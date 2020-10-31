Messy Initial Results Should Not Obscure The Long-Term Value At First Horizon
First Horizon had a strong core earnings result in the third quarter, with double-digit outperformance on pre-provision profits and lower provisioning, but NIM and expense guidance were soft.
The Street may have been too hasty in the negative reaction to guidance, as management is only just beginning to optimize Iberiabank's deposit and cost base, and lending is healthy.
Management has to show improved credit quality over the last cycle, as well as improved profitability, to get a better valuation, and both will take time to establish.
I continue to believe that First Horizon is materially undervalued at today's price.
Investors like clean beat-and-raise quarters, and they didn’t get that from First Horizon (FHN) this quarter. The first couple of quarters after large mergers are often messy, so no real surprise there, but