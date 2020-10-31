Summary

Marvell announced an agreement to acquire Inphi in a cash-and-stock deal that values Inphi at close to $158/share, or roughly $8.7B in enterprise value.

Inphi fills one of the few gaps in Marvell's data center portfolio, adding leading optical interconnect assets to Marvell's processor, storage, security, and networking capabilities.

Accretion from Inphi may not be all that large, but there could be underappreciated revenue and product design synergies, and Inphi is very nearly a unique asset.

In a sector where investors have pivoted hard toward growth, Inphi further burnishes Marvell's growth potential.