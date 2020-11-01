Loral Space & Communications' (LORL) CEO Dan Goldberg on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Loral Space & Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bolitho - Director, Treasury & Risk Management

Dan Goldberg - President & CEO

Andrew Browne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Pace - JPMorgan

Robert Strougo - RIS Investments

Joe Ghergurovich - Pretium Partners

Arun Seshadri - Crédit Suisse

Harry Wu - RS

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call to report the third quarter 2020 financial results for Telesat. Our speakers today will be Dan Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Telesat and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer of Telesat.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Michael Bolitho, Director of Treasury and Risk Management. Please go ahead, Mr. Bolitho.

Michael Bolitho

Thank you and good morning.

Earlier today we issued a news release containing Telesat's consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months periods ended September 30 2020. This news release is available on Telesat's website at www.telesat.com under the tab Investors. We also filed our quarterly report on Form 6-K with the SEC this morning.

Our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements. There are risks that Telesat's actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

For additional information about known risks, we refer you to the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the 2019 fiscal year, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2020, and our quarterly reports filed with the SEC on April 30, 2020, July 30, 2020, and earlier today. The information that we're discussing today reflects our expectations as of today and is subject to change.

Except as required by security laws, Telesat disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I will now turn the call over to Dan Goldberg, Telesat's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dan Goldberg

Thanks, Michael. Good morning, everyone.

This morning, I'll discuss our third quarter and year-to-date financial results and give an update on the business. I'll then hand over to Andrew, who will speak to the numbers in more detail. And we'll open the call up to questions.

For the third quarter and adjusting for FX, revenue was down 14% relative to Q3 last year, adjusted EBITDA was down 19.5%, and our adjusted EBITDA margin was 80%, which is lower than the roughly 86% we had in the prior period.

The revenue decline was driven by two contracts we've discussed on prior calls: first non-renewal by Shaw at the end of Q3 last year of one of its DTH contracts; and second, the end of the revenue amortization period a large prepayment we received years ago from WildBlue on our Anik F2 satellite, each of which has roughly 3% top-line impact, with the WildBlue one being non-cash. In addition, in Q3 last year, we recognized revenue from a short-term satellite services agreement with another satellite operator, something that didn't recur in Q3 this year.

Last week, and of less consequence than these other factors, we had some revenue headwinds owing to COVID.

OpEx was up by approximately $4 million in the quarter versus Q3 last year, principally from increased compensation driven by our LEO program, as well as higher fees for professional services.

Now turning to our results for the first nine months of the year, and again adjusting for FX, revenue decreased 10% versus the prior period, OpEx was up 16%, adjusted EBITDA was up down 16%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was nearly 80%, which was down from nearly 85% last year.

The revenue and expense variances were in the main driven by the same factors accounting for the changes Q3 over Q3, but with the addition of some COVID-related bad debt expense we recognized in the first half of this year.

Turning to some key metrics. Backlog at the end of last quarter was $2.8 billion and fleet utilization was 81%. And looking at how our revenues broke down on an application basis for the quarter, broadcast was 51% of total revenue; Enterprise Service is 46% and Consulting & Other, 3%. On a geographic basis for Q3, North America accounted for 82% of revenue, Latin America 8%, EMEA 5%, and Asia 5%.

Looking ahead, we remain strongly focused on commercializing our available in-orbit satellite capacity, maintaining our operating discipline, further developing our advanced LEO constellation, and leveraging our valuable spectrum rights, all while we're doing everything we need to do to keep our employees safe, and support our customers through the pandemic.

So with that, I'll hand over to Andrew.

Andrew Browne

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone.

I would now like to focus on highlights on this morning's press release and filings. Overall, as Dan has noted, in Quarter 3, we achieved revenues of $202 million, adjusted EBITDA of $162 million, with over $1.2 billion of cash on the balance sheet at quarter end. This is an increase of approximately $215 million since December 2019.

Our adjusted EBITDA was driven by low revenues and higher operating expenses. The revenue decline was partially driven by two contracts we anticipated and discussed in our prior calls. Firstly, the non-renewal by Shaw at the end of Q3 last year one of its DTH contracts. And secondly, the end of the revenue amortization period of a large prepayment that we had received several years ago from WildBlue, now Viasat, on our Anik F2 satellite and is non-cash. We know the two factors unanticipated at the beginning of the here have an impact on our revenues, lack of opportunities to provide short-term services to the satellite operators and the effect of COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter of 2019, we provided short-term service to our satellite operators and that revenue we did not change in 2020.

Operating expenses were $4 million in the quarter versus the same quarter last year. The increase is mainly attributable to higher compensation and professional fees incurred in support of our Low Earth Orbit program. We made no affordable [ph] bad debt provisions during the quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 80.4% as compared to 85.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 with the time period in 2019, changes in the U.S. dollar exchange rate had a negative impact of $1 billion on revenues, no impact of operating expenses, and a negative impact of $1 million on adjusted EBITDA.

Depreciation and amortization decreased by $9 billion during quarter three compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to the useful life for accounting purposes of Telesat Anik F2 satellite in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense decreased by $14 million in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the refinancing of Telesat's debt at lower interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter, we recognized the gain of $6 million on financial instruments reflecting changes in interest rates during the quarter and consequent changes in the fair value over interest rate swaps and the prepayment options on our senior and senior securities notes. In 2020, as the value of the U.S. dollar decreased by about 1.9% from the end of the second quarter of 2020, we also recorded a gain on foreign exchange of $66 million during the fourth quarter, which arose from the transaction of Telesat U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars.

Tax expense for the quarter was $16 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, cash inflows from operating activities were $300 million and cash outflows using investing activities were $78 million.

As noted on our March 31, 2020, call, we continue to expect our cash outflows using investing activities to be in the range of $60 million to $80 million during 2020, including capital expenditures we may make in connection with our LEO constellation prior to making a full commitment with our respective suppliers. There may be meaningful additional CapEx this year in connection with LEO, if we enter into definitive contractual commitments to build a consulate. If we make such commitments, we will expect all payment CapEx guidance accordingly as we go-forward.

To meet our expected cash requirements the next 12 months including interest payments and capital expenditures we have approximately $1.2 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter, as well as approximately US$200 million of borrowings that was available under our revolving credit facility. Approximately $444 million in cash was held in our unrestricted subsidiary. In addition, we continue to generate a significant amount of cash from our ongoing operating activities.

At the end of the quarter, Telesat has complied with all covenants and our credit agreement and indentures, a reconciliation between our financial statements and financial covenants calculations is provided in the report, we filed this morning.

So with that, that concludes our prepared remarks for this call, and I'm happy to answer any questions you may have. I will now turn back to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now take questions from the telephone lines. [Operator Instructions].

The first question is from Mike Pace with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Mike Pace

Hi, good morning everyone. I guess, Dan, in the past, I think going back to few years ago, I guess, you talked about; the percentage of your business that you thought was susceptible to HTS capacity. And I'm wondering if you guys have thought about that same question for LEO capacity, obviously, some of it would be from you, and how you think about, how those existing customers might could, would transition to a LEO constellation? Does that make sense economically for them with switching costs, et cetera? So if you could start there. I have a few follow-ups as well.

Dan Goldberg

Yes, thanks, Mike. Good morning. We've done a lot of work on that actually evaluating kind of our existing customers and looking at how their networks are configured and making judgments about which of those would sort of be logical candidates to transition to LEO over time. And so, obviously, it's not our DTH business.

You got to say there's a bunch of background noise, I don't know, if there's somebody that can, the operator can help out.

So, the DTH is a little bit less than half of our total revenues that that wouldn't go. And then there are in our non-DTH business, there are, yes, some set of requirements that look like, they'd be a really good fit for LEO networks that are, yes, just very much focused on big broadband links, which is what LEO is really well optimized for, and I would say probably true for a significant part of maritime activities, particularly cruise. And we think, Aero as well. We think those are our customer segments that that would be natural.

So, beyond that, I wouldn't want to make any, I don't know, projections, just at the moment on kind of what -- what portions of our current enterprise business would move over to LEO but at a high-level, that's what it looks like. And I would say, transitioning customers doesn't happen overnight. It's a lot of work to go into the field, certainly even for the customers that would -- maybe excluding the mobility customers, Aero, and maritime, whose antennas, already contract.

But, it wouldn't happen without a meaningful amount of work, even with those customers that track at a minimum, they're going to need a new modem that's compatible with our new LEO system, so. But over time, look, we think that LEO is going to be just a phenomenally compelling value proposition is -- it's going to be super high throughput, super low latency, extraordinarily reliable, extraordinarily secure, and we can achieve a price point that that is lower than what can be achieved with Geo. So anyway Mike those are just some high-level thoughts.

Mike Pace

Well, I guess to follow-up on that. Another question I had was, I think it was the last call that you said that you're not really going after the consumer broadband marketplace. And I do realize that your business model is more of a wholesaler. But I guess is that Telesat personally that isn't going to go after a consumer broadband vertical? Or could resellers might come in buy your capacity and take on that that segments? Or is the business case not make sense for consumer broadband for your LEO constellation?

Dan Goldberg

Well, I mean, it's -- you're right. I mean, we're focused on more of a B2B orientation when it comes to, right I mean there are four verticals we're focused on, backhaul connectivity for mobile network operators and Telcos and ISPs, Aero, Maritime and government services. For that first category, it's absolutely the case that Telcos, ISPs, others are going to be taking our capacity, and then providing a service to their customers, many of whom are consumers that's how it works today with that vertical that we serve, and it's absolutely going to be the case with LEO that'll be 5G -- it'll be LTE. It'll be, WiMAX, WiFi, it'll be all that.

I guess what you're driving at, though is, will those enterprise customers do kind of a direct-to-home business. Will they take a Telesat LEO terminal and install it on somebody's house? That's not really our focus. And I don't think that those aren't the conversations that we're having today with our Telco ISP customers. And, yes, and the reason is, we're still skeptical that the antenna, that that would go on at consumers home is going to be low cost enough and high performing enough for that to make sense.

I do believe in the fullness of time, whatever the hell that means that that antenna will be available, and that our constellations can support going to the consumer market, when that antenna is cheap enough and capable enough. But that's not on our kind of near-term, even medium-term roadmap.

But what do I know if that antenna comes a little bit sooner than we would expect. And it should come, right. It's going to be, the great thing about being in K-band is it leverages the whole millimeter wave 5G ecosystems, all the antennas and chipsets that are going to be built for that.

But in any event, it's not on our kind of near-term, medium-term roadmap. And if it comes sooner, that will be great, that will be upside for our business case, but it's not how we're thinking about it right now.

Mike Pace

Okay, fair enough. And then as it relates to Canadian C-band, and again, I know this has been brought up before, but just is there, can you give us a quick refresh, if there is on any regulatory deadlines or milestones or any updates that you've had with regulators since the last time we spoke?

Dan Goldberg

Yes, no, it's timely. I mean, I think, let's see the Government of Canada issued a, what is called a consultation. It's like a rulemaking proceeding in the U.S., issued a consultation document in August proposing to reallocate some C-band spectrum to -- for mobile, terrestrial use, principally 5G not unlike, is what is the plan South of the border to free-up C-band spectrum and make it available for mobile network operators for 5G. They appended to their consultation Telesat's own proposal that we made to the Government of Canada. That as far as I know was unprecedented that the government would append the private parties of proposal to a consultation like that. Comments were actually due on Monday, so earlier, this week. We believe there's going to be strong support for the proposal that we've made. And at a high-level, our proposal is that we would meaningfully accelerate the clearing of C-band spectrum so that it can be made available to Canadian mobile network operators.

At the same time, that other mid-band spectrum is planned to be made available. The Government of Canada right now plans to auction 3,500 megahertz spectrum in June of next year. And under the Telesat plan, we would double the amount of spectrum, mid-band spectrum that's available for mobile network operators in that timeframe. So in any event, comments went in, on Monday. And again we don't have access to all of those comments at this point, they haven't been published yet, but we think there's going to be some strong support for our proposal. We believe, it is really the only path where lots of mid-band spectrum can be made available in the near-term for 5G and being able to make that spectrum available without prejudicing the important services that are currently being provided with that spectrum.

And it's much like, in some ways, it's like in the U.S., it's broadcast. But here in Canada, in addition to broadcast it's rural broadband services, it's public safety services, it's national security services. So you've got to find a way to seamlessly transition those users, if that spectrum is going to be made available for 5G and Telesat's come forward, really with the only plan to do that. So anybody comments came in on Monday, reply comments will be due in a couple of weeks, the record should be right for consideration by the end of this year until we'll see.

But I'd say that's the update. I'm cautiously optimistic that our plan will be the one that is adopted just because we think it more than anything else advances, kind of all the key policy objectives getting 5G out there, not prejudicing the existing important services, and giving Telesat some proceeds that we've committed to invest in our LEO project, which the Government's been a strong supporter of, because it is a great way to bridge the digital divide here in Canada, and create a lot of jobs in export driven sector, which is to say, kind of the new space economy. So anyway, that's what it looks like through us right now. Mike?

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Robert Strougo with RIS Investments. Please go ahead.

Robert Strougo

The LEO is pretty expensive; you mentioned you have $1 billion didn't you.

Dan Goldberg

Robert, I'm afraid you're breaking up and that we can't hear you very well.

Robert Strougo

The LEO is going to be expensive to build out, am I right about that? Can you hear me?

Dan Goldberg

Just barely, Robert. If there's anything you can do to have a better connection, that'd be helpful.

Robert Strougo

I put you on speaker. Can you hear me better now?

Dan Goldberg

Not really. But anyway, go ahead and ask your question. If we can make it up --

Robert Strougo

The LEO probably is going to be quite expensive to build out. There's talk that you're going to be going public. Could you tell us what is the status of that. And what you'll be getting on the C-band because you have very valuable C-band also. Could you tell us about the financial situation because you're indicating you have $1 billion in cash?

Dan Goldberg

Yes, okay.

Robert Strougo

And Loral -- Loral and the pension company, the Canadian Pension Fund owns all your stock. So can you tell us what's going on here, this Loral stock is going down. And the talk is that you're trying to go public?

Dan Goldberg

Yes, I was able to hear that. It sounded like there were kind of a couple of questions there.

So on what we refer to as the roll-up, which Loral has made some disclosure about before I think the last disclosure that Loral and Telesat made on the roll-up was back when we released Q2 numbers. And at the time, both Telesat and Loral said that Telesat shareholders were in advanced discussions around the roll-up. But we don't have an update to that right now that that kind of remains the status. So, when something -- when there's been a material development there we'll update the disclosure.

On LEO, what we've said before is that that project, we expect would be sort of multiple billions of dollars of CapEx, we haven't said anything further than that. At this time, we said that we expect it would be financed kind of roughly a third equity, two-thirds debt. We've said in terms of the debt, that we would be looking to project finance it, and to work with export credit agencies in North America, in Europe, where most of the content for the LEO project would be produced that we would be looking to the export credit agencies to provide the debt financing for that on the equity.

Yes, we pointed to the cash that we have on the balance sheet. We pointed to C-band proceeds that we expect to receive from the U.S. C-band clearing process there Telesat was allocated; it was U.S. $344 million to clear our C-band spectrum down there. We were making good progress in terms of our ability to clear that spectrum by the FCC's deadlines with Canada. I've just gave the status on where the C-band process is in Canada. We don't know what the Government of Canada will do. I said, we think we've put a great proposal forward; we've committed to take any proceeds that we receive from that process, and invest them in Telesat, LEO, but it's a bit early to speculate as to where that process will land and what the magnitude of those proceeds will be.

And certainly, if Telesat were to go public, and if Telesat were to issue equity as part of that process, certainly, the proceeds of an offering could be used to invest in LEO. So anyway, that's where all of that stands right now.

Robert Strougo

Let me ask you a question about Loral. Loral owns quite a bit of your stock and the pension -- Canadian Pension Company owns quite a bit of your stock, you have a lot of cash. I know you want to use it for LEO. But what about buying back some of that stock or taking the company public? As far as I know, you're in the process of going public. I don't know if that's revealed to the world. But I believe you have to go public in order to do LEO. And you just indicated you're doing one-third stock and two-thirds debt on the LEO and I need to think about a company like Intelstat that that got itself with so much debt that they filed for bankruptcy even though they got most of the C-band. So the question I have is where are we at this process? I mean, I think you've got the greatest thing going, must loves it to, the LEO, and the uses are boundless for companies that would want to utilize, I don't know about an Apple or something like that, or whatever. If they talk about consumer, but certainly Apple would like to have its own way of doing things through the Internet versus going through everybody else. And then every other company that I could think of. So, but you're not getting financing from them. It seems like you do your own financing. Could you just tell us -- give us an idea of what your plans are for the future?

Dan Goldberg

Yes, well Robert, I mean, I agree with you. We're super bullish about the opportunity and the prospects for Telesat LEO, where we've been in this industry for over 50 years. I think we're extraordinarily good at what we do. I'm totally persuaded that we've designed the most capable advanced compelling, Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation that will be extraordinarily well received in the market and should be a great investment for us. So that's what we’ve been working on this project for some years now. And, yes, we're very bullish about its prospects.

So I described our plans in terms of how we're going to go about financing the project. But yes, no, I think, I'm in violent agreement with you, it's a great opportunity, the returns on that investment should be very compelling. And we think it's a great use of our capital in terms of growing the business and creating a lot of equity value going forward.

So with that, Robert, I think I got to cut you off here. But we appreciate your questions and look forward to catching up later, maybe.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Joe Ghergurovich with Pretium Partners. Please go ahead.

Joe Ghergurovich

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Sorry, if I missed this, but for the non-recurring items that impacted your top-line, like the customer non-renewal, and then the end of the amortization benefit that you got, when did those lap?

DanGoldberg

This should be the last quarter that that they're really showing up. I'm looking around the table. But the Shaw contract, my recollection, came to an end in like October of last year. So if there's any -- if there's an impact on four, won't be kind of the full impact that we experienced in the first three quarters of this year. And that's same with the end of the amortization period of that other contract. My recollection was, we ended amortizing that revenue, also in about October of last year. So Q4 shouldn't have much, if any impact from those.

Joe Ghergurovich

Okay, great. Thanks. That's helpful. And also, so the part that that was impacted by COVID can you just quantify what that impact was to top-line?

Dan Goldberg

It was around; give me a second, Joe. And it is around roughly about 10% of the decline in the quarter, order of magnitude. So we were down like $35 million, order of magnitude about 10% of that came from COVID impact.

Joe Ghergurovich

Okay, so roughly $3 million of the impact.

Dan Goldberg

Yes.

Joe Ghergurovich

Okay. And just one more question. Can you just remind us, what your exposure is to cord cutting, I was going on with your customers, how you're kind of working with them through the issues and challenges they're having? And then how you might mitigate this through your contracts with them?

Dan Goldberg

Well, I mean, the cord cutting, that that affects the subscribers of our direct-to-home satellite customers. So for us, that's Bell and Shaw, in Canada, and it's the Dish Network in the U.S., they're -- they are take or pay contracts with Telesat. And so where our revenues with them aren't directly tied to their subscriber counts at any point in time, obviously, when those contracts come up for renewal, if their businesses aren't healthy, then that impacts the likelihood of whether or not they're going to renew those services with us, so.

And look, we said that we didn't renew the Shaw contract last year. Part of that was because of the impacts that Shaw is experiencing with their business. And so in any event, what we do is, we know those three customers well. We've worked with them for a very long time. On average, I think we still have about four years left on average of those direct-to-home satellite contracts with those three customers, so some of them come up earlier, some of them come up later. And, yes, we are engaged with them and look for ways to; I think all of us have a vested interest in making sure that that business remains viable. They're generating -- that business generates a significant amount of cash flow for those three customers today. So, yes, we work with them, and we look for creative ways to keep those services growing in a way that where everyone continues to generate sensible return. So, beyond that, that's kind of how it works.

Joe Ghergurovich

Thanks. That's really helpful. And just if I can squeeze in just one more, just following-up on the LEO satellite, what is your timeline or what should we expect for the build-out plans over the coming years?

Dan Goldberg

So right now, we're engaged with our prospective vendors, so, the companies that would build the satellites and launch the satellites. I'd say we're in very advanced discussions with them right now. And my expectation is that we'd be in a position to make some announcement -- some announcements about who those vendors are by the end of this year.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is from Arun Seshadri with Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Arun Seshadri

Yes, hi thanks for taking my question. Just a couple from me. Dan, has served as senior statesman in the satellite industry, you've seen a lot of cycles, we're now at sort of what looks like at least for the near-term, somewhat sort of low-end valuations in the cycle. A lot of satellite providers trying different tactics or strategies to just sort of expand multiples. We have sort of vertical integration with suppliers. We've got LEO, we've got MEO, we've got all sorts of different strategies, just would love to hear your thoughts on is this time different? Are there significantly more challenges today for the industry that that are depressing multiples in terms of competitive substitution, fiber substitution, cord cutting, et cetera that change the dynamics and make this look more secular? Or do you feel like we're just sort of in another predictable, sort of down trough level and eventually we come back maybe your thoughts there will be very helpful. Thanks.

Dan Goldberg

Yes, okay, thanks. So I mean, for sure the industry has had all sorts of evolution and all sorts of ups and downs over the last three decades or so. I mean, there was analog to digital, there was fiber coming in, I mean there have been all sorts of threats to the industry over the last few decades. And equally there have been all sorts of promising opportunities for the industry. So, yes, there was analog to digital. Yes, there was fiber coming in. But there was DTH, there was the move from SD to HD. And so, yes, today, it remains the case that the industry faces some threats.

Today's threats are cord cutting, for sure on the video side and some capacity excess focus more on the enterprise markets, those are the threats. I'd say the opportunities are all around what really does just look like an insatiable demand for broadband connectivity and the need to have that ubiquitous and their satellites really good at that. So I think that the underlying factors are a little bit different, the threats have evolved, the opportunities have evolved. But just like in the past, all of us are working really hard to figure out how do you navigate that. And if you look at how everyone's navigating it and yes, the plans are a little bit different, but everyone's trying to orient themselves towards being able to capture that explosive growth in broadband demand. And so, actions speak louder, you can look at each one of these companies and look at how they're trying to position themselves to capture that growth. Where we think the answer is, LEO and not just any LEO, we think the answer is building a LEO constellation that leverages kind of the most advanced technologies and is oriented towards the enterprise segment.

And we think, that's going to give us a really strong value proposition that we'll be bringing to the market that I think is going to be really compelling. And I think it's going to give us a kind of long-term sustainable competitive advantage in that market. So anyway, I mean, so that that's what we're doing.

And then maybe the last thing I'd say, and we've seen this in the industry, as well, we've seen times when a lot of new entrants have come into the industry, we've seen other times when the industry's been consolidating. I think over the next 24 months, you really feel a little of both SpaceX is in some ways, a new entrant in the satellite services market, Amazon would be a new entrant in the satellite services market. And I expect that that there will be some consolidation of other players, some of that horizontal, some of that vertical as the existing players sort of reposition themselves to be successful in the market.

I feel really good about where we are. We've worked really, really hard, laying the foundations for our growth plans, and positioning ourselves to be I think really effective to capture that, that that what is just undeniably strong demand for global broadband connectivity in those verticals that we're focused on. So we feel good about that. So, anyway, that's a view.

Arun Seshadri

Appreciate those thoughts, Dan. And then at a high-level, if you could also talk about Telesat, in terms of leverage, and then like the debt markets, through this investment period in LEO, sounds like you're taking a relatively conservative approach in terms of Telesat's own balance sheet, but can you talk about sort of an upward bound for leveraged through this investment period that you feel comfortable with given the sort of recent multiple contraction and your view on where the growth is coming from over the next few years?

Dan Goldberg

What I'd say, I mean and maybe Andrew will have some thoughts about this, too. The way our industry works is, you have these kind of lumpy CapEx cycles. And so you've seen what Telesat has done, I mean I think we've been very disciplined, and very conservative in terms of how we've operated the business. I think we've been appropriately restrained, when it comes to making new investments over a period, where there has been some excess capacity, we continue to operate our business with extraordinarily high operating margins and have been very disciplined in terms of what we've done with our cash.

Equally, though, when there are opportunities for the business to put a lot of capital to work, where you think that you're going to achieve very attractive returns on that capital, well, then you move. And obviously, when you're in one of those cycles, when you're making more substantial capital investments, well, then obviously that's going to have some impacts on your balance sheet. And as you see in this sector, companies go through periods of time where they're making meaningful capital investments maybe kind of leverage trends up over that period of time. And then the assets are brought online. Telesat also we like to presell a lot of our capacities, so that when those assets are brought into service, you have a lot of revenue generation, and a substantial amount of EBITDA and cash flow contribution, given the way we run our business. So that's sort of my expectation.

I'm not prepared to say, right now, that there's some particular leverage number that where we're comfortable, where we're not comfortable. I think it's more involved than that. So I would say we're only ever going to make investments and move forward with our balance sheet in a way that we think, I mean obviously is smart, is responsible, is protective of the equity. And so once we're in a position to say more about our investment plans about LEO, we'll be able to share a lot more around that. But for me, that's in condos, I've been doing this for a long time, including Telesat. But I think that's how we’re thinking about it. That's how the management team is thinking about it. Certainly our shareholders will think about it. So I hope that's responsive.

Dan Goldberg

Okay, thank you.

Michael Bolitho

Okay. We just have time for one more question.

Operator

Certainly, thank you. And the last question will be from Harry Wu with RS. Please go ahead.

Harry Wu

Hey, well good morning. And thank you for taking the question. I had a couple of questions, okay. The first one is just on the DTH broadcast side. And obviously, we're lapping the Shaw renewal; can you just give us a sense over the next 12 to 24 months, what the renewal pipeline sort of looks like in that business?

Dan Goldberg

You know, we never just because it's competitive, sensitive, it's sensitive, competitive information. We will talk about kind of the average duration of the contract, but we don't talk about specific contracts. But what I could suggest is, if you look at our SEC filings, we tend to note when the satellite was launched, what it's operational life is. So you can kind of get a sense for which of those contracts should be coming up in the more near-term. So I'd sort of point you to that.

Harry Wu

Got it, okay. And then, we've spoken a lot about LEO business or the LEO Constellation today. Can you just give us a sense of what the opportunities are with respect to, I guess more traditional like the GEO business? And then also related to that, are there any CapEx plans to sort of build-out additional LEO satellites over the next couple of years?

Dan Goldberg

Yes, listen, I mean it is a difficult operating environment right now. But look, we got 81% overall fleet utilization. That's been pretty stable over gosh, I don't know I mean, the last bunch of quarters. The environment is again, I've seen environments that are more robust. But I think we're all doing a pretty good job maintaining asset utilization, pricing pressures or I'd say not as bad as they were a couple of years ago. So there are absolutely opportunities that we're still seeing in the market. Demand for broadband connectivity, particularly with COVID it's hurt the mobility sector, Aero and maritime, but there have been some countervailing benefits on the -- providing broadband connectivity into rural communities, for instance which Telesat does a lot of. So that's kind of what the environment looks like right now.

And then as far as opportunities to build more GEO satellites, certainly, we'll look when a satellite comes up for replacement, we're pretty hardheaded folks, we look very hard to see, is there a good business case to build a replacement satellite. So those are always opportunities. And then beyond that, we've spoken before about a very large opportunity that Telesat has been engaged with for a very long time with the Government of Canada, it's not quite GEO. It's actually a highly elliptical, polar constellation, but they're kind of geo class satellites. They're kind of big satellites, that that would be in a highly elliptical orbit. And that's certainly something an opportunity that we continue to engage on and remain bullish about, so and that's a big opportunity for Telesat. So anyway, so those are some of the things that we’re eyeing right now.

Dan Goldberg

Okay, well, thank you very much, and operator, thank you for managing the call. With that, we thank everybody for joining us this morning and look forward to speaking with you again when we release our fourth quarter and full-year numbers. So thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you for your participation.