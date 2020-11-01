Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is a name that we felt was emerging from the ashes a few months ago. Unfortunately the stock has not done much of anything in that time. It has moved slowly sideways to down since our last check in. Things may never be the same for this mREIT which was once a winner ahead of COVID-19. Right before the crisis we had penned a column where we opined that you "can take some profit," but felt the stock was a hold for income investors. That was in mid-February, and the was brutally wrong. Of course no one saw the carnage that would ensue on the sector. It was bad. Margin calls were seen. Management teams rushed to take action. Dividends were slashed or eliminated. Portfolios were decimated and IVR was not spared. At about $2, IVR appeared headed to penny stock status, but it doubled off those levels. However, shares have slowly fallen from $4 and are approaching about $2.50, levels. The odd thing is, we stand buy our view that the company is emerging from the ashes. It is getting better. The key metrics show this, at least in Q2 back in late summer. Earnings for Q3 will be out soon, but let us check in on what we saw in Q2. All indications are that things have improved this quarter based on what we have seen with other mREITs, as well as the fact that the company just raised its dividend 150%. Let us discuss.

Summary of performance in Q2 (and what to watch for in Q3)

The critical metrics which are summarized below for Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q2 2020:

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q2 2020 Book value and % change from Q1 2020 $3.17 (-36.9%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 6.15% Dividend $0.02 Q2 Core Income Estimated $0.059, EPS -$1.80 Dividend covered?** yes 52-week share price range $1.82-$18.30

*Based on dividend paid in the quarter

**Determination usually based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid; however, caution should be exercised in interpreting the core earnings measure across companies in the sector. This time it was not reported but estimated. It is also not a measure that should be a complete substitute for net income.

Data table source: Invesco's Q2 earnings (linked above)

Discussion

My how things change. You may recall that it has been a long road in the mREIT sector. We had the pain of flattening of the yield curve over the last five years and even some inversion which can be detrimental to mREITs in many cases without careful balancing and diversification. The management team here had kept a strong degree of diversification in the portfolio. We believe that portfolios in this sector with more diversification generally held up better in a volatile rate environment. But we saw immense pressure on mortgages, we saw margin calls, and we saw massive deleveraging of portfolios in much of the sector earlier this year. The company's earnings were crushed. It is going to take time for the company to recover and the portfolio to be rebuilt. The company is not presenting core earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 because core earnings excludes the material adverse impact that the market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has had on IVR's financial condition. Core earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 is not indicative of the reduced earnings potential of the company's current investment portfolio. The company intends to resume reporting core earnings when its presentation provides a useful measure of the portfolio's earning capacity. While GAAP EPS was -$1.80 estimated core earnings was nearly $0.06, covering the dividend of $0.02. We think Q3 we may see core EPS reported, and can be used as a gauge of the dividend being covered. The most recent dividend hike to $0.05 was a good sign.

Many mREITs in Q2 saw spreads move with volatility, and Invesco was no exception, as yields skyrocketed and costs of funds declined. Still, the earnings power was crushed. The company really de-levered its investment portfolio.

Given the immense uncertainty, the company is abandoning its diversification strategy out of necessity. It has no choice, there is too much risk. Over the next several quarters, the company plans to transition capital into Agency RMBS investments. This is to help boost liquidity and reduce its credit position through opportunistic sales. While it will take time, it is likely that this portfolio repositioning will produce a more normalized earnings stream that is more predictable. As of June 30, 2020, the company's investment portfolio was $1.6 billion and primarily consisted of non-Agency CMBS and GSE CRT securities. The company resumed investing in 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS specified pools in July 2020 and financed its purchases with repurchase agreements. As of July 31, 2020, the company had a total investment portfolio, excluding cash, of approximately $3.3 billion consisting of 68% of Agency RMBS, 30% of commercial credit investments and 2% of residential credit investments. Approximately $473 million of the investment portfolio was unencumbered. As of July 31, 2020, the company had a cash balance of $230.3 million. The net interest rate spread in Q2 was strong, there just was not a lot of holdings. This was reflected in the book value.

Now one thing we always say is that book value drives the share price of mREITs, in addition to the dividend and its coverage. Examining book value helps us decide if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount (undervalued) or at a premium (overvalued). While some of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical. Well, the market was predictive in its selling off of shares here, as book value was decimated, falling 37% to just $3.17. Shares shifted from being at a significant premium four months ago, to now trading at a near 15% discount-to-book as of the end of Q2. Of course when the company declared its dividend we learned things were moving in the right direction.

As of the third week of September, IVR had a total investment portfolio of approximately $6.0 billion (excluding cash and to-be-announced securities ("TBAs")) consisting of 91% Agency RMBS and 9% commercial credit investments. Management also repaid the remaining balance of its secured loans during the third quarter ($740 million as of June 30, 2020) and had a cash balance of approximately $408 million. Further, book value grew, and was estimated be in the range of $3.29-$3.39. Taking the midpoint, we see that the discount-to-book using this value is 17%.

Final thoughts

The Q3 report is going to be pivotal to seeing if the recovery thesis is in play. So far, it looks like the plan is being executed to be in Agency RMBS, and to concentrate the portfolio. More assets have been invested. The dividend has been raised and book value has improved. Things seem to be getting better here.

