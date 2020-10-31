Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 11/16 12/1 0.535 0.565 5.61% 3.99% 50 Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 11/5 12/4 .6375 0.70 9.80% 0.89% 38 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 12/18 1/15 1.0125 1.085 7.16% 3.52% 11 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 11/5 11/16 0.34 0.38 11.76% 4.31% 11 Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB) 11/10 11/27 0.27 0.28 3.70% 3.23% 26 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 12/14 1/4 0.46 0.49 6.52% 3.56% 22 Tennant Company (TNC) 11/27 12/15 0.22 0.23 4.55% 1.54% 49 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 12/9 1/4 0.31 0.32 3.23% 2.10% 28 Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 11/9 11/25 0.185 0.205 10.81% 0.83% 11 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 11/9 11/18 0.16 0.17 6.25% 0.25% 28

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 2 (Ex Div 11/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 11/30 0.82 31.9 10.28% 10 Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 11/18 0.0925 43.51 0.85% 27 Clorox Company (CLX) 11/20 1.11 207.25 2.14% 43 Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 11/18 0.2 20.96 3.82% 10 VSE Corp. (VSEC) 11/18 0.09 28.96 1.24% 16

Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Ex-Div 11/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/19 0.53 62.09 3.41% 22 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 11/19 0.155 59.73 1.04% 28 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 11/16 0.19 10.67 7.12% 11 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/3 0.26 87.14 1.19% 10

Wednesday, Nov. 4 (Ex-Div 11/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 11/13 0.23 30.14 3.05% 16 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 11/30 0.4075 63.33 2.57% 14 Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 12/4 0.7 314.55 0.89% 38 Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 11/20 0.73 103.79 2.81% 11 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 11/16 0.38 35.3 4.31% 11 Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 11/20 0.2325 46.71 1.99% 16 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 11/20 0.27 121.74 0.89% 17 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 11/13 1.025 35.54 11.54% 20 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/1 0.38 35.48 4.28% 10 Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 12/4 0.88 208.36 1.69% 63 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 11/20 0.22 21.29 4.13% 10

Thursday, Nov. 5 (Ex-Div 11/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 11/20 1.04 160.83 2.59% 16 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 11/20 0.2571 35.23 2.92% 28 California Water Service (CWT) 11/20 0.2125 44.57 1.91% 53 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 12/1 1.53 350.02 1.75% 49 Lazard Limited (LAZ) 11/20 0.47 33.67 5.58% 12 PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 11/20 0.28 29.58 3.79% 12 SJW Group (SJW) 12/1 0.32 60.69 2.11% 53

Friday, Nov. 6 (Ex-Div 11/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 12/10 0.74 89.93 3.29% 11 American Water Works (AWK) 12/2 0.55 150.51 1.46% 13 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 12/1 0.175 22.61 3.10% 28 Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 12/2 0.14 16.6 3.37% 10 International Business Machines (IBM) 12/10 1.63 111.66 5.84% 25 Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 11/25 0.2 23.45 3.41% 17 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 12/4 0.21 124.7 0.67% 16 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/25 0.6 538.85 0.45% 12 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 11/24 0.75 69.66 4.31% 17 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 12/11 0.54 129.72 1.67% 49 Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 12/10 0.43 48.89 3.52% 37 Standex International Corp. (SXI) 11/25 0.24 62.09 1.55% 10 Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 11/25 0.205 99.32 0.83% 11 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 11/18 0.17 272.07 0.25% 28 Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 12/2 0.38 118.69 1.28% 18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Products & Chemicals (APD) 11/9 1.34 1.9% Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/4 0.175 1.1% Lowe's Companies (LOW) 11/4 0.6 1.5% National Health Investors (NHI) 11/6 1.1025 7.9% Pentair Plc (PNR) 11/6 0.19 1.5% Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 11/6 0.41 1.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.