Tokyo Electron Limited (TOELF) CEO Toshiki Kawai on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yoshikazu Nunokawa

Good afternoon. I am Nunokawa of finance unit. I want to present the consolidated financial summary of the second quarter of the fiscal ending March 2021. Thank you very much for joining us today despite a very busy schedule.

This slide shows the financial summary for the first half of this year. The net sales of the first half of fiscal 2021 were ¥668,160 million, 31.4% increase on the year-on-year basis, which exceeds the financial estimate announced on June 18, 2020. The SPE net sales was ¥635.4 billion exceeding the expectations. This is because despite the travel restriction imposed due to the COVID-19 spread. The start-up activities were performed smoothly and some customers pull forward their capital investment plan from the second half of this year.

For FPD, though its start-up activities were affected by the travel restriction in the highest quarter. Thanks to the improvement achieved in the second quarter. The FPD net sales of the first half of this year almost met our financial estimate. The gross profit was ¥264.8 million. The margin was 39.6%. The operating income was ¥147.4 billion. The margin was 22.1%, which was the above financial estimate announced on June 18th.

This slide shows the quarterly based financial summary. The net sales of the second quarter was ¥353.3 billion, 12.2% increase from the first quarter. The gross profit margin for was 38.6% decreasing from the first quarter. This is partly because the FPD sales showed the considerable increase in the second quarter to shop its proportion in the total sales. It is also because of the increase of the fixed cost.

The operating margin was 20.8%, decreasing from the first quarter. This is primarily because of the increase of the R&D expenses. This is a graphic representation of the financial summary, which shows the segment information. For SPE, the sales grew just like the case of the consolidated financial summary. The SPE sales was ¥331.6 billion and segment profit margin of 25.8%. For SPE, along with the sales increase, the segment profit margin rose to 10.2%.

For the composition of net sales in the second quarter, the SPE sales accounted for 94% while the SPG sales accounted for 6%. This slide show the SPE sales by region, the sales grew in every region. The sales in Korea and China in particular Pacific one from the bottom pink color and orange one in Korea increased. In China, the proportion of local customers showed increase. This shows SPE new equipment sales by application.

From the button, logic and others accounted for 32%, logic/foundry was 18%, non-volatile memory was 26% and DRAM was 24%. The proportion of the sales to memory device manufacturers and 2 logic device manufacturers 60 to 50, this shows Field Solution sales. In the second quarter, the sale of Field Solution was ¥81.7 billion. The half year sales which is total of the sales in the first and second quarter amounted ¥165.5 billion, hitting the record high.

Next, this slide shows the balance sheet. The total assets were ¥1.276 trillion. The breakdown is decrease of the accounts receivable and inventories, an increase of cash and cash equivalents. On the right, liabilities and net assets, the net assets were ¥898.6 billion due to the increase of the retained earnings. The equity ratio was 69.4%. This shows the inventory turnover and accounts receivable turnover. The inventory turnover was 111 days. The accounts receivable turnover was 36 days also at a relatively low level.

My last slide shows the cash flow. The cash flow from operating activities was plus ¥63.1 billion. The cash flows from financing activities were minus ¥4.4 billion and the free cash flow was ¥40.2 billion. This concludes my presentation about the consolidated financial summary. Thank you very much for your kind attention.

Now, Mr. Kawai, our CEO will present business environment and financial estimates. Mr. Kawai, please.

Toshiki Kawai

Once again, I am Kawai. Thank you very much for joining us today. Now, I'd like to talk about business environment and financial estimate. First of all, let me start with the business environment. For the WFE market this year, we had more positive outlook in three months ago exceeding more than 10% market growth on a year-on-year basis. In calendar 2020, the WFE market is expected to hit the record high. For the FPD fabrication equipment, TFT area process market, there's no change in the outlook, and we expect 15% growth on year-on-year basis.

Next, this slide shows the WFE market outlook application. For the logic and foundry market, we have more positive outlook than three months ago expecting high-level demand exceeding the previous year. For DRAM and non-volatile memory, there is no change in outlook. The WFE investment of the DRAM manufacturer is expected to remain unchanged from the previous year.

The WFE investment of manufacturer is expected to increase by about 50% from the previous year. This shows business growth progress in the first half of fiscal year 2021. In the first half of the fiscal year, there were some concerns about the COVID-19 impacts from our business and it such circumstances however both net sales and operating budget exceeded our financial estimates.

The net sales increased by 31.4% and the operating income increased by 43.9% on the year-on-year basis. Despite the travel restriction, we successfully completed the startup activities through the collaboration between the overseas subsidiaries and the factories in Japan. The SPE sales were higher than our estimates. This is because the startup activities were performed smoothly and some customers put forward to their capital investment plans.

The SPE business turn back to the recovery impact in the second quarter as a startup of activities were suddenly proceeded. For the Field Solution business, though the logistics were restricted due to the COVID-19 impact, we achieved the sales growth.

This is attribute it to the provision of timely support to maintain high utilization rates of our customers staff by optimizing inventory that our local subsidiaries. In addition, our new production building started the operations in July at Tohoku factory in August and as PMI factory. We are now ready to address an increasing demand expected in the future.

Next, I'd like to show the financial estimate. We have revised the full year financial estimate backward by reflecting steady progress in the first half of the year and customers additional capital investment. Specifically, the full year net sales is expected to be ¥1,300 billion being increased by ¥20 billion, the operating income is expected to be ¥281 billion and increased by ¥6 billion.

Next slide shows the SPE equipment sales forecast by application. Our net sales in the first half of fiscal 2021 was ¥474.4 billion exceeding this demand announced on June 18th by ¥44.4 billion. The full year net sales is expected to be ¥910 billion, which is ¥30 billion more than the initial focus in comparison with fiscal 2020 sales of ¥765 billion.

Accordingly, the full year sales of new equipment is expected to increase by about 20% from the previous fiscal year. The completion of the sales by application has been slightly revised to reflect the market environment.

Next, I'd like to talk about the R&D expenses and CapEx plan. As I said earlier, in the first half of this fiscal year, new production building started the operation in and Yamanashi factory. In November 2020, we plan to move our supply office to a new place, which will function as for software development.

In factoring matching systems, the construction of the technology innovation center is planned to be completed in September, 2021, which is designed to promote the collaboration with our customers and suppliers. As you can see, we are planning a record high R&D expenses and CapEx in this fiscal year in order to ensure to realize steady growth in the future.

So this shows evident forecast, along with upward revision of financial estimates in the first half of this year and full year financial estimate. We're planning to pay full year dividend per share of ¥675. This concludes my presentation.

Thank you very much for your kind of attention.

The first question is from Mr. Wadaki for Nomura Securities.

Tetsuya Wadaki

Thank you very much. Can you hear me okay?

Thank you very much for very concise and strong message.

I have one question. Well, next fiscal year, there are some concerns that is trade for China and U.S. and also Europe. Do you have any comments on that please?

Toshiki Kawai

I think we have a good business relationship, but as you know, there are quite a few geopolitical situations we are facing. So under these circumstances, I am not able to give you any comments, specific comments. However, when you look at the market, as you know, ICT will be introduced and implemented very strongly. I'm sure there are some investments in the future. Therefore, as far as our company is concerned, we are going to lead the market in terms of technology innovation. That's important for us. So, I'd like to focus our efforts on further technology innovation.

Tetsuya Wadaki

I have one follow-up question. So by application, logic, I have some questions for logic. How do you see the condition of logic next year?

Toshiki Kawai

When you look at WFE market, I want to say one thing today. So June this year, I said next year will be big year. As per said back in June this year, next year will be a big year. At present, the WFE market this year, we are going to see the record high in the WFE market, but still we have COVID-19 concern the Presidential election in the United States and also geopolitical concerns still remain.

There are some issues, but next WFE, even if considering those factors. I think next year the WEF market will exceed this year, even if this year, we are going to hit the record highs. And year 2022 will be higher than 2021. So next year and year after, we'll be in a row that's how we view the market for this next year and year after. In that sense, but we need to focus to prepare for the big year. So to DRAM supply, demand balance is one thing in 10-nanometers, 7-millimeter and 5-nn MPU and GPU and 5G mobile and data center investments.

So those factors as Mr. Wadaki knows DRAM supply demand balance actually maybe in first quarter next year. The demand will increase little by little because the tight balance. For logic and foundry to high speed CPU, the 10-nanometer, 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer, the demand will continuously increase and that's how we do the market.

Toshiki Kawai

Thank you very much.

Yu Yoshida

I am Yoshida. Thank you very much. My first question actually is the kind of follow-up question of Mr. Wadaki's question. So, this year and next year and year after, the WFE market, you said the WFE market is expected to grow continuously next year. If WFE market grows, what is the level of the market growth for next year? As by application, how do you view the application? Are there any specific applications which drive the WFE market growth, which application is expected to drive the market growth?

Toshiki Kawai

Actually, so although I said big years, we must look at the market conditions very closely and carefully because the COVID-19 spread is one of the uncertainties. And we don't -- we also have the Presidential election in the United States and geopolitical issues, those seems might have some impact on the macro economy. So, we need to be careful about the timing of those different factors.

So, on the quarterly basis, there are some shifts in our outlook. So for quantitatively, it's so difficult for us to give you some comments; however, for our mid-term management plan 2020 to 2024, $65 billion to $70 billion, it's the market size we expect and we think the market grows steadily toward that size in year 2024. So, of course, the mid-term management plan, just look at it four years to come.

But I think the direction of market growth is precisely correct. By application, you ask about for the specific application, which drives the WFE market, essentially, 5G infrastructure requires logic/foundry business and logic/foundry will start the capital investments and also for servers. DRAM, 3D NAND and there are some other applications, the memory, maybe in the second half of the first quarter memory is expected to recover from the second half of the first quarter next year.

Yu Yoshida

Thank you very much. I have one follow-up question. SPE new net sales, so you said, there are some sales pulled forward, which region and the memory for example of DRAM in the second half of this year, when you look at the composition. I think there are some adjustments for DRAM in the second half of this year. So when do you see the recovery of DRAM, so you said the supply demand balance will be changing from the first quarter, when do you think the investment will start recovering?

Toshiki Kawai

So after the first half of this year, there are some increase, there are two reasons. The first reason is in June, when I announced our financial estimates in June, compared with that time, so we are very happy to see logistics movement was rather smooth in the supply chain, including inside and outside events, we can see some operation in the supply chain that is expected. In China and other overseas markets, 3D NAND, so things are going very well, that's one of the reasons. And also 5G infrastructure requires certain devices and there are some additional demands for that. So, these are the factors to increase.

Yu Yoshida

For memory, DRAM recovery timing, how do you view the timing of recovery of DRAM?

Toshiki Kawai

The timing of recovery of DRAM, in the calendar year the second half of the first quarter and little by little from the beginning of next year, the DRAM is expected to recover little by little. That's how we review the market.

Yu Yoshida

Yoshitsugu Yamamoto

Yoshitsugu Yamamoto

I have one question. For the gross profit margin improvement, this is here so we had ¥1,300 billion and 40.2% is the plan for gross profit margin. So ¥1.5 trillion target is gross profit margin of 43% that is your target for the midterm management plan. So, now, you have some net sales getting closer to the target of midterm management plant. Why can you see the rather low level of gross profit margins? Do you increase demand forward? There are some other reasons that this profit margin does not increase so much compared to this increase of the net sales? And what triggers the increase of gross profit margin in other words?

Toshiki Kawai

Thank you very much for your question. For me, we have our target SPE market. So, the other three different models, financial models, I think, the admission to our financial models. So, when you look at midterm long-term perspective two 3D of 30% to two 3D NAND and 30% operating margin is on target. So that is our main scenario of ¥2 trillion sales and 30% of operating profits.

When you look at reality, as I said earlier, we can see very strong inquiries from the market. So, the production and new technology development, and we are investing to the future growth to achieve the midterm management plan. So, we are now increasing R&D expenses to achieve the target. We say specifically in the midterm management plan. That affects the operating margin and gross profit margin.

But when you look at midterm long term perspective rather than the reported date, we are focusing more on the midterm long term perspective. That's why current gross profit margins lower than the plan, as you pointed out, but we are steadily proceeding with our plan toward midterm management target.

So, R&D expenses are expected to increase furthermore I think that the strong culture. On the other hand, top line to be increased furthermore, we start to see in the market, but it's your impression for the top line.

In principle, what we think about it in the midterm management plan based on the financial model. We do have a fixed cost. When you look at these businesses expansion, we need to utilize digital transformation to improve efficiency. At the same time, we need to be very active in the R&D investment.

So, a top-line improvement by improving top-line, we're trying to reduce fix cost for sales by which we can improve operating margin so that need to increase. But when you look at the market and our R&D activities, we are rather confident to achieve some improvement.

Yoshitsugu Yamamoto

Hisashi Moriyama

Thank you very much. I am Moriyama. For two years to come, you said, we're going to see two consecutive big years. That's what you said, very strong comment, but in order for you to proceed further in growth. So when you look at the current situation, how do you improve your market share? Do you have any perspective in terms of the growth of your market share? Can you share your idea with us please?

Toshiki Kawai

Thank you very much. We haven't changed our plan at all. So, we are striving very hard to improve our market share etching system, film deposition, critical layers, ALD coverage or conformity should be improved and also cleaning and the geography-related facilities, you'll be result of elevated process tools. So the centering on the hedging and patterning process, we are going to improve our market share and we haven't changed our plan.

Hisashi Moriyama

If that is a case, so etching ALD so these are poised to improve or to drive the market share increase that's what you said? When it comes to 3D NAND stacking from 96 layers to 128 layers within next year 124 layers next year I think. So, from your view point, 3D NAND technology, how can I put it? I'm sure technology is getting more and more challenging, but still in order for you to further improve your market share, do you have any, idea for the trend of the 3D NAND technology shift and how do you view that? And how do you plan to increase your market share for that? This is my follow up question.

Toshiki Kawai

Okay. So, hard process and hard technology is really critical for us. In other words, the etching, so now we have the multiple layers and etching speed or rate should be improved and also the profile should be successfully controlled. Speed and the rate and high asset ratio and also the profile control. So, these three are really critical for us. So that's where we can have some opportunity to improve our market share.

Hisashi Moriyama

Thank you very much. Just to follow up. So one thing I want to ask. So your question, what is the -- you're asking about current? So currently 128 layers mass production has started, and we are going to improve our share in the next generation from 128 layers after 128 layers. So, how many layers after 128?

Toshiki Kawai

It depends actually for each customer different roadmap. So, there is no good alignment. Some customers said 14x, 16x, or 19x. So, it depends on customer for the general so next generation after 128 layers.

Koichi Yatsuda

Shuhei Nakamura

Thank you very much. I am Nakamura from Goldman Sachs Japan. I have a question on China trade fiction. On Slide 8, you presented the sales by region for China. The first quarter or second quarter, you can see some increase in Chinese sales. So, that includes the sales putting forward from the second half of the year and American manufacturers, they're not able to export their product so much because of the trade restrictions. And does that have any positive impact on your business performance? Or, year 2021, you said, whether the markets continuously grow and the China local customers, how do you view the capital investment by the China local manufacturers?

Toshiki Kawai

For U.S. and China trade friction is very critical at present. And for many of our customers, this issue is really critical. We are in the critical situation. I am very slowly that we are not able to make any specific comments on that friction transition between the two nations. Last year, 20% of our business comes from China, last year, maybe in the future, we will maintain the same level or we may see some increase in the proportion of our China business. However, as you asked in the questions, there are several unknown factors or uncertainties.

And as I said to Mr. Wadaki, so when you look at situation, the ICT is promoted furthermore and we are noticing the leading edge benefits and investments and we must be ready for decision discipline. For that purpose, we need to maintain our ability to promote technology innovation all the time, which is most critical for us. In that sense, we are investing a lot to the R&D and we are accelerating our R&D investment. I'm very sorry, but I cannot give you some direct answer to your question, but this is how I can answer to your question.

Shuhei Nakamura

Thank you very much. One follow-up question. So, the China local memory manufacturers, how do you view their investment for the future? Is it also difficult for you to answer?

Toshiki Kawai

Sorry. Yes, it is difficult for me to answer to that question. Investment, we expect, we hope that there are some investment.

Mikio Hirakawa

Thank you. I am Hirakawa Merrill Lynch. My question is similar to the previous question and I'm afraid to say. This year, SPE, you have a plan for SPE business and the leading country in China. I think your sales to the leading China foundry is increasing and I think for the American manufacturers that have negative impacted. So the fiscal year ending in March 2021, you may see some limited impact for the customer, but actually you said, you have revised your financial estimates upward. So, how do you view the increase or decrease or the sales to the China customers?

Toshiki Kawai

So, that's about the capital investment plan for each customer. And when I talk about product mix, that may, can you say have you imagine the investment plan of each customer. I'm sorry. I cannot answer to that question.

Mikio Hirakawa

Okay then I have a different question as a follow-up question. So this time, R&D, you are absolutely enhancing R&D investment and software investment. Development is to be done in this Sapporo, Ivate Miyagi and Yamanashi, but Sapo is something new. Now you have the software development center. Are there any real geographical reasons that you selected Sapo for software development?

Toshiki Kawai

Okay, thank you for your question. Actually, we did have Sapporo software development office. This is nothing new for us. So including the employment or recruitment, we know the solution in Sapporo and in Hokkaido, there are talented software engineers and we know that. So in the future, when we use digital transformation one more 5-nanometer, 3-nanometer and 2-nanometer, device was perceived.

And as you know for 3D NAND, more than 200 layers need to be developed, so criticality goes up further and further. So our process tool performance needs to be improved and sensing technology should be utilized, so that we can change the tacit knowledge to the explicit knowledge. They we do have domain knowledge. That is our strength and data guidance analysis. We do have the ability to analyze the data as well.

So customer will ask us to come up with much higher technology level and we need to ask meet the customers expectation in terms of the technology innovation. We want to improve the environment of the Sapo office, so that we can block our ability to develop software. And, from the viewpoint of STG, especially energy consumption, energy preservation, so customers are of course, expected to produce a device with low power consumption.

So, in the future the yield process tool should be improved and also uptime ratio should be improved to become very important in the future. So, we do have the domain knowledge and we want to add digitalization or science ability of analysis then the industry and also you can satisfy our customers' needs.

Toru Sugiura

I am Sugiura from Daiwa Securities. Thank you very much. I have a question for competitors. So, in China and in Japan, the Korean manufacturer is very active in increasing their market share. From your point, how do you view the competition? There are some risks of more severe competition not only for cleaning, but also the patterning process, would you see some changes in terms of competitive market?

Toshiki Kawai

All the time for all occasions, we are facing the severe competition, so not only our company but also our competitors working very hard for competing each other. And that competition is good for our industry and good for our customers. So, every competitor is a wonderful company. So, Tokyo Electron want to become only one, we're number one manufacturer in the industry, and we want to provide the technology customer will need in the future proactively, so that we can provide to the high value added area by leveraging our knowledge. This is how we try to satisfy our customers.

For competition, I'm sure competition will continue all the time in the future and what is important here. So, including commodity devices, we need to reduce the power consumption, we need to increase the speed, storage and reliability and new device, new package out to be pursuit as well. So, technology innovation should be permitted continuously and technology innovation, as long as business innovation continued, market expected to grow continuously. So, you mentioned to specific manufacturers and we want to compete with each other in the future.

Toru Sugiura

So, I have one follow-up question. As someone said earlier, so two to three years to come, how do you improve your market share and which area has high probability to increase your market share? In the past you mentioned to ALE, metal film deposition, gas chemical tech for gate around. Are there any areas that you may be able to increase your market share? If you have some specific application or are, could you share that with us, please?

Toshiki Kawai

As those areas that you mentioned, right now, we're steadily proceed, visibility is getting higher in our midterm management plan; and on quarterly basis, we review our progress against midterm management plan. And we get the top-line to check the condition and on top-line basis, we can proceed with our share improvement plan along with increasing the market, etching, film deposition, gas cleaning etching and cleaning critical processes as well as the lithography. In those areas, visibility is increased or improving. Thank you very much.

Toru Sugiura

Yu Yoshida

Thank you very much. I am Yoshida. I have one clarification question. SPE and SPD, in the second half of this year, when you look at your sales plan for each. So third quarter and fourth quarter what objectives you have?

Toshiki Kawai

Usually, the fourth quarter sales higher than the third quarter sales.

Yu Yoshida

But how do you view the third quarter and fourth quarter sales for SPD and SPE?

Toshiki Kawai

So may I answer your question on behalf of IR. Our sales recognition is based on CST completion set up and testing. And also a business unit, made commitment on the cost basis, so every six months from trend of the sales, there is a tendency that sales increases from the third quarter to fourth quarter.

Koichi Yatsuda

