Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 1/14 2/16 1.18 1.3 10.17% 6.11% 8 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 11/13 11/30 0.31 0.32 3.23% 10.83% 9 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 12/14 1/4 0.185 0.19 2.70% 3.25% 8 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 11/12 11/27 0.055 0.06 9.09% 0.36% 6 Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 11/5 11/12 0.9 0.905 0.56% 13.65% 8 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 11/13 11/30 0.235 0.255 8.51% 2.68% 6 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 11/10 12/1 0.93 0.95 2.15% 3.75% 6 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 11/12 11/27 0.765 0.775 1.31% 7.23% 6 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 11/19 12/10 0.28 0.3 7.14% 2.52% 6 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 11/6 11/20 0.105 0.11 4.76% 0.96% 8 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 12/16 12/31 0.33 0.36 9.09% 4.60% 9 Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 11/5 11/19 0.25 0.3 20.00% 2.33% 7 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 12/14 12/31 0.3125 0.34125 9.20% 3.08% 6 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 11/13 11/30 0.3 0.33 10.00% 1.96% 8 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 12/3 12/18 0.55 0.56 1.82% 3.57% 9 Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) 11/10 12/1 0.29 0.34 17.24% 0.78% 8 Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 11/12 12/1 0.23 0.25 8.70% 1.92% 7

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 2 (Ex Div 11/3)

None

Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Ex-Div 11/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 11/18 0.25 32.01 3.12% 5 Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 11/16 0.2 14.97 5.34% 7 Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 11/30 0.71 87.73 3.24% 9 Materion Corp. (MTRN) 11/30 0.115 51.19 0.90% 8 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 11/13 0.595 62.8 3.79% 7 S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 11/19 0.28 19.79 5.66% 7 WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 11/19 0.12 31.69 1.51% 6

Wednesday, Nov. 4 (Ex-Div 11/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 11/12 0.905 26.52 13.65% 8 First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) 11/20 0.25 18.98 5.27% 8 Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) 11/25 0.3 22 5.45% 5 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 11/19 0.21 46.31 1.81% 8 Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 11/20 0.13 7.25 7.17% 8 Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 11/19 0.3 51.58 2.33% 7 Intel Corp. (INTC) 12/1 0.33 44.28 2.98% 6 MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/13 0.6875 17.21 15.98% 8 Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 11/20 0.56 82.4 2.72% 8 SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 11/20 0.105 15.34 2.74% 8 Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 11/20 0.75 165.23 1.82% 5

Thursday, Nov. 5 (Ex-Div 11/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/12 0.205 108.86 0.75% 9 Altabancorp (ALTA) 11/16 0.15 21.77 2.76% 6 Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 12/1 0.14 14.98 3.74% 9 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 11/20 0.11 45.8 0.96% 8 Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 11/20 0.22 25.24 3.49% 6 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 11/20 0.17 14.97 4.54% 6

Friday, Nov. 6 (Ex-Div 11/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Systemax Inc. (SYX) 11/16 0.14 28.43 1.97% 5 BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 11/27 0.1 7.35 5.44% 6 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 11/25 0.09 13.04 2.76% 5 German American Bancorp (GABC) 11/20 0.19 30.17 2.52% 8 Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 12/2 0.27 26.98 4.00% 7 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 11/25 0.12 8.46 5.67% 9 Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 11/25 0.08 7.19 4.45% 7 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 11/23 0.18 19.55 3.68% 6 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 11/20 0.055 10.36 2.12% 6 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 11/25 0.11 10.16 4.33% 7 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 11/18 0.3 25.35 4.73% 9 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 11/24 0.15 28.4 2.11% 8 Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 11/24 0.4 32.21 4.97% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield CMC Materials (CCMP) 11/6 0.44 1.2% Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 11/5 0.3 2.3% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 11/9 0.4 0.6% Masco Corp. (MAS) 11/9 0.14 1.0% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 11/6 1.13 3.2% Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 11/6 0.24 1.5% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 11/9 0.17 4.9% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 11/5 1.15 4.1% Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 11/6 0.32 6.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

