We're more than one-third of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to release its results is Yamana Gold (AUY). While it's been a challenging year and a half for the company relative to its peers as it's had to lap tough year-over-year comps following its Chapada divestiture, the company just reported its first quarter of double-digit revenue growth in over two years. Meanwhile, the stock continues to improve technically, set up for a significantly yearly breakout if this momentum holds into year-end. While I see better opportunities in the sector among more attractive operating jurisdictions, Yamana's competitive yield makes it a buy at $5.05 or lower.

Yamana Gold released its Q3 financials this week and reported a 1% increase in quarterly gold production year-over-year. This was helped by a 10% increase in gold production from its Jacobina Mine and a marginal increase in El Penon production. While the low single-digit production beat wasn't worth writing home about, the massive increase in the average realized gold price led to a significant boost in quarterly revenue, as well as a material expansion in margins for Yamana. This has allowed Yamana to bolster its balance sheet to $474 million in cash & cash equivalents and provide the company with ample flexibility to increase its dividend even further in the future as net debt continues to drop at a rapid pace. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As noted above, it was a solid quarter from Jacobina, with gold production jumping 10% year-over-year due to higher throughput that averaged above 6,800 tonnes per day, up from the 6,500 tonnes per day run rate in Q3 2019. Meanwhile, El Penon contributed significantly, with quarterly GEO production up 2% year-over-year thanks to higher silver grades. Finally, Minera Florida production was up materially from 17,600~ GEOs to 23,200~ GEOs, which helped the company overcome the softer performance year-over-year from its 50% ownership in Canadian Malartic. This was due to lower grades (1.00 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.07 grams per tonne gold) at the Quebec mine due to some added reliance on low-grade stockpiles in the quarter.

Fortunately, while year-to-date GEO production is tracking well below FY2019 levels at 645,800~ ounces vs. 715,900~ ounces in the same period last year, the company's margins have increased materially, and Yamana expects Q4 to be its strongest quarter of the year. This has more than offset the higher costs on a year-over-year basis of $1,082/oz vs. $995/oz, as the chart below shows. In the chart below, we can see the all-in sustaining costs (red shaded area) and the average realized gold price (gold bars), and the spread between these two represents the company's all-in sustaining cost margins.

Given that Yamana's average realized gold price for Q3 was $1,910/oz vs. $1,473/oz in the prior-year period, Yamana's all-in sustaining cost margin soared by over 50% ($828/oz vs. $478/oz), an impressive feat given the unprecedented times the company is operating through with COVID-19. Generally, I would not even consider an above-average cost producer like Yamana, but it's worth noting that the company had over $8.6 million in temporary costs in Q3 alone (mine standby & COVID-19 related costs), and the company's all-in sustaining costs should trend lower as we head towards Phase II. Currently, the plan is for a potential start in FY2022 with gold throughput increasing by 25% (6,800 tonnes per day to 8,500 tonnes per day) and all-in sustaining costs dropping closer to $700/oz.

Moving over to Yamana's financial results, we can see that the added cash generation provided a massive bump in the cash position. The company also increased its dividend to $0.105 on an annual basis, up from $0.04 in the same period last year. Meanwhile, while long-term debt remained stagnant at $1.09 billion, its cash position jumped to $474~ million, improving Yamana's leverage with net debt dropping from $889.1 million to $619.1 million. While this net debt position is well above most of its peers, it's significantly better than the sector's largest gold producers. Given that we could see Yamana Gold net cash positive by Q3 2021 if the gold price remains above $1,750/oz, I wouldn't rule out a further dividend increase to $0.12 annually, or closer to a 2.05% forward yield.

If we look at quarterly revenue, we can see that Q3 was a significant quarter for Yamana, with revenue finally able to grow on a year-over-year basis. During Q3, Yamana reported Q3 revenue of $439.4 million, up 23% year-over-year, and is on track to see a material acceleration sequentially in Q4. This is because Q4 estimates are currently sitting at above $500 million due to a higher gold price and an expectation for much higher gold sales. Compared to the $383.8 million reported in Q3 2019, this has the potential to be a quarter with 30% plus revenue growth.

If we look at Yamana's two-quarter average revenue growth rate, which is designed to smooth out lumpy quarters, we can see that this figure has been stuck in a downtrend for almost two years now. The reason for this is that Yamana has had to lap the sale of its Chapada Mine, which was a significant contributor to revenue. This made for tough year-over-year comps in the past few quarters. Fortunately, Yamana has finally lapped this headwind, and it's benefiting from a much higher gold price. While the Q3 two-quarter average revenue growth rate came in at (-) 6% due to the disastrous Q2 from COVID-19 related mine shutdowns, the Q4 average revenue growth rate is expected to jump to above 20%, a more than 2000 basis point acceleration sequentially. This is quite bullish, as it confirms the improved earnings we see below.

As we can see from Yamana's earnings trend, there's been nothing to get excited about here until recently as annual EPS has been stuck in a range for years given that the company has been a high-cost gold producer with negligible margins. This has changed materially due to the record gold prices, with FY2020 annual EPS expected to grow by over 100% year-over-year from $0.13 to $0.30. Meanwhile, FY2021 annual EPS estimates have recently improved from $0.41 to $0.45, suggesting that we could see 50% growth next year despite lapping a year of 130% growth. This is quite impressive, and it gives Yamana the title of one of the highest-growth gold producers in the sector currently. The combination of triple-digit earnings growth and high yield has improved the investment thesis here quite a bit, which is why I took the stock off my Avoid list during Q1.

While the above fundamental improvements are great, they're relatively meaningless in the short-term unless the technical picture is aligned with this thesis. Fortunately, Yamana Gold is working on a multi-year breakout that mirrors the one it completed in 2005, and the stock went on to double again over the next two years. The key to confirming this breakout is a yearly close above $4.35, which would register as a clean breakout above the multi-year resistance level. As shown, there is still considerable resistance with the decade-long downtrend line in place near $6.85. Still, a yearly close above $4.35 would shift Yamana's long-term chart to bullish from neutral and increase the probability of blasting through the downtrend line in the next 12 months.

Up until last year, I was lukewarm on Yamana Gold. However, the company's Jacobina Mine is set to bolster the company's production profile at lower costs, and the company's earnings are finally improving in line with its peers. Most importantly, though, the technical picture is shaping up very nicely, sporting a similar yearly breakout to the one we saw in 2005. While there's no guarantee that this plays out similarly, it certainly strengthens the investment thesis, as does the nearly 1.90% dividend yield. Currently, I prefer Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) due to its similar valuation in safer jurisdictions and aggressive buyback program, but I would view any pullbacks below $5.05 on Yamana as low-risk buying opportunities.

