saatchi Art Group revenue increased 13% to $4.7 million, driven by 68% revenue growth for Saatchi Art online and recently launched The Other Art Fair Online Studios.

Saatchi Art online GTV increased 77% year-over-year, driven by an increase in transactions, partially offset by a decrease in average order value. In Q3, Media revenue decreased 10% to $15 million as compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in traffic, partially offset by an increase in RPV and by revenue growth for OnlyInYourState and Hunker. As a reminder, as of April 25, 2020, and we are no longer including visits to the sites migrated to Hearst as part of the Hearst Transaction, which was announced on April 28, 2020 in Q3, on a pro forma basis, after giving effect to the Hearst Transaction, visits decreased by 22% to 461 million from 590 million in the same period in 2019, primarily driven by Livestrong as we shift our focus from broad-based health information to fitness and nutrition. This editorial and brand shift sets us up for a return to growth in 2021.

In Q3, RPV, on a pro forma basis, increased by 14% to $32.41 from $28.32 in the same period in 2019, driven by improving direct sales. Starting in Q3 2020 in connection with our segment change, we are providing segment operating contribution separately for both of our marketplace brands. Q3 2020 segment operating contribution for Society6 Group increased $2.7 million from Q3 2019 to $3.8 million or 8.6% of revenue versus $1.1 million in the prior year period due to strong transaction growth.

Saatchi Art Group segment operating contribution in Q3 2020 improved $0.2 million to negative $0.1 million from negative $0.3 million in the prior year period due to strong online transaction growth, partially offset by operating losses at The Other Art Fair. As Society6 Group and Saatchi Art Group continue to scale, we expect incremental margin to be within the 15% to 20% range.

Media segment operating contribution for Q3 2020 decreased 8% year-over-year to $6.1 million or 40.9% of Media revenue, driven by the decline in revenue. This strong contribution margin demonstrates our Media business' resilient profitability against the headwinds generated by COVID-19. As we indicated in our long-term segment operating contribution margin slide of our IR deck, we expect Media margins to be in the 35% to 40% range going forward, and we'll look to reinvest margin upside into content and drive new revenue sources, including video and affiliate commerce.

In Q3 2020, strategic shared services and corporate overhead was $7.2 million, which includes $0.5 million in activist-related expenses, including fees of legal, financial and other advisers, representing 11.4% of revenue, down from 17.9% of revenue in Q3 2019. Strategic shared services include services related to marketing, business development, product development, creative, software engineering and information systems, and are critical to driving growth and leverage in our brands, including our organically built Hunker brand and OnlyInYourState, which was acquired in February 2019, which we rapidly scaled revenue threefold. Our strategic shared services and corporate overhead categories are primarily fixed, and we expect them to continue to decrease as a percentage of revenue.

Q3 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, reflecting an improvement of $2.3 million year-over-year. In Q3 2020, we incurred costs related to the activist of $0.5 million, including fees of legal, financial and other advisers. As a reminder, in Q2 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings implemented in April, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team, salary direct workforce and compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation for our independent directors. All salary and compensation reductions were restored to prior levels in late Q2 and early Q3.

Q3 2020 cash flow as provided by operations was $2.9 million compared to $4.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating cash flow is primarily due to working capital timing, including the increase in accounts receivable tied to improvement in Media direct sales throughout Q3 and deferred revenue attributable to our significant growth for Society6 Group, partially offset by improved operating performance.

Q3 2020 free cash flow was $0.9 million, a $1.4 million decrease compared to free cash flow of $2.3 million in Q3 2019. On a 9-month basis ended September 30, 2020, operating cash flow improved $15.7 million and free cash flow improved $15.4 million on a year-over-year basis. At the end of Q3, we had $33 million in cash with a debt balance of $11.1 million, with $4 million drawn on our revolving credit facility and $7.1 million related to the Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Our Q3 performance, highlighted by strong top line growth and healthy flow-throughs, provides another step towards our previously established 2022 targets of more than $250 million in revenue and $20 million in adjusted EBITDA. We expect that selective strategic tuck-in acquisitions will be additive to these targets.

With that summary, we are now ready to take your questions. Operator, please open the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Maria Ripps with Canaccord Genuity.

Maria Ripps

I appreciate the additional disclosures. First, I wanted to ask you is, you highlighted a record number of new customers, both in Q2 and Q3 and as well as strong repeat rate, is there anything else in the customer purchasing behavior that you're seeing that sort of indicate higher LTVs for this newer cohort? And secondly, have you seen any changes to your customer demographic profile since the pandemic started?

Sean Moriarty

Maria, it's Sean. Thank you for the question. Yes, I think with that influx of new customers, one of the things we've been very, very heartened by is really, really high customer satisfaction scores. And as we called out that improvement in retention of 30%-plus year-over-year, which is really a consequence of product quality and overall quality of the experience. And being up as much as we are from a volume perspective, speaks very well, again, to that service quality. And we feel really, really confident about being able to extend that over time.

Maria Ripps

Got it. And on Saatchi Art, the platform continues to grow nicely. So I think you increased your take rate there a little bit more than two years ago. How do you think about your sort of take rate now relative to the value of the platform - the value that the platform is providing, especially compared to sort of what traditional galleries are doing out there and sort of especially now given the larger customer base?

Sean Moriarty

Yes. So one, we watch that very closely, Maria. As you point out a couple of years back, we actually increased the take rate. We've talked about before; traditional galleries are typically 50-50 splits or sometimes greater for the gallerist. And so artists have always been very, very happy with the value that they get at Saatchi Art from that commission perspective.

One of the things we always look at is we increase the value we're providing to that community. Does the take rate reflect the value that and providing for them? And it's something we'll review on an ongoing basis, but I think it does represent an opportunity as we provide more and more value for artists.

We still have an awful lot of room to go relative to what they would get from a traditional gallery, number one. Number two, that traditional gallery model has been having real challenges, not only in the pandemic, but even prior to that, effectively with limited wall space and rising rents. And so we think we're only going to expand on the differentiation we provide, and we'll certainly look at take rate in the context of the overall value proposition as well.

Maria Ripps

Got it. And Sean, you highlighted sort of continued momentum for Society6 and Saatchi Art and improving Media trends here in the quarter. I know last quarter, you shared with us strength by month. Any numbers you can sort of share with us around trends so far in the quarter?

Sean Moriarty

We're not sharing any numbers. We did say, October is - continues to show the strong momentum that we've seen in Q3. That's true on the marketplace, on the media side. And I think that's probably about where we are right now with respect to what we're saying. But we're very, very happy with the start of Q4.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason Kreyer with Craig-Hallum.

Jason Kreyer

Good job on the quarter, guys. Sean, you gave some great incremental color on media that we don't normally hear from you. So naturally, I'm forced to ask for more color. I just wanted to see if you can give any more detail on the cadence of what you're seeing on your Media properties over the course of the last 6 months. And what I'm trying to triangulate is how much of the revenue drag that we've been seeing is related to the editorial changes you've made to Livestrong versus kind of what is the appropriate type of growth rates that you're seeing on the other businesses that aren't being influenced by those changes?

Sean Moriarty

Yes. So substantially, the media traffic has been impacted by that editorial shift in Livestrong. As we've said, we moved away from that broad-based health primarily illness-related content and really focused on fitness and nutrition, we do expect to return to growth in 2021. We actually expect that for all of the premium brands. We've had good healthy growth with Well+Good and OnlyInYourState.

And the other thing I'd point out is not just the editorial shift, but this has been a very noisy year overall for any publisher when you think about the new cycle. So you've got the pandemic, the knock-on effects to the financial markets, you have the protests and the social justice movements in a highly charged political season. And all of those has, off and on, predominated the new cycle. And so for lifestyle publishers, there's no question, from time to time, audience has been diverted.

Now we're in fantastic categories. And we know, as this world simmers down a bit, that we're in the right categories to really get back to sustainable growth in media overall. But it has been a really noisy year in multiple places where that new cycle has tended to predominate and steal share from people's categories of passion on a sporadic basis.

Jason Kreyer

Got you. Another one for me, just on the mobile experience, and you cited this a little bit in the shareholder letter. Curious of the progression. Over the years, we've seen you guys move from a desktop environment to a mobile environment. And then now, I think we're in the midst of a little bit of a browser to mobile app type of environment. So wondering if you can kind of handicap where we're at in that progression. And if you see any differences in consumer behavior between consumers that come in on a browser versus on an app?

Sean Moriarty

Yes. As you know, we moved north of 50% a while back in terms of visits across for mobile to desktop and purchasers follow. And really, Jason, the way we look at it, as we think about the nature of the particular experience we're offering and then try to think through the best way to offer that almost regardless of channel. So we first developed View in a Room, for example, with Saatchi Art on the phone in the context of the app, because frankly, it was, at the time, the only way to do it well with the technology.

As the technologies evolved, doing that with a mobile web experience, where generally speaking, people are spending much more time, unless it's one of the utility apps, makes perfect sense for us. The other I would say is, again, this year has been an unusual year to say the least even in terms of customer behavior because broadly speaking, people went from many people spending a lot of time in office or in transit to the home.

And so there's been a lot of changes to browsing experience just on the basis of the way people's lives have changed. We're constantly looking, though, at how we - as our products and services evolve, so take The Other Art Fair for example. As that goes virtual, what's the right way to provide for someone who may be on the go to consume that experience? Is it mobile app or mobile web? If someone's at home and they want the benefit being able to look at a large screen or even a TV screen, we need to be able to develop that experience.

So we're thinking much more in the mode of multimodal, i.e., being everywhere the customer is and giving them the best experience relative to that channel, than we are concentrating resources only against the channel where we see the largest consumption, although we certainly calibrate the effort and the investment against the largest opportunities proportionately.

Jason Kreyer

And can you talk in a little bit more detail on what you're doing right now on the B2B side of the business? I mean, you mentioned some big brands like Nordstrom and Walmart, but just wanted to know more on the product offering that you're working with those retailers on.

Sean Moriarty

Yes. We've always had tremendous strength in being able to offer them access to on-trend or trend-forward design, and in many cases, on an exclusive basis. And so the differentiation with respect to design and giving them unique product in a drop-ship environment has been a huge, huge advantage and unlock for us, and we expect those trends to continue.

Now, fundamentally speaking, all of traditional retail is being disrupted before our very eyes and the ability to provide custom, just-in-time, well-differentiated inventory to big traditional retailers is an area where we can absolutely thrive. Because we have the community, we've got the products and we can execute very, very quickly to meet their needs in a landscape that's changing very, very quickly and beyond the pace that historically, they've been able to adapt to.

Jason Kreyer

Okay. Last one for me, and I'll hop back in the queue. But I wanted to get some perspective from you as you look forward into the holiday season in terms of your marketplace business. I mean it seems like the expectations are that retail sales will be less Black Friday and Cyber Monday centric. So I wanted to get your opinion on that. And then any expectations you have on what the promotional environment might look like.

Sean Moriarty

I think, first and foremost, that this has been widely and broadly discussed. People have started the promotions earlier in the year, right, earlier in the calendar year. So really, early Q4 is the beginning of the holiday promotional season. And much of that, I think, is driven by uncertainty but also recognizing the consumers are online and responding and buying.

So I think it's going to be an elongated season. That said, I still think those big momentous days are going to continue to be there, maybe slightly less concentrated. One of the things that I feel good about even beyond is kind of the consumer attitude and the fact that the entire supply chain effectively has had 6 or 7 months to prepare for peak volumes. And they have to start from really a cold start back in late March, early April.

And so supply chain resilience is actually something that I would continue to expect to see because the last 6 or 7 months, in many ways, has been a training exercise for peak holiday season, and our vendor network has been very, very resilient every step of the way.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.