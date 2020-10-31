CAI International (CAI) CEO Tim Page on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Page - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Morris - Vice President, Finance and Corporate Control

Conference Call Participants

Michael Brown - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the CAI Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. David Morris, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Control.

David Morris

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Certain statements made during this conference call may be forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, expected results, customer demand, increased competition and others. We refer you to the documents that CAI International has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and its reports on Form 8-K. These documents contain additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations and from forward-looking statements contained in this conference call.

Finally, we remind you that the company’s views, expected results, plans, outlook and strategies as detailed in this call might change subsequent to this discussion. If this happens, the company is under no obligation to modify or update any of the statements the company made during this discussion regarding its views, estimates, plans, outlook or strategies for the future.

I will now turn the call over to our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Page.

Tim Page

Good afternoon and thank you for joining CAI’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. We are very pleased with our solid third quarter results. Container lease revenue grew 6.4% during the quarter to $73.9 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to CAI common stockholders grew 24% to $18.4 million or $1.04 per fully diluted share as compared to adjusted net income of $14.9 million or $0.84 per fully diluted share in the second quarter. Global containerized trade, the global shipping lines and the container leasing market have once again demonstrated incredible resiliency, just as they did during and after the 2009 Global Recession, as they did during the weak 2016 trade market and once again in 2020, snapping back from an unprecedented slowdown in global trade during the first half of this year due to global pandemic.

Trade volumes are now running at levels above last year. The global shipping lines are enjoying freight pricing levels that are the highest seen in many years, which, combined with low fuel prices and focused management of ship capacity, has produced high levels of profitability across the shipping industry. The container leasing industry and CAI, in particular, responded to the dramatic downturn in the market earlier this year, as it always has. When the market slow down we have the ability to quickly stop investment. And because the majority of our leases are long term in nature, our customers continue to pay. We increased sales of idle assets. Overall cash flows remain strong, and we de-lever. When the market recovers, as it always does, we are in a position to immediately deploy large levels of capital at very attractive rates.

Demand for containers has been exceptional. Container manufacturers continue to closely manage their production levels and have been increasing prices with current quotes for Q2 2021 delivery in the $2,500 range. As a result, it’s more difficult to procure containers than normal. However, we have a solid order position for Q4, and our order position for Q1 is larger than we would normally have at this time of the year. Based on the long-term relationships we have with our manufacturing partners, we have no reason to believe we will not be able to source containers next year, at least in line with our market position.

In addition, purchasing containers from manufacturers is only one of the ways we invest. We’re also very active in providing takeout financing for containers our customers procure directly as well as providing sale-leaseback financing for mid-life and older containers. Some argue that size is the most determinant of success in the container leasing market, but we believe there are significant advantages to not being the biggest. We are nimble. We can be selective with the deals we make, achieve better overall than – overall better than market returns, still grow our market share. We have consistently demonstrated our ability to outgrow the market in good times, scale back investments in challenging markets. With the market improving in the second half of this year, our utilization is currently an industry-leading 99.2%. It’s also important to note that CAI saw by far the least degradation of its utilization during the pandemic. While we are not the largest, we have consistently led in utilization, which is one of the most important factors in maintaining consistent earnings.

During Q3, we leased $130 million of new containers and sale leasebacks. We have $110 million of container investment on order for delivery in Q4 and an additional $160 million for delivery in early 2021. These investments are a mix of standard dry, special and refrigerated containers, virtually every one of which has a new long-dated lease associated with it. In total, that’s $400 million of new container leases from Q3 through the early part of 2021, which represents approximately 17% of the book value of where our container fleet was at the end of Q2 2020.

Again, while we are not the largest container lessor, we have consistently had the lowest average funding cost of our public peers. On a pro forma basis, our average cash funding costs across all of our credit facilities is now slightly below 2%, and 82% of those facilities are fixed rate. Our results in the secondary – our results in the secondary sales market were also strong this quarter, selling $26 million of containers with a gain of $2.4 million. With the container manufacturers quoting new container prices of $2,500 per CEU, along with high utilization levels across the container – across the entire container market, we see the trend of high secondary container resale prices continuing.

In conclusion, we are looking forward to a continuation of growth in both our top and bottom line in the coming quarters. We have a strong lease order book, high utilization, a locked-in, low-cost debt structure and a strong market for container dispositions. We expect to see significant improvement in ROE in Q4 and the coming quarters. We remain very focused on the commitment we have made to our shareholders to strive to be the best container lessor, make prudent capital allocation decisions. Investment returns are attractive as they are now, but when the market turns down, focused on other ways to enhance shareholder value.

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to David Morris, who will provide some additional color on our financial results.

David Morris

Thank you, Tim and good afternoon everyone. We have enjoyed a strong quarter with an increase in utilization and strong customer demand for both new and depot equipment, leading to a 6% increase in container lease revenue from $69.4 million in Q2 and $73.9 million in Q3.

Net income, adjusted for the write-off of debt issuance costs that I will discuss later, was $18.4 million for the quarter or $1.04 per fully diluted share. Container-related depreciation expense for the third quarter was $28.3 million, slightly higher than the second quarter, reflecting increased investment. Rail depreciation was $2.1 million in the quarter and will remain at a similar level in the fourth quarter.

Container-related storage and handling costs were $4.7 million in Q3 compared to $5.2 million in Q2, reflecting the increase in utilization between the quarters. As container utilization continues to improve, we would expect total storage and handling costs in the fourth quarter to be approximately $6 million, slightly less than in the third quarter. Gain-on-sale of containers was $2.4 million in the third quarter compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter, reflecting strong demand in the secondary sales market. We expect a similar result in the range of $2 million to $2.5 million in Q4. We scrapped more than 200 end-of-life railcars in the third quarter, generating a small gain. We are continuing to explore opportunities to dispose of additional railcars, although it is difficult to predict when or if any transaction would close.

Administrative expense was $6.4 million in the third quarter compared to $7.4 million in Q2. Several nonrecurring items were included in the quarter, including an increase in bad debt recovery of $0.7 million as a result of collecting cash from previously reserved customers. It is worth touching on the company’s outstanding receivables. We currently have a DSO of 45 days, the lowest levels management can recall. Including rail G&A costs of approximately $0.8 million, we would expect total G&A in the fourth quarter to be in the range of $7.5 million to $8 million.

As I mentioned earlier, we continue to explore opportunities for disposing of our rail assets, having said that, we are having some success in leasing out some of our idle cars and expect our rail business to breakeven in the fourth quarter. We completed the sale of our logistics business during the third quarter. The business was sold for proceeds of $5.6 million. The results of the business for the period up until sale are recorded in discontinued operations. We will true up the proceeds for the purchaser in Q1 of 2021 for any changes in the estimated working capital at the closing date, but the adjustment is expected to be minimal.

During the quarter, we issued $743 million of ABS notes at an average rate of 2.3%. We used the proceeds from the issuance to pay down in full the amounts outstanding under our 3 existing ABS facilities. The Series 2017-1 and the Series 2018-1 notes were paid down in September, and the Series 2018 notes – 2018-2 notes were paid down in October. This will save us approximately $11.4 million in cash interest expense in 2021. As a result of prepaying the 2017-1 and 2018-1 notes, we recorded a $3.6 million non-cash write-off of debt issuance costs.

As we reported on our Q2 earnings call, we entered into an interest rate swap in early July, swapping 1-month LIBOR for a fixed rate of 0.29% on $500 million of our floating rate debt for a term of 5 years. Approximately 82% of our debt is now fixed rate. Net interest expense was $16.6 million in Q3 compared to $17.6 million in Q2. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decline in the average interest rate across our credit facilities caused by the significant drop in LIBOR rates that occurred during the second quarter. Interest expense in Q4 should be in the same range as Q3.

Total book value of our container revenue earning assets at the end of Q3 was $2.4 billion, an increase of $32 million compared to Q2. At the end of the third quarter, we had total funded debt, net of restricted cash and cash held in variable interest entities, of approximately $1.8 billion compared to approximately $1.9 billion at the end of Q2. As of today, total cash and liquidity available under our credit facilities is approximately $225 million, the highest level in our history. Based on our current outlook for the fourth quarter, we would expect liquidity to decrease slightly as a result of investment commitments.

While it is difficult to predict with certainty, we believe we will continue to have sufficient liquidity in future quarters to deal with any unexpected issues related to COVID-19. Furthermore, we believe our liquidity position will allow us to be favorably positioned to take advantage of the strong container market or to return capital to shareholders.

That concludes our comments, operator. Please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Yes. And we have our first question from Mr. Michael Brown from KBW.

Michael Brown

Good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. So, I think everything – it sounds like it’s certainly progressing well in the business and the outlook sounds very – certainly very positive here. I guess what I wanted to hear first is maybe kind of a high-level view as we think about 2021. And I guess what you are kind of hearing from your shipping line customers. If the strength of this rebound continues, how should we think about maybe the – or if it continues or if it was to deteriorate, how should we think about kind of the bold bear case here for the business? So if cases continue to spike and we see widespread lockdowns, what would that kind of mean for your business as you see it? And then alternatively, if we were to see things like greater stimulus come through and the health of the consumer actually accelerating, continue to improve, I would say that’s potentially another positive for your business. How could that play out? I know those two things aren’t really mutually exclusive, but I’m interested to hear about, I guess kind of the upside or downside cases as you look into ‘21 from here.

Tim Page

Well, I think on the upside case, there will be opportunities to – there will be strong container demand. Customers are still telling us that their expectations are that there’s going to be some growth in demand in that they have a fairly high level of just replacement needs due to the limited amount of container production and high levels of dispositions that occurred in 2019 and the first half of 2020. They haven’t really caught up yet. So the outlook there, I think, would be – and if there is any kind of growth, it will be a pretty robust year, I believe, for overall demand, both on standard dry boxes and refrigerated containers and the specialized containers also. In terms of a downside, I think that there was still a fairly decent level of shipping during last downside. The biggest impact, really, on freight volumes occurred when China shut down because that – obviously, that’s the source of a lot of outbound exports or – and imports into the U.S., a little less impacted really once China started to open back up. I mean I’m not – I suspect that it’s unlikely that China shuts down again to the extent they did earlier this year. But even when that happens, the supply chains tend to get disrupted. It’s more difficult to – for the shipping companies to get their containers back from wherever they’re being delivered ultimately. So the cycle times extend, and that generally keeps or even increases the demand for containers. So in either case, I think – in one case, I think the floor or unless – obviously, if it’s a very extended period of time, it could have a different outlook. But over a relatively short-term, a quarter or so, I don’t think that there would be a great drop-off in the amount of containers needed to keep whatever trade there is going. And on the upside, I think there’s a chance that you could have – particularly because of where container prices are from a dollar standpoint, you could have a pretty significant investment year in containers.

Michael Brown

Right. Okay, great. Appreciate that content. As you – as we think about some of the containers that you’ve ordered and are already booked out, apologies if you gave some of this color at the beginning of the call, I got on a little bit late. But how should we think about how that feeds through into the revenue line through the fourth quarter and into the first quarter? Is it kind of steadily building month by month? Or as a lot of this going out, has it already kind of already gone out in October and so we kind of get a full quarter impact? Just any color there would be helpful.

Tim Page

It’s a pretty steady dispersion amongst the months as to what our delivery of containers will be to us. And then consequently, as we sit here today, customers are basically almost waiting for the paint to dry to pick them up. So it should be pretty steady. I mean there will be a little bit of a push in January for deliveries of containers, and then there’ll be a slowdown because of Chinese New Year. And then again, there will be a pickup in March, so a little bit on the front end and more on the back end in the second quarter.

Michael Brown

Okay, great. And it sounds like the ROEs have kind of moved to that – in your press release said mid-teens plus on these new deals. Is it possible for them to really go any higher? Or is that really just the kind of natural ceiling at this point? I think in the past, they were able to go above 20% or right around 20%. Is it possible that they could go to something like that level or is this really kind of the best that you see it for this current environment?

Tim Page

Well, the ROE number that we are quoting is the average across the entire fleet. So, new transactions are pretty attractive relative to that. And certainly, new transactions are helping to pull that average number up. So it just becomes a math game as to how big of a percentage the newer transactions become of the overall total.

Michael Brown

Do you tend to get better ROEs on deals relative to some of your peers because of your smaller size, and therefore, you can participate in transactions with maybe a smaller amount, but at a higher ROE, just trying to think about that relative to your peers?

Tim Page

Well, I think it’s – can’t really comment on what other people’s ROEs are. I think we benefit because we can be selective on transactions. We don’t have to participate in every transaction. We do have, I think, an advantage in funding cost, which offsets some of the advantage some of the bigger players have in terms of lower G&A cost per CEU. So it’s possible. But every – on every transaction, it’s – stands kind of on its own. So I think we have the opportunity to get a little bit better ROEs, but it’s all about how we execute at the end of the day.

Michael Brown

Okay. I appreciate that comment there. How are kind of production levels as you are seeing them? Is it – it sounds like the factories are adding some shifts, extending the workdays a little bit. Is production kind of ramping up to a point where it’s kind of able to meet the growth in demand? And how should we think about – it sounds like you’ve been very active in ordering kind of as many containers as you can. It sounds like you’re – you’ve already ordered some containers into the first quarter delivery, which I think is a little bit further out than you typically would go. But given the limited production, how much more – how many more containers would you like to be ordering right now if the production demand could – the production supply could meet the demand that you’re seeing out there?

Tim Page

Well, we would be – I mean we would be ordering more. The factories aren’t really quoting. All the factories are not quoting for much of second quarter delivery, so it’s a little bit hard to order when you can’t get a quote. It’s a – we would like – we have the capability to order a lot more. Obviously, it comes down to trying to match customer demand and the available capacity. And as I said in my comments, us ordering containers directly, ourselves isn’t the only way we’re going to finance things. There are a number of – there’s conversations going on all the time with shipping companies because they’re ordering containers also, and they oftentimes look for takeout financing. So they’re the ones that made the commitment, and the container manufacturers like to work with the shipping companies in terms of commitments. And then the leasing company will come in and do takeout financing. And then on top of that, there is sale leasebacks so the ability to invest is not strictly limited to just new containers, new containers we procure ourselves.

Michael Brown

Yes, great point. Great point, appreciate that. Maybe just one last one for me on capital allocation, we just have been talking about some of the constraints on the investing side that sound like there are some opportunities outside of just buying new containers, but you’re clearly throwing off a lot of cash flow here. You’ve instituted the dividend and buying back shares. How should we think about how you’ll kind of use each of those levers going forward as your cash flows likely continue to increase from here?

Tim Page

I mean what all I can say is that we will use those levers when it makes sense to do that. We certainly have put ourselves in a position from a liquidity standpoint that we can be opportunistic, and we’re certainly sensitive to maximizing shareholder returns and maximizing ROE. And that – in order to do that, we’re going to have to – when investing is not attractive or not possible, it’s going to require returning capital to shareholders above and beyond just a regular dividend.

Michael Brown

Okay, got it. Alright. Thank you, Tim and David. Thank you for taking my questions.

Tim Page

Thank you.

Operator

And at this time, we have no further questions.

Tim Page

Thanks everyone for joining the call and we look forward to having everyone join again at the end of the fourth quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.