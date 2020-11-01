We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and one of the first names to report its results is Couer Mining (CDE). The company has seen a sharp recovery from Q2 production results after a government-mandated shutdown at its flagship Palmarejo Mine. However, metals production was still down from the year-ago period. Fortunately, higher metals prices and decreased costs applicable to sales offset the lower production, with revenue jumping 15% year-over-year. Couer Mining continues to be one of the attractively priced metals producers after its recent correction, and I believe that the $6.15 level will be a floor for the stock going forward.

(Source: Company Website)

Couer Mining released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly production of 96,000~ ounces of gold and 2.6~ million ounces of silver, a marked improvement from the tough Q2 the company endured due to COVID-19 related headwinds. While this was a massive sequential improvement in gold and silver production of 23% and 58%, respectively, metals production was still down year-over-year. This was due to lower gold production at Rochester and Kensington, offset by a record quarter at the company's Wharf Mine in South Dakota. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, it was a solid quarter for Couer's gold production, with 96,000~ ounces produced, just shy of the 99,800~ ounces in Q3 2019. However, silver production was down materially was down more than 10% year-over-year to 2.6~ million ounces (Q3 2019: 3.0~ million ounces), and below its 2-year average of 2.81~ million ounces. The culprit for the decreased silver production was significantly lower silver production from Couer's Rochester Mine in Nevada, with just 740,000 ounces produced vs. 982,000 ounces in the year-ago period. This was due to dilution on the leach pad and upset conditions in the Merrill-Crowe processing plant. Fortunately, Couer's more significant mines (Wharf and Palmarejo) picked up the slack, with Palmarejo coming back online after a 45-day suspension.

(Source: Author's Chart)

During the quarter, Palmarejo produced 29,300 ounces of gold and 1.78~ million ounces of silver. This was roughly in line with the year-ago period, which saw higher gold production of 31,800~ ounces, but lower silver production of 1.72~ million ounces. The good news is that the increased metals prices more than made up for the slight decrease in production year-over-year, with Palmarejo delivering $44.7 million in free cash flow, a 70% jump over the $28.5 million last year. It's worth noting that workforce levels were still not back to full capacity during the quarter in line with Mexican government-imposed restrictions for a marginally reduced workforce, but did ramp up to near full capacity in September. Therefore, we should see an even stronger Q4 for metals production, with a slight increase in the workforce relative to Q3 levels. Given the significantly lower gold sales and higher sustaining capital, free cash flow fell sharply sequentially ($3.8 million vs. $23.9 million), though it was up year-over-year.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to the company's Kensington Mine in Alaska, it wasn't a great Q3, with several positive COVID-19 cases isolated to the underground mining workforce weighing on results. The mine produced just 26,800~ ounces of gold during the quarter, down over 21% year-over-year, driven by much lower gold grades (0.18 ounces per tonne vs. 0.22 ounces per tonne gold). It's worth noting that the mine was up against tough year-over-year comps. This is because Q3 2019 for production in the past two years, so even without positive COVID-19 cases, this would not be an easy quarter to meet or beat expectations. Given the weak quarter, production guidance has been lowered from 130,000 ounces to 126,000 ounces. If not for a $5.1 million cash out-flow related to the prepayment agreement at Kensington, free cash flow would have come in at $8.9 million in Q3.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, at the company's Wharf Mine in South Dakota, Couer had a blow-out quarter across nearly all metrics. The mine reported record gold production of 33,400~ ounces, translating to a 29% jump year-over-year. The increased metals production was driven by higher grades placed in Q2 (0.032 ounces per tonne), with another quarter of strong ore placement at just over 1.3~ million tonnes. The sharp increase in the average realized gold price at Wharf ($1,872/oz vs. $1,481/oz) led to record free cash flow of $38.6 million. If the mine can continue to perform like this, the acquisition in 2015 will look even more brilliant. This is because the Wharf Mine was acquired for less than $100 million in 2015, and cumulative free cash flow has come in at twice the purchased price thus far.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the strong results at Palmarejo and Wharf, Couer further reduced its net debt to less than 0.1x trailing-twelve-month EBITDA, finishing the quarter with $77.4 million in cash equivalents. Meanwhile, long-term debt was decreased by $47.5 million in Q3 alone, which has moved the net debt to just $224 million. Assuming similar cash generation for the next twelve months, Couer could be net cash position by the end of FY2021, a significant improvement from where it sat in late 2018 with nearly $460~ million in debt. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Couer's earnings trend above, we've seen a strong improvement based on FY2020 estimates, with the string of net losses per share finally set to come to an end. As the chart above shows, FY2020 annual earnings per share [EPS] are forecasted to hit $0.24 this year, and estimates for FY2021 have climbed to $0.64, reflecting over 160% growth year-over-year. While this is almost entirely thanks to the higher metals prices as the Silvertip Mine and ensuing write-down was a significant disappointment, things are finally looking up for the stock. Based on a share price of $6.95 and FY2021 earnings estimates of $0.64, Couer is trading at a very reasonable valuation of roughly 11x forward earnings. However, the key will be maintaining operational excellence, as this has not been its strong suit in the past.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenues, the trend here continues to improve as well, with Q3 2020 revenue up 15% year-over-year and hitting a new multi-year high. This was driven by a much higher average realized gold price of $1,754/oz vs. $1,413/oz, and a 40% jump in Couer's average realized price for silver (SLV) to $24.15/oz. Obviously, this weakness in the silver price is a little worrisome when it comes to the Q4 results, and this could be a minor headwind. Still, current estimates are looking for similar revenue over the next few quarters ($229.5 million to $231.5 million). The good news is that both increased revenue and higher margins are finally confirming the improved earnings trend. This suggests this shift to profitability has a good chance of being sustainable.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

If we look at Couer's valuation, the company is priced very attractively relative to its peers. This is because the average forward earnings multiple for $1 billion market cap silver producers is 18.17~, and Couer trading at 12.7x forward earnings. Given that Couer has higher costs than a few of its peers, some of this discount is justified, but the valuation is becoming quite reasonable if this correction continues. The issue I see is that a few gold producers with even higher margins are trading at even more attractive valuations, and the silver producers as a whole continue to trade at hefty premiums to their peers in the gold space. Therefore, while Couer is cheap, it's nowhere as cheap as some gold names, which offer higher yields and higher margins.

(Source: Company Website)

While Couer has had a strong year thus far thanks to higher metals price and a strong contribution from Wharf, the company has a history of struggling relative to peers, meaning that it's a laggard dressed in leader's clothing. Having said that, there is no disputing that the company is finally generating significant free cash flow. If silver can stay above $22.00/oz, this looks like the early innings of a turnaround story here. Therefore, for investors looking to buy names with higher leverage and a less favorable long-term track record, Couer Mining would become attractive on any dip below $6.15. I prefer those names that don't need higher metals prices to generate positive annual EPS, so I am focusing on what I see as better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.