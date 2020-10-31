Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) CEO Jeff Schweitzer on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Schweitzer - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Richardson - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Keim - President of Univest Bank & Trust

Conference Call Participants

Michael Perito - KBW

Justin Crowley - Piper Sandler

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Univest Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Schweitzer, President and CEO of Univest Financial Corporation. Please go ahead.

Jeff Schweitzer

Thank you, Grant; and good morning and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to start by saying I hope everyone listening is staying safe, you and your families are healthy. I also need to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. I will refer you to the forward-looking cautionary statements in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. Hopefully, everyone had a chance to review our earnings release from yesterday. If not, it can be found on our website at univest.net under the Investor Relations tab.

We've reported net income of $18.1 million during the third quarter or $0.62 per [indiscernible]. As our local economy reopened during the end of the second quarter and into the third quarter, we have seen more activity and opportunities to grow our lines of business. We experienced strong loan and deposit growth during the quarter as loans increased $257.4 million and deposits increased $342.3 million. Our mortgage banking unit continues to set internal records with net gain on mortgage banking activities up $4.2 million or 260% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Additionally, as detailed in our release, we continue to see improvement in our modified loans as the economy has reopened with the percentage of modified loans as a result of COVID-19 decreasing $191 million or 4.1% of our loan portfolio.

We continue to be pleased with the performance of our core diversified business model as our pre-tax pre-provision income during the quarter increased $4.2 million or 18.1% compared to the third quarter of the prior year, with our pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets for the quarter being 1.73%. Additionally, on October 19th, we announced the consolidation or relocation of eight financial service centers or 20% of our centers, as we continue to enhance our digital offerings, focus on efficiency and adapt our business to changing customer preferences.

Before I throw it over to Brian, I just want to thank the members of the Univest family. I continue to be very proud to be a part of this team. They have adapted to a new working environment, while continuing to serve our customers, our communities and each other while growing the business and moving the Corporation forward.

I'll now turn it over to Brian for further discussion on our results.

Brian?

Brian Richardson

Thank you, Jeff. And I would also like to thank everyone for joining us today. As Jeff mentioned, we reported earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter with the return on average assets of 1.15%, return on tangible common equity of 14.82% and an efficiency ratio of 58%.

I would now like to touch on four specific items related to the earnings release. First, our provision for credit losses was $3.9 million for the quarter, which was primarily driven by the $257.4 million increase in loans. During the third quarter, we saw stabilization in the economic assumptions used within our CECL model. As of September 30th, our allowance for credit losses was 1.95% of total loans and leases when excluding PPP loans. This represented an increase of 1 basis point compared to June 30th. Second, as expected, we experienced net interest margin compression during the third quarter. Reported NIM of 3.02% decreased 16 basis points when compared to the second quarter. Reported NIM was negatively impacted by 18 basis points of excess liquidity, which averaged $329 million for the quarter and 10 basis points due to low-yielding PPP loans on the balance sheet. Core margin excluding excess liquidity and the PPP impact was 3.30%, a decrease of 13 basis points when compared to the second quarter. As a reminder, third quarter NIM was reduced by approximately 6 basis points due to the $100 million sub-debt issuance on August 5th.

Third, as it relates to non-interest income, our mortgage banking business continues to have a great year. For the quarter, our net gain on mortgage banking totaled $5.9 million, which represented a year-over-year increase of $4.2 million. For the nine months ended September 30th, 2020, our net gain on mortgage banking totaled $12.1 million, an increase of $9.2 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Additionally, noninterest income included swap fees of $2.3 million for the third quarter, which was an increase of $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30th, 2020 swap fees totaled $4.1 million, representing an increase of $3.4 million when compared to 2019. Fourth, noninterest expense was slightly elevated due to compensation costs associated with strong performance of the mortgage banking business. Variable compensation cost for this business totaled $830,000 for the third quarter. This is an increase of $535,000 versus the third quarter of 2019. When you normalize expenses for these variable compensation costs and the FDIC assessment credit, which was recognized in the third quarter of 2019, expenses are up 1.98% year-over-year.

As Jeff mentioned, on October 19th, we announced a plan to close or relocate 20% of our financial centers. Pretax one-time cost associated with this plan are estimated to be $1.7 million, which will primarily be recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020. The estimated pretax annualized savings are approximately $2.4 million. It is important to note the plan includes two phases. As such, the expected pretax savings for 2021 is approximately $1.8 million.

In closing, our strong performance during the third quarter highlights the value of our diversified business model. This diversification enables us to produce strong results despite the inherent headwinds from COVID-19 and the current interest rate environment.

That is it for my prepared remarks. We will be happy to answer any questions. Operator, would you please begin the question-and-answer session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Michael Perito with KBW. Please go ahead.

Michael Perito

Hey, Jeff, Brian and Mike. Good morning, guys. How are you?

Brian Richardson

Good morning, Mike.

Jeff Schweitzer

Good morning, Mike.

Michael Perito

Thanks for taking my questions. I had a few -- quickly. One, just on the fee income side, obviously some environmental stuff that you guys mentioned on the mortgage side, but what I'm pretty sure is a record fee revenue quarter for you guys in the history of the Company. Just any thoughts on how that run rate could trend in 4Q? My guess is there's still some room for elevation and as we look out to next year what are some of the core growth rates we should be thinking about for some of the lines of businesses.

Brian Richardson

On the mortgage side of the equation, Mike, we -- the pipeline was still strong at the end of the third quarter and we continue to this month we believe we'll also set another record for monthly funded volume internally. So that will continue. You're seeing a mix of that business now going from a, on a funded basis in the third quarter was almost 50-50 between purchase and refi. We dipped down a little bit here. So we did pick up a little bit on the refi side again over the last week or two. But refis are eventually going to dry up just -- it's just the fact. And you'll see some seasonality with regard to purchase. I would expect that will be strong through November and start to fade in December. But we're going to get a good start on the first quarter as well, just because of the pipeline that we have in place. And ultimately, what's going to happen in the mortgage side is you're going to lose the refi volume next year, but purchase market given the rates, I think, will still be strong, it really comes down to what if the purchase inventory that's available for borrowers and in our footprint. So, but we feel good about it. We've done a really good job in terms of recruiting additional loan officers and we continue to grow that operation. So even though we will lose on the refi side and margins will come back to more of a normalized basis, we do feel good about growing that business longer term.

Jeff Schweitzer

Yes. And on the wealth side, we've seen customers coming back and being more open to talk. Second quarter was a low point for us on production. We're probably three quarters of the way back on what we're adding from the new asset perspective on a quarterly basis right now as things have opened up. With that said, we have seen some headwinds when it comes to the TD branches that we have that arrangement with as they remain closed and also the disruption of Schwab acquiring TD has really slowed that down significantly. But as things start to clear up there and hopefully as we head into next year and things open up, we should start to ramp that production back up. But with the market having recovered a decent amount, although obviously recent sell-off, we priced off of quarter-end balances in a big way. So we expect that fourth quarter for wealth will be pretty comparable, maybe a little better than the third quarter. Insurance, for whatever reason, customers seem pretty -- are more reluctant to change brokers of record right now. So we've had -- that's been slower as far as building pipelines back up combined with impacts to premiums from employees being laid off from customers or workers' comp from employees being laid off. So we've had some headwinds there that we're trying to work through, that seems to be a little slower and coming back.

Michael Perito

But do you think it's -- if we just kind of normalize for the security gains, I think you guys are on pace to do about, call it, $75.5 million give or take in 2020 on the noninterest income side. Do you think that to be in the ballpark similar next year, even with the mortgage environment kind of normalizing with some other items early?

Brian Richardson

No. So, we are currently going through our budget process and are not prepared to give specific guidance as it relates to 2021. However, there was favorability as we know in the mortgage -- on the mortgage side of things, as well as on the swap fee income side of things. The environment this year lends itself nicely to that line item. So I think there'd be a little bit of pressure on noninterest income overall if you look at it from a year-over-year basis going into 2021.

Michael Perito

Okay, helpful. And then Mike, you talked about the mortgage pipeline. Talk about the commercial pipelines, the growth looks at PPP look really strong in the third quarter. Curious, I wondered if you could maybe provide a little bit more color on that and what you guys are expecting from a growth perspective going forward, given what you see in the environment today.

Mike Keim

Yes, sure. So when you look at our third quarter growth, I think, you also -- you need to look at it in terms of there is some level of pent-up demand that was second and third quarter related. Our pipelines at the end of the third quarter were still good. Traditionally, our third quarter is our lower quarter with the fourth quarter being stronger. I would see that we'll still have a very good fourth quarter by anybody's measure, but it will not be the same historical bump over the third quarter, I give you that quite frankly. We feel good about what we're doing here, Mike. And really what this is, is a testament to a couple of things. It would be the investment that we've made in our teams and the quality of those teams over the last couple of years, and we've also made sure that people know that we're still customers so to speak, now that we're still lending. Now we've used our, what we call COVID-19 guidelines.

So we've pulled back, we've been more conservative with regard to LTVs and making sure that the borrowers less guarantor has a strong track record of operation and if it is commercial real estate that the underlying tenant is a strong tenant that we believe can continue to thrive, as we have, hopefully, emerge out of this COVID 19 scenario at some point in time in early-2021. But overall, look, we feel good about what we've done obviously and we feel -- I feel good about where we're going. It will just be more of a normalized run rate from what you've seen from us in the fourth quarter on an overall basis, not traditionally what we've done in the fourth quarter, but still solid.

Michael Perito

Okay. And at this point, as we sit here today, I mean, I think there's -- there's not locally per se, but I think, regionally, a lot of your peers are a bit more conservative on loan growth until we get into next year depending on the pace of the economic cover, but it would seem like you guys think there is enough activity in pipeline and market share opportunities to drive some level of consistent and meaningful growth next year.

Mike Keim

We do. Look, right now, we're seeing a resurgence of cases, but I don't think that we're going to see a complete shutdown like we did early in the second quarter into the early part of the third quarter. So there's got -- you got to have some level of caution with regard to how case counts go. But as we near get closer to a vaccine and I don't think that there is a political will to completely shutdown the economy, we'll continue to grow. As we've said in different settings, we look at this and we are open, willing and looking to lend, but they're also looking to lend on our conditions with more conservative underlying factors as we move forward. And the good news is, our team is incredibly good and has contacts and we're able to continue to have that momentum and move forward under those conditions.

Michael Perito

Great. And then just lastly, Brian, can you repeat the variable comp component of the Q3 expense number? I'm sorry, I didn't get a chance to chart it down.

Brian Richardson

No problem, Mike. As it relates to simply the mortgage business, the variable comp for the quarter was $830,000. That represented an increase of $535,000 versus the third quarter of last year. With just the inherent seasonality in that business, I thought the most relevant reference point would be the third quarter of 2019.

Michael Perito

And so, as we think about expenses moving forward, I mean, is it fair to say, so call it, core expenses in the third quarter of -- call it $37.7 million, make an assumption on variable mortgage comp and then later in the $2.4 million annual savings over the course of next year with a little inflation growth. Do you think that generally should capture, how you guys are seeing it today or is there other things we should consider?

Brian Richardson

Yes. I mean, well, that was a full variable comp cost of $800,000. So I think when you want to normalize, you might want to take the $500,000, $535,000 offer to $38 million, $527,000. So you kind of be around $38 million and then you can kind of normalize from there.

Michael Perito

Okay. All right, thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Brian Richardson

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Our next question will come from Frank Schiraldi with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Justin Crowley

Good morning, guys, it's actually Justin Crowley on today for Frank.

Brian Richardson

Good morning, Justin.

Justin Crowley

So just building off the expense commentary, I guess, when you look at the consolidation plan and the savings, is there anything you're sort of seeing that would -- I guess, what I'm asking is, how much of that savings should we kind of expect to see drop to bottom line or are there other things, whether it be on the digital side or what have you, that this pandemic has made -- has caused you take a harder look at places that you think that might be worthwhile investing in, just in light of the changing environment that we're in?

Mike Keim

Yes. So, this is Mike Keim, and good morning. On an overall basis, we will continue to invest in technology, but we've made a significant investment already. So the incremental investment going forward isn't at this point overly significant. So, well, I just would not look at it as there is going to be a big step-up on the data processing line for us, given that some things will fall off and we'll make additional investments as we move forward. So it would be incrementally picking up a little bit, but nothing of any magnitude. So when we look at the financial service centers, the majority of that savings that Brian referenced will fall to the bottom line, but it's also important to note and we've announced this, that we've added and are expanding our footprint in Mechanicsburg, which is in Cumberland County and Berks County, as well as in New York, as we continue to grow the business. So we will have expenses related to that expansion.

Justin Crowley

Okay, that's helpful. And just as part of this consolidation, are you modeling or expecting any sort of attrition or is that just going to be a small number in your eyes, just given the nature of the locations that you're consolidating?

Mike Keim

Yes. Look, anything can happen. But historically, our attrition rates have been very low. Our increased investments in digital and the adoption by our customers, coupled with the proximity of other financial center locations, we do not expect to see a significant amount of attrition.

Justin Crowley

Okay. And then just circling back to the loan growth discussion. There was helpful commentary there. I guess, I was just curious if you had any detail on the geography breakdown, perhaps, how much of that was Lancaster. I know you spoke to that on the call last quarter. I believe you called out the agricultural team that was getting up and running, had some good production on the way. So, I wasn't sure if that was a factor at all in the growth that we're seeing this quarter.

Mike Keim

Yes. We now refer to it as Central Pennsylvania, and the Ag team that operates in Central Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the Ag business; was and continues to be solid. So that was a good portion of what we did. But quite frankly we grew loans across the entire footprint. We did CRE deals like I said that met the criteria when I discussed and answered Mike Perito's question, that in terms of the quality of the deals themselves in the guarantor borrower, the underlying tenants, et cetera. So it was a good mix, a solid mix across our footprint and across our diversified loan book also grew. So we feel really good about that and we believe that that will continue.

Justin Crowley

Great. I appreciate it. Thank you for taking my question, guys. Thank you.

Mike Keim

You're welcome. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Matthew Breese with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Matthew Breese

Good morning.

Jeff Schweitzer

Good morning, Matt.

Mike Keim

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew Breese

Just a few from me. One, on the new cost plan, the 2 phases, what should we expect from Phase 1 and what should we expect from Phase 2?

Brian Richardson

Yes, the overall blended impact of that that you would anticipate for next year will be $1.8 million of savings. So full annualized impact is $2.4 million when you kind of incorporate the fact that the Phase 1 is at the end of January, Phase 2 is at the end of June. When you look at those specific items, it comes out the net savings for next year of $1.8 million on a pretax basis.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And then just on the new pipeline of loans, what's the blended yield and how does that compare to what's on the books today?

Brian Richardson

So, as you look at new production for the quarter, you kind of got to break it down between fixed and variable. On a fixed rate perspective, our average rate was a 3.68%, our books around 4% currently. So that's a point of reference. As it relates to variable, you got to split that out between swap loans then non-swap loans. On non-swap loans, we're seeing an average rate of about 2.90%, which is call it roughly 2.60% to 2.70% over 1 month LIBOR. On swap loans, we saw a spread of about 2.20% and we also received average fees of about 20 basis points, which helped drive that fee income line item that I spoke about. So, yes, that in, you're looking at 2.37%, 2.40% type aggregate spread, however, of course, that split between noninterest -- our net interest income and the fee income side of things when you pull forward the CETs largely into the current quarter.

Matthew Breese

Okay. So not knowing the breakdown of the pipeline between fixed rate and variable swap or non-swap, how would you characterize where loan yields are heading? Do you feel like they can stabilize here or head lower?

Brian Richardson

Loan yields overall would continue to kind of slide a little bit inherently. I mean, I think, kind of that 3 marks, just below 3s would be where production will be at inherently when your book is at 4%, you're going to have continued pressure on the portfolio yield as we progress forward.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And then on the liquidity side, could you just remind us how much excess liquidity you think you're holding on to and what's the plan for deployment and over what timeframe?

Brian Richardson

Yes. So for the quarter, we had $329 million of excess liquidity, that's up from roughly $250 million during the second quarter. So we expect that to continue to run out. Of course, we have a public funds book, which built during the quarter. So that contributed some to that, adding on $100 million of sub-debt additionally added to that. But as we have loan growth and normal deposit outflows, we expect that to continue to diminish. It will still be elevated in the fourth quarter, the $229 million [ph] quite honestly is a peak. I think it will continue to trend down from there over the coming quarters.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And then just tying this all together, I know it's a challenge in this environment, but how would you characterize or what kind of NIM guidance would you provide for the coming quarters?

Brian Richardson

So for the fourth quarter, I think it'd be reasonable to expect low-to-single -- kind of low-to-mid single-digit compression on a reported basis and slightly more as it relates to a core basis just simply again, you get a benefit of reduced excess liquidity; on a reported basis, you're not going to get that benefit on the core basis. So I think that would be the guidance here for the fourth quarter and continue to see how things move forward as we get into 2021.

Matthew Breese

Okay, that's all I had. I appreciate taking my questions. Thank you.

Brian Richardson

Thanks, Matt.

Jeff Schweitzer

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At this time, I'm showing no further questions. So this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jeff Schweitzer for any closing remarks.

Jeff Schweitzer

Thank you, Grant; and thank you, everyone, for participating today. We feel really good about how the quarter ended; obviously, also with our decrease in modified loans that's always -- that's trending in a positive direction, really good as things open up. Look forward to speaking to everybody at the end of the fourth quarter. Please stay safe. And look forward to speaking to you in another three months. Have a good day.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.