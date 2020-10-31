AMG Metallurgical Group NV (AMVMF) CEO Heinz Schimmelbusch on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMG Metallurgical Group NV (OTCPK:AMVMF) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Michele Fischer - Investor Relations

Heinz Schimmelbusch - President and CEO

Jackson Dunckel - CFO

Eric Jackson - COO

Henk Veerman - Kempen

Martijn den Drijver - ABN AMRO

Jordan Gregov - Federated Investors

Krishan Agarwal - Citibank

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Michele Fischer

Welcome to AMG's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call are Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, the Chairman of the Management Board and the Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jackson Dunckel, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Eric Jackson, the Chief Operating Officer. AMG's Third Quarter 2020 earnings press release issued yesterday is on AMG's website. Today's call will begin with a review of the third quarter 2020 business highlights by Dr. Schimmelbusch, Mr. Dunckel will comment on AMG's financial results, and Mr. Jackson will discuss operations. At the completion of Mr. Jackson's remarks, Dr. Schimmelbusch will comment on strategy and outlook. We will then open the call to take your questions.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Michele. Out of over 30 -- out of 3,000 total employees in AMG in $0.0 sites in 15 countries, AMG has 13 active confirmed coronavirus cases globally. Our corporate health, safety and environmental center helps us manage this on a daily basis. That department reports to me. I get a report every morning, and we react accordingly. We take this extremely seriously, as you might expect. In these unprecedented times, we believe it is imperative to preserve a strong liquidity position. The current global pandemic continued to significantly impact our financial results in the third quarter with dramatically lower volumes in our aerospace exposed businesses compounding the historically low prices AMG's experienced across our portfolio. Our ongoing focus is on our comprehensive programs to reduce operating cost, SG&A, working capital and limit all nonessential capital expenditures. We are implementing an 8% workforce reduction, mainly in our aerospace-related businesses for 250 positions and we have 285 full-time equivalent employees in furlough or could surpass. As a result of these ongoing efforts, our liquidity position is $376 million as of September 30, essentially unchanged from the end of the last quarter. It is important to note that the AMG engineering's order intake in the first 9 months of '20 increased 5% from 169 million in 2019 to 177 million in 2020. This increase is due to the end market diversity within AMG's engineering product portfolio. We continue to execute our key strategic programs, the construction of the plant in Sensile, Ohio, which will essentially double our recycling capacity for refinery residues is proceeding as planned, utilizing the funds raised from our municipal bond issue. Basic engineering of the new lithium hydroxide refinery in Germany continues and a final investment decision is presently expected in early '21.

In addition, we are pleased to announce a segmental realignment, which will provide investors increased transparency into our business and enable them to track the strategic differentiation more accurately within the portfolio of our activities. In future, we will report in three segments: clean Energy Materials, medical materials and critical material technologies. The basis of the new segment was the thorough analysis in which the new segments had to meet three tests: Familiarity of end markets, similarity of business models and intersegment cross-fertilization potential. Clean energy materials includes the lithium and the tantalum business, AMG Basel and the vanadium business, AMG vanadium, critical minerals in cludes the antimony graphite and silicon metal units. Critical materials technology is the former AMG technalysis with the addition of the coal metal business.

Clean Energy Materials is managing AMG's major growth projects, including Cambridge 2, essentially the doubling of our recycling capacity in Ohio; and the development of the first lithium hydroxide refinery in Germany. The global expansion of our recycling solution for spent catalysts and for vanadium containing gasification ash is pursued, social AMG recycling PV and Tata. Shell AMG recycling continues to pursue refinery residue recycling opportunities globally with a focus on the Middle East and China, including the science memorandum of understanding earlier this week with some long new long petrochemical company limited to enter into exclusive arrangements to evaluate the potential for construction operation of sectary recycling facility in Shanzhai, China.

I have mentioned business model and end market familiarities. The common end market across the Clean Energy Materials segment is electricity storage. That market is clearly the fastest-growing market within the renewable energy sector.

Critical Minerals has consistently proven stable earnings performance in difficult times as is difficult for the industrial minerals industry. Antimony, silicon and graphite enabled in this section of the element deal reserve for Metalex. The business model similarity of the sequent is evident, arranging supply from difficult and nonconventional origins, such as China provinces, the , Vietnam, Madagascar in Alamosa, Colombia. Long-established process technology leadership and selling to hundreds of customers in the chemical, automotive, aluminum and building materials industries worldwide.

Critical Materials Technologies is operating under a gasic equipment engineering business model. In 2019, we added AMG titanium alloys to form AMG Technologies following the global trend of engineering companies to flatten their order intake volatility by moving into own and operate models. Under those models, you don't sell the equipment, you build it for the customer who pays a fee to use it. The idea is steady cash flow. We introduced that idea successfully in our engineering business through heat treatment services.

Now we are adding AMG chrome metal, formerly AMG Superalloys, to form the new critical materials technology segment. The chrome metal product line is an essential alloy for aerospace turbines and adds to the attractiveness of the AMG portfolio to this market.

Strategically and operationally, AMG management is very pleased with this segmental realignment. It also will add a great deal of transparency for our business. I would now like to pass the floor to Jackson Dunckel, AMG's Chief Financial Officer. Jackson?

Jackson Dunckel

Thank you, Hans. I will be referring to the third quarter 2020 investor presentation posted yesterday on our website.

Starting on Page 3 with an overview of the financial highlights of the quarter. AMG's financial performance in the third quarter was lower versus the prior year. Revenue for the quarter decreased by 27% to $198 million. Driven by pandemic-related impacts across AMG's entire portfolio.

EBITDA decreased by 42% to $14.1 million in Q3 2020, which is primarily due to temporary pandemic-related interruptions to our business during the quarter. Our estimated COVID-19 negative EBITDA impact is approximately $23 million for the quarter. This has been estimated based on a bottom-up analysis of our business units and a detailed comparison to the company's financial plan prior to the pandemic. The majority of the coronavirus effect was caused by sales volumes -- sales volume disruptions as our customers temporarily shut their plants or postponed orders. With regard to profitability, it is also important to note that in a period of declining prices, our EBITDA is impacted by having to sell higher-priced raw materials at lower prices. As you can see in the appendix on Page 10, Q3 prices were lower than Q2 in 7 out of 10 of our materials. And while we try to minimize the impact by minimizing inventory, it is impossible to completely eliminate. As such, our Q3 reported figures are lower than run rate profitability, and we've included this inventory effect in our calculation of the Q3 COVID-19 effect of $22 million. Net loss attributable to shareholders for Q3 was $12.8 million compared to a $17.8 million loss in the prior year. The $17.8 million loss in the prior year primarily relates to a noncash inventory cost adjustment in our vanadium business.

Now I'll turn to review of our 2 segments. Let's start with AMG Critical Materials, which is shown on Page 4 of our presentation.

On the top left, you can see that Q3 revenues decreased by 29% to $118 million versus prior year. This decline was largely driven by lower average prices across 6 of the 7 business units as well as lower volumes in our aluminum and super alloys units.

These price and volume decreases were partially offset by higher sales volumes of ferrovanadium, lithium concentrate, tantalum, graphite and silicon. Critical Materials Q3 gross profit, excluding exceptional items, decreased by 32% versus the prior year to $13.9 million. The decrease was driven by lower volumes and prices across the division, partially offset by the volume increases noted earlier.

Critical Materials Q3 SG&A expenses were $15.6 million, $4 million lower than Q3 2019, primarily due to lower personnel costs, lower professional fees and cost reduction efforts across the business. EBITDA for the Critical Materials segment was $9.4 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 8% and an increase of 7% versus Q3 2019. Moving on to AMG Technologies on Page 5 of the presentation and starting on the top left of the page, you can see that revenue decreased this quarter versus the prior year. This is mainly due to pandemic-related impacts as our aerospace customers continue to decrease and postponed volumes. We are also experiencing difficulty finalizing vacuum furnace orders and servicing our customers with replacement parts due to global travel restrictions, which impacted project installations and final billing.

These effects were offset by an improved performance from our heat treatment services business, which experienced higher demand as a result of the rapidly recovering automotive sector. Consequently, Q3 2020 gross profit, excluding exceptional items, decreased by 52% to $12.7 million. Q3 SG&A expenses decreased to $14 million, which is $1.5 million lower than the same period in 2019 due to lower personnel costs, lower professional fees and ongoing cost reduction efforts across the business. AMG Technologies third quarter EBITDA decreased by 70% to $4.7 million, compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower profitability related to the challenging economic environment, as I outlined earlier. The company signed $40.9 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2020, representing a 0.7x book-to-bill ratio. The quarter benefited from strong orders of induction melting and ARC remelting furnaces for the specialty steel producers. Turning now to Page 6 of the presentation. On the top left, you can see that AMG's third quarter 2020 SG&A expenses were $29.6 million compared to $35.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. This 16% decrease is primarily due to continued cost reduction efforts across the business. AMG's third quarter 2020 net finance costs decreased to $4.5 million or $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Additionally, AMG capitalized $3.7 million of borrowing costs in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by interest associated with the company's tax-exempt municipal bond supporting AMG Vanadium's expansion in Ohio. AMG recorded an income tax expense of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to an expense of $1.5 million in the same period of 2019. This decreased tax expense was mainly driven by a quarter-over-quarter decrease of $2.7 million in noncash tax expense due to movements in the Brazilian real. AMG made tax payments of $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to tax payments of $7.2 million in the same period in 2019. The current quarter payments were a result of international COVID-19 tax measures, which enabled AMG to delay most of its tax payments from the first half of 2020 into the third quarter.

Turning to Page 7 of the presentation, you could see on the top left that cash flow used in operating activities was $8.4 million in Q3 2020 compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $4.9 million in Q3 of last year. This decrease was mainly due to lower profitability and higher tax payments noted previously.

AMG's annualized return on capital employed was 2.5% for the third quarter of 2020. AMG finished the third quarter of 2020 with $255.3 million of net debt. The increase versus year end levels was mainly due to the significant investment in growth initiatives during the quarter, especially the vanadium expansion. AMG's balance sheet is sound, and the company enjoys significant liquidity. As of September 30, 2020, AMG had $206 million of unrestricted cash and total liquidity of $376 million.

That concludes my remarks. I would now like to pass the floor to Eric Jackson, AMG's Chief Operating Officer.

Eric Jackson

Thank you, Jackson. In addition to providing our employees with the safest working environment possible, our operating priorities continue to be to maximize cash flow, reduce operating and administrative costs and improved productivity. Our business operations have to date, manage the medical challenges of the coronavirus very well. And we've managed both quarantine and positive cases with no fatalities and experienced few operational interruptions. The negative impact of the coronavirus on end market demand and prices as, however, being sudden and substantial, and we continue to aggressively implement countermeasures in all of our business. We actively and continuously analyze our cost structure and review capacity utilization in all business units and where appropriate, take action. To date, we have eliminated and/or furloughed more than 500 full-time equivalent positions. We've also reduced discretionary spending and with the exception of our transformative strategic projects, nonessential capital expenditures. We have had success in increasing sales to higher value-added distributed energy storage-related end markets in our chrome metals business as an offset to weaker aerospace demand.

In addition, our long-term commercial contracts in ferro vanadium, tantalum, lithium, graphite and silicon have enabled us to maintain full production and strong cash flow in those areas. This is the result of our ongoing focus on risk management. The financial impact of the coronavirus is especially acute in our aerospace-related end markets. We do believe, however, that in addition to our strategic initiatives and cost reduction and productivity improvement actions, our diversified CO2 efficient portfolio positions us for substantial improved results when markets return to a more normal status.

On a positive note, we have resumed full operation in our 3 heat treatment facilities serving the automotive industry and restarted production of titanium master alloys in the U.S. as a result of receiving new off-take orders. The significant divergence of global vanadium prices, which we noted last quarter, continues to exist.

However, North American steel production is increasing steadily and getting closer to historical levels. The major global vanadium producer, China, in the third quarter of 2020, for the first time, has become a net importer of vanadium units. We continue to believe that we are the low-cost producer and most environmentally sustainable producer of ferrovanadium and that this global price differential will normalize and prices will revert to the historical beat.

All of our businesses are leaders in their niche markets and our strategic projects are progressing very well. We believe that our segment realignment will result in continued efficiencies and opportunities.

I would now like to pass the floor to Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chief Executive Officer.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Eric. These are exceptionally uncertain times with material news such as the German lockdown this week. AMG's first and most important priority is to ensure the health and safety of our employees.

In our volatile environment, we continue to be focused on 3 priorities: Preserving our strong liquidity position, that's one; further reducing costs and further improving our volatility to maintain our low-cost position and prepare the company for an economic upturn, that's two; and three, driving long-term value creation by executing our transformational strategic project in vanadium recycling and in our lithium downstream expansion.

We believe the second quarter EBITDA was the low point, and we expect to continue to progress our EBITDA growth in '21.

Henk Kempen

Henk Kempen

So my first question would be on the vanadium operation. I was wondering how far along are you with increasing the recycling fees in Ohio? And so when will these higher recycling fees be visible in EBITDA? And maybe you can quantify this or is

it more a matter of shifting the exposure on fair vanadium prices from you to the client? Or is it really that you're going to show on a like-for-like basis higher EBITDA in vanadium?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Well, the shift in fees has happened, and they are relatively publicated formulas at work, which are relating the impact of those shifts of fees, upward shifts of fees to the vanadium price. And so that's difficult to protect the quarter at which shift should become visible because we need to insert our prediction of the prices. So actually, we don't want to comment further on this.

Henk Kempen

Okay. Okay. The second question would be on the CapEx, the capital expenditures. I think in Q2, you guided for $130 million for the second half of 2020. When I look at the cash flow statement, I only see slightly more than $30 million being actually spent on materials. So will there be a significant CapEx expenditure in Q4? Or will that be shifted towards 2021?

Jackson Dunckel

So the $130 million, Henk, was for the full year, and we would maintain that guidance. That clearly indicates, given we spent about $91 million year-to-date, that we will be spending roughly $40 million in the fourth quarter. That will be largely driven, again, by our vanadium expansion in Ohio.

Henk Kempen

Okay. And then my follow-up would be on that as well because that would imply that in 2021, your CapEx will accelerate quite strongly, especially when you will continue with your lithium hydroxide facility in Germany. So my question would be if the low material prices continue and the aerospace end market remains weak, then your net debt-to-EBITDA will significantly move upwards in that scenario. I mean, we all know that the debt is structured a bit differently with the municipal bond, et cetera. But how you look at that kind of risk that your debt will increase, whereas your EBITDA will remain quite muted, especially when you start thinking about any potential cost overruns in the construction projects?

Jackson Dunckel

Well, let me start there. On cost overruns, we are on budget, and we've expended over 60% or we've committed over 60% of the total project. So we feel pretty confident of bringing it in on budget. In terms of how we think about that, the answer is that, as you know, our only covenant is on senior secured net debt to EBITDA, and the municipal bond falls below that. So, while as optically, we will have higher debt -- gross debt to EBITDA, it doesn't impact our financial flexibility at all.

Henk Kempen

And maybe my last question before I go back into the queue. When can we expect an FID for the catalyst recycling facility in Saudi Arabia? And could you maybe comment on how this will be financed in the JV? Can we -- should we expect an equity injection when these projects are being FID-ed? Or is it fully financed with that in the joint venture?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

You have to help me with FID, what is that?

Henk Kempen

Final investment decision, excuse me. Yes.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

The -- sorry, Arabian project is in feasibility study and preliminary engineering, and so that's a relatively early stage. The financing of projects outside of recycling project outside the United States, such as in the Middle East and China, intrinsically linked to the government oriented support system out to financing because projects of these strategic importance attract government subsidies and long-term project financing structure. So there will be no significant equity necessary to finance those projects. Those projects are based on long-term contracts to supply of raw materials, meaning spent catalysts, classification ash and long-term contracts as regard to the off-take of products. And therefore, since the technical execution risk is practically absent, given the fact that we have even recycling facilities of that nature in operation, and so there is no significant technical risk. Since there is a long-term supply agreement, since there's a long-term off-take increment, since there's absence of technical lift project financing nonrecourse project financing is the way to handle such projects.

Henk Kempen

That's clear. So just to confirm, judging from your comments, we should not expect a further update on the Saudi Arabia memorandum of understanding in the short term? So, this year, probably we should expect an update only next?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

So I didn't say that. I didn't say that. I said how this project are being financed. Of course, I will not comment on the doings of our joint venture. We are under circular nondisclosure agreements, and it is not my face here to comment on dates within the operations of the joint venture.

Martijn den Drijver

Martijn den Drijver

My first question would revolve around the new structure, the new 3 divisions. During the 2Q, second quarter call, you mentioned that it would not just be about reporting line. So now that you've announced this new structure, what do you intend to do further?

And second to that, you mentioned all the businesses that have been divided over the 3 new divisions, but I didn't see the aluminum business popping up anywhere. So what do you intend to do with the aluminum business? That would be question one.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

The question one, the answer is the aluminum business has been assigned to the first division of that segment, meaning Clean Energy Materials.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay. And -- but you mentioned, as I said, during the second quarter call that it was not only be about reporting lines, it would be about corporate restructuring. Can you shed some light on what type of corporate restructuring you should be thinking about then?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Well, each of the segment has a management committee, and this management committee of each of them is chaired by the Management Board of AMG signaling very good communication between decision-making on a covenant level and decision-making on the division as segmental level.

So when we say reporting segments, there is behind that. Of course, an operating element, which is a joint management structure.

Martijn den Drijver

And that is in preparation of a possible equity carve-out and therefore, sale? Or would that be too soon to conclude?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I have said that the new segmental structure is meant to increase transparency to improve in intra segmental communication and meet other criteria. I didn't say that I didn't mention carve out we are, of course, aware that these divisions affect attract investor interest in a different way.

The Clean Energy Materials division incidentally is the only corporate activity I know where there are 3 energy saving material -- energy, storing materials are assembled under 1 corporate group, which is very attractive from the point of view of certain people, certain investor communities. This and vanadium lithium for mobile batteries, but also for stationary batteries, vanadium for stationary batteries and for the whole array of capacitors, which are essentially nickel batteries and super batteries, which in the low end of the lithium batteries compete with lithium batteries. So the whole thing is meant be one dedicated operation to energy, electricity storage world. And that is a very interesting world, which has to be managed jointly. Because they are overlooking -- everybody is connected to everybody else. To give you an example, we are planning in order to in order to reduce our electricity cost in one particular major operation of AMG, we are planning to install stationary vanadium lithium battery as an operator. And that will be -- expect that to be enough while, but it is firmly planned. And that will be a symbol of the of vicinity within that very, very closely managed energy storage operation.

Martijn Drijver

Okay. I'll move on to my second question, the 8% employee reduction. Could you share with us the timetable in terms of execution and possible charges and also, obviously, the savings, unless the $15 million you've announced last quarter is the same target for this particular restructuring exercise.

Jackson Dunckel

This is a continuation, Martin, of the Q2, excuse me, cost reduction. The cost savings have increased roughly to $18.5 million from $15 million. And the timing of delivering those cost savings is spread out mostly by Q2, but dragging on to Q3 and Q4 a little bit of next year.

Martijn Drijver

Okay. So nothing...

Jackson Dunckel

Structuring charges -- yes. No, we've already eliminated quite a few positions. But you can see from the restructuring charges in our EBITDA breakdown the cost of doing so was quite low. So we've managed in jurisdiction and using workers' council help to reduce our total restructuring cost.

Martijn Drijver

Got it. Okay. Again, coming back to Cambridge 2, $184 million committed on a budget of $310 million. You mentioned production of, excuse me, construction is in line with planning. Is that still the case then that we should count on start of operations in the second quarter and full EBITDA contribution in -- as of the third quarter? Can you update us on that?

And the second element to that, Cambridge 2. Can you confirm that you now have 100% of the capacity in place in terms of supply contracts?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

With regard to the start-up, you want to comment on that?

Eric Jackson

Yes. This is Eric. The start-up of our -- of Cambridge 2 is really in 3 phases. It's the raw material storage building. It's our roaster, where we do have some excess capacity today in our Cambridge 1 mill shop, and then it's our mill shop in Cambridge 2. So really, the -- we start that implementation timing in Q4 on the raw material storage building. And it goes through to final full completion really in Q4 of '21. And so that's the estimated timing right now.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

And as regard to feed, we said many times earlier, we are highly confident the feed is sufficiently partly through existing contracts, partly to contact to churn the negotiation.

Martijn Drijver

And just so I understand Eric correctly. So there will be some EBITDA contributions already

in Q2, Q3 modest and then hopefully full EBITDA contributions as of -- at the end of the fourth quarter of '21? That's the right interpretation?

A - Eric Jackson –

Yes, yes. That's the expectation right now, and we're on our schedule. But of course, there's a lot of moving parts right now.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

No. And by the way, of course, we are -- you hear the hesitancy here. And the hesitancy here is mainly due to the vanadium price. When you say EBITDA contribution, then under normalized vanadium prices, that is a very legitimate question under the brand price. We are cash flow positive on the whatever price. But that is, of course, to be calculated in here.

Eric Jackson

Yes. I think it's important.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

We are all-time low in vanadium.

Eric Jackson

I think it's important to note that our existing Cambridge vanadium business is profitable at 2 days, exceptionally low. And I believe nobody else producing but taro vanadium in the world is profitable.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Yes, that's true. We have the worst lowest cost producer. We are recycled, we are the largest recycler in the world. The primary mining costs are higher, significantly higher. That can be calculated when you look at the public retraded vanadium stocks, which are primarily minor. And just to remind you, the present -- the current price for vanadium is $11.29, that spot. The 3-year average vanadium price is $22.9. The 5-year average is $17.8. So, that is to be taken in consideration. We are -- we see the vanadium fall, by the way, the falling of the vanadium price has stopped, fortunately. I want to remind you that the average vanadium price in Q3 '20 was 35% below Q3 '19.

The current spot price, vis-à-vis, the last quarter, namely, end of September, is for the first time, a little bit higher. It is interesting to note that in the third quarter 2020, of the 17 relevant materials prices for AMG in that third quarter, 13, we are still down heavily, 13 of the 17.

In the present spot versus Q3 '20, only 6 were down of the '17. And in the last part versus September, that's down what trend has vanished. So we are now -- statistically, we have, after a long, long, consistent all we have come to as what we believe is the bottom, and that is absolutely supported by the fact that everybody who produces those things is practically making a loss when it's primarily based.

So we are EBITDA positive in most of our activities in -- which are producing. So that means that we are the low-cost user and the historical low-cost time. So it's an interesting observation for internal evaluation per.

Martijn den Drijver

All right. One final question. I know it's early days, but you said that the second quarter was the trough, Q3 is better. You mentioned this whole -- we have arguments. We're basically suggesting that vanadium is up for an increase in terms of price. Do you intend to propose a dividend for 2020 also in relation to the question that Henk post you about leverage?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

So we don't give dividend in Q2. We have a dividend policy, and we elaborately announced what that is and how we handle it, and that's it.

As regard to the vanadium price, I'm not predicting a raving price rise. I'm not predicting any price size. I'm just doing this since 40 years. I'm not a price predictor. But statistically, then for the first time in the history, China has -- the structure of the vanadium market is as follows, historically. There is a deficit in the Western world, and then there is a correction while, and that's China.

China is a net exporter and deficit in the Western world. That has, for the first time, history changed in the third quarter of 2020, where China is now importing. It has become a net importer. So mathematically, as the steel industry is increasing its capacity utilization, especially in the United States, rapidly also and, of course, in China, but also in the United States, rapidly from -- it fell to 50%. It is now average 69% in the largest producers in the United States at much higher rates of capacity utilization. So if you put this together with the enforcement of the REBA legislation in China, it is a mathematical for an analyst, if I was an analyst, I would come to the conclusion that the price will rise. And so it's not my prediction. It's just a reflection of if I was an analyst that will come back.

Jordan Gregov

Jordan Gregov

I just had a follow-up on the net debt-to-EBITDA calculation because the term loan correct has a 3.5x net debt-to-EBITDA covenant, correct, which I would assume, given the trailing 12 months and what things are shaping up for the fourth quarter, would be in violation. Is that correct? And have they waived that counter violation on the term loan?

Jackson Dunckel

As I'm sure you're aware in any term loan B, we are allowed certain add backs to EBITDA. And if you include those add-backs, we are definitively not in violation of our covenant.

Jordan Gregov

Okay. Can you elaborate on what the EBITDA comes out to be, what the ODDA or what they are?

Jackson Dunckel

I can't. That is part of our covenant compliance certificate that we send to our banks, but I'm not going to detail what all the add-backs are..

Jordan Gregov

Do you like a total of what the EBITDA comes out to be in that situation?

Jackson Dunckel

It's significantly north. I'm happy to take this offline and have a more detailed discussion with you. But we have no covenant violation today, and we do not project any covenant violation going forward.

We'll go to our next question from Krishan Agarwal with Citibank.

Krishan Agarwal

This is Krishan from Citigroup. Quick question. For the third quarter, if I look at particularly EBITDA, it has gone up quite significantly from $5 million to $10 million or $9 million. So is it fair to assume for me that the entire incremental EBITDA is driven by the cost reduction or was there any impact from better utilization of the capacities and hence, a positive operating leverage in the quarter?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

It is certainly not coming from price because the price, as I mentioned, has still given us headwinds and headaches. It is coming from slight uptick in capacity utilization across the board. Some divisions such as the industrial minerals, operations practically back to longer. And some are still very, very impacted by the aerospace negatively impacted by the aerospace. But in general, nobody has deteriorated in that quarter. Some have improved. And I would say that the capacity utilization uptick, it's not a big one. But it is -- it has happened is the common denominator. And that would be the reason if I had to name one reason and if I answer your question.

Krishan Agarwal

So, I mean, is it fair to assume for us that capacity utilizations after this September would have improved instrumentally, and then there is a potential for EBITDA to further improve in the fourth quarter?

Jackson Dunckel

Utilization, capacity utilization. Just to repeat the question, you're asking whether or not capacity utilizations improved in the third quarter and projected to improve in the fourth quarter?

Krishan Agarwal

Yes.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Yes. The capacity utilization, which is an extremely important indicator, will, I think -- but that was last week, that was before the German lockdown. Everybody who is operating in Germany, and we are heavily operating in Germany, is analyzing right now what that lockdown means. But put that aside, we believe that the normalization process very slowly is underway in some instances, it might be surprisingly fast that we mentioned on the price situation for vanadium. But also be reminded that some of our operations are operating under long-term contracts. So capacity utilization, when you have sold 100% of your production, is 100%. And we have several important parts of the company. We are practically sold 100% or 80% or 2/3 or also because the basic philosophy of AMG to seek long-term stability as regard to customer relationships.

Krishan Agarwal

Got it. My final question is on the restructuring of the reorganization. So I mean, the clean energy, I mean, that's clearly a division where most of the capital allocation is visible in terms of no project implementation, and then there is a potential for the not further project approval in terms of hydroxide. What is your outlook for the rest of the two divisions in terms of their growth drivers or the potential for capital allocation? And then kind of add-on to that. I mean, would you consider giving some kind of margin guidance for these two businesses because practically, these two businesses doesn't have any material pricing leverage as such?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Well, clearly, the expansion potential of the electricity storage-related segment Dash division is significant. The limiting factor is that we will delay each further project according to the availability of financing because we will not compromise our strong liquidity position in the company we have a very strong handle on those expansion potential. And therefore, they don't run away.

To give you an example, our first title site, Better Refinery, which is where we are a first mover in Germany and the first -- practically the first European supplier of petalite hydroxide to the upcoming market around us in tracking distance in Germany is 20,000 tonnes of hydroxide. That is a very small amount as regards to the market. So we are thinking in terms of 5 modules.

The first module is 30,000 tonnes. Certain automotive customers need each multiple of that. So yes, there is a large potential. But we are very cautious in execution until our EBITDA level has corrected itself and the limiting factor is our strong financial edition, which we want to preserve.

We'll next go to Frank Claassen with Degroof Petercam.

Frank Claassen

Frank Claassen. A question on the travel restrictions in the Technologies division. Could you estimate how much impact that roughly had in Q3? And what do you expect going forward, given the COVID situation in Europe again?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

No, we have commented on, I think, on the total impact and the total impact of going on our model inside this $23 million, I guess. And a significant portion of that is double district-related with several distinctions per country are a myriad of complicated regulations. And we are working on all of those, especially on those, where we have projects which are under execution.

It is very difficult to predict how those regulations move. For example, when you need the joint announcement of the German chancellor and the prime ministers of the German states 2 days or 3 days ago, which is practically a complete lockdown, we are analyzing right now what that means. So for me, it will be completely unjustified to now give a general answer. This is a moving situation. We have also a completely binary situation as regards to the U.S. election. It is to be assumed that whoever is president there will have different philosophy as regard to lockdowns. So as we have said to our Board, the biggest risk is when you have a management, which is not instantly reacting to situations. We are instantly reacting and managing situations, and we have successfully done so in these crisis times repeatedly, and we will handle it as necessary.

Frank Petercam

Then a question on expenses. I noticed that your adjusted EBITDA for strategic project expenses for roughly $2 million in Q3. What can we expect going forward? Because you are working on these projects still. So can we expect more of these costs going forward? Or was this a one-off?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I have said very carefully worded outlook statement, and I don't want to go beyond that.

Michele Fischer

Heinz Schimmelbusch

