A deep look at the debt is provided, with the big story being the moves made to reduce the coupon rate and reduce obligations.

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock really has not done much since it released its anticipated Q3 earnings report. We have said that there is a lot of madness around AT&T. It is true. We will reiterate, simply go to the comments section of any of the many T articles on Seeking Alpha, and you will see the madness. Supreme bulls. Forever bears. Arguments over WarnerMedia. Discussions over management quality. The list goes on and on. There are very few stocks that trade with the boring action of AT&T that draw such bull versus bear battles. We continue to see immense challenges for AT&T's operations for the next few months. But if we set the COVID-19 impact aside for a moment, the third quarter was pretty much what we had expected and was decent. One thing that was not discussed much was the debt. The debt is really the 'elephant in the room' as it were. The bears always used to hone in on this, until steps were taken to start addressing it. But the debt remains very high. Over at BAD BEAT Investing, we had a lively roundtable with our staff over this issue. It turns out that most retail investors have no clue about the debt other than what they read. In this column, we shine some light on this important issue.

The debt rating

The first thing you should be aware of is the investment grade debt rating that AT&T boasts.

Source: AT&T investor relations debt detail

So, what does this mean? Well, these are ratings on the debt that the company has. There are three agencies that provide credit ratings: Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P), and Fitch Ratings. Essentially, each of these agencies aims to provide a rating system to help investors determine the risk associated with investing in a specific company, investing instrument, or market. Ratings can be assigned to short- and long-term obligations.

Bottom line? The ratings assess a company's ability to pay debts. The ratings somewhat measure the company's ability and willingness to repay debt. Now, AT&T doesn't have the best ratings.

Moody's Fitch Standard & Poor's Total Grade Assumed Risk Aaa AAA AAA Investment Lowest Risk Aa AA AA Investment Low Risk A A, A- A Investment Low Risk Baa BBB BBB Investment Medium Risk Ba, B BB. B BB, B Junk High Risk Caa/Ca/C CCC, CC, C CCC/CC/C Junk Highest Risk C RD,D D Junk In Default

Source: Author generated Table based on rating's agencies information

As you can see, AT&T's debt rating is not top tier. However, it is all investment grade, either low or medium risk. As debt gets paid down, and or operations/cash flows improve, ratings can and will improve. But the question many times we are asked is what makes up this debt?

A clear look at the debt

So, you may be surprised that there are hundreds of different line items of debt. All of this is made publicly available. An investigation shows the debt that the company had coming into the just reported Q3:

Source: AT&T debt detail

For downloadable supporting documentation, see here: debt-list-2q20-excel.xlsx

As you can see, there are hundreds of lines of debt items, many of which are preferreds and other debt coupons issued.

They've made material progress this year with its debt management, while generating solid free cash flow to support the dividend. Digging into the debt we see here, there is an important story that emerges. The company has been very deliberate in managing debt and focusing on cash flow. So far this year, AT&T refinanced more than $60 billion of debt at historically low rates, with about $30 billion of debt coming due through 2025. This has lowered its near-term debt maturities giving the company ample financial flexibility in the years ahead. It is a key theme which no one is talking about really. The company reduced its weighted cost of debt to 4.1%, down from 4.3% at the beginning of this year. That adds up.

Let us be very clear. AT&T has reduced net debt by more than $30 billion since they closed the Time Warner acquisition a little more than two years ago. The company continues to be active in the debt market. With interest rates at historical lows, as you can see, they have been aggressive in refinancing debt maturities and lowering the coupon rate. The near-term debt obligations have changed significantly since the first quarter. They have reduced debt maturities by almost 50% over the next five years. This has extended the debt maturity, which is a good place to be with rates as low.

Let's look at net debt to EBITDA ratios, which are are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the net debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit and time deposits that are greater than 90 days, from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt. Take a look at net debt to EBITDA:

Source: Q3 Investor briefing

This is the lowest the ratio has been in years. Note here that the debt reduction and moves made are on top of a $9.8 billion cash balance. The company's annual interest expenditures at $6.1 billion are more than manageable. It has also focused on new asset sales to improve its debt profile. Over $3 billion of sales are expected to close in Q4 2020. The company is continuing to have a safe financial profile, paying down debt, and is funneling the money to shareholders through dividends. While it can afford to raise its dividend, we expect a one penny increase per quarter to be announced later this year.

Why we see a dividend hike

We could say we see a dividend hike coming because that is what they always do. That is true, but it is because the debt is improving and the balance sheet looks better ever year. In addition, free cash flow is stellar. The company actually issued some guidance after pulling it earlier in the year. When it pulled earnings, this was due to the fact that handicapping performance with all of the unknowns on economic impacts from people losing jobs, businesses closing, cloudiness on reopening timelines, and inability to really foresee when theaters would open was tough. Now, considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will still remain comfortably low, likely now to be in the high 50% range.

Make no mistake, free cash flow is critical to the dividend payment. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and it came in at $8.3 billion in Q3. This better-than-expected free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. For this quarter, we knew there would be about $3.8 billion in dividends paid. The dividend payout ratio was just 45% in Q3. The dividend is safe.

Although the dividend has been hiked again, and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19.

Take home

This column was a look at where the debt lies for AT&T. It has refinanced debt to its lowest coupon rate ever. The company is selling assets. It has nearly $10 billion in cash with massive free cash flow. We really like what we are seeing, other than the share price continuing to drip into oblivion. And yes, the bears are right there. It is unacceptable, even if the dividend is covered and being raised. But we think that this $150 billion elephant in the room is going to continue to be on a diet and thin out. It will become less of an issue each year. While holding here has been tough, we continue to buy stock here.

