Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 1
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
1/14
|
2/16
|
1.18
|
1.3
|
10.17%
|
6.11%
|
8
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
11/13
|
11/30
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
3.23%
|
10.83%
|
9
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
(BXS)
|
12/14
|
1/4
|
0.185
|
0.19
|
2.70%
|
3.25%
|
8
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
11/12
|
11/27
|
0.055
|
0.06
|
9.09%
|
0.36%
|
6
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
(DKL)
|
11/5
|
11/12
|
0.9
|
0.905
|
0.56%
|
13.65%
|
8
|
Duke Realty Corporation
|
(DRE)
|
11/13
|
11/30
|
0.235
|
0.255
|
8.51%
|
2.68%
|
6
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
11/10
|
12/1
|
0.93
|
0.95
|
2.15%
|
3.75%
|
6
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
11/12
|
11/27
|
0.765
|
0.775
|
1.31%
|
7.23%
|
6
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
11/19
|
12/10
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
2.52%
|
6
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
11/6
|
11/20
|
0.105
|
0.11
|
4.76%
|
0.96%
|
8
|
Fidelity National Financial Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
12/16
|
12/31
|
0.33
|
0.36
|
9.09%
|
4.60%
|
9
|
Independent Bank Group Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
11/5
|
11/19
|
0.25
|
0.3
|
20.00%
|
2.33%
|
7
|
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
12/14
|
12/31
|
0.3125
|
0.34125
|
9.20%
|
3.08%
|
6
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
(OSK)
|
11/13
|
11/30
|
0.3
|
0.33
|
10.00%
|
1.96%
|
8
|
Peoples Ltd.
|
12/3
|
12/18
|
0.55
|
0.56
|
1.82%
|
3.57%
|
9
|
Shenandoah Telecommunications
|
(SHEN)
|
11/10
|
12/1
|
0.29
|
0.34
|
17.24%
|
0.78%
|
8
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
11/12
|
12/1
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
1.92%
|
7
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Nov. 2 (Ex Div 11/3)
None
Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Ex-Div 11/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Employers Holdings, Inc.
|
(EIG)
|
11/18
|
0.25
|
32.01
|
3.12%
|
5
|
Independent Bank Corp. MI
|
(IBCP)
|
11/16
|
0.2
|
14.97
|
5.34%
|
7
|
Idacorp Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
11/30
|
0.71
|
87.73
|
3.24%
|
9
|
Materion Corp.
|
(MTRN)
|
11/30
|
0.115
|
51.19
|
0.90%
|
8
|
NextEra Energy Partners LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/13
|
0.595
|
62.8
|
3.79%
|
7
|
S&T Bancorp Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
11/19
|
0.28
|
19.79
|
5.66%
|
7
|
WSFS Financial Corp.
|
(WSFS)
|
11/19
|
0.12
|
31.69
|
1.51%
|
6
Wednesday, Nov. 4 (Ex-Div 11/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
(DKL)
|
11/12
|
0.905
|
26.52
|
13.65%
|
8
|
First Community Bancshares Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
11/20
|
0.25
|
18.98
|
5.27%
|
8
|
Franklin Financial Services Corp.
|
(FRAF)
|
11/25
|
0.3
|
22
|
5.45%
|
5
|
FS Bancorp Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
11/19
|
0.21
|
46.31
|
1.81%
|
8
|
Heritage Commerce Corp.
|
(HTBK)
|
11/20
|
0.13
|
7.25
|
7.17%
|
8
|
Independent Bank Group Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
11/19
|
0.3
|
51.58
|
2.33%
|
7
|
Intel Corp.
|
(INTC)
|
12/1
|
0.33
|
44.28
|
2.98%
|
6
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
11/13
|
0.6875
|
17.21
|
15.98%
|
8
|
Nexstar Media Group Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
11/20
|
0.56
|
82.4
|
2.72%
|
8
|
SB Financial Group Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
11/20
|
0.105
|
15.34
|
2.74%
|
8
|
Constellation Brands Inc. A
|
(STZ)
|
11/20
|
0.75
|
165.23
|
1.82%
|
5
Thursday, Nov. 5 (Ex-Div 11/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
11/12
|
0.205
|
108.86
|
0.75%
|
9
|
Altabancorp
|
(ALTA)
|
11/16
|
0.15
|
21.77
|
2.76%
|
6
|
Cortland Bancorp
|
(CLDB)
|
12/1
|
0.14
|
14.98
|
3.74%
|
9
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
11/20
|
0.11
|
45.8
|
0.96%
|
8
|
Home Bancorp Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
11/20
|
0.22
|
25.24
|
3.49%
|
6
|
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|
(OCFC)
|
11/20
|
0.17
|
14.97
|
4.54%
|
6
Friday, Nov. 6 (Ex-Div 11/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Systemax Inc.
|
(SYX)
|
11/16
|
0.14
|
28.43
|
1.97%
|
5
|
BankFinancial Corp.
|
(BFIN)
|
11/27
|
0.1
|
7.35
|
5.44%
|
6
|
1st Constitution Bancorp
|
(FCCY)
|
11/25
|
0.09
|
13.04
|
2.76%
|
5
|
German American Bancorp
|
(GABC)
|
11/20
|
0.19
|
30.17
|
2.52%
|
8
|
Greenbrier Companies Inc.
|
(GBX)
|
12/2
|
0.27
|
26.98
|
4.00%
|
7
|
Investors Bancorp
|
(ISBC)
|
11/25
|
0.12
|
8.46
|
5.67%
|
9
|
Macatawa Bank Corp.
|
(MCBC)
|
11/25
|
0.08
|
7.19
|
4.45%
|
7
|
Mid Penn Bancorp
|
(MPB)
|
11/23
|
0.18
|
19.55
|
3.68%
|
6
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
|
(MWA)
|
11/20
|
0.055
|
10.36
|
2.12%
|
6
|
Northfield Bancorp Inc.
|
(NFBK)
|
11/25
|
0.11
|
10.16
|
4.33%
|
7
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
11/18
|
0.3
|
25.35
|
4.73%
|
9
|
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
11/24
|
0.15
|
28.4
|
2.11%
|
8
|
Webster Financial Corp.
|
(WBS)
|
11/24
|
0.4
|
32.21
|
4.97%
|
9
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
CMC Materials
|
(CCMP)
|
11/6
|
0.44
|
1.2%
|
Lakeland Financial Corp.
|
(LKFN)
|
11/5
|
0.3
|
2.3%
|
Mastercard Inc.
|
(MA)
|
11/9
|
0.4
|
0.6%
|
Masco Corp.
|
(MAS)
|
11/9
|
0.14
|
1.0%
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
11/6
|
1.13
|
3.2%
|
Owens Corning Inc.
|
(OC)
|
11/6
|
0.24
|
1.5%
|
Orrstown Financial Services Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
11/9
|
0.17
|
4.9%
|
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
11/5
|
1.15
|
4.1%
|
Union Bankshares Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
11/6
|
0.32
|
6.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.