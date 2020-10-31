Summary

First Horizon had a strong core earnings result in the third quarter, with double-digit outperformance on pre-provision profits and lower provisioning, but NIM and expense guidance were soft.

The Street may have been too hasty in the negative reaction to guidance, as management is only just beginning to optimize Iberiabank's deposit and cost base, and lending is healthy.

Management has to show improved credit quality over the last cycle, as well as improved profitability, to get a better valuation, and both will take time to establish.

I continue to believe that First Horizon is materially undervalued at today's price.