It has been over a year since my last detailed write-up on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) and a lot has changed in the interim. September saw two catalysts materialize for the company: the successful appeal of a disastrous 2017 patent ruling and the announcement of results from ILiAD Biotechnologies' BPZE1 Phase 2b clinical trials. The market has reacted positively to both developments but is still dramatically underappreciating the impact of these two catalysts. The stock is up 20% to a market cap of $65 million, but even conservative estimates suggest the company is worth more than $100 million. The market is undervaluing NTIP's stake in ILiAD in particular; I estimate the positive trial results are worth $50 million at a minimum. Cash in the bank covers any downside risk and the company's performance will be completely independent from any general market disruptions due to coronavirus shutdowns or the outcome of the upcoming US election. NTIP remains my top risk/reward opportunity in the market today.

Litigation Update

On September 24th, it was announced that NTIP had won their appeal against Hewlett Packard (HPE). The case was looking to overturn an earlier ruling that HPE had not infringed on NTIP's Remote Power patent. The judges remanded the case back to the lower court and NTIP will need to win the retrial or reach a settlement with HPE in order to receive future payments. NTIP has had a 100% success rate in the over a dozen other similar cases it has brought against Remote Power patent infringers, so both a retrial or a settlement are likely to lead to positive outcomes for NTIP. More impactful in the short term, the ruling compels Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), another of NTIP's licensees, to pay fees that they had been withholding due to the outcome of the original HPE trial. The gross amount owed is around $27 million, of which I expect $12-15 million to be converted into cash, after taxes and payouts to the law firms representing the company.

Positive Developments at ILiAD Biotechnologies

On September 29th, ILiAD Biotechnologies announced successful phase 2b trial results for their primary pertussis vaccine candidate, BPZE1. This should have been an impactful announcement (NTIP currently has rights to 11% of ILiAD), but the share price barely moved and the stock is actually trading slightly below where it was on the 29th. Building on the framework that I laid out in my initial ILiAD breakdown, a successful phase 2b trial paves the way for phase 3 trials and implies NTIP's stake in ILiAD is conservatively worth north of $50 million. The spike in value comes from the significantly higher probability that BPZE1 will end up being approved for sale; historically, 85% of phase 3 trials for vaccines are successful and lead to eventual approval.

Using the present-value calculation I laid out in my previous article, we can update our estimates knowing that phase 2 trials were successful. I will assume a conservative total addressable market of $1.5 billion (ILiAD estimates the market to be $2 billion), an estimated market share of only 25% (despite BPZE1 showing better results than any other pertussis vaccine currently in the market), a probability of approval of 85%, a 9% final NTIP ownership stake (after some dilution to raise funds for phase 3 trials), and a moderately conservative P/S ratio of 1.75. Putting all of these assumptions together gives a present value of roughly $57 million; applying a discount rate of 5-10% pulls the total down to around an even $50 million. I am not certain how NTIP will choose to account for this change in equity on their financial statements, but I suspect they will keep the original $5 million investment (minus depreciation) on the balance sheet until BPZE1 has been formally approved, meaning the true value of their investment will remain a hidden asset for some time.

Combining the Parts

As of June 2020, NTIP had $45 million in cash and cash equivalents on their balance sheet and no debt. Adding back in the $15 million expected from Cisco and the $2 million payment from Dell (NYSE:DELL) that the company already announced in July, we get an expected cash value of NTIP of $62 million, almost exactly where the stock is trading today. Adding in the updated value of their ILiAD stake, I would expect NTIP to trade at a market cap near $110 million, and that is without assuming any additional income from HP, which I think is likely. I haven't mentioned the company's ongoing litigation against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) either (Dayton Investing does a good job diving into those areas in their recent article for those that are interested). The market's pricing of NTIP shares implies that the ILiAD stake and future revenue from HP are worthless and I think this is a mistake.

Risks are Covered

What I love most about NTIP is that despite the large upside potential, the stock is primarily a low risk defensive play. The company has no debt and the cash in the bank (or at least on the way to the bank) covers the entire market cap. It is hard to see a way for capital to be impaired here, short of a hyperinflation scenario. One might ask what good the cash is if it is just sitting in a company bank account, but management has instituted a dividend that yields between 3 and 4%, so shareholders are receiving a tangible return. In such a low-rate environment, that is a high enough yield to limit opportunity cost as investors wait to see how the other catalysts play out. Finally, NTIP's performance is not correlated with the broader market. If the market tanks due to coronavirus or politics, NTIP should be unaffected; they do not depend on government or consumer spending to keep themselves afloat.

Conclusion

NTIP is my top risk/reward investment at the moment. The downside is completely covered by cash on the balance sheet, and a more proper accounting of the company's ILiAD stake alone could double the company's current market cap. I am in no way tempted to sell my shares after the recent 20% runup and will continue to hold them until the market offers to buy them from me at a more reasonable price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor.