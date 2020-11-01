The stock is poised for multiple expansion still trading at half the forward P/S multiple of late 2019.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) reported a remarkable quarter when analysts were still expecting a big sales dip. The company even outperformed a peer for the first time in years, yet the stock is still the cheapest in the sector. My investment thesis remains bullish on the ongoing turnaround at Under Armour.

Image Source: Under Armour website

Remarkable Q3

The market remains so negative on Under Armour that even a big surprise beat by Nike (NKE) last month didn't lead to a boost in earnings estimates for the last quarter. For the quarter ended August, Nike reported nearly flat revenues at $10.6 billion. The athletic apparel company beat analyst estimates by a wide $1.45 billion or over 15%.

With Nike reporting such a snap back rebound, analysts are clearly too negative on Under Armour to have predicted sales still falling 19% for a quarter ending in September. In an even better period with sales improving as the year progressed, analysts should've hiked estimates for the competitor of Nike.

The end result is that Under Armour actually reported the first quarterly period since 2017 where sales growth was higher than Nike. The quarters don't completely match up so possibly the September sales beat isn't very durable, but Under Armour still hadn't achieved this crucial designation in years.

Data by YCharts

Regardless, Under Armour impressively reported sales grew 0.3% to $1.43 billion. The company generated a solid adjusted earnings profit of $0.26 per share and $118 million.

The athletic apparel company can now focus on the turnaround as the transformation to a performance apparel focused company is now complete. Under Armour has a cash balance of $866 million and the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform will add another $345 million to the coffers to solidify the balance sheet coming out of a crisis.

The company has already made several steps towards product innovation where apparel and footwear sales generate higher gross margins. Further innovation in footwear with a new cushioning platform via the US Flow technology and women's basketball shoes will help Under Armour further expand sales and gross profit. The company is no longer producing items to just generate sales and it shows in the improving gross margin trends over the last couple of years.

Data by YCharts

The company is now approaching 50% gross margins and separating from the 45% margin level at Nike. Despite the COVID-19 impacts to sales, the forecast is to end 2020 with a 30 basis point boost even in the tough discounting environment.

Under Armour just needs to mirror sales growth with these higher margins to catch the attention of Wall Street. The turnaround that started a few years back only needs this last step for the stock to rally to recent highs such as topping $20 back in early 2020.

Multiple Expansion

If Under Armour is now generating equal results to Nike, the company should trade at a higher valuation multiple than the slow growing sector giant. The opportunity here in the stock is this valuation gap. Under Armour trades at only 1.3x forward sales estimates while Nike is up at 4.0x forward sales estimates.

Data by YCharts

Under Armour needs to accomplish a lot in numerous quarters before the market will reward the stock with a better valuation. Any ability to generate sales growth will only build on the upside potential as higher sales along with multiple expansion is where stocks produce the most upside for shareholders.

Remember though, Nike has traded at 3.5x forward sales for years based on sales growth below the double-digit range. Said another way, Under Armour only needs sales growth in the high mid-single digit range in order to garner the higher valuation multiple similar to Nike.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour is now just one step away from multiple expansion. As the sports world returns to normal after any further coronavirus shutdowns, the athletic apparel company should be poised for growth mode focused on high margin performance gear. Investors should continue using weakness to build a position in Under Armour.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.